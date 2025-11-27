Wedding Season Special: दोस्त या रिश्तेदार की हल्दी हो तो पोस्ट करें ये बेस्ट कैप्शन और मैसेज, सोशल मीडिया पर छा जाएंगे आप
नवंबर खत्म होने को है और देश भर में शादियों का सीजन जोरों पर चल रहा है. लगातार होने वाली शादियों के बीच में हर किसी के पास एक से बढ़कर एक फंक्शन जैसे कॉकटेल मेहंदी संगीत और फिर हल्दी में शामिल होने का मौका होता है. इन सभी फंक्शन में सबसे ज्यादा रंग और मस्ती हल्दी सेरिमनी में देखने को मिलता है. हल्दी सेरिमनी में दूल्हा दुल्हन और परिवार हल्दी लगाते हुए कहानी मेमोरेबल फोटो क्लिक करवाते हैं जिन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट करने के लिए परफेक्ट कैप्शन चाहिए होता है. लेकिन कई बार लोग हल्दी वाली फोटो शेयर करने के लिए कैप्शन को लेकर कंफ्यूज रहते हैं. ऐसे में अगर आप भी इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी हल्दी वाली फोटो शेयर करने की सोच रहे हैं तो चलिए आज हम आपको कुछ सिंपल हल्दी सेरिमनी के कैप्शन और मैसेज बताते हैं.
शॉर्ट और स्वीट हल्दी कैप्शन
- Haldi Glow on.
- All things yellow.
- Covered in blessings.
- Sunshine in human form.
- Hello, Haldi.
- Turmeric tales.
- Feeling the warmth.
- Haldi magic in the air.
- Heart full of joy, face full of Haldi.
दूल्हा-दुल्हन के लिए हल्दी कैप्शन
- Ready to glow and go #Thebride.
- Haldi Done, ready for the fun.
- Getting my marriage glow-up.
- This yellow hue leads to you.
- Soon to be Mrs/Mr.
- My skin is prepped, the wedding is next.
- She's got that Haldi happiness.
फनी और प्लेफुल हल्दी कैप्शन
- My skin tone is 'turmeric chic'
- Haldi, The only time I'll happily wear a stain.
- Feeling a little too marinated.
- Proof that I have the best family.
- Warning, May spontaneously turn into a mango.
- My mom said I need this glow. I didn't argue.
- Yellow, like my future full of happiness.
फैमिली और फ्रेंड्स के लिए हल्दी कैप्शन
- My favourite people, my favourite colour.
- The haldi crew is here.
- They didn's hold back. love these guys.
- Yellow is Our happy colour.
- Haldi and happiness with the heart of the home.
- The ones who make my world glow.
- Officially stained by the best sister/brother/friends.
हल्दी के लिए हिंदी कैप्शन
- अरे लग गई हल्दी और चढ़ गया तेल, लो शुरू हो गया शादी वाला खेल.
- रोज देख सकु उसे ऐसा मेरा जी करता है, उसका चेहरा मेरे लिए आज भी हल्दी जैसा दमकता है.
- हर किसी को हो रही है जल्दी, होने जा रही है दूल्हा-दुल्हन की हल्दी.
- चुरा के मुट्ठी में दिल को छुपाए बैठे हैं, बहाना ये है कि हल्दी लगाए बैठे हैं.
