हाल ही में हॉलीवुड के डॉल्बी थिएटर में जेम्स कैमरून की मच अवेटेड ‘अवतार: फायर एंड ऐश’ का वर्ल्ड प्रीमियर हुआ था और क्रिटिक्स को थिएटर रिलीज़ से पहले ही इसे देखने का मौका मिल गया. इसी के साथ सोशल मीडिया पर इसके फर्स्ट रिएक्शन और रिव्यूद की बाढ़ आ गई है. चलिए जानते हैं ‘अवतार: फायर एंड ऐश’ कैसी फिल्म है?

‘अवतार: फायर एंड ऐश’ के कैसे हैं फर्स्ट रिव्यू?

साल 2009 में ‘अवतार’ आई थी और ये ब्लॉकबस्टर रही थी. इसके बाद फ्रेंचाइजी की दूसरी फिल्म ‘अवतार: द वे ऑफ वॉटर’ साल 2022 में आई और इसे भी खूब पसंद किया गया था. अब तीन साल के बाद फ्रेंचाइजी की तीसरी इंस्टॉलमेंट ‘अवतार: फायर एंड ऐश’ इस 19 दिसंबर को रिलीज हो रही है. वहीं विदेशी मीडिया क्रिटिक्स ने जेम्स कैमरून की इस फिल्म को शानदार बताया है और इसे विजुअल्स और इफेक्ट्स की खूब तारीफ की है.

फिल्म क्रिटिक एरिक डेविस ने कहा, "जेम्स कैमरून की अवतार: फायर एंड ऐश एक फिनॉमिनल मूवी गोइंग एक्सपीरियंस है. यह तीनों में सबसे बेहतरीन है, एक्शन से भरपूर, अद्भुत दृश्य और फैमिली, लिगेसी और सरवाइवल थीम से रिच है."

James Cameron’s AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH is a phenomenal moviegoing experience. It’s the biggest of the three — action-packed, visually jaw-dropping and rich with themes of family, legacy and survival. The way it weaves fire, water, air and land into every nook and cranny of the film… pic.twitter.com/aNO5xOXs5x — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 2, 2025

रॉटन टोमाटोज़ द्वारा अप्रूव्ड फ़िल्म क्रिटिक केविन एल. ली लिखते हैं, "फ़ायर एंड ऐश अब तक की सबसे बड़ी, सबसे भारी और सबसे एपिक अवतार फ़िल्म है. ये द वे ऑफ़ वॉटर के भाग 1 के भाग 2 की तरह है, जिसका ज्यादातर भाग दुःख और युद्ध के परिणामों पर आधारित है. इस बार, अभिनय ही हैं जो याद रहते हैं. सैम वर्थिंगटन और स्टीफ़न लैंग यहां पहले से भी बेहतर हैं. न्यूकमर ऊना चैपलिन का अभिनय बेहद बेकाबू है, लेकिन ज़ो सलदाना... वाह... कमाल की हैं.”

FIRE AND ASH is the biggest, heaviest, most epic #Avatar film to date. It plays like a Part 2 to The Way of Water's Part 1, with much of its runtime on grief and the fallout of war. This time, it's the performances that linger. Sam Worthington and Stephen Lang are even better… pic.twitter.com/ufHK5itHL5 — kevin l. lee (@Klee_FilmReview) December 2, 2025

निक्को सुप्रीम कहते हैं, " अवतार: फायर एंड ऐश इसमें कोई शक नहीं कि इन फिल्मों का तमाशा बेजोड़ है. यह फिल्म ज़्यादा बड़ी, ज़्यादा ज़ोरदार और ज़्यादा शार्प है. 3D एक्सपीरियंस वाकई देखने लायक था, हालाँकि, शानदार ऊना चैपलिन और एक आकर्षक नई जनजाति के अलावा, कहानी दोहराव वाली है और ऐसा लगता है जैसे पिछली दो फिल्में भी दोहराई गई हों. हाई एंटरटेनमेंट वैल्यू, लो सब्सटेंस."

#AvatarFireAndAsh — there’s no denying that the spectacle of these films are unmatched. This one is bigger, louder, sharper. The 3D experience was truly something to behold. However, outside of a SPECTACULAR Oona Chaplin & a fascinating new tribe, the story is frustratingly… pic.twitter.com/4gCezW8piD — Nikko Supreme (@NikkoCaruso) December 2, 2025

कई और ने भी फिल्म की काफी तारीफ की है.

#AvatarFireAndAsh feels like the perfect closing chapter for the Sully family… and an equally perfect beginning for what comes next. It’s a breathtaking epic that stuns with awe inspiring beauty, through emotional dark storytelling, and expands Pandora in ways that I needed pic.twitter.com/BzCDFQSLKv — Zach Pope (@popetheking) December 2, 2025

#AvatarFireAndAsh is a VISUAL TRIUMPH that SOARS TO NEW HEIGHTS. A jaw-dropping, fully immersive experience that leaves you in awe. James Cameron proves why he’s the greatest filmmaker of our time. Zoe Saldaña & Oona Chaplin deliver powerful performances in a heartfelt journey… pic.twitter.com/FuavBPARXM — Anthony Gagliardi (@AJGaliardi) December 2, 2025

I saw Avatar Fire And Ash Last night... Its stunning... A true epic, cinematic spectacle - The new FIRE Queen is badass - But no matter how cool it looks... the story beats are sooo overly long & repetitive. That said, I'll always be there for ANY & ALL James Cameron Movies 1/2 pic.twitter.com/JHoztk6kxJ — Andy Signore (@andysignore) December 2, 2025

निक वैन डिंथर ने कहा, "यादगार विजुअल्स और कहानी में बढ़ी हुई गहराई के साथ, अवतार: फ़ायर एंड ऐश इस फ्रैंचाइज़ी की सबसे कंप्लीट फ़िल्म है. दुनिया का निर्माण हो चुका है और अब इन किरदारों में इमोशनल इनवेस्टमेंट पर फोकस किया गया है। यह एक वेलकम चेंज है. "

With mesmerizing visuals & increased depth in its storytelling, AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH is the most complete film of the franchise. The world has been built & now the focus has turned to the emotional investment in these characters. A welcome change. #AvatarFireAndAsh pic.twitter.com/xnSTEZN2Za — Nick van Dinther (@nickvandinther) December 2, 2025

'अवतार: फायर एंड ऐश' के बारे में

'अवतार: फायर एंड ऐश' का डायरेक्शन जेम्स कैमरून ने किया है और इमसें सैम वर्थिंगटन, ज़ो सलदाना, स्टीफन लैंग, सिगोरनी वीवर, जोएल डेविड मूर, सीसीएच पाउंडर, जियोवानी रिबसी, दिलीप राव, मैट गेराल्ड, केट विंसलेट, क्लिफ कर्टिस, एडी फाल्को, ब्रेंडन कोवेल, जेमाइन क्लेमेंट, जेमाइन क्लेमेंट, ब्रिटेन-लिस, जैक ट्रिनिटी जोएल चैंपियन, बेली बास, फिलिप गेलजो और डुआने इवांस, जूनियर हैं. ये 19 दिसंबर को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होगी।