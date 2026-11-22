तिरुवनंतपुरम से कांग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर ने शनिवार (21 नवंबर) को परिसीमन के मुद्दे को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है. उन्होंने कहा कि कुछ समाधान उन समस्याओं से भी बदतर होते हैं, जिन्हें दूर करने के लिए वे लाए जाते हैं.

उन्होंने कहा कि परिसीमन नोटबंदी से भी बड़ी त्रासदी साबित होगा और इसका असर कहीं ज्यादा लंबे समय तक रहेगा.

जयराम रमेश की किस बात पर थरूर ने जताई सहमति?

शशि थरूर ने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म X पर इस संबंध में कांग्रेस नेता जयराम रमेश की तरफ से साझा किए गए पोस्ट को रीशेयर करते हुए टिप्पणी की. उन्होंने जयराम रमेश की टिप्पणी से सहमति जताते हुए कहा, ‘जैसा कि मैंने अप्रैल में लोकसभा में कहा था, इससे जुड़े सभी मुद्दों पर व्यापक राष्ट्रीय चर्चा की जरूरत है. इस मुद्दे पर विचार करना तब तक टालना बेहतर होगा, जब तक सरकार ऐसी चर्चा के लिए तैयार न हो.’

परिसीमन को लेकर क्या बोले जयराम रमेश?

इससे पहले कांग्रेस सांसद जयराम रमेश ने X पोस्ट में कहा, ‘आज 2026 के मानसून सत्र को अनिश्चितकाल के लिए साइन डाई किए जाने के 100 दिन पूरे हो गए हैं, लेकिन संसद का प्रोरोग नहीं किया गया है. प्रधानमंत्री-गृह मंत्री की जोड़ी लोकसभा में परिसीमन संबंधी संविधान संशोधन विधेयक पारित कराने के लिए अब भी दो-तिहाई बहुमत जुटाने की कोशिश में है, जिस पर गंभीर सवाल उठ रहे हैं.’

Today is the 100th day since the 2026 Monsoon Session of Parliament was adjourned sine die and has not been prorogued. The PM-HM jodi is still in search of a supertainted two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to get the Constitutional Amendment Bill on Delimitation passed. Nobody knows what the new Bill will contain since the old Bill was defeated resoundingly on April 17, 2026. No new specific proposals have been discussed with any political party in a serious and structured manner let alone the fact that an all-party meeting has not been called, despite four letters to the PM from Mallikarjun Khargeji. There are far more serious and pressing economic, political, social, military and foreign policy challenges that await and demand attention. Far-reaching and comprehensive Delimitation can wait. Indira Gandhi put it off for 25 years in 1976. In 2001, Atal Bihari Vajpayee put it off for a further twenty-five years, that is, till the results of the first census after 2026 are published. They were wise and nationalist PMs. The Prime Minister expressed grave concerns at the state of the economy at the FICCI conclave on Nov 19th. He seems to be in a very disturbed state of mind as indeed he should be. Debate and discussions on delimitation require cool heads unburdened by tensions of the type that are preoccupying the PM. Extensive consultations with various stakeholders are also needed. Under the circumstances, it is in the nation’s interest to let the current Lok Sabha strength and state-wise configuration continue with one-third reservation for women implemented. This arrangement should then remain frozen till the much-trumpeted Viksit Bharat objective is achieved. It will be a fitting trubute to it since the consequences of a fundamentally new delimitation can best be managed in an environment when Viksit Bharat has become a reality.