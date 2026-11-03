कोला, आइसक्रीम के बाद अब बिस्किट भी बनाएगी रिलायंस, जानें एक पैकेट की कीमत

कोला, आइसक्रीम के बाद अब रिलायंस ने बिस्किट्स मार्केट पर बड़ा दांव लगाया है. रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज लिमिटेड की FMCG कंपनी रिलायंस कंज्यूमर प्रोडक्ट्स लिमिटेड (RCPL) ने अपने 'इंडिपेंडेंस' (Independence) ब्रांड के तहत बिस्किट्स के 9 नए वेरिएंट्स लॉन्च किए हैं.

इसके तहत, कंपनी ने इन 9 वेरिएंट्स के 28 नए स्टॉक-कीपिंग यूनिट्स (SKU) भी शामिल किए हैं. यानी कि कंपनी ने सभी 9 वेरिएंट्स के अलग-अलग साइज को मिलाकर कुल 28 अलग-अलग पैकेट्स (SKUs) तैयार किए हैं. इनकी शुरुआती कीमत 5 रुपये होगी. 5 रुपये वाले ट्रायल पैक के साथ 10 रुपये वाले शेयरिंग पैक और 40 से 125 रुपये तक की कीमत वाले बड़े होम पैक में मिलेंगे.

2 नवंबर 2026 से इन बिस्किट की बिक्री सबसे पहले तमिलनाडु से शुरू कर दी गई. कंपनी का प्लान इन्हें जल्द ही देश के दूसरे शहरों में भी लॉन्च करने का है. कंपनी ने इसके प्रचार के लिए तमिल सुपरस्टार अजीत कुमार की रेसिंग टीम 'अजीत कुमार रेसिंग' (Ajith Kumar Racing) के साथ पार्टनरशिप भी की है.

1. इंडिपेंडेंस पावर अप (Independence Power Up)

2. इंडिपेंडेंस मिल्की पावर (Independence Milky Power)

3. इंडिपेंडेंस बटर ब्लिस (Independence Butter Bliss)

4. इंडिपेंडेंस मैरी प्राइम (Independence Marie Prime)

5. इंडिपेंडेंस ग्लूकोज बूस्ट (Independence Glucose Boost)

6. इंडिपेंडेंस कोको बोरबॉन (Independence Coco Bourbon)

7. इंडिपेंडेंस कोको वैनिला एंड चॉकलेट (Independence Coco Vanilla & Chocolate)

8. इंडिपेंडेंस क्रेमयम ऑरेंज (Independence CremYum Orange)

9. इंडिपेंडेंस क्रेमयम चॉको (Independence CremYum Choco)

Media Release - Reliance Consumer Strengthens Biscuit Portfolio with Nine Variants Under Independence Brand Tamil Nadu launch spans everyday and indulgent biscuits, with Independence Power Up backed by a brand association with Ajith Kumar Racing Chennai, 2nd November 2026: Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited, today announced an expansion of its Independence biscuit portfolio with nine variants, strengthening its offering across everyday and indulgent consumption occasions. The expanded range will be available in Tamil Nadu from 2 November 2026. The expansion reinforces RCPL’s ambition to build its biscuit business through a diversified portfolio, accessible pricing and wider distribution. Tamil Nadu is a key market for the business, where increased production capacity will support the company’s plans to build scale and expand consumer reach. The portfolio with 28 new SKUs comprises Independence Power Up, Independence Butter Bliss, Independence Milky Power, Independence Marie Prime, Independence Coco Vanilla & Chocolate, Independence CremYum Orange, Independence CremYum Choco, Independence Coco Bourbon and Independence Glucose Boost. The range will be available in trial packs at ₹5, sharing packs at ₹10, and larger home packs priced between ₹40 and ₹125. Leading the expansion are Independence Power Up and Independence Milky Power. Power Up combines milk, glucose and protein in one biscuit, offering a differentiated proposition within the everyday biscuit category. “Tamil Nadu is a key market for our biscuit business, and our focus is on expanding our portfolio to address evolving consumer preferences while building scale. Milk biscuits are well established in household consumption, and with Independence Power Up Biscuits, we are building on this familiarity through a differentiated offering that brings together milk, glucose and protein in one product. Our broader portfolio reflects our philosophy of ‘Each Consumer, Each Occasion’—identifying opportunities across consumer needs and translating insights into relevant products that deliver greater value,” said Mr. T Krishnakumar, Director, Reliance Consumer Products Limited. Brand Association with Ajith Kumar Racing The launch of Independence Power Up is supported by RCPL’s brand association with Ajith Kumar Racing, aligning the product’s differentiated positioning with the performance-driven ethos of motorsport. The association aims to strengthen brand visibility and consumer awareness in Tamil Nadu, supporting the portfolio’s expansion. Omnichannel Distribution The portfolio will be available through general trade, national and regional modern trade, e-commerce, Reliance Retail and wholesale channels, supporting wider consumer access. About Reliance Consumer Products Limited: Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) is the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited. It is focused on building consumer brands and making quality products accessible to consumers across India. Through its portfolio of brands, RCPL seeks to combine consumer understanding, product innovation and accessible offerings across categories. RCPL is pursuing a two-pronged strategy to build its biscuit business. Independence drives scale through a broad portfolio of everyday and indulgent biscuits. Maliban, RCPL’s joint venture partner and a leading Sri Lankan biscuit maker, brings its expertise and heritage to differentiated, premium propositions. Together, the two brands cater to diverse consumer preferences and occasions, so RCPL can build a portfolio that combines reach with differentiation.