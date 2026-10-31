रणबीर कपूर और साई पल्लवी की फिल्म 'रामायणम्' की रिलीज का दर्शकों को बेसब्री से इंतजार है. फिल्म दिवाली 2026 के मौके पर सिनेमाघरों में दस्तक देने वाली है. मूवी एडवांस बुकिंग में भी छप्परफाड़ कमाई कर रही है. फिल्म के प्रीमियर्स शुरू हो चुके हैं. लॉस एंजेलिस के ग्रांड प्रीमियर में भी इसकी जमकर तारीफ हुई है. ऐसे में अब फिल्म का फर्स्ट रिव्यू सामने आ गया है.

दरअसल, फिल्म क्रिटिक्स और ट्रेड एनालिस्ट तरण आदर्श ने एक्स पर पोस्ट शेयर की और उन्होंने 'रामायणम्' का फर्स्ट रिव्यू दिया साथ ही 5 में से 5 रेटिंग भी दी. उन्होंने रणबीर कपूर से लेकर यश और बाकी स्टार्स की परफॉर्मेंस तक के बारे में बताया. उन्होंने इसकी स्ट्रॉन्ग कड़ियां भी बताई गई, जिसमें रावण और जटायु की फाइट के सीन्स तक शामिल हैं. ऐसे में चलिए बताते हैं.

हार्ट टचिंग है रणबीर-यश की परफॉर्मेंस

तरण आदर्श ने अपनी एक्स पोस्ट में 'रामायणम्' के फर्स्ट रिव्यू में लिखा, 'आपने भारतीय स्क्रीन पर पहले कभी इतनी भव्य चीज नहीं देखी होगी. बड़े पैमाने पर बनी, शानदार विज़ुअल्स, गहरे जज्बात और एक रूह- रामायण में ये सब कुछ है. सच में, एक बेहद शानदार सिनेमाई अनुभव.' रणबीर की परफॉर्मेंस को लेकर उन्होंने लिखा कि उन्होंने यादगार परफॉर्मेंस दी.

वहीं, साई पल्लवी के लिए कहा गया कि उन्होंने ने भी अपने किरदार के साथ न्याय किया है. वो सीता के कैरेक्टर में काफी नेचुरल लगीं. उनका इमोशनल मोमेंट दिल जीत लेने वाला था. इसके साथ ही यश फिल्म में रावण बने हैं. उनके लेकर फिल्म क्रिटिक्स ने लिखा, 'यश ने तो कमाल ही कर दिया. खलनायक के किरदार में वो काफी विशाल और दमदार लगे.'

#OneWordReview... #Ramayana: SPECTACULAR. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ #JaiShriRam... You haven't witnessed anything as MAGNIFICENT on the #Indian screen before... Scale. Visuals. Emotions. And SOUL – #Ramayana has it all... A truly STUNNING cinematic experience. #RamayanaReview Does #Ramayana do justice to the timeless epic that holds a special place in the hearts of millions?... The answer is a BIG YES. Director #NiteshTiwari delivers a cinematic spectacle that celebrates the glory of #Indian culture and the eternal triumph of good over evil... Watertight screenwriting and an engrossing narrative keep you hooked throughout. You are captivated not merely by the awe-inspiring visuals and monumental scale, but also by the film's soul... That emotional and spiritual connect is what sets #Ramayana apart. There are several standout sequences that blend visual grandeur with devotion, drama, and deeply moving moments [no spoilers] – ⭐ The sequence between Brahma and Ravana in the beginning, followed by Ravana staking his claim on Lanka. ⭐ The forest fight between Lord Rama and the rakshasas. ⭐ The Sita Swayamvar. ⭐ The deeply emotional pre-interval portion featuring King Dashrath, Kaikeyi, and Lord Rama. ⭐ The action sequence between Ravana and his brother-in-law Vidyutjeev. ⭐ The Shurpanakha episode. ⭐ The Ravana - Jatayu fight on the Pushpaka Vimana. The songs, composed by #ARRahman, are seamlessly woven into the narrative, complementing the mood and emotional tone of the film. The background score by #HansZimmer and #ARRahman is terrific... It amplifies the drama, heightens the emotional impact, and lends the narrative a sweeping, larger-than-life quality. Academy Award-winning visual effects powerhouse #DNEG deserves distinction marks for its phenomenal work... They raise the bar, delivering one of the most breathtaking visual experiences ever witnessed on the #Indian screen. The action sequences deserve brownie points, too, combining scale, intensity, and spectacle... The production design is equally impressive, creating a world that stands shoulder to shoulder with the best of global cinema. #RanbirKapoor delivers a remarkable performance, portraying the character with grace, dignity, and quiet strength... His composed demeanour, expressive eyes, and effortless screen presence lend the character an aura of divinity. #SaiPallavi brings dignity and strength to her role, while her naturalistic performance lends tenderness and warmth to the emotional moments. #Yash is in superb form... His imposing screen presence and sheer intensity make him a formidable force, lending the antagonist the larger-than-life stature the character demands. #RavieDubey is excellent... He brings remarkable conviction and sincerity to the role... His earnest portrayal makes the character both engaging and endearing. #RakulPreet is first-rate, delivering a performance that is sure to make an impact. A lot has been said and written about #SunnyDeol's presence in the first part of #Ramayana... I won't reveal anything here – just watch the film! #ArunGovil is perfectly cast... It's wonderful to see him on the big screen after a gap. #Shobhana is excellent... #LaraDutta is superb... #VivekOberoi makes his presence felt... #SheebaChadha is effective... #AjinkyaDeo is solid. ⭐ Final word? #Ramayana is not merely a film... IT'S AN EXPERIENCE, a film that makes #India proud... An incredible cinematic achievement that is sure to captivate audiences across the world... Watch it on the largest screen possible! #NamitMalhotra deserves special appreciation for backing a film that matches international standards in scale, visual grandeur, and technical excellence. Already looking forward to the second part of #Ramayana, which arrives in #Diwali 2028.