'क्या फिर बिल...?' परिसीमन को लेकर जयराम रमेश का केंद्र पर तंज, पूछे 3 सवाल

संसद में परिसीमन संविधान संशोधन बिल को लेकर केंद्र सरकार और विपक्ष के बीच अभी भी तकरार चल रही है. इस मामले पर कांग्रेस नेता जयराम रमेश ने केंद्रीय मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू और भारतीय जनता पार्टी पर पलटवार किया है. उन्होंने बीजेपी से तीन सवाल भी पूछे हैं. जयराम रमेश ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे के उस लेटर का भी जिक्र किया, जो उन्होंने रिजिजू के लिए लिखा था और रिजिजू ने इसका जवाब भी दिया.

जयराम रमेश ने एक्स पर लिखा, 'कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष और राज्यसभा में विपक्ष के नेता मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे जी ने 16 अक्टूबर 2026 को प्रधानमंत्री को परिसीमन के मुद्दे पर एक लेटर लिखा था. संसदीय कार्यमंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने कल इस पत्र का जवाब दिया. अपने जवाब में किरेन रिजिजू ने मार्च 2026 में परिसीमन को लेकर कुछ राजनीतिक दलों के साथ गृह मंत्री की चुनिंदा चर्चाओं का जिक्र किया है.'

जयराम रमेश ने कहा, 'लेटर में इस बात का कोई जिक्र नहीं किया कि गृहमंत्री ने उन चर्चाओं में जो वादे किए थे, वे उस संविधान संशोधन विधेयक में शामिल नहीं थे, जिसे 16 अप्रैल 2026 को लाया गया था. यह विधेयक 17 अप्रैल 2026 को लोकसभा में पूरी तरह और निर्णायक रूप से खारिज हो गया था.'

The Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge ji had written to the PM on Oct 16, 2026 on Delimitation. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju replied to this letter yesterday. In his reply, Kiren Rijiju has referred to the HM’s selective consultations on delimitation with some political parties in March 2026. He does not mention that the HM had apparently made some commitments in those consultations that were NOT contained in the Constitution Amendment Bill that was taken up on April 16, 2026. The Bill was deservedly and decisively defeated in the Lok Sabha on April 17, 2026. Most of the parties that were consulted (according to Kiren Rijiju) had voted AGAINST the Bill. Instead of boosting the plantation economy from time to time, Kiren Rijiju should now answer three pointed questions. 1.⁠ ⁠Does the Modi Govt have a firm NEW proposal for delimitation that it has discussed with any party? 2.⁠ ⁠⁠Why is the Modi Govt stubbornly refusing to call an All-Party meeting on Delimitation, present its NEW proposal in a transparent manner and hear the views of all parties in a collective forum? This has been the consistent demand of all Opposition parties articulated by Mallikarjun Kharge ji not once or twice but six times in writing—four times to the PM and twice to Kiren Rijiju himself. 3.⁠ ⁠⁠Is it the Modi Govt’s intention to bring back the defeated Bill and make another attempt to get it passed with a super-tainted two-thirds majority, that will no doubt fail again?