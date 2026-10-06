UP SIR में जोड़े 16.18 लाख संदिग्ध नाम? रिपोर्ट पर आया निर्वाचन अधिकारी का पहला बयान

उत्तर प्रदेश में वर्ष 2027 में प्रस्तावित विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले मतदाता सूची के गहन पुनरीक्षण का काम 10 अप्रैल 2026 को पूरा हो चुका है. हालांकि अभी आपत्तियों के निस्तारण और नए नाम जोडे़ जाने की प्रक्रिया जारी है. इस बीच मंगलवार 6 अक्टूबर को एक रिपोर्ट सामने आई है जिसमें दावा किया गया है कि 16.18 लाख मतदाताओं के नाम जोड़ गए हैं. अब इस रिपोर्ट पर राज्य के मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने स्पष्टीकरण जारी किया है. रिपोर्ट में दावा किया गया है कि यूपी में 16.18 लाख 'रहस्यमयी' वोटर्स जोड़े गए हैं.

राज्य के मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी के कार्यालय की ओर से एक विस्तृत बयान में दावा किया गया है कि रिपोर्ट में सभी आरोप गलत हैं. आयोग ने कहा कि यूपी में SIR पूरी पारदर्शिता के साथ जनप्रतिनिधित्व अधिनियम, 1950, निर्वाचक पंजीकरण नियम, 1960 और चुनाव आयोग के निर्देशों के तहत कराया गया है.

आयोग ने 16.18 लाख वोटरों के नाम जोड़ने के आरोप पर सफाई देते हुए कहा कि ये 16.18 लाख फॉर्म-6 थे, जिन्हें 27 अक्टूबर 2025 से 6 जनवरी 2026 के बीच एसआईआर के दौरान बीएलओ के घर-घर जाकर किए गए सर्वे में एकत्र किया गया था. ये फॉर्म उन पात्र लोगों से लिए गए थे, जिनके नाम 27 अक्टूबर 2025 को एसआईआर शुरू होने के समय की मतदाता सूची में शामिल नहीं थे और इसलिए उनके नाम पहले से छपे एन्यूमरेशन फॉर्म में नहीं थे.

UP चुनाव से पहले BJP की इस तस्वीर ने सपा के दावों पर फेरा पानी! लखनऊ में ऐसा क्या हुआ?

The allegations levelled in the report are not correct as these are based on faulty assumptions and are therefore categorically denied. The SIR has been conducted in Uttar Pradesh with utmost transparency and strictly in accordance with the Representation of the People Act 1950, the Registration of Electors rules 1960 and the extant instructions of the ECI. Specifically, regarding the allegation of "The Mysterious 16.18 Lakh Voters Added to Uttar Pradesh's Roll", it is clarified that 16.18 Lakh forms (Form-6 for addition of name of a person in the roll) were collected before the date of publication of draft Roll(i.e before 06.01.2026) during House-to-House visits of BLOs in the Enumeration phase (i.e from from 27-10-2025 to 06-01-2026). These forms were collected as per the ECI's instructions dated 27-10-2025 issued for conducting SIR in UP among other states. As per ECI's above mentioned instructions, forms (Form-6) were to be distributed and collected back from those eligible persons whose Enumeration Forms were not printed as their names were not figuring in the Electoral Roll as it existed on 27-10-2025 i.e., the date of start of the SIR in UP. Regarding the allegation of hiding or not publishing the names of such persons , it is clarified that as per Registration of Electors Rules, 1950 and as per ECI's instructions, only those names(Form-6) were to be included in the list of claims i.e., Form-9 which were received after the publication of the draft Electoral Roll on 06-01-2026 and the same was displayed on the website of CEO UP in the claims and objection period during SIR. There was no violation of any provision of the law or rules or instructions of ECI. Regarding the percentage of acceptance of Form-6, the report is based on arbitrary assumptions without any logical reason. There is no formula or logic for the acceptance of forms to adhere to a particular percentage. The Form-6 is accepted after following the due process as per the rules. It is again reiterated that the SIR in UP was conducted as per law, was transparent, participatory and conducted with active involvement of all the political parties. No such allegations have been levelled till date by any political party or person with reference to the SIR conducted in Uttar Pradesh. @RaghvendrA2Y @ayushikar1998 @TweetSumedha @ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI