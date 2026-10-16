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हिंदी न्यूज़न्यूज़विश्व'भारतीय जहाजों पर हमले चिंताजनक', UN में बोले भारत के राजदूत, सऊदी को लेकर क्या कहा

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UNSC में मिडिल ईस्ट को लेकर खुली बहस के दौरान संयुक्त राष्ट्र में भारत के स्थायी प्रतिनिधि पर्वतानेनी हरीश ने कहा कि मिडिल ईस्ट की सुरक्षा में भारत के बड़े हित जुड़े हैं.

Written By : संतोष सिंह |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 09:52 AM (IST)
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संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद (UNSC) में मिडिल ईस्ट को लेकर खुली बहस के दौरान संयुक्त राष्ट्र में भारत के स्थायी प्रतिनिधि पर्वतानेनी हरीश ने कहा कि मिडिल ईस्ट की सुरक्षा और स्थिरता में भारत के बहुत बड़े हित जुड़े हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि लगभग 1 करोड़ भारतीय GCC देशों में रहते हैं और वहां की अर्थव्यवस्थाओं में योगदान देते हैं. उनकी सुरक्षा और भलाई हमारे लिए एक मुख्य हित है और हमारे द्विपक्षीय संबंधों का एक अहम हिस्सा है. इस क्षेत्र में तनाव और संघर्ष का बढ़ना बेहद चिंताजनक है.

उन्होंने कहा कि आज अंतरराष्ट्रीय समुदाय के सामने एक बड़ी चुनौती है, उसे लेकर हम संयम बरतने और तनाव कम करने का आह्वान करते हैं. हम पिछले कुछ दिनों में आम नागरिकों से जुड़े बुनियादी ढांचे पर हुए लगातार हमलों की कड़ी निंदा करते हैं. इन हमलों में कई कीमती जानें गई हैं, जिनमें रियाद में मारे गए एक भारतीय नागरिक मोहम्मद यूसुफ अली भी शामिल हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि भारत सऊदी अरब की संप्रभुता की रक्षा के लिए वहां की सरकार और जनता के साथ पूरी तरह एकजुट होकर खड़ा है.

भारतीय जहाजों पर हमला चिंताजनक
जहाजों पर हमले को लेकर उन्होंने कहा कि हाल ही में कमर्शियल जहाजों भारत के झंडे वाले 'एमवी डीपी वर्ल्ड कावेरी' जहाज और पिछले हफ्ते 'एमटी पेट्रो डॉल्फिन' तथा 'एमटी वाल्थेरा' जहाज पर हुआ हमला बेहद चिंताजनक है. कमर्शियल जहाजों और उन पर काम करने वाले नाविकों पर होने वाले ऐसे सभी हमले कानूनी और नैतिक रूप से पूरी तरह गलत हैं. इनमें से कई जहाजों पर भारतीय नाविक मौजूद हैं और उनकी सुरक्षा करना हमारी जिम्मेदारी है. 

पर्वतानेनी हरीश ने कहा कि इन हमलों के दौरान भारतीय नाविकों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने में ओमान और संयुक्त अरब अमीरात के अधिकारियों से मिले बहुमूल्य सहयोग के लिए हम उनका धन्यवाद करते हैं. भारत ने एक बार फिर जोर दिया है कि तनाव को तुरंत कम किया जाए और बातचीत और कूटनीति के जरिए विवाद का समाधान निकाला जाए. व्यावसायिक जहाजों, नाविकों और आम नागरिकों के बुनियादी ढांचे पर हो रहे हमले बंद होने चाहिए.

क्या बोले पर्वतानेनी हरीश   
UN में भारत के दूत ने कहा कि अंतरराष्ट्रीय कानून के अनुसार अंतरराष्ट्रीय जलमार्गों पर जहाजों की आवाजाही की स्वतंत्रता और समुद्री व्यापार का सुरक्षित प्रवाह बना रहना चाहिए. नाविकों की सुरक्षा भारत सरकार के लिए प्राथमिकता है और बार-बार हो रहे ये हमले पहले से ही बेहद नाजुक बनी स्थिति को और बिगाड़ सकते हैं.

BRICS शिखर सम्मेलन में पीएम मोदी ने नाविकों के लिए एक आपातकालीन सहायता नेटवर्क बनाने का प्रस्ताव रखा था. यह नेटवर्क संबंधित देशों के समुद्री प्राधिकरणों और दूतावासों को आपस में जोड़ सकता है, जिससे संकट के समय अलर्ट भेजने, चिकित्सा सहायता उपलब्ध कराने, परिवारों से संपर्क करने और जरूरत पड़ने पर इवैक्यूएशन में मदद मिल सकेगी.

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About the author संतोष सिंह

संतोष सिंह पिछले एक दशक से पत्रकारिता में सक्रिय है. एबीपी न्यूज में नेशनल और इंटरनेशनल खबरें लिखते हैं. ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ पर फोकस रहता है. एबीपी न्यूज से पहले इनशॉर्ट्स में बतौर 5 साल सब एडिटर सेवाएं दे चुके हैं, जहां उन्होंने ब्रेकिंग न्यूज, कंटेंट राइटिंग में अनुभव हासिल किया. साल 2015 में जागरण कॉलेज ऑफ मास कम्युनिकेशन से पीजी डिप्लोमा इन टीवी जर्नलिज्म किया है. संपर्क करें- santosh.jimmc@gmail.com, एक्स हैंडल- https://x.com/SantuPal000
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Published at : 16 Oct 2026 09:52 AM (IST)
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