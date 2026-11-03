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पर्सनल लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर कम्पैटिबिलिटी कैलकुलेटर कार लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर बीएमआई कैलकुलेटर होम लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर एज कैलकुलेटर एजुकेशन लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर पिन कोड सोने की कीमत चांदी की कीमत AQI
हिंदी न्यूज़न्यूज़विश्वओमान में भारतीय झंडे वाले जहाज पर हमला, MEA भयंकर नाराज, बोला- 'बेहद...'

ओमान में भारतीय झंडे वाले जहाज पर हमला, MEA भयंकर नाराज, बोला- 'बेहद...'

ओमान के लिमाह तट के पास कमर्शियल जहाज MSV अल जुसुफी पर हमले में एक भारतीय नागरिक की मौत हो गई. जहाज पर सवार 14 भारतीयों में से 13 को बचाया गया है.

Written By : सौरव कुमार |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
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ओमान के तट के पास एक कमर्शियल जहाज पर MSV अल जुसुफी हमला हुआ. इस हमले में 1 भारतीय की मौत हो गई है. इस पर विदेश मंत्रालय ने चिंता जाहिर की है. मामले पर बयान जारी करते हुए विदेश मंत्रालय ने कहा कि हम कल शाम ओमान के लिमाह के पास एक कमर्शियल जहाज MSV अल जुसुफी पर हुए हमले की निंदा करते हैं. जहाज पर सवार 14 भारतीय नागरिकों में से 13 को बचा लिया गया है, जबकि एक भारतीय नागरिक की मौत हो गई है. 

विदेश मंत्रालय ने बयान में आगे कहा कि  हम इस नुकसान पर गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करते हैं. ओमान में हमारा दूतावास स्थिति पर बारीकी से नजर रख रहा है और बचाए गए भारतीय नागरिकों और मृतक के पार्थिव शरीर को जल्द से जल्द वापस लाने के लिए ओमान के अधिकारियों के साथ संपर्क में है.

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विदेश मंत्रालय ने की अपील

विदेश मंत्रालय ने कहा कि क्षेत्र में कमर्शियल जहाजों पर लगातार हो रहे हमले बेहद चिंताजनक हैं. हम तनाव को तुरंत कम करने और कूटनीतिक समाधान के लिए चल रही बातचीत को पूरा करने की अपनी अपील दोहराते हैं, ताकि इस क्षेत्र में शांति और स्थिरता वापस आ सके.

इस क्षेत्र में कमर्शियल जहाजों और नागरिक बुनियादी ढांचे को निशाना बनाना बंद होना चाहिए. साथ ही, अंतरराष्ट्रीय कानून के अनुरूप, इस क्षेत्र के अंतरराष्ट्रीय जलमार्गों से जहाजों की आवाजाही और व्यापार को बिना किसी रुकावट के जल्द से जल्द बहाल किया जाना चाहिए."

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About the author सौरव कुमार

4 सालों से डिजिटल मीडिया में काम कर रहे हैं. साल 2022 से एबीपी न्यूज़ से जुड़े हुए हैं. राष्ट्रीय और अंतर्राष्ट्रीय डेस्क की भी जिम्मेदारी संभालते हैं. सेंट्रल यूनिर्वसिटी ऑफ साउथ बिहार से 2022 में पत्रकारिता एवं जनसंचार में स्नातक की डिग्री हासिल की. राजनीति, चुनाव, सामाजिक विषयों और साहित्य में रुचि है. तथ्यों की गहराई और भाषा की संवेदनशीलता पर जोर देते हैं. राजनीति से जुड़ी खबरों पर लगातार लिख रहे हैं
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
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