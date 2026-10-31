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हिंदी न्यूज़मनोरंजनबॉलीवुड'रामायणम्' का फर्स्ट रिव्यू आउट, हार्ट टचिंग है रणबीर-यश की परफॉर्मेंस, ये हैं 7 स्ट्रॉन्ग सीक्वेंस

'रामायणम्' का फर्स्ट रिव्यू आउट, हार्ट टचिंग है रणबीर-यश की परफॉर्मेंस, ये हैं 7 स्ट्रॉन्ग सीक्वेंस

Ramayana First Review Out: 'रामायणम्' का फर्स्ट रिव्यू आ गया है, जिसमें इसे 5 में से 5 रेटिंग दी गई है साथ ही फिल्म के 7 स्ट्रॉन्ग सीक्वेंस भी बताए गए हैं, जिसमें से रावण और जटायु की फाइट भी शामिल है.

Written By : राहुल यादव |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 10:43 PM (IST)
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रणबीर कपूर और साई पल्लवी की फिल्म 'रामायणम्' की रिलीज का दर्शकों को बेसब्री से इंतजार है. फिल्म दिवाली 2026 के मौके पर सिनेमाघरों में दस्तक देने वाली है. मूवी एडवांस बुकिंग में भी छप्परफाड़ कमाई कर रही है. फिल्म के प्रीमियर्स शुरू हो चुके हैं. लॉस एंजेलिस के ग्रांड प्रीमियर में भी इसकी जमकर तारीफ हुई है. ऐसे में अब फिल्म का फर्स्ट रिव्यू सामने आ गया है.

दरअसल, फिल्म क्रिटिक्स और ट्रेड एनालिस्ट तरण आदर्श ने एक्स पर पोस्ट शेयर की और उन्होंने 'रामायणम्' का फर्स्ट रिव्यू दिया साथ ही 5 में से 5 रेटिंग भी दी. उन्होंने रणबीर कपूर से लेकर यश और बाकी स्टार्स की परफॉर्मेंस तक के बारे में बताया. उन्होंने इसकी स्ट्रॉन्ग कड़ियां भी बताई गई, जिसमें रावण और जटायु की फाइट के सीन्स तक शामिल हैं. ऐसे में चलिए बताते हैं.  

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हार्ट टचिंग है रणबीर-यश की परफॉर्मेंस

तरण आदर्श ने अपनी एक्स पोस्ट में 'रामायणम्' के फर्स्ट रिव्यू में लिखा, 'आपने भारतीय स्क्रीन पर पहले कभी इतनी भव्य चीज नहीं देखी होगी. बड़े पैमाने पर बनी, शानदार विज़ुअल्स, गहरे जज्बात और एक रूह- रामायण में ये सब कुछ है. सच में, एक बेहद शानदार सिनेमाई अनुभव.' रणबीर की परफॉर्मेंस को लेकर उन्होंने लिखा कि उन्होंने यादगार परफॉर्मेंस दी.

वहीं, साई पल्लवी के लिए कहा गया कि उन्होंने ने भी अपने किरदार के साथ न्याय किया है. वो सीता के कैरेक्टर में काफी नेचुरल लगीं. उनका इमोशनल मोमेंट दिल जीत लेने वाला था.  इसके साथ ही यश फिल्म में रावण बने हैं. उनके लेकर फिल्म क्रिटिक्स ने लिखा, 'यश ने तो कमाल ही कर दिया. खलनायक के किरदार में वो काफी विशाल और दमदार लगे.' 

बाकी कलाकारों की एक्टिंग कैसी है?

इसके अलावा फिल्म में रवि दुबे लक्ष्मण, रकुल प्रीत सिंह शूर्पनखा, सनी देओल हनुमान, अरुण गोविल, शोभना, लारा दत्ता, विवेक ओबेरॉय और अंजिक्या देव जैसे कलाकारों ने भी अहम रोल प्ले किया है, जिन्हें उनके भव्य किरदारों में स्क्रीन पर देखना अलग अनुभव है. सभी ने अपनी दमदार परफॉर्मेंस से फैंस का दिल जीत लिया. इनकी स्क्रीन प्रेजेंस कमाल की है. 

'रामायणम्' का निर्देशन और म्यूजिक 

'रामायणम्' का निर्देशन नितेश तिवारी ने किया है, जो कि 'दंगल' के लिए जाने जाते हैं. उन्होंने फिल्म की पीक डिटेलिंग की है. उन्होंने भारतीय संस्कृति के इस महिमा को अच्छे ढंग से स्क्रीन पर पेश किया है. इसकी बेहतरीन पटकथा और दिलचस्प कहानी आपको शुरू से अंत तक बांधे रखती है. फिल्म के शानदार दृश्य और इसका विशाल पैमाना ही नहीं, बल्कि इसकी आत्मा भी आपको मंत्रमुग्ध कर देती है.

वहीं, 'रामायणम्' का बैक ग्राउंड स्कोर तो और भी कमाल का है, जो फिल्म की हर कड़ी को मजबूत बनाता है और इसे फील कराता है. इसकी वजह से दर्शक खुद को इसकी कहानी के साथ जोड़ पाता है. साथ ही अध्यात्म की ओर मंत्रमुग्ध कर देता है. हंस जिमर और एआर रहमान का कोलाबोरेशन देखते ही बनता है.

'रामायणम्' 7 स्ट्रॉन्ग सीक्वेंस

इसके साथ ही तरण आदर्श ने 'रामायणम्' के 7 स्ट्रॉन्ग सीक्वेंस के बारे में भी बताया है, जिसमें रावण और जटायु की फाइट का सीक्वेंस भी शामिल है. चलिए बताते हैं उन सातों पॉइंट्स के बारे में...
1. शुरुआत में ब्रह्मा और रावण के बीच का सीन और उसके बाद रावण का लंका पर अपना दावा जताना.
2. जंगल में भगवान राम और राक्षसों का फाइट सीक्वेंस.
3. सीता स्वयंवर.
4. इंटरवल से पहले का बेहद भावुक हिस्सा, जिसे राजा दशरथ, कैकेयी और भगवान राम पर फिल्माया गया है.
5. रावण और उसके बहनोई विद्युतजीव के बीच का एक्शन सीक्वेंस.
6. शूर्पनखा वाला सीन.
7. रावण-जटायु का पुष्पक विमान पर फाइट सीक्वेंस.

बहरहाल, आपको बता दें कि 'रामायणम्' की रिलीज के बारे में बात की जाए तो इसे फिल्म को भारत और दुनियाभर में 5 नवंबर को रिलीज किया जाएगा. जबकि फिल्म को नॉर्थ अमेरिका में 4 नवंबर को ही रिलीज कर दिया जाएगा. 4000 करोड़ी बजट में बनी इस फिल्म को दो भागों में रिलीज किया जाएगा. इसका दूसरा पार्ट अगले साल दिवाली 2027 के मौके पर रिलीज किया जाएगा.

और पढ़ें

About the author राहुल यादव

राहुल यादव ABP Live में सीनियर कॉपी एडिटर हैं और एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क संभालते हैं. उन्हें डिजिटल और मनोरंजन पत्रकारिता में 9 साल से ज्यादा का अनुभव है. 
साउथ सिनेमा के साथ-साथ भोजपुरी सिनेमा पर उनकी मजबूत पकड़ और गहरी समझ है. वे भोजपुरी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के ट्रेंड्स, फिल्मों और कलाकारों से जुड़ी खबरों की खास कवरेज करते हैं. एबीपी से पहले राहुल 'राजस्थान पत्रिका', 'दैनिक भास्कर', 'जनसत्ता' और 'न्यूज़18 हिंदी' जैसे प्रतिष्ठित मीडिया घरानों में काम कर चुके हैं. उन्होंने दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी (DU) से पॉलिटिकल साइंस में ग्रेजुएशन और माखनलाल चतुर्वेदी राष्ट्रीय पत्रकारिता विश्वविद्यालय (MCU) से जनसंचार में एमए (MA in Mass Communication) किया है.
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Published at : 31 Oct 2026 10:41 PM (IST)
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संजय गुप्ता के निधन से पसरा मातम, अभिषेक बच्चन समेत अंतिम विदाई के लिए पहुंचे ये सेलेब्स
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