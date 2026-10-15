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हिंदी न्यूज़न्यूज़इंडियाप्रशांत भूषण के 'सत्ता परिवर्तन' वाले बयान पर BJP का पलटवार- 'इनकी मंशा केवल...'

प्रशांत भूषण के 'सत्ता परिवर्तन' वाले बयान पर BJP का पलटवार- 'इनकी मंशा केवल...'

एडवोकेट प्रशांत भूषण के गुरुवार (15 अक्टूबर) को दिए 'सत्ता परिवर्तन' वाले बयान पर बीजेपी ने पलटवार किया है. संबित पात्रा ने कहा, प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में चौंकाने वाली बातें कही गई हैं.

Written By : शैलजाकांत मिश्रा |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 10:05 PM (IST)
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एडवोकेट प्रशांत भूषण के 'रिजीम चेंज' वाले बयान पर बीजेपी ने पलटवार किया है. भाजपा प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा ने कहा, 'जिस तरह की बातें प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में कही गई हैं, वह चौंकाने वाली हैं. मैं एक बात स्पष्ट रूप से बताना चाहता हूं कि यह देश न तो किसी की मिल्कियत नहीं है और न ही किसी एक परिवार का है, यह देश 140 करोड़ हिंदुस्तानियों का है.'

बीजेपी प्रवक्ता ने कहा, 'बीजेपी और साधारण लोग शुरू से यह कह रहे थे कि राहुल गांधी और इनके साथ जुड़े लोगों की मंशा एसआईआर, बच्चों का भविष्य नहीं है, इनकी मंशा केवल देश में तख्तापलट करना है, किसी भी कीमत पर बिना चुनाव लड़े अपनी सरकार बनाना है.'

संबित पात्रा ने आगे कहा, 'जनता इनको बार-बार हरा रही है. सरकार बदलने की प्रक्रिया संविधान में दी गई है. सरकार बदलने के लिए 5 साल में चुनाव होते हैं. 2014, 2019, 2024 के लोकसभा चुनाव, राज्य के चुनाव के जरिए सत्ता परिवर्तन हुआ. लेकिन वह इसमें भरोसा नहीं करते हैं, आप अराजतकता में भरोसा करते हैं. प्रशांत भूषण ने इसे प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में स्वीकार किया है.'

प्रशांत भूषण ने क्या कहा?

दिल्ली में गुरुवार को सीजेपी संस्थापक अभिजीत दीपके, सीनियर एडवोकेट कपिल सिब्बल, एक्टर प्रकाश राज, नेहा बोरा और प्रशांत भूषण ने जाइंट प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस की थी. इसी दौरान प्रशांत भूषण ने सरकार पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा था कि अगर सरकार को यह लगता है कि यह सत्ता परिवर्तन की लड़ाई है तो हां हम रिजीम चेंज करना चाहते हैं.

प्रशांत भूषण ने कहा, 'जरूर रिजीम चेंज होगी. हां हम सब चाहते हैं कि रिजीम चेंज हो. इसमें क्या गलती है? भाजपा ने बार-बार रिजीम बदलने के लिए आंदोलन किए. कहते हैं कि ये लोग रिजीम चेंज करने की साजिश कर रहे हैं. रिजीम चेंज कराना हर नागरिक का लोकतांत्रिक अधिकार है. इसी वजह से सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बोला था सेडिशन का जो अंग्रेजों के समय का कानून बना हुआ है, वह गैर संवैधानिक है.'

About the author शैलजाकांत मिश्रा

शैलजाकांत मिश्रा एबीपी लाइव में सीनियर कॉपी एडिटर के तौर पर कार्यरत हैं. इससे पहले उन्होंने कई मीडिया संस्थानों में काम किया है. उन्होंने लोकसभा चुनाव 2024, ऑपरेशन सिंदूर और कई राज्यों के विधानसभा चुनावों की कवरेज की है. पत्रकारिता की पढ़ाई माखनलाल चतुर्वेदी यूनिवर्सिटी, भोपाल से पूरी की. अंतर्राष्ट्रीय संबंध, राजनीति, खेल और समसामयिक घटनाओं से जुड़े विषयों में गहरी रुचि है. वे मूल रूप से उत्तर प्रदेश के हरदोई जिले के निवासी हैं.
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Published at : 15 Oct 2026 09:55 PM (IST)
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