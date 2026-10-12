महाराष्ट्र: उद्धव ठाकरे गुट को बड़ा झटका, प्रवक्ता आनंद दुबे ने छोड़ी पार्टी

महाराष्ट्र में उद्धव ठाकरे गुट को बड़ा झटका लगा है. पार्टी के सबसे मुखर प्रवक्ता आनंदु दुबे ने पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता और राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता के पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है. पार्टी के साथ-साथ इंडिया गठबंधन के लिए भी ये बड़ा झटका माना जा रहा है.

पत्रकारों से बातचीत में आनंद दुबे ने कहा, "मेरे हीरो शरजील इमाम या उमर खालिद नहीं हैं, और न ही ध्रुव राठी मेरे हीरो हैं. मेरे हीरो स्मित मच्छर हैं, जिन्होंने भारत और पूरी दुनिया को बजरंग बली की शक्ति का संदेश दिया. जब तक मारुति और भगवान हनुमान हमारे साथ हैं, कोई हमारा कुछ नहीं बिगाड़ सकता. उस कैप्टन ने जिस बहादुरी से लड़ाई लड़ी, उससे सैकड़ों यहूदियों की जान बची फिर भी, हमारी पार्टी ने उनके बारे में एक भी ट्वीट नहीं किया. क्या इससे किसी की आँखों में आँसू नहीं आएँगे?"

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and national spokesperson Anand Dubey announces his resignation from the party’s primary membership and the post of national spokesperson. He says, "My heroes are not Sharjeel Imam or Umar Khalid, nor is my hero Dhruv Rathee. My hero is Smit Machchhar, who sent a message to India and the entire world about the power of Bajrang Bali. As long as we have Maruti and Lord Hanuman with us, no one can harm us. The bravery with which that captain fought saved the lives of hundreds of Jews. Yet, our party did not issue even a single tweet about him. Would that not bring tears to one’s eyes? Engage in politics, oppose the government, criticize it, hold protests and hunger strikes against inflation and unemployment, but do not act against the country..."