कांग्रेस सांसद ने शशि थरूर ने केंद्र सरकार पर अंकिता भंडारी केस को लेकर निशाना साधा है. उन्होंने गुरुवार (15 अक्टूबर) को सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म एक्स पर पोस्ट कर कहा कि क्या सरकार ने जवाबदेही तय करने के अपने कर्तव्य को पूरी तरह से त्याग दिया है कि अब वह जवाब मांगने वालों की आवाज दबाने के लिए उन्हें हिरासत में ले रही है?

थरूर ने कहा कि जंतर-मंतर पर शांतिपूर्ण विरोध के अपने लोकतांत्रिक अधिकार का इस्तेमाल कर रहे युवा नागरिक जो अपने हाथों में तिरंगा थामे हुए थे आज न्यायिक हिरासत में हैं. इंडिया गेट पर अंकिता भंडारी के दुखी माता-पिता जो अपनी बेटी के लिए न्याय मांग रहे थे, उन्हें सुबह 4 बजे हिरासत में ले लिया गया. उनके साथ कांग्रेस के वे कार्यकर्ता भी हिरासत में लिए गए जो उनके समर्थन में खड़े थे.

विरोध करने वाला कोई अपराधी नहीं होता- थरूर

कांग्रेस सांसद ने कहा कि विरोध करने वाला कोई अपराधी नहीं होता. एक दुखी माता-पिता कोई खतरा नहीं होते. उन्होंने आगे कहा कि जो लोग देश चला रहे हैं, उन्हें यह बात समझाने की जरूरत नहीं पड़नी चाहिए. शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शनकारियों से सार्वजनिक व्यवस्था को क्या खतरा हो सकता है? पहले से ही एक भयानक त्रासदी झेल रहे माता-पिता को इस तरह अपमानित करने से क्या हासिल होता है?

Has the Government so completely abandoned its duty of accountability that it now relies on detention to silence those who demand it? At Jantar Mantar, young citizens exercising their democratic right to peaceful protest, even while waving the national Tricolour, find themselves in judicial custody. At India Gate, the grieving parents of Ankita Bhandari, seeking justice for their daughter, are detained at 4 in the morning, alongside Congress workers who stood in solidarity with them. A protester is not an offender. A grieving parent is not a threat. The distinction should not need explaining to those entrusted with governing. What threat to public order do peaceful protesters pose? What purpose is served by subjecting bereaved parents, already enduring an unimaginable tragedy, to such indignity? The Constitution does not guarantee citizens the right to protest only when their questions are convenient to those in power. That right is not conditional upon the Government’s approval. Nor can it be restricted merely because its exercise causes discomfort. The power to detain is not the power to silence. The demand for justice does not end at the gates of a police station. Nor does the courage to speak out disappear at the threat of arrest. The people of this country have never needed permission to stand up for what is right. And they must never be made to believe otherwise. @INCIndia