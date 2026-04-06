अक्षय कुमार की 'भूत बंगला' का ट्रेलर देख यूजर्स ने ऐसे किया रिएक्ट, बोले- सुपर ब्लॉकबस्टर

अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म 'भूत बंगला' रिलीज के लिए तैयार है. फिल्म को लेकर फैंस बहुत एक्साइटेड हैं. 16 अप्रैल से फिल्म के पेड प्रिव्यूज शुरू होंगे. फिल्म का आज यानी सोमवार को ट्रेलर रिलीज हुआ है. ट्रेलर को अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है. कुछ लोग जमकर सस्पेंस और कॉमेडी की तारीफ कर रहे हैं. आइए नजर डालते हैं यूजर्स के रिएक्शन पर.

यूजर्स ने ऐसे किया रिएक्ट

एक यूजर ने लिखा- लंबे समय के बाद सुपर ब्लॉकबस्टर ट्रेलर आया है. दूसरे यूजर ने फिल्म को सुपरहिट बताया. वहीं एक यूजर ने लिखा- भूत बंगला का ट्रेलर देखकर मजा आ गया. सस्पेंस, हॉरर और कॉमेडी का परफेक्ट मिक्स लग रहा है.

एक यूजर ने लिखा- प्रियदर्शन सर के साथ कुछ खास है. अक्षय, राजपाल यादव, सभी टॉप पर दिखे. दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा- भूत बंगला का ट्रेलर बहुत पसंद आया. सॉलिड कॉमेडी. शानदार. प्रियदर्शन सर को गेम पता है.

वहीं ट्रेड एनालिस्ट सुमित कडेल ने लिखा- भूत बंगला का ट्रेलर प्रियदर्शन सर और अक्षय कुमार और परेश रावल की क्लासि कॉमेडी की यादें लेकर आया है. ह्यूमर और स्टोरीटेलिंग शानदार है.

वहीं कोमल नहाटा ने लिखा- भूत बंगला का ट्रेलर आ गया है और ये शानदार है. इसमें एंटरटेनिंग स्टोरी देखने को मिलेगी और हर मोमेंट जबरदस्त होने वाला है. 14 साल बाद क्लासिक कॉमेडी अक्षय कुमार और प्रियदर्शन लेकर आ रहे हैं.

From this moment in #BhoothBanglaTrailer, it’s clear that from Tabu’s mysterious character to black magic and Vadhusur, a lot is being reserved for the theatrical experience. pic.twitter.com/RokpIyKZRc — Shivam Jha (@Shivam_Akkian) April 6, 2026

There’s something special about Priyadarshan - Akshay, Rajpal Yadav, everyone seems in top form🙌#bhoothbanglatrailer pic.twitter.com/WWp6UEG3Lc — 𝙎𝙬𝙚𝙩𝙖 (@Swetaakkian) April 6, 2026

Bhooth Bangla Trailer! Loved it.

Esp the humor & #AkshayKumar ’s comic timing 😄, always solid in comedy, just needed the right dialogues. Feels like it’ll finally satisfy our hunger. Priyadarshan knows d game with Akshay#BhoothBanglaTrailer #BhoothBanglapic.twitter.com/33Gmg36L78 — noʟΛn (@krrishnolan) April 6, 2026

The comic scenes would be banger man....just look at the priyan trademark scenes😂✍🏻#BhoothBanglaTrailer pic.twitter.com/vRFLJQzSUz — 丂нυ͢͢͢внαηкαя ⚡ Leͥgeͣnͫd ᴳᵒᵈ (@Akshay_1God) April 6, 2026

#BhoothBangla TRAILER IS OUT , and it has absolutely KNOCKED IT OUT OF THE STADIUM .



The #BhoothBanglatrailer brings back memories of the classic comedies of #Priyadarshan, #AkshayKumar, and Paresh Rawal. The humor and storytelling feel just as शानदार as their iconic films.… pic.twitter.com/EhAHH2wuY6 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 6, 2026

LAUGH RIOT! 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟The trailer of #BhoothBangla has arrived, and it’s a hilarious ride packed with a strong, entertaining story, proving that the wait was worth every moment! A classic comedy comeback with Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reuniting after 14 years, joining the… pic.twitter.com/DkjFIaQ7yK — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) April 6, 2026

#BhoothBanglaTrailer ~ This TRAILER clearly SCREAMS BIG OPENING for #AkshayKumar on 17th APRIL💥💫🤞



Impeccable COMIC TIMING , Terrific Visual, Soothing BGM sets the tone so PERFECTLY for the BIG SCREEN 🔥



25-30 Cr OPENING on the WAY @akshaykumarhttps://t.co/kk9iLWTX5h — Manoz Kumar (@ManozTalks) April 6, 2026

After a long time A Super Blockbuster Trailer has come Akshay paaji 🧨🔥🔥🔥



Sureshot Superhit Movie Loaded 💣👌👌❤️‍🔥#bhootbanglatrailer #Akshaykumar https://t.co/fOVtMqMBSh — Akki Rohit45 (@anshu_gs48003) April 6, 2026

इस फिल्म को प्रियदर्शन ने बनाया है. प्रियदर्शन और अक्षय कुमार की जोड़ी लंबे समय के बाद साथ आ रही है. फिल्म में राजपाल यादव, परेश रावल, वामिका गब्बी, तब्बू जैसे स्टार्स हैं. एकता कपूर और अक्षय कुमार फिल्म के प्रोड्यूसर हैं. फिल्म पहले 10 अप्रैल को रिलीज होनी थी. लेकिन अब 16 अप्रैल से फिल्म के पेड प्रिव्यूज शुरू होंगे.