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हिंदी न्यूज़राज्यउत्तर प्रदेश और उत्तराखंडUP SIR में जोड़े 16.18 लाख संदिग्ध नाम? रिपोर्ट पर आया निर्वाचन अधिकारी का पहला बयान

UP SIR में जोड़े 16.18 लाख संदिग्ध नाम? रिपोर्ट पर आया निर्वाचन अधिकारी का पहला बयान

उत्तर प्रदेश में SIR पर एक आई एक रिपोर्ट को खारिज करते हुए कहा है कि यूपी में एसआईआर की प्रक्रिया पूरी निष्पक्षता के साथ हुई है.

Written By : राहुल सांकृत्यायन |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 06:14 PM (IST)
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उत्तर प्रदेश में वर्ष 2027 में प्रस्तावित विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले मतदाता सूची के गहन पुनरीक्षण का काम 10 अप्रैल 2026 को पूरा हो चुका है. हालांकि अभी आपत्तियों के निस्तारण और नए नाम जोडे़ जाने की प्रक्रिया जारी है. इस बीच मंगलवार 6 अक्टूबर को एक रिपोर्ट सामने आई है जिसमें दावा किया गया है कि 16.18 लाख मतदाताओं के नाम जोड़ गए हैं. अब इस रिपोर्ट पर राज्य के मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने स्पष्टीकरण जारी किया है. रिपोर्ट में दावा किया गया है कि यूपी में 16.18 लाख 'रहस्यमयी' वोटर्स जोड़े गए हैं. 

राज्य के मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी के कार्यालय की ओर से एक विस्तृत बयान में दावा किया गया है कि रिपोर्ट में सभी आरोप गलत हैं. आयोग ने कहा कि यूपी में SIR पूरी पारदर्शिता के साथ जनप्रतिनिधित्व अधिनियम, 1950, निर्वाचक पंजीकरण नियम, 1960 और चुनाव आयोग के निर्देशों के तहत कराया गया है.

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आयोग ने 16.18 लाख वोटरों के नाम जोड़ने के आरोप पर सफाई देते हुए कहा कि ये 16.18 लाख फॉर्म-6 थे, जिन्हें 27 अक्टूबर 2025 से 6 जनवरी 2026 के बीच एसआईआर के दौरान बीएलओ के घर-घर जाकर किए गए सर्वे में एकत्र किया गया था. ये फॉर्म उन पात्र लोगों से लिए गए थे, जिनके नाम 27 अक्टूबर 2025 को एसआईआर शुरू होने के समय की मतदाता सूची में शामिल नहीं थे और इसलिए उनके नाम पहले से छपे एन्यूमरेशन फॉर्म में नहीं थे.

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फॉर्म 6 पर भी बोले अधिकारी

सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर राज्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी के दफ्तर के अधिकृत अकाउंट पर पोस्ट बयान में कहा गया 'नियमों के तहत केवल वे फॉर्म-6 फॉर्म-9 में दावों की सूची में शामिल किए जाने थे, जो 6 जनवरी 2026 को प्रारूप मतदाता सूची प्रकाशित होने के बाद प्राप्त हुए. दावे और आपत्तियों की अवधि के दौरान यह सूची मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी, उत्तर प्रदेश की वेबसाइट पर भी जारी की गई थी.'

अधिकारी ने फॉर्म-6 की स्वीकृति दर को लेकर उठाए गए सवालों को भी खारिज किया. बयान में कहा गया कि किसी निश्चित प्रतिशत में फॉर्म-6 स्वीकार करने का कोई नियम, फॉर्मूला या लॉजिक नहीं है. फॉर्म-6 को निर्धारित प्रक्रिया और भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के नियमों के तहत जांच के बाद ही स्वीकार किया जाता है.

About the author राहुल सांकृत्यायन

राहुल सांकृत्यायन, abp live में बतौर डिप्टी न्यूज़ एडिटर कार्यरत हैं और स्टेट्स टीम का नेतृत्व कर रहे हैं. राहुल राजनीति, शासन-प्रशासन और समकालीन विषयों की खबरों की कवरेज और खबरों एवं घटनाक्रमों के संपादकीय समन्वय की जिम्मेदारी संभाल रहे हैं.

पत्रकारिता के क्षेत्र में एक दशक से अधिक का अनुभव रखने वाले राहुल ने अपने करियर की शुरुआत में राष्ट्रीय, अंतरराष्ट्रीय और फीचर डेस्क पर भी काम किया है. उनकी विशेष रुचि राजनीतिक खबरों, अपराध से जुड़े मामलों और राज्यों की समकालीन राजनीतिक गतिविधियों की कवरेज में रही है.

राहुल इससे पहले न्यूज़18 हिन्दी, वनइंडिया हिन्दी और अमर उजाला जैसे प्रतिष्ठित मीडिया संस्थानों में विभिन्न पदों पर काम कर चुके हैं, जहां उन्होंने डिजिटल पत्रकारिता, ब्रेकिंग न्यूज और स्टेट्स कवरेज में महत्वपूर्ण अनुभव हासिल किया.

अपने पत्रकारिता करियर के दौरान राहुल ने कई महत्वपूर्ण घटनाओं और बड़े आयोजनों की कवरेज की है, जिनमें कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनाव 2018, लोकसभा चुनाव 2024 ऑपरेशन सिंदूर और महाकुंभ 2025 जैसे प्रमुख घटनाक्रम शामिल हैं.

राहुल ने देश के प्रतिष्ठित पत्रकारिता संस्थान भारतीय जनसंचार संस्थान (IIMC), नई दिल्ली से हिन्दी पत्रकारिता में शिक्षा प्राप्त की है. उन्होंने इलाहाबाद केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय के आनुषंगिक महाविद्यालय ईश्वर शरण डिग्री कॉलेज, प्रयागराज से बी.कॉम किया है. इसके अलावा राहुल ने केंद्रीय विद्यालय बस्ती से हाईस्कूल और सरस्वती विद्या मंदिर रामबाग, बस्ती से इंटरमीडिएट की पढ़ाई की. आगे चलकर गुरु जम्भेश्वर विज्ञान एवं प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय, हिसार से दूरस्थ शिक्षा कार्यक्रम के तहत पत्रकारिता में परास्नातक भी किया.

खबरों के अलावा साहित्य और वैचारिक लेखन में भी राहुल की गहरी रुचि है. राहुल हिंदी साहित्य के प्रमुख रचनाकारों जैसे राहुल सांकृत्यायन, यशपाल, मुंशी प्रेमचंद, हजारी प्रसाद द्विवेदी और सर्वेश्वर दयाल सक्सेना के लेखन को विशेष रूप से पढ़ना पसंद करते हैं. इसके साथ ही ओम प्रकाश वाल्मिकी, महादेवी वर्मा, अष्टभुजा शुक्ल, विनोद शुक्ल, दुष्यंत कुमार, रामनाथ सिंह, अदम गोंडवी, राही मासूम रजा, गोपाल दास नीरज की रचनाओं में भी उनकी दिलचस्पी है.

खबरों के लिए राहुल से rahulsa@abpnetwork.com पर संपर्क किया जा सकता है. 
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Published at : 06 Oct 2026 06:13 PM (IST)
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