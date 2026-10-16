'भारतीय जहाजों पर हमले चिंताजनक', UN में बोले भारत के राजदूत, सऊदी को लेकर क्या कहा

संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद (UNSC) में मिडिल ईस्ट को लेकर खुली बहस के दौरान संयुक्त राष्ट्र में भारत के स्थायी प्रतिनिधि पर्वतानेनी हरीश ने कहा कि मिडिल ईस्ट की सुरक्षा और स्थिरता में भारत के बहुत बड़े हित जुड़े हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि लगभग 1 करोड़ भारतीय GCC देशों में रहते हैं और वहां की अर्थव्यवस्थाओं में योगदान देते हैं. उनकी सुरक्षा और भलाई हमारे लिए एक मुख्य हित है और हमारे द्विपक्षीय संबंधों का एक अहम हिस्सा है. इस क्षेत्र में तनाव और संघर्ष का बढ़ना बेहद चिंताजनक है.

उन्होंने कहा कि आज अंतरराष्ट्रीय समुदाय के सामने एक बड़ी चुनौती है, उसे लेकर हम संयम बरतने और तनाव कम करने का आह्वान करते हैं. हम पिछले कुछ दिनों में आम नागरिकों से जुड़े बुनियादी ढांचे पर हुए लगातार हमलों की कड़ी निंदा करते हैं. इन हमलों में कई कीमती जानें गई हैं, जिनमें रियाद में मारे गए एक भारतीय नागरिक मोहम्मद यूसुफ अली भी शामिल हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि भारत सऊदी अरब की संप्रभुता की रक्षा के लिए वहां की सरकार और जनता के साथ पूरी तरह एकजुट होकर खड़ा है.

#WATCH | At the UNSC Open Debate on the Middle East, Parvathaneni Harish, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, New York says, "...India has very high stakes in the safety, security and stability of the Middle East...10 million Indians live in the GCC countries, contributing to the economies of these nations. Their safety, security and well-being is a core interest and a vital part of our bilateral relationships. The escalation in hostilities in the region is deeply worrying. We call for restraint and de-escalation in what has developed into a principal challenge facing the international community today. We strongly condemn repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure in the past few days which has led to the loss of precious lives, including that of an Indian citizen Mohammed Yusuf Ali, in Riyadh. India stands in complete solidarity with the Govt and people of Saudi Arabia in defence of their sovereignty. Recent attacks against commercial shipping such as on the India-flagged MV DP World Kaveri this week, on MT Petro Dolphin and MT Walthera last week, are deeply concerning. All attacks on commercial shipping and merchant mariners are legally and morally indefensible. Several of these ships have Indian seafarers and their safety and security are our direct responsibility. We thank the Omani and the UAE authorities for valuable support in ensuring safety of Indian seafarers in these attacks. India reiterates the need for immediate de-escalation and the resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. Attacks on commercial vessels, on seafarers and civilian infrastructure must cease. Freedom of navigation and the safe and unimpeded flow of maritime commerce through international waterways in accordance with international law must be upheld. The safety and security of seafarers remains a priority for Govt of India and these recurring attacks risk further aggravation of a very volatile situation...At the BRICS Summit last month, PM Narendra Modi proposed establishing a seafarers' emergency support network which could connect the maritime authorities and embassies of the countries concerned and facilitate distress alerts, medical assistance, communication with families and support for evacuation when needed..." (Video: Parvathaneni Harish/X)