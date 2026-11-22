'कुछ समाधान समस्याओं से भी बदतर होते हैं जिन्हें...' परिसीमन पर शशि थरूर का बड़ा बयान
शशि थरूर ने कहा कि मैंने लोकसभा में कहा था, इससे जुड़े सभी मुद्दों पर व्यापक राष्ट्रीय चर्चा की जरूरत है. इस मुद्दे पर विचार करना तब तक टालना बेहतर होगा, जब तक सरकार ऐसी चर्चा के लिए तैयार न हो.
तिरुवनंतपुरम से कांग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर ने शनिवार (21 नवंबर) को परिसीमन के मुद्दे को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है. उन्होंने कहा कि कुछ समाधान उन समस्याओं से भी बदतर होते हैं, जिन्हें दूर करने के लिए वे लाए जाते हैं.
उन्होंने कहा कि परिसीमन नोटबंदी से भी बड़ी त्रासदी साबित होगा और इसका असर कहीं ज्यादा लंबे समय तक रहेगा.
जयराम रमेश की किस बात पर थरूर ने जताई सहमति?
शशि थरूर ने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म X पर इस संबंध में कांग्रेस नेता जयराम रमेश की तरफ से साझा किए गए पोस्ट को रीशेयर करते हुए टिप्पणी की. उन्होंने जयराम रमेश की टिप्पणी से सहमति जताते हुए कहा, ‘जैसा कि मैंने अप्रैल में लोकसभा में कहा था, इससे जुड़े सभी मुद्दों पर व्यापक राष्ट्रीय चर्चा की जरूरत है. इस मुद्दे पर विचार करना तब तक टालना बेहतर होगा, जब तक सरकार ऐसी चर्चा के लिए तैयार न हो.’
I agree. Some “solutions” are worse than the problems they seek to address. Delimitation would be a bigger disaster than Demonetisation was, and its effects would last longer. As I said in the LokSabha in April, we need a grand national conversation on all the issues involved. It is best to defer consideration of the issue till the government is prepared to have such a conversation.— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 21, 2026
परिसीमन को लेकर क्या बोले जयराम रमेश?
इससे पहले कांग्रेस सांसद जयराम रमेश ने X पोस्ट में कहा, ‘आज 2026 के मानसून सत्र को अनिश्चितकाल के लिए साइन डाई किए जाने के 100 दिन पूरे हो गए हैं, लेकिन संसद का प्रोरोग नहीं किया गया है. प्रधानमंत्री-गृह मंत्री की जोड़ी लोकसभा में परिसीमन संबंधी संविधान संशोधन विधेयक पारित कराने के लिए अब भी दो-तिहाई बहुमत जुटाने की कोशिश में है, जिस पर गंभीर सवाल उठ रहे हैं.’
Today is the 100th day since the 2026 Monsoon Session of Parliament was adjourned sine die and has not been prorogued. The PM-HM jodi is still in search of a supertainted two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to get the Constitutional Amendment Bill on Delimitation passed. Nobody knows what the new Bill will contain since the old Bill was defeated resoundingly on April 17, 2026. No new specific proposals have been discussed with any political party in a serious and structured manner let alone the fact that an all-party meeting has not been called, despite four letters to the PM from Mallikarjun Khargeji. There are far more serious and pressing economic, political, social, military and foreign policy challenges that await and demand attention. Far-reaching and comprehensive Delimitation can wait. Indira Gandhi put it off for 25 years in 1976. In 2001, Atal Bihari Vajpayee put it off for a further twenty-five years, that is, till the results of the first census after 2026 are published. They were wise and nationalist PMs. The Prime Minister expressed grave concerns at the state of the economy at the FICCI conclave on Nov 19th. He seems to be in a very disturbed state of mind as indeed he should be. Debate and discussions on delimitation require cool heads unburdened by tensions of the type that are preoccupying the PM. Extensive consultations with various stakeholders are also needed. Under the circumstances, it is in the nation’s interest to let the current Lok Sabha strength and state-wise configuration continue with one-third reservation for women implemented. This arrangement should then remain frozen till the much-trumpeted Viksit Bharat objective is achieved. It will be a fitting trubute to it since the consequences of a fundamentally new delimitation can best be managed in an environment when Viksit Bharat has become a reality.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 21, 2026
उन्होंने कहा, ‘17 अप्रैल, 2026 को पुराना बिल भारी मतों से खारिज हो गया था. ऐसे में किसी को नहीं पता कि नए बिल में क्या प्रावधान होंगे. किसी भी राजनीतिक पार्टी के साथ नए और ठोस प्रस्तावों पर गंभीरता से, व्यवस्थित तरीके से चर्चा नहीं की गई है. यहां तक कि प्रधानमंत्री को कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे के चार पत्र लिखे जाने के बावजूद सर्वदलीय बैठक भी नहीं बुलाई गई है.’
उन्होंने आगे कहा, ‘देश के सामने कहीं ज्यादा गंभीर और आर्थिक, राजनीतिक, सामाजिक, सैन्य और विदेश नीति संबंधी चुनौतियां हैं, जिन पर ध्यान देने की जरूरत है. व्यापक और दूरगामी परिसीमन को फिलहाल टाला जा सकता है. इंदिरा गांधी ने 1976 में इसे 25 साल के लिए टाल दिया था. 2001 में अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी ने इसे अगले 25 सालों के लिए, यानी 2026 के बाद होने वाली पहली जनगणना के आंकड़े प्रकाशित होने तक आगे बढ़ा दिया था. वे दूरदर्शी और राष्ट्रवादी प्रधानमंत्री थे.’
यह भी पढ़ेंः राहुल गांधी के पोस्ट पर किरेन रिजिजू ने दी प्रतिक्रिया तो भड़की कांग्रेस, कहा- ‘ये खौफ है...’