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एक्सप्लोरर
लाइव टीवीवीडियोखेलशॉर्ट वीडियोवेब स्टोरीजफोटो गैलरीपॉडकास्ट्समूवी रिव्यूओपिनियन
यूजफुल
पर्सनल लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर कम्पैटिबिलिटी कैलकुलेटर कार लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर बीएमआई कैलकुलेटर होम लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर एज कैलकुलेटर एजुकेशन लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर पिन कोड सोने की कीमत चांदी की कीमत AQI
हिंदी न्यूज़राज्यदिल्ली NCR'सरकारें जवाबदेह हों, नौकरशाही...' दिल्ली प्रोटेस्ट पर मुरली मनोहर जोशी क्या बोले?

'सरकारें जवाबदेह हों, नौकरशाही...' दिल्ली प्रोटेस्ट पर मुरली मनोहर जोशी क्या बोले?

दिल्ली में सीईसी को लेकर विपक्ष के प्रदर्शन पर बीजेपी नेता मुरली मनोहर जोशी ने प्रतिक्रिया दी है. जोशी ने कहा कि विपक्ष संवेदनशील और जिम्मेदार हो, और एक स्पष्ट वैकल्पिक कार्यक्रम हो.

Written By : पीटीआई- भाषा |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
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भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त ज्ञानेश कुमार के खिलाफ विपक्ष के विरोध पर भारतीय जनता पार्टी के मुरली मनोहर जोशी ने प्रतिक्रिया दी है. उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने आपसे इतना तो कहा ही है. मैं हमेशा कहता हूं कि लोगों की, लोगों द्वारा और लोगों के लिए बनी सरकार धरती से कभी खत्म नहीं होगी. लिंकन ने यह बात लगभग 200 साल पहले कही थी.

उन्होंने कहा कि अब मैं कहता हूं कि लोगों की, लोगों के लिए और लोगों द्वारा बनी सरकार धरती से तब तक खत्म नहीं होगी, जब तक चुनाव निष्पक्ष हों, सरकारें जवाबदेह हों, नौकरशाही पारदर्शी हो, विपक्ष संवेदनशील और जिम्मेदार हो, और एक स्पष्ट वैकल्पिक कार्यक्रम हो.

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'यह सब संविधान के दायरे में...'

जोशी ने कहा कि यह सब संविधान के दायरे में होना चाहिए, और अगर संविधान का उल्लंघन होता है, तो सुप्रीम कोर्ट को इस पर ध्यान देना चाहिए. लोकतंत्र इसी सिद्धांत पर काम करना चाहिए.

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा कि आंदोलनों की बात अलग है लेकिन छात्रों की मांगे जायज हैं, उन्हें सहानुभूति के साथ सुना जाना चाहिए और उनके आंदोलन या प्रदर्शनों को दबाने के लिए 'डंडा मारने' (बल प्रयोग) का तरीका बिल्कुल ठीक नहीं है.

Published at : 08 Oct 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
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