हिंदीEnglishमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
महाराष्ट्र निकाय चुनावIdeas of IndiaINDIA AT 2047फोटो गैलरीवेब स्टोरीजEvents
एक्सप्लोरर
लाइव टीवीप्रीमियमवीडियोशॉर्ट वीडियोवेब स्टोरीजफोटो गैलरीपॉडकास्ट्समूवी रिव्यूओपिनियन
यूजफुल
पर्सनल लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर कम्पैटिबिलिटी कैलकुलेटर कार लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर बीएमआई कैलकुलेटर होम लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर एज कैलकुलेटर एजुकेशन लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर पेट्रोल की कीमत डीज़ल की कीमत सोने की कीमत चांदी की कीमत AQI
हिंदी न्यूज़मनोरंजनबॉलीवुडAvatar Fire And Ash First Reviews: आ गए जेम्स कैमरून की 'अवतार: फायर एंड ऐश' के फर्स्ट रिव्यू, लोग बोले- 'बेहतरीन है ये फिल्म'

Avatar Fire And Ash First Reviews: आ गए जेम्स कैमरून की 'अवतार: फायर एंड ऐश' के फर्स्ट रिव्यू, लोग बोले- 'बेहतरीन है ये फिल्म'

Avatar Fire And Ash First Reviews: 'अवतार: फायर एंड ऐश' इस 19 दिसंबर को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो रही है. उससे पहले इस फिल्म के शुरुआती रिव्यू आ गए हैं.

By : एबीपी एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 12:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

हाल ही में हॉलीवुड के डॉल्बी थिएटर में जेम्स कैमरून की मच अवेटेड ‘अवतार: फायर एंड ऐश’ का वर्ल्ड प्रीमियर हुआ था और क्रिटिक्स को थिएटर रिलीज़ से पहले ही इसे देखने का मौका मिल गया. इसी के साथ सोशल मीडिया पर इसके फर्स्ट रिएक्शन और रिव्यूद की बाढ़ आ गई है. चलिए जानते हैं ‘अवतार: फायर एंड ऐश’ कैसी फिल्म है?

अवतार: फायर एंड ऐश’ के कैसे हैं फर्स्ट रिव्यू?
साल 2009 में ‘अवतार’ आई थी और ये ब्लॉकबस्टर रही थी. इसके बाद फ्रेंचाइजी की दूसरी फिल्म ‘अवतार: द वे ऑफ वॉटर’ साल 2022 में आई और इसे भी खूब पसंद किया गया था. अब तीन साल के बाद फ्रेंचाइजी की तीसरी इंस्टॉलमेंट ‘अवतार: फायर एंड ऐश’ इस 19 दिसंबर को रिलीज हो रही है. वहीं विदेशी मीडिया क्रिटिक्स ने जेम्स कैमरून की इस फिल्म को शानदार बताया है और इसे विजुअल्स और इफेक्ट्स की खूब तारीफ की है.

फिल्म क्रिटिक एरिक डेविस ने कहा, "जेम्स कैमरून की अवतार: फायर एंड ऐश एक फिनॉमिनल मूवी गोइंग एक्सपीरियंस है. यह तीनों में सबसे बेहतरीन है, एक्शन से भरपूर, अद्भुत दृश्य और फैमिली, लिगेसी और सरवाइवल थीम से रिच है."

 

रॉटन टोमाटोज़ द्वारा अप्रूव्ड फ़िल्म क्रिटिक केविन एल. ली लिखते हैं, "फ़ायर एंड ऐश अब तक की सबसे बड़ी, सबसे भारी और सबसे एपिक अवतार फ़िल्म है. ये द वे ऑफ़ वॉटर के भाग 1 के भाग 2 की तरह है, जिसका ज्यादातर भाग दुःख और युद्ध के परिणामों पर आधारित है. इस बार, अभिनय ही हैं जो याद रहते हैं. सैम वर्थिंगटन और स्टीफ़न लैंग यहां पहले से भी बेहतर हैं. न्यूकमर ऊना चैपलिन का अभिनय बेहद बेकाबू है, लेकिन ज़ो सलदाना... वाह... कमाल की हैं.”

 

निक्को सुप्रीम कहते हैं, " अवतार: फायर एंड ऐश  इसमें कोई शक नहीं कि इन फिल्मों का तमाशा बेजोड़ है. यह फिल्म ज़्यादा बड़ी, ज़्यादा ज़ोरदार और ज़्यादा शार्प है. 3D एक्सपीरियंस वाकई देखने लायक था, हालाँकि, शानदार ऊना चैपलिन और एक आकर्षक नई जनजाति के अलावा, कहानी दोहराव वाली है और ऐसा लगता है जैसे पिछली दो फिल्में भी दोहराई गई हों. हाई एंटरटेनमेंट वैल्यू, लो सब्सटेंस."

 

 कई और ने भी फिल्म की काफी तारीफ की है. 

 

 

निक वैन डिंथर ने कहा, "यादगार विजुअल्स और कहानी में बढ़ी हुई गहराई के साथ, अवतार: फ़ायर एंड ऐश इस फ्रैंचाइज़ी की सबसे कंप्लीट फ़िल्म है. दुनिया का निर्माण हो चुका है और अब इन किरदारों में इमोशनल इनवेस्टमेंट पर फोकस किया गया है। यह एक वेलकम चेंज है. "

 

'अवतार: फायर एंड ऐश' के बारे में

'अवतार: फायर एंड ऐश' का डायरेक्शन जेम्स कैमरून ने किया है और इमसें सैम वर्थिंगटन, ज़ो सलदाना, स्टीफन लैंग, सिगोरनी वीवर, जोएल डेविड मूर, सीसीएच पाउंडर, जियोवानी रिबसी, दिलीप राव, मैट गेराल्ड, केट विंसलेट, क्लिफ कर्टिस, एडी फाल्को, ब्रेंडन कोवेल, जेमाइन क्लेमेंट, जेमाइन क्लेमेंट, ब्रिटेन-लिस, जैक ट्रिनिटी जोएल चैंपियन, बेली बास, फिलिप गेलजो और डुआने इवांस, जूनियर हैं. ये 19 दिसंबर को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होगी।

 

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
James Cameron Avatar Fire And Ash First
और पढ़ें
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

टॉप हेडलाइंस

विश्व
इतना सस्ता है रशियन रूबल.... डॉलर के मुकाबले भारत में कितनी है रूसी करेंसी की कीमत?
इतना सस्ता है रशियन रूबल.... डॉलर के मुकाबले भारत में कितनी है रूसी करेंसी की कीमत?
महाराष्ट्र
Maharashtra Politics: महाराष्ट्र में और गहरी हो रही महायुति के बीच खाई? बीजेपी ने फिर नहीं मानी एकनाथ शिंदे की बात
महाराष्ट्र में और गहरी हो रही महायुति के बीच खाई? बीजेपी ने फिर नहीं मानी एकनाथ शिंदे की बात
इंडिया
Putin India Visit Live: भारत के लिए रवाना हुए राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन, राजधानी दिल्ली बनी किले जैसी, 5-स्तरीय सुरक्षा व्यवस्था लागू
Live: भारत के लिए रवाना हुए व्लादिमीर पुतिन, राजधानी दिल्ली बनी किले जैसी, 5-स्तरीय सुरक्षा व्यवस्था लागू
क्रिकेट
क्विंटन डीकॉक के आउट होने पर विराट कोहली ने किया 'बाबा जी का ठुल्लू' वाला एक्शन, वीडियो वायरल
क्विंटन डीकॉक के आउट होने पर विराट कोहली ने किया 'बाबा जी का ठुल्लू' वाला एक्शन, वीडियो वायरल
Advertisement

वीडियोज

Delhi Pollution 2025: 'मेरे जैसे बुजुर्ग लोगों के लिए प्रदूषण एक समस्या है' | abp #shorts
Gustaakh Ishq Interview: किन 4 Legends के साथ काम करने को Vihay Varma ने बोला चार धाम?
Delhi Pollution 2025: विपक्षी दलों ने Delhi प्रदूषण पर संसद के बाहर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया #abpshorts
Putin का भारत दौरा 2025 | India–Russia Trade Shift, US Tariffs War & New Alliances | Paisa Live
SIR Controversy: West Bengal में 'फर्जी वोटर' छुपाए जा रहे?, 2200 बूथों के रिकॉर्ड से खुली पोल! |
Advertisement

फोटो गैलरी

Advertisement
Petrol Price Today
₹ 94.72 / litre
New Delhi
Check price for your location
Diesel Price Today
₹ 87.62 / litre
New Delhi
Check price for your location

Source: IOCL

हॅलो गेस्ट
एडवर्टाइज विथ असप्राइवेसी पॉलिसीकॉन्टैक्ट अससेंड फीडबैकअबाउट असकरियर्स

पर्सनल कार्नर

टॉप आर्टिकल्स
टॉप रील्स
विश्व
इतना सस्ता है रशियन रूबल.... डॉलर के मुकाबले भारत में कितनी है रूसी करेंसी की कीमत?
इतना सस्ता है रशियन रूबल.... डॉलर के मुकाबले भारत में कितनी है रूसी करेंसी की कीमत?
महाराष्ट्र
Maharashtra Politics: महाराष्ट्र में और गहरी हो रही महायुति के बीच खाई? बीजेपी ने फिर नहीं मानी एकनाथ शिंदे की बात
महाराष्ट्र में और गहरी हो रही महायुति के बीच खाई? बीजेपी ने फिर नहीं मानी एकनाथ शिंदे की बात
इंडिया
Putin India Visit Live: भारत के लिए रवाना हुए राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन, राजधानी दिल्ली बनी किले जैसी, 5-स्तरीय सुरक्षा व्यवस्था लागू
Live: भारत के लिए रवाना हुए व्लादिमीर पुतिन, राजधानी दिल्ली बनी किले जैसी, 5-स्तरीय सुरक्षा व्यवस्था लागू
क्रिकेट
क्विंटन डीकॉक के आउट होने पर विराट कोहली ने किया 'बाबा जी का ठुल्लू' वाला एक्शन, वीडियो वायरल
क्विंटन डीकॉक के आउट होने पर विराट कोहली ने किया 'बाबा जी का ठुल्लू' वाला एक्शन, वीडियो वायरल
बॉलीवुड
सनी देओल के कितने बच्चे हैं? लाइम लाइट से दूर रहकर बीवी क्या करती है? जानें सब कुछ
सनी देओल के कितने बच्चे हैं? लाइम लाइट से दूर रहकर बीवी क्या करती है? जानें सब कुछ
न्यूज़
Explained: व्लादिमीर पुतिन का भारत दौरा कितना ऐतिहासिक, क्या रिश्ते और मजूबत होंगे, अमेरिका-यूरोप को जलन क्यों?
Explained: व्लादिमीर पुतिन का भारत दौरा कितना ऐतिहासिक, क्या रिश्ते और मजूबत होंगे, अमेरिका-यूरोप को जलन क्यों?
यूटिलिटी
आधार-UAN लिंकिंग की डेडलाइन खत्म, चूक गए तो अब नहीं कर पाएंगे ये काम
आधार-UAN लिंकिंग की डेडलाइन खत्म, चूक गए तो अब नहीं कर पाएंगे ये काम
ट्रेंडिंग
केक बना ‘बम’, मोमबत्ती जलते ही हुआ जोरदार धमाका, वायरल हुआ खतरनाक मजाक का वीडियो
केक बना ‘बम’, मोमबत्ती जलते ही हुआ जोरदार धमाका, वायरल हुआ खतरनाक मजाक का वीडियो
ENT LIVE
क्या Avatar: Fire and Ash बनेगी साल 2025 की Best फिल्म?
क्या Avatar: Fire and Ash बनेगी साल 2025 की Best फिल्म?
ENT LIVE
Ranveer Singh ने मांगी माफी , चामुंडा देवी को 'भूत' कहने पर दी सफाई
Ranveer Singh ने मांगी माफी , चामुंडा देवी को 'भूत' कहने पर दी सफाई
ENT LIVE
Tere Ishk Mein Review: Dhanush , Kriti Sanon , Ultra Pro Max वाली आशिकी देख मजा आ गया
Tere Ishk Mein Review: Dhanush , Kriti Sanon , Ultra Pro Max वाली आशिकी देख मजा आ गया
ENT LIVE
Gustaakh Ishq Review: Vijay Varma & Fatima Sana Shaikh की धमाकेदार एक्टिंग | मनीष मल्होत्रा | गुलज़ार
Gustaakh Ishq Review: Vijay Varma & Fatima Sana Shaikh की धमाकेदार एक्टिंग | मनीष मल्होत्रा | गुलज़ार
ENT LIVE
Telusu Kada Telugu Film Review: Srinidhi Shetty, Raashii Khanna का कमाल का काम, One Time Watch है फिल्म
Telusu Kada Telugu Film Review: Srinidhi Shetty, Raashii Khanna का कमाल का काम, One Time Watch है फिल्म
Embed widget