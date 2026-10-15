प्रशांत भूषण के 'सत्ता परिवर्तन' वाले बयान पर BJP का पलटवार- 'इनकी मंशा केवल...'

एडवोकेट प्रशांत भूषण के 'रिजीम चेंज' वाले बयान पर बीजेपी ने पलटवार किया है. भाजपा प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा ने कहा, 'जिस तरह की बातें प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में कही गई हैं, वह चौंकाने वाली हैं. मैं एक बात स्पष्ट रूप से बताना चाहता हूं कि यह देश न तो किसी की मिल्कियत नहीं है और न ही किसी एक परिवार का है, यह देश 140 करोड़ हिंदुस्तानियों का है.'

बीजेपी प्रवक्ता ने कहा, 'बीजेपी और साधारण लोग शुरू से यह कह रहे थे कि राहुल गांधी और इनके साथ जुड़े लोगों की मंशा एसआईआर, बच्चों का भविष्य नहीं है, इनकी मंशा केवल देश में तख्तापलट करना है, किसी भी कीमत पर बिना चुनाव लड़े अपनी सरकार बनाना है.'

संबित पात्रा ने आगे कहा, 'जनता इनको बार-बार हरा रही है. सरकार बदलने की प्रक्रिया संविधान में दी गई है. सरकार बदलने के लिए 5 साल में चुनाव होते हैं. 2014, 2019, 2024 के लोकसभा चुनाव, राज्य के चुनाव के जरिए सत्ता परिवर्तन हुआ. लेकिन वह इसमें भरोसा नहीं करते हैं, आप अराजतकता में भरोसा करते हैं. प्रशांत भूषण ने इसे प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में स्वीकार किया है.'

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP MP Sambit Patra says, "Prashant Bhushan stated that this struggle is about regime change. Let me be very clear: this country is not anyone’s private property. It does not belong to any single family. It belongs to 1.4 billion people. When they say they are fighting for regime change, it confirms what the Bharatiya Janata Party and ordinary citizens of this country have been saying all along: the true intent of Rahul Gandhi and his associates has nothing to do with the SIR issue, nor are they fighting for the future of our children. Their sole objective is to orchestrate a regime change, seize power, and install their own government at any cost, without contesting an election or putting in the necessary hard work, simply because the public keeps rejecting them. Our Constitution provides a clear process for changing a government. Elections are held in this country every five years, allowing people to exercise their right to vote. These are the legitimate channels through which a change in power can occur. But you do not believe in this process. You believe in chaos; you believe in anarchy. Today, Prashant Bhushan has openly admitted this at his press conference. It is clear, and has been acknowledged, that this mindset, whether it belongs to Rahul Gandhi, Prashant Bhushan, or their entire group, reflects a particular way of thinking. I would simply point out that they have not even managed to change their own leader. Ever since Rahul Gandhi became their leader, they have not won a single election. In states ranging from Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh to others, the Congress has remained out of power for years. They cannot even change their own leader, yet they set out to achieve regime change. This is the reality of Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family. These traitors have sold themselves to foreign hands..."