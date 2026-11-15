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हिंदी न्यूज़मनोरंजनबॉलीवुड'रामायण' के 4,000 करोड़ के बजट पर राम गोपाल वर्मा का दावा, बोले- पहले पार्ट की लागत 800 करोड़ से भी कम

'रामायण' के 4,000 करोड़ के बजट पर राम गोपाल वर्मा का दावा, बोले- पहले पार्ट की लागत 800 करोड़ से भी कम

राम गोपाल वर्मा ने दावा किया कि 'रामायण' के पहले पार्ट का बजट 800 करोड़ से कम है. उन्होंने दोनों पार्ट के बजट पर सवाल उठाते हुए कहा कि फिल्म के सेट और किरदार आगे भी इस्तेमाल होंगे.

Written By : आईएएनएस |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 05:08 PM (IST)
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रणबीर कपूर और यश स्टारर फिल्म 'रामायण' के दोनों पार्ट के 4,000 करोड़ रुपए के भारी-भरकम बजट को लेकर लगातार चर्चा हो रही है. अब फिल्ममेकर राम गोपाल वर्मा ने इस बजट को लेकर एक नया दावा किया है. उनका कहना है कि फिल्म के पहले पार्ट को 800 करोड़ रुपए से भी कम बजट में बनाया गया है.

राम गोपाल वर्मा ने रविवार को एक पोस्ट के जरिए अपनी बात रखी. उन्होंने लिखा, 'फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस के रिकॉर्ड तोड़ रही है और भारतीय सिनेमा की सबसे बड़ी हिट बनने की ओर बढ़ रही है. इसके बावजूद कुछ लोग इस बात को लेकर चर्चा कर रहे हैं कि फिल्म की कमाई काफी नहीं है, क्योंकि दोनों पार्ट का बजट 2,000-2,000 करोड़ रुपए यानी कुल 4,000 करोड़ रुपए बताया जा रहा है.'

रिलेटेड स्टोरी >>

बॉलीवुड
मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर व्हीलचेयर पर स्पॉट हुए जावेद अख्तर, पत्नी शबाना संग दिए पोज
मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर व्हीलचेयर पर स्पॉट हुए जावेद अख्तर, पत्नी शबाना संग दिए पोज
बॉलीवुड
'रामायण' का बवंडर, 700 करोड़ क्लब में एंट्री, बनी 2026 की दूसरी सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाली फिल्म
'रामायण' का बवंडर, 700 करोड़ क्लब में एंट्री, बनी 2026 की दूसरी सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाली फिल्म
बॉलीवुड
'रामायण' का 11 वें दिन बॉक्स ऑफिस पर तूफान, 4 बजे तक 724 करोड़ पार कमाई
'रामायण' का 11 वें दिन बॉक्स ऑफिस पर तूफान, 4 बजे तक 724 करोड़ पार कमाई
बॉलीवुड
क्रिकेटर बनने का था सपना, सलमान-अजय के साथ किया डेब्यू, 'आशिकी 2' ने बनाया स्टार
क्रिकेटर बनने का था सपना, सलमान-अजय के साथ किया डेब्यू, 'आशिकी 2' ने बनाया स्टार

पहले पार्ट का बजट 800 करोड़ से कम

राम गोपाल वर्मा ने  आगे लिखा, '‘रामायण’ के पहले पार्ट की असल लागत 800 करोड़ रुपए से थोड़ी कम है. इसमें आपसी फायदे वाले समझौते, ग्लोबल टैक्स बेनिफिट और सब्सिडी जैसे कई पहलू भी शामिल हैं, जिनकी वजह से आखिरकार फिल्म की लागत और कम हो सकती है. फिल्म देखकर कोई भी एक्सपेरिएंस्ड  फिल्ममेकर अंदाजा लगा सकता है कि इसे बनाने में 800 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा खर्च नहीं हुए होंगे.'

फिल्ममेकर ने दोनों पार्ट्स के बजट को बराबर मानने पर भी सवाल उठाया. उन्होंने कहा, 'यह मान लेना वैसा ही है जैसे किसी फिल्म के इंटरवल से पहले और बाद के हिस्सों पर बराबर खर्च होने की उम्मीद करना. कुछ फिल्मों में सिर्फ क्लाइमैक्स पर ही कुल बजट का 50 प्रतिशत तक खर्च हो जाता है.'

दूसरे प्रोजेक्ट्स में भी होगा इस्तेमाल

राम गोपाल वर्मा ने कहा, 'रामायण की दुनिया तैयार करने में होने वाला खर्च सिर्फ पहली फिल्म तक सीमित नहीं है. इस फिल्म के लिए बनाए जा रहे कई सेट, किरदारों और दूसरी चीजों को भविष्य में गेमिंग और अन्य प्रोजेक्ट्स में भी इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है. यही नहीं, इनका फायदा दूसरे पार्ट को बनाने में भी मिलेगा.' गौरतलब है कि 'रामायण: पार्ट वन' 5 नवंबर 2026 को रिलीज हुई थी. फिल्म ने दुनियाभर में 1,000 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा की कमाई कर ली है.

 

Published at : 15 Nov 2026 05:08 PM (IST)
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Ram Gopal Varma
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बॉलीवुड
मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर व्हीलचेयर पर स्पॉट हुए जावेद अख्तर, पत्नी शबाना संग दिए पोज
मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर व्हीलचेयर पर स्पॉट हुए जावेद अख्तर, पत्नी शबाना संग दिए पोज
बॉलीवुड
'रामायण' का बवंडर, 700 करोड़ क्लब में एंट्री, बनी 2026 की दूसरी सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाली फिल्म
'रामायण' का बवंडर, 700 करोड़ क्लब में एंट्री, बनी 2026 की दूसरी सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाली फिल्म
बॉलीवुड
'रामायण' का 11 वें दिन बॉक्स ऑफिस पर तूफान, 4 बजे तक 724 करोड़ पार कमाई
'रामायण' का 11 वें दिन बॉक्स ऑफिस पर तूफान, 4 बजे तक 724 करोड़ पार कमाई
बॉलीवुड
क्रिकेटर बनने का था सपना, सलमान-अजय के साथ किया डेब्यू, 'आशिकी 2' ने बनाया स्टार
क्रिकेटर बनने का था सपना, सलमान-अजय के साथ किया डेब्यू, 'आशिकी 2' ने बनाया स्टार
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