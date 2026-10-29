रूस के हमले से दहला यूक्रेन, रेलवे स्टेशन पर ड्रोन अटैक, 13 की मौत

रूस ने यूक्रेन के नीप्रो शहर में बड़ा ड्रोन अटैक किया है, जिसमें 13 लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि 10 से अधिक लोग घायल हैं. इस हमले के बाद यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति वोलोदिमीर जेलेंस्की ने कहा कि निप्रो के रेलवे स्टेशन पर रूस का एक भयानक हमला. रूसियों ने उस प्लेटफॉर्म पर ड्रोन से हमला किया, जहां एक आम लोकल ट्रेन और एक नियमित यात्री ट्रेन खड़ी थीं.

उन्होंने कहा, ''दुर्भाग्य से अब तक 13 लोगों की मौत की पुष्टि हो चुकी है. मैं उनके परिवारों और प्रियजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं. दस अन्य लोग घायल हुए हैं. सभी जरूरी आपातकालीन सेवाएं घटनास्थल पर काम कर रही हैं.''

रूस पर प्रतिबंध की मांग

राष्ट्रपति ने कहा, ''रूस ने तनाव कम करने के बजाय, कुछ रूसी उद्योगपतियों (ओलिगार्कों) और रूसी ऊर्जा क्षेत्र से प्रतिबंध हटाए जाने के बाद से हमारे लोगों पर कितने आतंकवादी हमले किए हैं? यही कारण है कि यूक्रेन हमेशा कहता रहा है कि रूस की आक्रामकता के जवाब में अमेरिका और यूरोप को उचित और निर्णायक कदम उठाने चाहिए.''

A horrific Russian strike on the railway station in Dnipro. The Russians launched a drone attack on a platform where an ordinary commuter train and a scheduled passenger train were standing. Unfortunately, 13 people have been confirmed killed as of now. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Ten more people were injured. All necessary emergency services are working at the scene. Just how many terrorist strikes has Russia carried out against our people since sanctions were lifted on certain Russian oligarchs and the Russian energy sector, rather than de-escalating? This is precisely why Ukraine has always said that just and decisive action by America and Europe is needed in response to Russian escalation – sanctions against Moscow and its war machine must not be eased for as long as this Russian war continues. It is time for new, stronger sanctions steps by the EU, the United States, and the G7. I thank everyone who is ready to help in this way.