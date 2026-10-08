'सरकारें जवाबदेह हों, नौकरशाही...' दिल्ली प्रोटेस्ट पर मुरली मनोहर जोशी क्या बोले?

भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त ज्ञानेश कुमार के खिलाफ विपक्ष के विरोध पर भारतीय जनता पार्टी के मुरली मनोहर जोशी ने प्रतिक्रिया दी है. उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने आपसे इतना तो कहा ही है. मैं हमेशा कहता हूं कि लोगों की, लोगों द्वारा और लोगों के लिए बनी सरकार धरती से कभी खत्म नहीं होगी. लिंकन ने यह बात लगभग 200 साल पहले कही थी.

उन्होंने कहा कि अब मैं कहता हूं कि लोगों की, लोगों के लिए और लोगों द्वारा बनी सरकार धरती से तब तक खत्म नहीं होगी, जब तक चुनाव निष्पक्ष हों, सरकारें जवाबदेह हों, नौकरशाही पारदर्शी हो, विपक्ष संवेदनशील और जिम्मेदार हो, और एक स्पष्ट वैकल्पिक कार्यक्रम हो.

जोशी ने कहा कि यह सब संविधान के दायरे में होना चाहिए, और अगर संविधान का उल्लंघन होता है, तो सुप्रीम कोर्ट को इस पर ध्यान देना चाहिए. लोकतंत्र इसी सिद्धांत पर काम करना चाहिए.

VIDEO | Delhi: BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi says, "This is a matter for consideration because the new education policy has not been in place for very long. It is still underway, so what can we say about it at this stage? It is only the beginning. What its results will be, we will know later." On the Opposition protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Joshi says, "I have told you this much. I always say that government of the people, by the people and for the people shall not perish from the earth. Lincoln said this almost 200 years ago. Now I say that government of the people, for the people and by the people shall not perish from the earth, provided the elections are fair, governments are accountable, the bureaucracy is transparent, the Opposition is responsive and responsible, and there is a clear-cut alternative programme. The whole thing has to be done within the ambit of the Constitution, and if the Constitution is violated, then the Supreme Court should look into it. That is the principle on which democracy should work." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)