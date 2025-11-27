हिंदीEnglishमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wedding Season Special: दोस्त या रिश्तेदार की हल्दी हो तो पोस्ट करें ये बेस्ट कैप्शन और मैसेज, सोशल मीडिया पर छा जाएंगे आप

Wedding Season Special: दोस्त या रिश्तेदार की हल्दी हो तो पोस्ट करें ये बेस्ट कैप्शन और मैसेज, सोशल मीडिया पर छा जाएंगे आप

देश भर में शादियों का सीजन जोरों पर चल रहा है. लगातार होने वाली शादियों के बीच में हर किसी के पास एक से बढ़कर एक फंक्शन जैसे कॉकटेल मेहंदी संगीत और फिर हल्दी में शामिल होने का मौका होता है.

By : कविता गाडरी | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 10:11 AM (IST)
नवंबर खत्म होने को है और देश भर में शादियों का सीजन जोरों पर चल रहा है. लगातार होने वाली शादियों के बीच में हर किसी के पास एक से बढ़कर एक फंक्शन जैसे कॉकटेल मेहंदी संगीत और फिर हल्दी में शामिल होने का मौका होता है. इन सभी फंक्शन में सबसे ज्यादा रंग और मस्ती हल्दी सेरिमनी में देखने को मिलता है. हल्दी सेरिमनी में दूल्हा दुल्हन और परिवार हल्दी लगाते हुए कहानी मेमोरेबल फोटो क्लिक करवाते हैं जिन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट करने के लिए परफेक्ट कैप्शन चाहिए होता है. लेकिन कई बार लोग हल्दी वाली फोटो शेयर करने के लिए कैप्शन को लेकर कंफ्यूज रहते हैं. ऐसे में अगर आप भी इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी हल्दी वाली फोटो शेयर करने की सोच रहे हैं तो चलिए आज हम आपको कुछ सिंपल हल्दी सेरिमनी के कैप्शन और मैसेज बताते हैं.

शॉर्ट और स्वीट हल्दी कैप्शन

  • Haldi Glow on.
  • All things yellow.
  • Covered in blessings.
  • Sunshine in human form.
  • Hello, Haldi.
  • Turmeric tales.
  • Feeling the warmth.
  • Haldi magic in the air.
  • Heart full of joy, face full of Haldi.

दूल्हा-दुल्हन के लिए हल्दी कैप्शन

  • Ready to glow and go #Thebride.
  • Haldi Done, ready for the fun.
  • Getting my marriage glow-up.
  • This yellow hue leads to you.
  • Soon to be Mrs/Mr.
  • My skin is prepped, the wedding is next.
  • She's got that Haldi happiness.

फनी और प्लेफुल हल्दी  कैप्शन

  • My skin tone is 'turmeric chic'
  • Haldi, The only time I'll happily wear a stain.
  • Feeling a little too marinated.
  • Proof that I have the best family.
  • Warning, May spontaneously turn into a mango.
  • My mom said I need this glow. I didn't argue.
  • Yellow, like my future full of happiness.

फैमिली और फ्रेंड्स के लिए हल्दी  कैप्शन

  • My favourite people, my favourite colour.
  • The haldi crew is here.
  • They didn's hold back. love these guys.
  • Yellow is Our happy colour.
  • Haldi and happiness with the heart of the home.
  • The ones who make my world glow.
  • Officially stained by the best sister/brother/friends.

हल्दी के लिए हिंदी कैप्शन

  • अरे लग गई हल्दी और चढ़ गया तेल, लो शुरू हो गया शादी वाला खेल.
  • रोज देख सकु उसे ऐसा मेरा जी करता है, उसका चेहरा मेरे लिए आज भी हल्दी जैसा दमकता है.
  • हर किसी को हो रही है जल्दी, होने जा रही है दूल्हा-दुल्हन की हल्दी.
  • चुरा के मुट्ठी में दिल को छुपाए बैठे हैं, बहाना ये है कि हल्दी लगाए बैठे हैं.

ये भी पढ़ें-Vitamin Deficiency: शरीर में किस विटामिन की है कमी? इन संकेतों से पहचानें

About the author कविता गाडरी

कविता गाडरी बीते कुछ साल से डिजिटल मीडिया और पत्रकारिता की दुनिया से जुड़ी हुई है. राजस्थान के जयपुर से ताल्लुक रखने वाली कविता ने अपनी पढ़ाई माखनलाल चतुर्वेदी राष्ट्रीय पत्रकारिता एवं जनसंचार विश्वविद्यालय भोपाल से न्यू मीडिया टेक्नोलॉजी में मास्टर्स और अपेक्स यूनिवर्सिटी जयपुर से बैचलर ऑफ जर्नलिज्म एंड मास कम्युनिकेशन में की है. 
पत्रकारिता में अपना सफर उन्होंने राजस्थान पत्रिका से शुरू किया जहां उन्होंने नेशनल एडिशन और सप्लीमेंट्स जैसे करियर की उड़ान और शी न्यूज के लिए बाय लाइन स्टोरी लिखी. इसी दौरान उन्हें हेलो डॉक्टर शो पर काम करने का मौका मिला. जिसने उन्हें न्यूज़ प्रोडक्शन के लिए नए अनुभव दिए. 

इसके बाद उन्होंने एबीपी नेटवर्क नोएडा का रुख किया. यहां बतौर कंटेंट राइटर उन्होंने लाइफस्टाइल, करंट अफेयर्स और ट्रेडिंग विषयों पर स्टोरीज लिखी. साथ ही वह कंटेंट मैनेजमेंट सिस्टम और सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर भी लगातार सक्रिय रही. कविता गाडरी हिंदी और अंग्रेजी दोनों भाषाओं में दक्ष हैं. न्यूज़ राइटिंग रिसर्च बेस्ड स्टोरीटेलिंग और मल्टीमीडिया कंटेंट क्रिएशन उनकी खासियत है. वर्तमान में वह एबीपी लाइव से जुड़ी है जहां विभिन्न विषयों पर ऐसी स्‍टोरीज लिखती है जो पाठकों को नई जानकारी देती है और उनके रोजमर्रा के जीवन से सीधे जुड़ती है.
Published at : 27 Nov 2025 10:11 AM (IST)
Embed widget