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हिंदी न्यूज़न्यूज़इंडिया'क्या फिर बिल...?' परिसीमन को लेकर जयराम रमेश का केंद्र पर तंज, पूछे 3 सवाल

'क्या फिर बिल...?' परिसीमन को लेकर जयराम रमेश का केंद्र पर तंज, पूछे 3 सवाल

कांग्रेस ने परिसीमन के मामले को लेकर भारतीय जनता पार्टी पर पलटवार किया है. जयराम रमेश ने बीजेपी से पूछा है कि क्या केंद्र ने प्रस्ताव को लेकर किसी भी दल से चर्चा की थी.

Written By : रत्नाकर पाण्डेय |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
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संसद में परिसीमन संविधान संशोधन बिल को लेकर केंद्र सरकार और विपक्ष के बीच अभी भी तकरार चल रही है. इस मामले पर कांग्रेस नेता जयराम रमेश ने केंद्रीय मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू और भारतीय जनता पार्टी पर पलटवार किया है. उन्होंने बीजेपी से तीन सवाल भी पूछे हैं. जयराम रमेश ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे के उस लेटर का भी जिक्र किया, जो उन्होंने रिजिजू के लिए लिखा था और रिजिजू ने इसका जवाब भी दिया.

जयराम रमेश ने एक्स पर लिखा, 'कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष और राज्यसभा में विपक्ष के नेता मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे जी ने 16 अक्टूबर 2026 को प्रधानमंत्री को परिसीमन के मुद्दे पर एक लेटर लिखा था. संसदीय कार्यमंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने कल इस पत्र का जवाब दिया. अपने जवाब में किरेन रिजिजू ने मार्च 2026 में परिसीमन को लेकर कुछ राजनीतिक दलों के साथ गृह मंत्री की चुनिंदा चर्चाओं का जिक्र किया है.' 

जयराम रमेश ने कहा, 'लेटर में इस बात का कोई जिक्र नहीं किया कि गृहमंत्री ने उन चर्चाओं में जो वादे किए थे, वे उस संविधान संशोधन विधेयक में शामिल नहीं थे, जिसे 16 अप्रैल 2026 को लाया गया था. यह विधेयक 17 अप्रैल 2026 को लोकसभा में पूरी तरह और निर्णायक रूप से खारिज हो गया था.' 

जयराम रमेश ने भाजपा से पूछे तीन सवाल

  • क्या मोदी सरकार के पास परिसीमन को लेकर कोई ठोस नया प्रस्ताव है, जिस पर उसने किसी भी दल के साथ चर्चा की हो?
  • मोदी सरकार परिसीमन पर सर्वदलीय बैठक बुलाने, अपने नए प्रस्ताव को पारदर्शी तरीके से सामने रखने और एक साझा मंच पर सभी दलों के विचार सुनने से लगातार जिद करके इंकार क्यों कर रही है?
  • क्या मोदी सरकार की मंशा उसी खारिज हो चुके बिल को फिर से लाने की है?

रिजिजू ने लेटर में क्या लिखा था

गौरतलब है कि रिजिजू ने खरगे के लिए लेटर का जवाब देते हुए लिखा था, 'मैं आपको (मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे) बहुत-बहुत बधाई देता हूं कि आपने संसदीय कार्य मंत्रालय को पत्र लिखा. आपने 16 अक्टूबर को प्रधानमंत्री को पत्र लिखकर परिसीमन संशोधन पर विचार से पहले सर्वदलीय बैठक की मांग की है. मैं इस विषय पर विपक्ष के साथ सरकार की कोशिशों के बारे में तथ्य दर्ज कर रहा हूं.'

यह भी पढ़ें : यूपी चुनाव को लेकर एक्शन में प्रियंका गांधी, बनाई 150 सीटों की लिस्ट

About the author रत्नाकर पाण्डेय

रत्नाकर पाण्डेय एक डायनामिक मीडिया प्रोफेशनल हैं, जिन्हें पत्रकारिता में 10 साल से ज़्यादा का अनुभव है. वे खबरों को साफ, सटीक और असरदार तरीके से पेश करने में माहिर हैं. नेशनल और इंटरनेशनल मुद्दों के साथ-साथ उन्हें स्पोर्ट्स की गहरी समझ है. वे खेल से जुड़ी खबरें और एनालिसिस को आसान और दिलचस्प भाषा में लिखते हैं, जिससे पाठक सीधे जुड़ाव महसूस करते हैं.

मीडिया के अलावा रत्नाकर पाण्डेय एक सिंगर और म्यूजिक कंपोज़र भी हैं. शब्दों और संगीत दोनों पर उनकी अच्छी पकड़ है, जो उनकी सोच और क्रिएटिविटी को अलग पहचान देती है. यही वजह है कि उनकी लेखनी में जानकारी के साथ-साथ एक खास फ्लो और फील भी नजर आता है.
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
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