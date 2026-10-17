एअर इंडिया ने रद्द की जेद्दा-रियाद की फ्लाइट्स, सऊदी जाने वाली उड़ानों पर क्यों लगी रोक?

एअर इंडिया और एअर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस ने सऊदी अरब के 3 प्रमुख शहरों जेद्दा, रियाद और दम्मम के लिए उड़ानें अस्थायी रूप से बंद कर दी हैं. एअर लाइन के अनुसार, यह रोक 24 अक्टूबर 2026 तक लागू रहेगी. इससे प्रभावित पैसेंजर को टिकट की तारीख बदलने या रिफंड लेने का ऑप्शन दिया है.

एअर इंडिया या एअर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस में 15 अक्टूबर 2026 या उससे पहले टिकट बुक कराने वाले यात्री इस सुविधा का लाभ ले सकते हैं. इसके लिए यात्रा की मूल तारीख 9 अक्टूबर से 25 अक्टूबर 2026 के बीच होनी चाहिए. ऐसे यात्री 10 नवंबर 2026 तक एक बार बिना एक्सट्रा पैसे के यात्रा की तारीख बदल सकते हैं. यह सुविधा संबंधित एअर लाइन के नियमों और उपलब्ध सीटों के आधार पर मिलेगी.

Air India (@airindia) posts, "#TravelAdvisory In view of the prevailing situation, Air India and Air India Express have temporarily suspended flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until 24 October 2026. We understand that these disruptions may affect our guests' travel plans and are committed to providing as much flexibility as possible during this period. Guests holding confirmed Air India or Air India Express bookings issued on or before 15 October 2026, with travel dates between 9 October and 25 October 2026, are eligible for a one-time complimentary date change on their respective airline up to 10 November 2026. Guests who do not wish to rebook on the originally preferred sector for a future date may, instead, choose to rebook from an alternative station in the GCC region served by their respective airline, subject to availability. Guests choosing the latter option are required to make their own travel arrangements to get to their preferred alternative point of departure and meet the applicable visa and entry requirements. Air India guests may rebook to or from Dubai or Doha. Air India Express guests may rebook to or from Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah, Salalah or Sharjah. Guests whose flights have been cancelled may also opt for a full refund if they choose not to travel. Our teams are available through our contact centres (AI Contact Centre: +91 1169329333 / +91 1169329999, AIX Contact Centre: +91 124 6935600) and city booking offices in GCC stations and India to assist with rebooking and refund requests. We continue to closely monitor the situation and will keep guests informed of any further updates. Our priority remains to support affected guests, minimise inconvenience, and help them continue their journeys with suitable travel options."