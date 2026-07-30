Region की पहली और India की पांचवीं Google Agentic AI University बनी Invertis University

बरेली (उत्तर प्रदेश), 30 जुलाई: Artificial Intelligence (AI) आज दुनिया भर में Education से लेकर Industry तक हर क्षेत्र को तेजी से बदल रहा है. ऐसे समय में Higher Education Institutions की ज़िम्मेदारी सिर्फ Degree देने तक सीमित नहीं रह गई है, बल्कि Students को उन Technologies के लिए तैयार करना भी ज़रूरी हो गया है, जो आने वाले समय में Career और Workplace दोनों को नई दिशा देंगी.

इसी बदलते दौर में Invertis University, Bareilly ने Higher Education में एक नया मुकाम हासिल किया है. University अब Region की First और India की Fifth Google Agentic AI University बन गई है. इसके साथ ही यह देश के चुनिंदा Higher Education Institutions में शामिल हो गई है, जिन्होंने अपने Academic Ecosystem में Google Agentic AI को अपनाया है. यह उपलब्धि Future-Ready Education के प्रति University के विज़न और Students को AI-Driven दुनिया के लिए तैयार करने की उसकी प्रतिबद्ध सोच को दर्शाती है.

इस Initiative के तहत Invertis University ने Google AI Ecosystem के तीन प्रमुख Platforms -

Google Gemini Enterprise Edu, Google Cloud Digital Campus (GCDC) 4.0 और Google Agentic AI Centre of Excellence को Students के academic framework का हिस्सा बनाया है.

Google Gemini Enterprise Edu के माध्यम से Students AI-powered Learning Tools का उपयोग करते हुए Subjects को बेहतर तरीके से समझ सकेंगे, Research और Assignments को अधिक प्रभावी बना सकेंगे और Industry में इस्तेमाल होने वाले AI Tools का Practical Experience भी प्राप्त करेंगे.

वहीं Google Cloud Digital Campus (GCDC) 4.0 Students को Google Cloud Technologies सीखने, Industry-Recognized Certifications हासिल करने और Cloud Computing से जुड़ी नई Skills विकसित करने का अवसर देगा. इससे Students बदलती Technology Trends और Corporate World की बढ़ती जरूरतों के अनुरूप खुद को तैयार कर सकेंगे.







इसके साथ स्थापित किया गया Google Agentic AI Centre of Excellence Students को AI का Practical Experience देने पर फोकस करेगा. Workshops, Hackathons, Innovation Challenges, Collaborative Projects और Hands-on Learning Activities के माध्यम से Students Real-World Problems पर AI Solutions विकसित करने का अनुभव प्राप्त करेंगे. इससे उनमें Innovation, Critical Thinking और Problem Solving जैसी महत्वपूर्ण क्षमताओं का भी विकास होगा.

AI Learning को बढ़ावा देने की यह पहल University के पहले से मौजूद Career-Focused Ecosystem को और मजबूत बनाती है. Invertis University पहले ही India की चुनिंदा 3 Universities में शामिल है, जहाँ Industry Inside Campus Model लागू किया गया है. इसके अलावा Students को 100+ Value Added Courses, Centre for Skill and Entrepreneurship Development के माध्यम से ₹1.5 Lakh Worth Free Certified Training , 16,000+ LinkedIn Learning Courses, Paid International Internships, Student Exchange Programmes और 25+ Global Knowledge Partners के साथ Learning Opportunities भी उपलब्ध कराई जाती हैं.

इन सभी पहलों का उद्देश्य Students को केवल Academic Knowledge देना नहीं, बल्कि उन्हें Industry-Ready Professionals के रूप में तैयार करना है. यही वजह है कि Invertis University लगातार Career-Oriented Learning और Emerging Technologies को अपने Academic Framework का हिस्सा बना रहा है.

आज जब AI दुनिया भर में नए Career Opportunities तैयार कर रहा है, तब Region की First और India की Fifth Google Agentic AI University के रूप में Invertis University का यह कदम Higher Education में एक महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि माना जा रहा है. Google के AI Ecosystem और University के Industry-Led Learning Model का यह मेल Students को Future-Ready Skills, Digital Competencies और Global Career Opportunities के लिए बेहतर तरीके से तैयार करेगा.

डिस्क्लेमर : यह स्पॉन्सर्ड आर्टिकल है. एबीपी नेटवर्क प्रा. लि. और/या एबीपी लाइव इस लेख के कंटेंट या इसमें व्यक्त विचारों का किसी भी रूप में समर्थन या अनुमोदन नहीं करता है. पाठकों से अनुरोध है कि वे अपनी समझ से निर्णय लें.