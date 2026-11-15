रणबीर कपूर और यश स्टारर फिल्म 'रामायण' के दोनों पार्ट के 4,000 करोड़ रुपए के भारी-भरकम बजट को लेकर लगातार चर्चा हो रही है. अब फिल्ममेकर राम गोपाल वर्मा ने इस बजट को लेकर एक नया दावा किया है. उनका कहना है कि फिल्म के पहले पार्ट को 800 करोड़ रुपए से भी कम बजट में बनाया गया है.

राम गोपाल वर्मा ने रविवार को एक पोस्ट के जरिए अपनी बात रखी. उन्होंने लिखा, 'फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस के रिकॉर्ड तोड़ रही है और भारतीय सिनेमा की सबसे बड़ी हिट बनने की ओर बढ़ रही है. इसके बावजूद कुछ लोग इस बात को लेकर चर्चा कर रहे हैं कि फिल्म की कमाई काफी नहीं है, क्योंकि दोनों पार्ट का बजट 2,000-2,000 करोड़ रुपए यानी कुल 4,000 करोड़ रुपए बताया जा रहा है.'

पहले पार्ट का बजट 800 करोड़ से कम

राम गोपाल वर्मा ने आगे लिखा, '‘रामायण’ के पहले पार्ट की असल लागत 800 करोड़ रुपए से थोड़ी कम है. इसमें आपसी फायदे वाले समझौते, ग्लोबल टैक्स बेनिफिट और सब्सिडी जैसे कई पहलू भी शामिल हैं, जिनकी वजह से आखिरकार फिल्म की लागत और कम हो सकती है. फिल्म देखकर कोई भी एक्सपेरिएंस्ड फिल्ममेकर अंदाजा लगा सकता है कि इसे बनाने में 800 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा खर्च नहीं हुए होंगे.'

फिल्ममेकर ने दोनों पार्ट्स के बजट को बराबर मानने पर भी सवाल उठाया. उन्होंने कहा, 'यह मान लेना वैसा ही है जैसे किसी फिल्म के इंटरवल से पहले और बाद के हिस्सों पर बराबर खर्च होने की उम्मीद करना. कुछ फिल्मों में सिर्फ क्लाइमैक्स पर ही कुल बजट का 50 प्रतिशत तक खर्च हो जाता है.'

दूसरे प्रोजेक्ट्स में भी होगा इस्तेमाल

राम गोपाल वर्मा ने कहा, 'रामायण की दुनिया तैयार करने में होने वाला खर्च सिर्फ पहली फिल्म तक सीमित नहीं है. इस फिल्म के लिए बनाए जा रहे कई सेट, किरदारों और दूसरी चीजों को भविष्य में गेमिंग और अन्य प्रोजेक्ट्स में भी इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है. यही नहीं, इनका फायदा दूसरे पार्ट को बनाने में भी मिलेगा.' गौरतलब है कि 'रामायण: पार्ट वन' 5 नवंबर 2026 को रिलीज हुई थी. फिल्म ने दुनियाभर में 1,000 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा की कमाई कर ली है.

Even for the best of my films she din’t do this , but my mother has been buying tickets of @malhotra_namit ‘s #Ramayana for the servants , watch men etc in the building complex she lives , and inspite of this kind of euphoria leading it to breaking all box office records and fast emerging as the BIGGEST HIT EVER in INDIAN CINEMATIC HISTORY, stil lot of noise is being made by many jealous that the collections are still not enough because it’s 2000 cr a piece making it 4000 for 2 I got to know that the actual cost of part 1 is a little less than 800 and that includes mutually beneficial deals , global tax benefits , subsidy elements etc etc which all will eventually bring the cost to lesser than that .. And not only me but any reasonably experienced film maker by seeing the film can see the cost can’t be more than that .. Also many are stupid to assume that both parts will cost same ..That’s like thinking the cost before interval and post interval will be same in a film ..I know of films where 50% of the cost was just climax Also much of the cost will include costs of creating the world of Ramayana which becomes future assets for gaming and various other aspects including assets for part 2 , which are all a part of Namit’s visionary future outings .. And this part I frankly think , can’t even be understood by most Bollywood makers , traders and other self proclaimed experts So going by how it’s bull running now , it is obvious that Namit Malhotra is going to cover the entire cost of part 1 or maybe both parts in part 1 itself and then there’s the non theatrical of part 1 and all revenue inflows of part 2 So in other words Namit Malhotra can build his own Pushpak vimaan and start dumping money into innumerable extraordinary ventures which all the biggest production companies from north to south couldn’t do till now and then he can surpass even the biggest of the biggest Hollywood biggies I don’t know what happened to Valmiki Ji or Tulsidas ji after they did their work , but it’s an irrefutable fact that , from now onwards Namit Malhotra will be the biggest mega film maker in history since 1913’s May 3rd release Raja Harishchandra , till whichever the biggest film came before November 5 th 2026 ..If anyone has a doubt just do the math And the fact that the most fantastic action set pieces will be in part 2 starting from the Hanuman acts , Vaanar Sena , Ram Sethu , Lanka dhahanam , Sita in Lanka , Kumbha Karan’s death , Ravan vadh and many many more just to name a few , and going by the extraordinary proven Vision of Namit Malhotra’s combination of strategy , business acumen , creative understanding and visionary outlook, If KGF 2 did around 5 times more than KGF 1 , I am convinced that Ramayana 2 will do 10 times more than Ramayana part 1 ..If you disagree , we will talk in 2028