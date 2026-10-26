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हिंदी न्यूज़स्पोर्ट्सआईपीएल 2026IPL 2027 से पहले CSK में बड़ा भूचाल! माइकल हसी समेत 5 कोच ने छोड़ा साथ

IPL 2027 से पहले CSK में बड़ा भूचाल! माइकल हसी समेत 5 कोच ने छोड़ा साथ

IPL 2027: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने आईपीएल के आगामी सीजन से पहले कोचिंग के 5 सदस्यों से अपनी राह अलग कर ली, जिसमें बैटिंग कोच माइकल हसी भी शामिल रहे.

Written By : मोहम्मद अलफैज |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 11:01 PM (IST)
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आईपीएल 2027 (IPL 2027) से पहले चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) के कोचिंग स्टाफ में बड़ा बदलाव देखने को मिला. सोमवार (26 अक्टूबर) को फ्रेंचाइजी ने सोशल मीडिया पर कोचिंग स्टाफ के 5 सदस्यों के अलग होने की जानकारी साझा की, जिसमें बैटिंग कोच माइकल हसी भी शामिल रहे. 2026 सीजन के बाद चेन्नई ने हेड कोच स्टीफन फ्लेमिंग से भी रिश्ता खत्म कर दिया था. उनकी जगह पूर्व भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज जहीर खान को मुख्य कोच की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है. 

अब फ्लेमिंग के बाद चेन्नई के कोचिंग स्टाफ से 5 और दिग्गजों की छुट्टी हो गई. सबसे पहले माइकल हसी को धन्यवाद करते हुए पोस्ट में लिखा गया, "2008 में पहले सीजन से ही आप चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स परिवार का अभिन्न हिस्सा रहे."

आगे लिखा गया, "पीली जर्सी में आपका सफर सिर्फ आपके बनाए गए रनों या आपके मार्गदर्शन में तैयार हुए खिलाड़ियों से ही नहीं, बल्कि उन सालों में आपके समर्पण, विनम्रता और अटूट प्रतिबद्धता से भी परिभाषित होता है जो आपने इस फ्रेंचाइजी को दी. हमारे इतिहास में आपकी जगह हमेशा खास बनी रहेगी, हसमिस्टर."

बॉलिंग कोच एरिक सिमंस की विदाई पोस्ट पर लिखा गया, "2018 से चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के कोचिंग सेटअप का अहम हिस्सा रहे एरिक सिमंस ने हमारी बॉलिंग यूनिट को तैयार करने और पिछले कुछ सालों में टीम की सफलता में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई है. आपकी समर्पित सेवा और योगदान के लिए हम आपका तहे दिल से आभार व्यक्त करते हैं. धन्यवाद, एरिक सिमंस. आपके भविष्य के प्रयासों के लिए आपको बहुत-बहुत बधाई." बता दें कि आगामी सीजन में मोहित शर्मा टीम के लिए बॉलिंग कोच की भूमिका अदा करेंगे. 

टीम के सहायक कोच राजीव कुमार को लेकर लिखा गया, "चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के कोचिंग सेटअप के एक अहम सदस्य के रूप में राजीव कुमार ने पिछले कुछ सालों में टीम की तैयारियों, विकास और प्रदर्शन में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया है. खिलाड़ियों के साथ मिलकर काम करने, अपनी विशेषज्ञता साझा करने और टीम की नींव को मजबूत करने के प्रति आपका समर्पण, हमारी इस यात्रा का एक महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा रहा. धन्यवाद, राजीव कुमार. भविष्य के लिए आपको बधाई."

टीम के फिजियो टॉमी सिमसेक को लेकर लिखा गया, "2008 में हमारे पहले सीजन से ही पर्दे के पीछे लगातार मौजूद रहे टॉमी सिमसेक ने चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के सफर में एक अमूल्य भूमिका निभाई है. हमारे खिलाड़ियों को फिट और मैच के लिए तैयार रखने के प्रति आपका समर्पण- जिसमें पुराने समय की हमारी मशहूर "डैड्स आर्मी" भी शामिल है- सालों से हमारी सफलता का एक अहम हिस्सा रहा है. टॉमी सिमसेक, आपकी सालों की सेवा के लिए धन्यवाद."

स्ट्रेंथ एंड कंडीशनिंग कोच ग्रेग किंग को लेकर लिखा गया, "हर सफल अभियान के पीछे अनगिनत घंटों की तैयारी, अनुशासन और कड़ी मेहनत होती है. ग्रेग किंग, स्ट्रेंथ और कंडीशनिंग में आपकी विशेषज्ञता ने हमारे सुपर किंग्स को शारीरिक चुनौतियों से पार पाने और हर सीजन में बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन करने में मदद की है. ग्रेग किंग, आपने 'येलो आर्मी' के लिए जो कुछ भी किया है, हम उसकी सराहना करते हैं."

 

यह भी पढ़ें: IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Streaming: कब, कहां और कैसे देखें भारत-न्यूजीलैंड का तीसरा टी20? जानें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग डिटेल्स

Published at : 26 Oct 2026 11:01 PM (IST)
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