करवा चौथ पर चाहिए परफेक्ट फोटो? ये Gemini AI prompts चुटकियों में कर देंगे जादू

देशभर में आज करवा चौथा का त्योहार मनाया जा रहा है. इस दिन सुहागन महिलाएं अपने पति की लंबी उम्र के लिए व्रत रखती हैं. चंद्रमा को अर्ध्य देकर व्रत खोलती हैं. ऐसे में कपल्स के लिए यह त्योहार काफी स्पेशल हो जाता है. इस मौके पर कपल्स फोटोज और वीडियोज के जरिए इस व्रत को यादगार पल बनाना चाहते हैं. अब गूगल जेमिनी जैसे AI टूल्स की मदद से अपनी मनपसंद इमेज बनाना और भी आसान हो गया है. अगर आप भी इस मौके पर जेमिनी से अपनी फोटोज क्रिएट करना चाहते हैं तो इन प्रॉम्प्ट से आप परफेक्ट फोटो बना सकते हैं.

इन प्रॉम्प्टस से बनाएं फोटो

1. An Indian couple on a terrace at night during Karwa Chauth, the woman holding a sieve while looking at the moon, wearing saree, with minimal background, in a romantic, cinematic style (faces unchanged).

2. An illustration of a husband offering his wife the first sip of water and a sweet to break her fast after she sees the moon through the sieve. The setting is modern and cozy, emphasizing the bond of love and partnership (faces unchanged).

3. A close-up, high-detail shot of a woman's hands with intricate Karwa Chauth henna/mehndi design, holding a decorated puja thali with a brass karva (pot) and a sieve, against a soft, festive, evening light backdrop. Focus on the rich red and gold tones (faces unchanged).

4. A regal Indian couple celebrating Karwa Chauth in a palace courtyard, dressed in royal Rajasthani attire, surrounded by marigold decorations and brass lamps under the full moon (faces unchanged).

5. A stylish young couple on a high-rise balcony overlooking the city skyline, she’s in a modern red lehenga, he’s in a sleek black kurta, sharing a quiet Karwa Chauth moment with fairy lights (faces unchanged).

6. A cozy, softly lit living room with a couple sitting by a window, she’s performing the Karwa Chauth ritual, he gently holds her hand, candles and rose petals around them creating a warm mood (faces unchanged).

7. A cheerful Indian couple standing side by side on their decorated terrace during Karwa Chauth, smiling as they look up at the moon together. The woman holds a traditional thali, and the man standing by her. Keep background minimal and beautiful (faces unchanged).

ऐसे बनाएं अपना पोर्ट्रेट

सबसे पहले गूगल जेमिनी ऐप या वेबसाइट को ओपन करें. अब टेक्स्ट बॉक्स में अपनी कोई भी फोटो अपलोड करें और इनमें से किसी प्रॉम्प्ट को कॉपी कर बॉक्स में पेस्ट कर दें. कुछ ही देर में आपके सामने AI से बनी शानदार फोटो आ जाएगी.

ये भी पढ़ें-

बार-बार ऑन-ऑफ हो रहा है स्मार्ट टीवी तो कर लें ये काम, दूर हो जाएगी समस्या