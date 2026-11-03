ओमान में भारतीय झंडे वाले जहाज पर हमला, MEA भयंकर नाराज, बोला- 'बेहद...'
ओमान के लिमाह तट के पास कमर्शियल जहाज MSV अल जुसुफी पर हमले में एक भारतीय नागरिक की मौत हो गई. जहाज पर सवार 14 भारतीयों में से 13 को बचाया गया है.
ओमान के तट के पास एक कमर्शियल जहाज पर MSV अल जुसुफी हमला हुआ. इस हमले में 1 भारतीय की मौत हो गई है. इस पर विदेश मंत्रालय ने चिंता जाहिर की है. मामले पर बयान जारी करते हुए विदेश मंत्रालय ने कहा कि हम कल शाम ओमान के लिमाह के पास एक कमर्शियल जहाज MSV अल जुसुफी पर हुए हमले की निंदा करते हैं. जहाज पर सवार 14 भारतीय नागरिकों में से 13 को बचा लिया गया है, जबकि एक भारतीय नागरिक की मौत हो गई है.
विदेश मंत्रालय ने बयान में आगे कहा कि हम इस नुकसान पर गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करते हैं. ओमान में हमारा दूतावास स्थिति पर बारीकी से नजर रख रहा है और बचाए गए भारतीय नागरिकों और मृतक के पार्थिव शरीर को जल्द से जल्द वापस लाने के लिए ओमान के अधिकारियों के साथ संपर्क में है.
Ministry of External Affairs issues statement on attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman "We condemn the attack on a commercial vessel MSV AL JUSUFI, near Limah, Oman yesterday evening. Of the 14 Indian nationals on board, 13 have been rescued while 1 Indian national tragically lost his life after sustaining injuries. We convey our deepest condolences on the precious life lost. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Omani authorities for the early repatriation of the rescued Indian nationals and the mortal remains of the deceased. The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply concerning. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest."— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2026
विदेश मंत्रालय ने की अपील
विदेश मंत्रालय ने कहा कि क्षेत्र में कमर्शियल जहाजों पर लगातार हो रहे हमले बेहद चिंताजनक हैं. हम तनाव को तुरंत कम करने और कूटनीतिक समाधान के लिए चल रही बातचीत को पूरा करने की अपनी अपील दोहराते हैं, ताकि इस क्षेत्र में शांति और स्थिरता वापस आ सके.
इस क्षेत्र में कमर्शियल जहाजों और नागरिक बुनियादी ढांचे को निशाना बनाना बंद होना चाहिए. साथ ही, अंतरराष्ट्रीय कानून के अनुरूप, इस क्षेत्र के अंतरराष्ट्रीय जलमार्गों से जहाजों की आवाजाही और व्यापार को बिना किसी रुकावट के जल्द से जल्द बहाल किया जाना चाहिए."