ओमान में भारतीय झंडे वाले जहाज पर हमला, MEA भयंकर नाराज, बोला- 'बेहद...'

ओमान के तट के पास एक कमर्शियल जहाज पर MSV अल जुसुफी हमला हुआ. इस हमले में 1 भारतीय की मौत हो गई है. इस पर विदेश मंत्रालय ने चिंता जाहिर की है. मामले पर बयान जारी करते हुए विदेश मंत्रालय ने कहा कि हम कल शाम ओमान के लिमाह के पास एक कमर्शियल जहाज MSV अल जुसुफी पर हुए हमले की निंदा करते हैं. जहाज पर सवार 14 भारतीय नागरिकों में से 13 को बचा लिया गया है, जबकि एक भारतीय नागरिक की मौत हो गई है.

विदेश मंत्रालय ने बयान में आगे कहा कि हम इस नुकसान पर गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करते हैं. ओमान में हमारा दूतावास स्थिति पर बारीकी से नजर रख रहा है और बचाए गए भारतीय नागरिकों और मृतक के पार्थिव शरीर को जल्द से जल्द वापस लाने के लिए ओमान के अधिकारियों के साथ संपर्क में है.

Ministry of External Affairs issues statement on attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman "We condemn the attack on a commercial vessel MSV AL JUSUFI, near Limah, Oman yesterday evening. Of the 14 Indian nationals on board, 13 have been rescued while 1 Indian national tragically lost his life after sustaining injuries. We convey our deepest condolences on the precious life lost. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Omani authorities for the early repatriation of the rescued Indian nationals and the mortal remains of the deceased. The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply concerning. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest."