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हिंदी न्यूज़न्यूज़इंडियाअंकिता भंडारी के मां-बाप को पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया, गुस्से में शशि थरूर, बोले- 'समझाने की जरूरत...'

अंकिता भंडारी के मां-बाप को पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया, गुस्से में शशि थरूर, बोले- 'समझाने की जरूरत...'

अंकिता भंडारी के मामले को लेकर कांग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर ने मोदी सरकार पर निशाना साधा. उन्होंने कहा कि शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शनकारियों से सार्वजनिक व्यवस्था को क्या खतरा हो सकता है?

Written By : संतोष सिंह |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 01:12 PM (IST)
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कांग्रेस सांसद ने शशि थरूर ने केंद्र सरकार पर अंकिता भंडारी केस को लेकर निशाना साधा है. उन्होंने गुरुवार (15 अक्टूबर) को सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म एक्स पर पोस्ट कर कहा कि क्या सरकार ने जवाबदेही तय करने के अपने कर्तव्य को पूरी तरह से त्याग दिया है कि अब वह जवाब मांगने वालों की आवाज दबाने के लिए उन्हें हिरासत में ले रही है?

थरूर ने कहा कि जंतर-मंतर पर शांतिपूर्ण विरोध के अपने लोकतांत्रिक अधिकार का इस्तेमाल कर रहे युवा नागरिक जो अपने हाथों में तिरंगा थामे हुए थे आज न्यायिक हिरासत में हैं. इंडिया गेट पर अंकिता भंडारी के दुखी माता-पिता जो अपनी बेटी के लिए न्याय मांग रहे थे, उन्हें सुबह 4 बजे हिरासत में ले लिया गया. उनके साथ कांग्रेस के वे कार्यकर्ता भी हिरासत में लिए गए जो उनके समर्थन में खड़े थे. 

विरोध करने वाला कोई अपराधी नहीं होता- थरूर
कांग्रेस सांसद ने कहा कि विरोध करने वाला कोई अपराधी नहीं होता. एक दुखी माता-पिता कोई खतरा नहीं होते. उन्होंने आगे कहा कि जो लोग देश चला रहे हैं, उन्हें यह बात समझाने की जरूरत नहीं पड़नी चाहिए. शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शनकारियों से सार्वजनिक व्यवस्था को क्या खतरा हो सकता है? पहले से ही एक भयानक त्रासदी झेल रहे माता-पिता को इस तरह अपमानित करने से क्या हासिल होता है?

शशि थरूर ने कहा कि संविधान नागरिकों को केवल तभी विरोध करने का अधिकार नहीं देता, जब उनके सवाल सत्ता में बैठे लोगों को सुविधाजनक लगें. यह अधिकार सरकार की मंज़ूरी पर निर्भर नहीं है और न ही इसे सिर्फ इसलिए सीमित किया जा सकता है क्योंकि इससे किसी को असुविधा होती है.

उन्होंने जोर देकर कहा कि हिरासत में लेने की शक्ति का मतलब आवाज दबाने की शक्ति नहीं है. न्याय की मांग पुलिस थाने के दरवाजे पर खत्म नहीं हो जाती. और न ही गिरफ्तारी के डर से सच बोलने का साहस खत्म होता है. इस देश के लोगों को सही के लिए खड़े होने के लिए कभी किसी की अनुमति की जरूरत नहीं पड़ी. 

ये भी पढ़ें

लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के हेडक्वार्टर से मुंबई के इस शख्स को आया फोन, मुंबई पुलिस का खुलासा

About the author संतोष सिंह

संतोष सिंह पिछले एक दशक से पत्रकारिता में सक्रिय है. एबीपी न्यूज में नेशनल और इंटरनेशनल खबरें लिखते हैं. ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ पर फोकस रहता है. एबीपी न्यूज से पहले इनशॉर्ट्स में बतौर 5 साल सब एडिटर सेवाएं दे चुके हैं, जहां उन्होंने ब्रेकिंग न्यूज, कंटेंट राइटिंग में अनुभव हासिल किया. साल 2015 में जागरण कॉलेज ऑफ मास कम्युनिकेशन से पीजी डिप्लोमा इन टीवी जर्नलिज्म किया है. संपर्क करें- santosh.jimmc@gmail.com, एक्स हैंडल- https://x.com/SantuPal000
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Published at : 15 Oct 2026 01:12 PM (IST)
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