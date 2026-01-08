रणवीर सिंह की धुरंधर 2 और यश की टॉक्सिक बॉक्स ऑफिस पर सुनामी लाने के लिए तैयार हैं. दोनों ही फिल्में 19 मार्च 2026 को रिलीज होने वाली हैं. रणवीर सिंह की धुरंधर की रिकॉर्ड ब्रेक कमाई के बाद फैंस पार्ट 2 का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं. वहीं अब यश की टॉक्सिक का टीजर रिलीज होने के बाद इस फिल्म को लेकर भी फैंस में क्रेज देखने को मिल रहा है. ये 2026 के सबसे बड़े बॉक्स ऑफिस में से एक होने वाला है.

आइए जानते हैं फैंस अब दोनों फिल्मों को लेकर क्या बोल रहे हैं. फैंस ने धुरंधर और टॉक्सिक को मिलाकर Dhuraxic कर दिया है. यूजर्स का कहना है कि टॉक्सिक केजीएफ प्लस माफिया वाइब लग रही है. वहीं धुरंधर 2 ज्यादा रियलिस्टिक एक्शन फिल्म है.

यूजर्स ने दिए ऐसे रिएक्शन

एक यूजर ने लिखा- टॉक्सिक का टीजर देखा. ये अच्छा लग रहा है, लेकिन आप क्या सोचते हो. धुरंधर 2 को ये बीट कर पाएगी? 19 मार्च 2026 को देखते हैं क्या होता है.

यश के बोल्ड सीन्स की वजह से फैंस का कहना है कि धुरंधर 2 ज्यादा चलेगी क्योंकि धुरंधर 2 को आप फैमिली के साथ देख सकते हैं. एक यूजर ने लिखा- धुरंधर 2 को आप पूरे परिवार के साथ देख सकते हैं. लेकिन टॉक्सिक को नहीं. इसका असर कलेक्शन पर पड़ेगा. मैं निराश हूं क्योंकि टॉक्सिक से अच्छी स्क्रिप्ट की उम्मीद थी. एक ने लिखा- धुरंधर टॉक्सिक को खा जाएगी.

While you can watch #Dhurandhar2 with your entire family, you cannot watch #ToxicTheMovie with them and that's gone your major collections. Upset cuz I really expected a good script for Toxic but its the same blockbuster for 14 yo.

Dhurandhar 2 it is on 19.3.2026.



दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा- धुरंधर 2 और टॉक्सिक दोनों ही बाकी इंडियन फिल्मों से अलग लग रही हैं. और ये ही इंडियन ऑडियंस फिल्ममेकर्स चाहती हैं थिएटर वॉच वैल्यू. ये शर्म की बात है कि दोनों फिल्में एक दिन रिलीज हो रही है. इसे क्लैश के तौर पर मत लीजिए. दोनों फिल्मों को सपोर्ट कीजिए. एक यूजर ने लिखा- धुरंधर के लिए हेल्दी कॉम्प्टिशन है.

मालूम हो कि टॉक्सिक में यश और कियारा आडवाणी जैसे स्टार्स हैं. वहीं धुरंधर 2 मेें रणवीर सिंह लीड रोल में दिखेंगे.