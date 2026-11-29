पी. चिदंबरम ने TVK सरकार को कांग्रेस के समर्थन देने के फैसले का बचाव किया है. उनसे जब पूछा गया कि क्या TVK को समर्थन देना और DMK से दूरी बनाना एक गलत फैसला था. खासकर अब जब यह पार्टी परिसीमन विधेयक का समर्थन कर रही है. इस पर उन्होंने कहा कि हमने विधानसभा चुनाव गठबंधन में लड़ा था. DMK और कांग्रेस गठबंधन में थे, लेकिन विजय के नेतृत्व वाली TVK चुनाव जीत गई. हमने TVK सरकार को अपना समर्थन दिया, क्योंकि अगर हम ऐसा नहीं करते, तो विधानसभा भंग हो जाती और या तो नए चुनाव कराने पड़ते या फिर राष्ट्रपति शासन लागू हो जाता.

पी. चिदंबरम ने आगे कहा कि अगर राष्ट्रपति शासन का मतलब असल में BJP का शासन ही है. इस वजह से तमिलनाडु में सरकार बनाने के लिए हमने अपना समर्थन दिया. सिर्फ हमने ही नहीं, बल्कि CPI, CPI(M), VCK और IUML जैसे कई अन्य दलों ने भी समर्थन दिया. इसलिए समर्थन देने में कुछ भी गलत नहीं है. अगर DMK सरकार बना सकती थी, तो हम उन्हें भी समर्थन देते. अगर कोई और पार्टी सरकार बना सकती थी तो हम उसे भी समर्थन देते. लेकिन कोई और पार्टी सरकार बनाने की स्थिति में नहीं थी.

#WATCH | Delhi | When asked if supporting TVK and distancing from DMK was a wrong decision because now the party is supporting Delimitation Bill, Congress MP P. Chidambaram says, "We fought the Assembly elections in alliance. DMK and Congress were in alliance. But TVK, led by Vijay, won the election. We offered our support to the TVK government because if we had not offered our support, the Assembly would have been dissolved and a fresh election called or the President's Rule would have been imposed. President's Rule is virtually BJP rule. Therefore, to form the government in Tamil Nadu, we offered our support. Not only we, several other parties, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, IUML offered support. So there's nothing wrong in offering support. Because the DMK could have formed the government, we would have offered support. If any other party could have formed the government, we would have offered our support. But no other party was in a position to form the government. Vijay had 108 seats. He was at a striking distance of a majority. Therefore, he wanted our support and we offered our support. But there are some other things that happened which I can only discuss within the party. I can't say it in public, but the offering of support was correct. But some other things happened which have apparently ruined the relationship with the DMK. I pointed out that the DMK had 22 members in the Lok Sabha and significant numbers in the Rajya Sabha and we should keep the DMK on our side."