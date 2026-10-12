CEC ज्ञानेश कुमार के खिलाफ विधानसभा से प्रस्ताव पास, की ये 3 बड़ी मांग

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पहली बार, केरल विधानसभा ने मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त को हटाने की मांग वाला प्रस्ताव पारित किया है. इस प्रस्ताव के जरिए तीन मांगें रखी गई हैं.

Written By : दीक्षा छाबड़ा |  Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
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केरल के मुख्यमंत्री वी.डी. सतीशन ने सोमवार को विधानसभा में मुख्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त (सीईसी) ज्ञानेश कुमार को पद से हटाने, मतदाता सूची से बाहर किए गए पात्र नागरिकों के मतदान का अधिकार बहाल करने का प्रस्ताव पेश किया था जो पारित हो गया है. वीडी सतीशन ने सोशल मीडिया पर इसकी जानकारी दी है. इसके साथ ही उन्होंने 3 मांगे रखी हैं.

सीएम वीडी सतीशन ने लिखा, केरल ने इतिहास रचा है. पहली बार, केरल विधानसभा ने मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त को हटाने की मांग वाला प्रस्ताव पारित किया है. हमारी चुनावी प्रक्रिया की निष्पक्षता और ईमानदारी से कोई समझौता नहीं किया जा सकता. वोटर लिस्ट में बदलाव, योग्य मतदाताओं का नाम सूची से हटाए जाने और चुनाव आयोग की निष्पक्षता को लेकर जताई गई गंभीर चिंताओं को नजरअंदाज नहीं किया जा सकता.

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रखी ये तीन मांगें

उन्होंने आगे लिखा, इस ऐतिहासिक प्रस्ताव के जरिए, केरल ने तीन स्पष्ट मांगें रखी हैं:

1. वोटिंग का अधिकार बहाल करें: स्पेशल इंटेंसिव रिविजन (SIR) प्रक्रिया में हुई गड़बड़ियों को ठीक करें और उन सभी योग्य वोटरों के वोटिंग अधिकार तुरंत बहाल करें जिन्हें गलत तरीके से सूची से हटा दिया गया है.

2. मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त को हटाएं: मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त को हटाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू करें, जिनकी निष्पक्षता पर गंभीर सवाल उठे हैं.

3. चयन प्रक्रिया में सुधार करें: चुनाव आयुक्तों की चयन समिति का पुनर्गठन करें और इसमें प्रधानमंत्री, लोकसभा में विपक्ष के नेता और भारत के मुख्य न्यायाधीश को शामिल करें, ताकि संस्था की स्वतंत्रता और विश्वसनीयता सुनिश्चित हो सके.

वोट देने का अधिकार हमारे लोकतंत्र की नींव है. किसी भी संस्था को हमारे नागरिकों के संवैधानिक अधिकारों को कमजोर करने की इजाजत नहीं दी जा सकती. हमारा रुख स्पष्ट है. वोट देने के अधिकार की रक्षा होनी चाहिए. संविधान का सम्मान होना चाहिए. लोकतंत्र कायम रहना चाहिए. केरल निष्पक्ष और स्वतंत्र चुनाव के लिए मजबूती से खड़ा है.

ये भी पढ़ें: जंतर मंतर पर नहीं होगा प्रदर्शन, गृह मंत्रालय का बड़ा फैसला, 3 जगह तय

About the author दीक्षा छाबड़ा

दीक्षा छाबड़ा ABP live.Com में सीनियर कॉपी एडिटर हैं. यहां ये  न्यूज डेस्क का हिस्सा हैं. दीक्षा को देश, विदेश और एंटरटेनमेंट की दुनिया में काफी दिलचस्पी है. वो इन सभी के बारे में लिखती हैं. इन्हें पत्रकारिता के जगत में 9 साल पूरे हो चुके हैं. इन्होंने अपने करियर की शुरुआत इंडियन एक्सप्रेस ग्रुप के साथ की थी. इसके बाद से ये इंडिया टीवी, टीवी9 जैसी संस्थाओं में एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क पर काम कर चुकी हैं. दीक्षा ने अपनी पढ़ाई इंडिया टुडे मीडिया इंस्टीट्यूट से की है.
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Published at : 12 Oct 2026 01:18 PM (IST)
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