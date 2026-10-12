CEC ज्ञानेश कुमार के खिलाफ विधानसभा से प्रस्ताव पास, की ये 3 बड़ी मांग

केरल के मुख्यमंत्री वी.डी. सतीशन ने सोमवार को विधानसभा में मुख्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त (सीईसी) ज्ञानेश कुमार को पद से हटाने, मतदाता सूची से बाहर किए गए पात्र नागरिकों के मतदान का अधिकार बहाल करने का प्रस्ताव पेश किया था जो पारित हो गया है. वीडी सतीशन ने सोशल मीडिया पर इसकी जानकारी दी है. इसके साथ ही उन्होंने 3 मांगे रखी हैं.

सीएम वीडी सतीशन ने लिखा, केरल ने इतिहास रचा है. पहली बार, केरल विधानसभा ने मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त को हटाने की मांग वाला प्रस्ताव पारित किया है. हमारी चुनावी प्रक्रिया की निष्पक्षता और ईमानदारी से कोई समझौता नहीं किया जा सकता. वोटर लिस्ट में बदलाव, योग्य मतदाताओं का नाम सूची से हटाए जाने और चुनाव आयोग की निष्पक्षता को लेकर जताई गई गंभीर चिंताओं को नजरअंदाज नहीं किया जा सकता.

Keralam makes history. For the first time, the Keralam Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution seeking the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner. The integrity of our electoral process is non-negotiable. Serious concerns over voter roll revisions, the disenfranchisement of eligible voters, and the impartiality of the Election Commission cannot be ignored. Through this historic resolution, Keralam has put forward three clear demands: 1. Restore voting rights: Address the irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and immediately restore the voting rights of all eligible voters who have been wrongfully excluded. 2. Remove the Chief Election Commissioner: Initiate proceedings to remove the Chief Election Commissioner, whose impartiality has come under serious question. 3. Reform the selection process: Reconstitute the Election Commissioners’ selection committee to include the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and the Chief Justice of India, ensuring the independence and credibility of the institution. The right to vote is the foundation of our democracy. No institution can be allowed to undermine the constitutional rights of our citizens. Our stand is unequivocal. The right to vote must be protected. The Constitution must be upheld. Democracy must prevail. Keralam stands firmly for free and fair elections. #VDSatheesan #Keralam