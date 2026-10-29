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हिंदी न्यूज़न्यूज़विश्वरूस के हमले से दहला यूक्रेन, रेलवे स्टेशन पर ड्रोन अटैक, 13 की मौत

रूस के हमले से दहला यूक्रेन, रेलवे स्टेशन पर ड्रोन अटैक, 13 की मौत

रूस ने यूक्रेन के नीप्रो शहर में बड़ा ड्रोन अटैक किया है. इस हमले में 13 लोगों की मौत हो गई. हमले के बाद यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति वोलोदिमीर जेलेंस्की ने रूस पर प्रतिबंध बढ़ाने की मांग की है.

Written By : विक्रम कुमार |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
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रूस ने यूक्रेन के नीप्रो शहर में बड़ा ड्रोन अटैक किया है, जिसमें 13 लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि 10 से अधिक लोग घायल हैं. इस हमले के बाद यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति वोलोदिमीर जेलेंस्की ने कहा कि निप्रो के रेलवे स्टेशन पर रूस का एक भयानक हमला. रूसियों ने उस प्लेटफॉर्म पर ड्रोन से हमला किया, जहां एक आम लोकल ट्रेन और एक नियमित यात्री ट्रेन खड़ी थीं.

उन्होंने कहा, ''दुर्भाग्य से अब तक 13 लोगों की मौत की पुष्टि हो चुकी है. मैं उनके परिवारों और प्रियजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं. दस अन्य लोग घायल हुए हैं. सभी जरूरी आपातकालीन सेवाएं घटनास्थल पर काम कर रही हैं.''

रूस पर प्रतिबंध की मांग

राष्ट्रपति ने कहा, ''रूस ने तनाव कम करने के बजाय, कुछ रूसी उद्योगपतियों (ओलिगार्कों) और रूसी ऊर्जा क्षेत्र से प्रतिबंध हटाए जाने के बाद से हमारे लोगों पर कितने आतंकवादी हमले किए हैं? यही कारण है कि यूक्रेन हमेशा कहता रहा है कि रूस की आक्रामकता के जवाब में अमेरिका और यूरोप को उचित और निर्णायक कदम उठाने चाहिए.''

उन्होंने कहा, ''जब तक यह रूसी युद्ध जारी है, तब तक मॉस्को और उसकी युद्ध मशीनरी पर लगे प्रतिबंधों में कोई ढील नहीं दी जानी चाहिए. अब समय आ गया है कि EU, अमेरिका और G7 नए और कड़े प्रतिबंध लगाए. जो लोग इस तरह से मदद करने के लिए तैयार हैं, मैं उन सभी को धन्यवाद देता हूं.''

About the author विक्रम कुमार

विक्रम कुमार एबीपी न्यूज़ में बतौर सब एडिटर कार्यरत हैं और डिजिटल टीम का हिस्सा हैं. एबीपी लाइव के नेशनल डेस्क पर विक्रम देश और विदेश की राजनीति से जुड़ी खबरों की जिम्मेदारी संभाल रहे हैं. ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ पर इनका विशेष फोकस रहता है. देश-विदेश के बड़े राजनीतिक घटनाक्रम पर लिखते रहते हैं. यूएस-ईरान युद्ध के दौरान इन्होंने कई इन-डेप्थ खबरें की हैं जिन पर कई मिलियन व्यूज आए. साल 2023 में प्रतिष्ठित जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया से मास मीडिया हिंदी में मास्टर डिग्री हासिल करने के बाद एबीपी लाइव के साथ करियर की शुरुआत की. Email: vikramk@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
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