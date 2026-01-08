Toxic Vs Dhurandhar 2 Clash: यश और रणवीर सिंह में से BO पर कौन तोड़ेगा रिकॉर्ड? यूजर्स बोले- धुरंधर 2 टॉक्सिक को खा जाएगी
19 मार्च 2026 को बॉक्स ऑफिस पर महाक्लैश होने वाला है. धुरंधर 2 और टॉक्सिक रिलीज होने वाली है. टॉक्सिक का टीजर रिलीज हो चुका है.
रणवीर सिंह की धुरंधर 2 और यश की टॉक्सिक बॉक्स ऑफिस पर सुनामी लाने के लिए तैयार हैं. दोनों ही फिल्में 19 मार्च 2026 को रिलीज होने वाली हैं. रणवीर सिंह की धुरंधर की रिकॉर्ड ब्रेक कमाई के बाद फैंस पार्ट 2 का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं. वहीं अब यश की टॉक्सिक का टीजर रिलीज होने के बाद इस फिल्म को लेकर भी फैंस में क्रेज देखने को मिल रहा है. ये 2026 के सबसे बड़े बॉक्स ऑफिस में से एक होने वाला है.
आइए जानते हैं फैंस अब दोनों फिल्मों को लेकर क्या बोल रहे हैं. फैंस ने धुरंधर और टॉक्सिक को मिलाकर Dhuraxic कर दिया है. यूजर्स का कहना है कि टॉक्सिक केजीएफ प्लस माफिया वाइब लग रही है. वहीं धुरंधर 2 ज्यादा रियलिस्टिक एक्शन फिल्म है.
यूजर्स ने दिए ऐसे रिएक्शन
एक यूजर ने लिखा- टॉक्सिक का टीजर देखा. ये अच्छा लग रहा है, लेकिन आप क्या सोचते हो. धुरंधर 2 को ये बीट कर पाएगी? 19 मार्च 2026 को देखते हैं क्या होता है.
यश के बोल्ड सीन्स की वजह से फैंस का कहना है कि धुरंधर 2 ज्यादा चलेगी क्योंकि धुरंधर 2 को आप फैमिली के साथ देख सकते हैं. एक यूजर ने लिखा- धुरंधर 2 को आप पूरे परिवार के साथ देख सकते हैं. लेकिन टॉक्सिक को नहीं. इसका असर कलेक्शन पर पड़ेगा. मैं निराश हूं क्योंकि टॉक्सिक से अच्छी स्क्रिप्ट की उम्मीद थी. एक ने लिखा- धुरंधर टॉक्सिक को खा जाएगी.
this single clip of Dhurandhar can easily eat whole Toxic 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/Xitzw9e40Y— nysa (@chalkalaana) January 8, 2026
While you can watch #Dhurandhar2 with your entire family, you cannot watch #ToxicTheMovie with them and that's gone your major collections. Upset cuz I really expected a good script for Toxic but its the same blockbuster for 14 yo.— The North Remembers 🗿 (@biyatchwhatup) January 8, 2026
Dhurandhar 2 it is on 19.3.2026. pic.twitter.com/mZxPQzaC3z
After watching the Toxic teaser, it’s clear that Dhurandhar 2 is going to eat it alive. These irrelevant and forced scenes are just the cherry on top.#ToxicTheMovie pic.twitter.com/6bTq2uQofm— शिवाय (@mohbhangpiya) January 8, 2026
Competition is heating!!!!— Vineet Chawla (@vineetrajouri) January 8, 2026
Dhurandhar 2 x TOXIC.....🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
What MASS ENTERTAINMENT!!!!
I can only imagine where this WAR WILL LEAD TOOO.....ONLY GOLD FOR BO!!!!
Just watched the Yash Toxic trailer—it looks good, but what do you think? Will it beat Dhurandhar Part 2? Let’s see what happens on March 19th 2026.#ToxicTheMovie #Dhurandhar2— Subham Kumar (@Subhamkr1012) January 8, 2026
Surely Both Dhurandhar 2 and TOXIC seems different From Other Indian movies 🍿— POSITIVE FAN (@imashishsrrk) January 8, 2026
And This is What Indian Audience Want From Filmmakers To deliver a Product Which is Having " THEATRE WATCH VALUE "
Such a Shame That Both Are Releasing On Same Date 😐
Don't Take As CLASH guys…
Holy mother of earth 🔥 #toxic is insane 🔥 Healthy competition for dhurandhar. pic.twitter.com/uBK0fc1iPN— S (@CinephileScribe) January 8, 2026
19 Mar 2026 - Biggest Ever PAN— Mr Trollan (@MrTrollan02) January 8, 2026
Indian Clash Loading.🥶🔥
Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic pic.twitter.com/rYmq6CXF1n
19Th March a absolute Carnage day— T0XiC ABHIGYAN (@AbhigyanRahul01) January 8, 2026
Dhurandhar + Toxic = phenomenal Blastic day for cinema lovers #ToxicTheMovie pic.twitter.com/qoiRk0IqC4
Dhurandhar has more realistic action scenes— Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) January 8, 2026
Toxic looks more KGF + Mafia vibes
MARCHing towards the biggest Barbenheimer clash
Dhuraxic it is pic.twitter.com/KLG7mX8hFW
दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा- धुरंधर 2 और टॉक्सिक दोनों ही बाकी इंडियन फिल्मों से अलग लग रही हैं. और ये ही इंडियन ऑडियंस फिल्ममेकर्स चाहती हैं थिएटर वॉच वैल्यू. ये शर्म की बात है कि दोनों फिल्में एक दिन रिलीज हो रही है. इसे क्लैश के तौर पर मत लीजिए. दोनों फिल्मों को सपोर्ट कीजिए. एक यूजर ने लिखा- धुरंधर के लिए हेल्दी कॉम्प्टिशन है.
मालूम हो कि टॉक्सिक में यश और कियारा आडवाणी जैसे स्टार्स हैं. वहीं धुरंधर 2 मेें रणवीर सिंह लीड रोल में दिखेंगे.
