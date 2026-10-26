IPL 2027 से पहले CSK में बड़ा भूचाल! माइकल हसी समेत 5 कोच ने छोड़ा साथ

आईपीएल 2027 (IPL 2027) से पहले चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) के कोचिंग स्टाफ में बड़ा बदलाव देखने को मिला. सोमवार (26 अक्टूबर) को फ्रेंचाइजी ने सोशल मीडिया पर कोचिंग स्टाफ के 5 सदस्यों के अलग होने की जानकारी साझा की, जिसमें बैटिंग कोच माइकल हसी भी शामिल रहे. 2026 सीजन के बाद चेन्नई ने हेड कोच स्टीफन फ्लेमिंग से भी रिश्ता खत्म कर दिया था. उनकी जगह पूर्व भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज जहीर खान को मुख्य कोच की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है.

अब फ्लेमिंग के बाद चेन्नई के कोचिंग स्टाफ से 5 और दिग्गजों की छुट्टी हो गई. सबसे पहले माइकल हसी को धन्यवाद करते हुए पोस्ट में लिखा गया, "2008 में पहले सीजन से ही आप चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स परिवार का अभिन्न हिस्सा रहे."

From the very first season in 2008, you have been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings family. Your journey in Yellow has been defined not just by the runs you scored and the players you mentored, but by the dedication, humility, and unwavering commitment you brought to this franchise over the years. Your place in our history will forever remain special, Hussmeister. Once a Super King, always a Super King. 💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 26, 2026

आगे लिखा गया, "पीली जर्सी में आपका सफर सिर्फ आपके बनाए गए रनों या आपके मार्गदर्शन में तैयार हुए खिलाड़ियों से ही नहीं, बल्कि उन सालों में आपके समर्पण, विनम्रता और अटूट प्रतिबद्धता से भी परिभाषित होता है जो आपने इस फ्रेंचाइजी को दी. हमारे इतिहास में आपकी जगह हमेशा खास बनी रहेगी, हसमिस्टर."

बॉलिंग कोच एरिक सिमंस की विदाई पोस्ट पर लिखा गया, "2018 से चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के कोचिंग सेटअप का अहम हिस्सा रहे एरिक सिमंस ने हमारी बॉलिंग यूनिट को तैयार करने और पिछले कुछ सालों में टीम की सफलता में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई है. आपकी समर्पित सेवा और योगदान के लिए हम आपका तहे दिल से आभार व्यक्त करते हैं. धन्यवाद, एरिक सिमंस. आपके भविष्य के प्रयासों के लिए आपको बहुत-बहुत बधाई." बता दें कि आगामी सीजन में मोहित शर्मा टीम के लिए बॉलिंग कोच की भूमिका अदा करेंगे.

Official Announcement: An integral part of the Chennai Super Kings coaching setup since 2018, Eric Simons has played an important role in shaping our bowling unit and contributing to the team's success over the years. We extend our sincere gratitude for your dedicated service and contributions. Thank you, Eric Simons. Wishing you the very best in your future endeavours. — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 26, 2026

टीम के सहायक कोच राजीव कुमार को लेकर लिखा गया, "चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के कोचिंग सेटअप के एक अहम सदस्य के रूप में राजीव कुमार ने पिछले कुछ सालों में टीम की तैयारियों, विकास और प्रदर्शन में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया है. खिलाड़ियों के साथ मिलकर काम करने, अपनी विशेषज्ञता साझा करने और टीम की नींव को मजबूत करने के प्रति आपका समर्पण, हमारी इस यात्रा का एक महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा रहा. धन्यवाद, राजीव कुमार. भविष्य के लिए आपको बधाई."

Official Announcement: A valued member of the Chennai Super Kings coaching setup, Rajiv Kumar has contributed significantly to the team's preparation, development, and performances over the years. Your dedication to working closely with the players, sharing your expertise, and strengthening the team's foundation has been an important part of our journey. Thank you, Rajiv Kumar. Wishing you all the very best for the future. — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 26, 2026

टीम के फिजियो टॉमी सिमसेक को लेकर लिखा गया, "2008 में हमारे पहले सीजन से ही पर्दे के पीछे लगातार मौजूद रहे टॉमी सिमसेक ने चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के सफर में एक अमूल्य भूमिका निभाई है. हमारे खिलाड़ियों को फिट और मैच के लिए तैयार रखने के प्रति आपका समर्पण- जिसमें पुराने समय की हमारी मशहूर "डैड्स आर्मी" भी शामिल है- सालों से हमारी सफलता का एक अहम हिस्सा रहा है. टॉमी सिमसेक, आपकी सालों की सेवा के लिए धन्यवाद."

Official Announcement: A constant presence behind the scenes since our very first season in 2008, Tommy Simsek has played an invaluable role in the journey of Chennai Super Kings. Your dedication to keeping our players fit and match-ready, including our famous “Dad’s Army” back in the day, has been an important part of our success over the years. Thank you for your years of service, Tommy Simsek. Wishing you success in the journey ahead. — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 26, 2026

Official Announcement: Every successful campaign is built on countless hours of preparation, discipline, and hard work. Greg King, your expertise in strength and conditioning has helped our Super Kings overcome physical challenges and perform at the highest level across seasons. We appreciate everything you have brought to the Yellow Army, Greg King. — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 26, 2026

स्ट्रेंथ एंड कंडीशनिंग कोच ग्रेग किंग को लेकर लिखा गया, "हर सफल अभियान के पीछे अनगिनत घंटों की तैयारी, अनुशासन और कड़ी मेहनत होती है. ग्रेग किंग, स्ट्रेंथ और कंडीशनिंग में आपकी विशेषज्ञता ने हमारे सुपर किंग्स को शारीरिक चुनौतियों से पार पाने और हर सीजन में बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन करने में मदद की है. ग्रेग किंग, आपने 'येलो आर्मी' के लिए जो कुछ भी किया है, हम उसकी सराहना करते हैं."

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