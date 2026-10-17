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लाइव टीवीवीडियोखेलशॉर्ट वीडियोवेब स्टोरीजफोटो गैलरीपॉडकास्ट्समूवी रिव्यूओपिनियन
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पर्सनल लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर कम्पैटिबिलिटी कैलकुलेटर कार लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर बीएमआई कैलकुलेटर होम लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर एज कैलकुलेटर एजुकेशन लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर पिन कोड सोने की कीमत चांदी की कीमत AQI
हिंदी न्यूज़न्यूज़विश्वएअर इंडिया ने रद्द की जेद्दा-रियाद की फ्लाइट्स, सऊदी जाने वाली उड़ानों पर क्यों लगी रोक?

एअर इंडिया ने रद्द की जेद्दा-रियाद की फ्लाइट्स, सऊदी जाने वाली उड़ानों पर क्यों लगी रोक?

एअर इंडिया और एअर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस ने 24 अक्टूबर 2026 तक जेद्दा, रियाद और दम्मम की उड़ानें रोकीं. जानें टिकट बदलने और रिफंड के नियम.

Written By : सौरव कुमार |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 02:49 PM (IST)
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एअर इंडिया और एअर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस ने सऊदी अरब के 3 प्रमुख शहरों जेद्दा, रियाद और दम्मम के लिए उड़ानें अस्थायी रूप से बंद कर दी हैं. एअर लाइन के अनुसार, यह रोक 24 अक्टूबर 2026 तक लागू रहेगी. इससे प्रभावित पैसेंजर को टिकट की तारीख बदलने या रिफंड लेने का ऑप्शन दिया है.

एअर इंडिया या एअर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस में 15 अक्टूबर 2026 या उससे पहले टिकट बुक कराने वाले यात्री इस सुविधा का लाभ ले सकते हैं. इसके लिए यात्रा की मूल तारीख 9 अक्टूबर से 25 अक्टूबर 2026 के बीच होनी चाहिए. ऐसे यात्री 10 नवंबर 2026 तक एक बार बिना एक्सट्रा पैसे के यात्रा की तारीख बदल सकते हैं. यह सुविधा संबंधित एअर लाइन के नियमों और उपलब्ध सीटों के आधार पर मिलेगी.

दूसरे शहरों से यात्रा करने का ऑप्शन

जो यात्री अपने मूल रूट पर आगे की तारीख में यात्रा नहीं करना चाहते, उनके लिए GCC क्षेत्र के कुछ दूसरे शहरों से उड़ान लेने का ऑप्शन भी दिया गया है. हालांकि, दूसरे शहर तक पहुंचने की व्यवस्था यात्रियों को खुद करनी होगी. उन्हें उस देश में एंट्री के लिए जरूरी वीजा और अन्य नियमों का भी पालन करना होगा. एअर इंडिया के यात्री दुबई या दोहा के लिए या वहां से आने-जाने की बुकिंग बदल सकते हैं. एअर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस के यात्री अबू धाबी, अल ऐन, बहरीन, दोहा, दुबई, कुवैत, मस्कट, रास अल खैमाह, सलालाह या शारजाह के लिए अथवा वहां से आने-जाने की बुकिंग बदलने का विकल्प चुन सकते हैं.

उड़ान रद्द होने पर मिलेगा पूरा रिफंड

जिन यात्रियों की उड़ान रद्द कर दी गई है और वे यात्रा नहीं करना चाहते, वे पूरा रिफंड ले सकते हैं. टिकट बदलने या रिफंड से जुड़ी सहायता के लिए एअर लाइन के संपर्क केंद्रों या भारत और GCC क्षेत्र में मौजूद बुकिंग कार्यालयों से संपर्क किया जा सकता है. एअर इंडिया के संपर्क नंबर हैं +91 1169329333 और +91 1169329999. एअर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस के यात्री +91 124 6935600 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं.

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About the author सौरव कुमार

4 सालों से डिजिटल मीडिया में काम कर रहे हैं. साल 2022 से एबीपी न्यूज़ से जुड़े हुए हैं. राष्ट्रीय और अंतर्राष्ट्रीय डेस्क की भी जिम्मेदारी संभालते हैं. सेंट्रल यूनिर्वसिटी ऑफ साउथ बिहार से 2022 में पत्रकारिता एवं जनसंचार में स्नातक की डिग्री हासिल की. राजनीति, चुनाव, सामाजिक विषयों और साहित्य में रुचि है. तथ्यों की गहराई और भाषा की संवेदनशीलता पर जोर देते हैं. राजनीति से जुड़ी खबरों पर लगातार लिख रहे हैं
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Published at : 17 Oct 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
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