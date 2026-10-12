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पर्सनल लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर कम्पैटिबिलिटी कैलकुलेटर कार लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर बीएमआई कैलकुलेटर होम लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर एज कैलकुलेटर एजुकेशन लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर पिन कोड सोने की कीमत चांदी की कीमत AQI
हिंदी न्यूज़राज्यमहाराष्ट्रमहाराष्ट्र: उद्धव ठाकरे गुट को बड़ा झटका, प्रवक्ता आनंद दुबे ने छोड़ी पार्टी

महाराष्ट्र: उद्धव ठाकरे गुट को बड़ा झटका, प्रवक्ता आनंद दुबे ने छोड़ी पार्टी

उद्धव ठाकरे की शिवसेना के लिए महाराष्ट्र में बड़ा झटका देते हुए पार्टी के प्रवक्ता आनंद दुबे ने पार्टी को अलविदा कह दिया है. उन्होंने पार्टी से अपनी नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए इस्तीफे का ऐलान किया.

Written By : ज़हीन तकवी |  Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
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महाराष्ट्र में उद्धव ठाकरे गुट को बड़ा झटका लगा है. पार्टी के सबसे मुखर प्रवक्ता आनंदु दुबे ने पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता और राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता के पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है. पार्टी के साथ-साथ इंडिया गठबंधन के लिए भी ये बड़ा झटका माना जा रहा है. 

पत्रकारों से बातचीत में आनंद दुबे ने कहा, "मेरे हीरो शरजील इमाम या उमर खालिद नहीं हैं, और न ही ध्रुव राठी मेरे हीरो हैं. मेरे हीरो स्मित मच्छर हैं, जिन्होंने भारत और पूरी दुनिया को बजरंग बली की शक्ति का संदेश दिया. जब तक मारुति और भगवान हनुमान हमारे साथ हैं, कोई हमारा कुछ नहीं बिगाड़ सकता. उस कैप्टन ने जिस बहादुरी से लड़ाई लड़ी, उससे सैकड़ों यहूदियों की जान बची फिर भी, हमारी पार्टी ने उनके बारे में एक भी ट्वीट नहीं किया. क्या इससे किसी की आँखों में आँसू नहीं आएँगे?" 

रिलेटेड स्टोरी >>

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उन्होंने कहा कि राजनीति कीजिए, सरकार का विरोध कीजिए, आलोचना कीजिए, महंगाई और बेरोज़गारी के ख़िलाफ़ प्रदर्शन और भूख हड़ताल कीजिए, लेकिन देश के खिलाफ काम मत कीजिए.

ये भी पढ़ें: 'अब CJI को भी गाली देने लगे हैं...', INDIA ब्लॉक पर CM देवेंद्र फडणवीस का पलटवार

About the author ज़हीन तकवी

सैयद ज़हीन रज़ा तकवी 2019 से ABP News के डिजिटल विंग में सेवाएं दे रहे हैं. इस दौरान टेक-ऑटो सेक्शन की जिम्मेदारी संभाल चुके हैं. राजनीति और खेल की खबरों में गहरी दिलचस्पी है. वर्तमान में स्टेट डेस्क पर कार्यरत हैं. साथ ही टीम लीड की भी जिम्मेदारी निभाते हैं. एबीपी न्यूज से पहले ज़हीन ईटीवी भारत और जनटीवी न्यूज में काम कर चुके हैं.
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Published at : 12 Oct 2026 03:52 PM (IST)
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टॉप हेडलाइंस

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'अब CJI को भी गाली देने लगे हैं...', INDIA ब्लॉक पर CM देवेंद्र फडणवीस का पलटवार
'अब CJI को भी गाली देने लगे हैं...', INDIA ब्लॉक पर CM देवेंद्र फडणवीस का पलटवार
महाराष्ट्र
ठाकरे जूनियर्स पर FIR! मुंबई प्रोटेस्ट के बीच आदित्य और अमित पर लगे ये आरोप
ठाकरे जूनियर्स पर FIR! मुंबई प्रोटेस्ट के बीच आदित्य और अमित पर लगे ये आरोप
महाराष्ट्र
महाराष्ट्र: सूखा राहत बैठक से दोनों डिप्टी CM दूर, क्या महायुति में सब ठीक है?
महाराष्ट्र: सूखा राहत बैठक से दोनों डिप्टी CM दूर, क्या महायुति में सब ठीक है?
महाराष्ट्र
CJI से मुलाकात न होने पर भड़के संजय राउत, कहा- 'INDIA ब्लॉक SC...'
CJI से मुलाकात न होने पर भड़के संजय राउत, कहा- 'INDIA ब्लॉक SC...'
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