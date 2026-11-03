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हिंदी न्यूज़बिजनेसकोला, आइसक्रीम के बाद अब बिस्किट भी बनाएगी रिलायंस, जानें एक पैकेट की कीमत

कोला, आइसक्रीम के बाद अब बिस्किट भी बनाएगी रिलायंस, जानें एक पैकेट की कीमत

एफएमसीजी (FMCG) सेक्टर में रिलायंस की नई पारी शुरू होने जा रही है. दरअसल, कंपनी ने 'इंडिपेंडेंस' ब्रांड से 9 नए बिस्कुट के पैकेट्स लॉन्च किए हैं. इसकी शुरुआत तमिलनाड़ु से हुई है.

Written By : अरिजीता सेन |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 02:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • रिलायंस ने 'इंडिपेंडेंस' ब्रांड के 9 बिस्किट लॉन्च किए.
  • ये ₹5 से शुरू, 2 नवंबर 2026 को तमिलनाडु में बिके.
  • अजीत कुमार रेसिंग संग साझेदारी, देशव्यापी विस्तार की योजना.

कोला, आइसक्रीम के बाद अब रिलायंस ने बिस्किट्स मार्केट पर बड़ा दांव लगाया है. रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज लिमिटेड की FMCG कंपनी रिलायंस कंज्यूमर प्रोडक्ट्स लिमिटेड (RCPL) ने अपने 'इंडिपेंडेंस' (Independence) ब्रांड के तहत बिस्किट्स के 9 नए वेरिएंट्स लॉन्च किए हैं.

इसके तहत, कंपनी ने इन 9 वेरिएंट्स के 28 नए स्टॉक-कीपिंग यूनिट्स (SKU) भी शामिल किए हैं. यानी कि कंपनी ने सभी 9 वेरिएंट्स के अलग-अलग साइज को मिलाकर कुल 28 अलग-अलग पैकेट्स (SKUs) तैयार किए हैं. इनकी शुरुआती कीमत 5 रुपये होगी. 5 रुपये वाले ट्रायल पैक के साथ 10 रुपये वाले शेयरिंग पैक और 40 से 125 रुपये तक की कीमत वाले बड़े होम पैक में मिलेंगे.

रिलेटेड स्टोरी >>

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व्यापारियों के नुकसान की होगी भरपाई! दीवाली पर 1 लाख करोड़ के कारोबार का अनुमान
व्यापारियों के नुकसान की होगी भरपाई! दीवाली पर 1 लाख करोड़ के कारोबार का अनुमान
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भारत में अमीरों की संख्या दोगुनी, 3 में से 1 टैक्सपेयर की कमाई 20 लाख के पार

2 नवंबर 2026 से इन बिस्किट की बिक्री सबसे पहले तमिलनाडु से शुरू कर दी गई. कंपनी का प्लान इन्हें जल्द ही  देश के दूसरे शहरों में भी लॉन्च करने का है. कंपनी ने इसके प्रचार के लिए तमिल सुपरस्टार अजीत कुमार की रेसिंग टीम 'अजीत कुमार रेसिंग' (Ajith Kumar Racing) के साथ पार्टनरशिप भी की है. 

कौन-कौन से हैं 9 नए वेरिएंट्स? 

1. इंडिपेंडेंस पावर अप (Independence Power Up)

2. इंडिपेंडेंस मिल्की पावर (Independence Milky Power)

3. इंडिपेंडेंस बटर ब्लिस (Independence Butter Bliss)

4. इंडिपेंडेंस मैरी प्राइम (Independence Marie Prime)

5. इंडिपेंडेंस ग्लूकोज बूस्ट (Independence Glucose Boost)

6. इंडिपेंडेंस कोको बोरबॉन (Independence Coco Bourbon)

7. इंडिपेंडेंस कोको वैनिला एंड चॉकलेट (Independence Coco Vanilla & Chocolate)

8. इंडिपेंडेंस क्रेमयम ऑरेंज (Independence CremYum Orange)

9. इंडिपेंडेंस क्रेमयम चॉको (Independence CremYum Choco)

कंपनी का आगे क्या है प्लान?

कंपनी ने कहा है कि इन 9 वेरिएंट्स को लॉन्च करने का मकसद अपने बिस्किट कारोबार को मजबूत करना है. कीमतें किफायती रखी गई हैं और डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन नेटवर्क का दायरा बढ़ाया जा रहा है. कंपनी के लिए तमिलनाडु एक अहम बाजार है. यहां प्रोडक्शन कैपेसिटी बढ़नेकंपनी की विस्तार योजनाओं को बल मिलेगा और वह अधिक उपभोक्ताओं तक पहुंच सकेगी.

रिलायंस कंज्यूमर प्रोडक्ट्स लिमिटेड (RCPL) के निदेशक टी. कृष्णकुमार ने कहा, "हमारे बिस्किट कारोबार के लिए तमिलनाडु एक प्रमुख बाजार है. हमारा ध्यान अपने उत्पाद पोर्टफोलियो को बढ़ाने पर है ताकि हम उपभोक्ताओं की बदलती पसंद को पूरा कर सकें और अपने कारोबार का दायरा बढ़ा सकें.'' 

उन्होंने आगे कहा, ''घरों में दूध वाले बिस्किट काफी लोकप्रिय हैं. 'इंडिपेंडेंस पावर अप बिस्किट' के जरिए हम इसी लोकप्रियता का लाभ उठा रहे हैं. यह एक ऐसा अनोखा उत्पाद है, जिसमें दूध, ग्लूकोज और प्रोटीन तीनों शामिल हैं. हमारा व्यापक पोर्टफोलियो 'हर उपभोक्ता, हर अवसर' (Each Consumer, Each Occasion) के हमारे नजरिए को दर्शाता है. हम उपभोक्ताओं की जरूरतों को समझते हैं और उसी के आधार पर ऐसे उत्पाद तैयार करते हैं, जो उन्हें बेहतर मूल्य (value) प्रदान करते हैं."

ये भी पढ़ें:

दमदार है ये शेयर, एक्सपर्ट्स का भरोसा- 1800 के ऊपर जाएगा भाव 

About the author अरिजीता सेन

अरिजीता सेन एबीपी लाइव के बिजनेस डेस्क पर बतौर सीनियर कॉपी एडिटर के पद पर काम कर रही हैं. पत्रकारिता जगत में करीब आठ साल का अनुभव है. फाइनेंस के क्षेत्र में इनकी अच्छी पकड़ है. अरिजीता पहले भी कई संस्थानों में अपनी सेवा दे चुकी हैं.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 02:25 PM (IST)
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