J&K: जुमे के खुतबे पर टकराव, वक्फ बोर्ड के आदेश पर मीरवाइज ने उठाया ये कदम

जम्मू कश्मीर वक्फ बोर्ड ने पिछले हफ्ते सरकार द्वारा मंजूर जुमे के खुतबे (शुक्रवार के उपदेश) का एक विवादित आदेश जारी किया था, जिससे राजनीतिक और धार्मिक टकराव पैदा हो गया. अब, धार्मिक विद्वानों ने एक जवाबी अभियान शुरू किया है, जिसका मकसद जम्मू कश्मीर और लद्दाख की मस्जिदों में होने वाली धार्मिक चर्चाओं पर अपना नियंत्रण वापस पाना है.

'मुत्ताहिदा मजलिस-ए-उलेमा जम्मू-कश्मीर' (MMU) ने अपने साथ जुड़ी सभी मस्जिदों में एक समन्वित (coordinated) तरीके से शुक्रवार के उपदेश देने की घोषणा की है. इस अभियान की घोषणा करते हुए 'मुत्ताहिदा मजलिस-ए-उलेमा जम्मू-कश्मीर' (MMU) ने बताया कि इस समन्वित उपदेश पहल का उद्देश्य मुस्लिम समुदाय के बीच धार्मिक जागरूकता को मजबूत करना और उनके अहम मुद्दों पर बात करना है.

MMU Launches First Coordinated Friday Khutbah Across Kashmir Valley, Jammu, Chenab Valley, Kargil and Leh Imaan chosen as first common theme across participating mosques and Imambargahs; @MirwaizKashmir at Charar-e-Sharief calls for safeguarding faith and steadfastness Srinagar, October 16, 2026: Initiating the drive aimed at strengthening religious awareness and addressing pressing concerns among the community, Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema Jammu & Kashmir (MMU) today delivered first coordinated Friday sermon across participating mosques and Imambargahs in Kashmir Valley, Jammu, Chenab Valley, Kargil and Leh, with Imaan (Faith) chosen as the first common theme. The initiative follows the decisions taken at the September 15 MMU Ulema Conference, where prominent religious scholars and representatives of various various schools of thought agreed to collectively address important religious and social issues through designated Friday sermons, district-level engagements and sustained community awareness and action plans. As part of this initiative, Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Mohammad Umar Farooq, delivered the Friday sermon at the historic Khanqah of Hazrat Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani (RA), Alamdar-e-Kashmir, at Charar-e-Sharief, emphasising the importance of safeguarding Imaan and remaining steadfast in one’s faith and principles, particularly in the face of worldly temptations, pressures and challenges. Addressing the congregation, Mirwaiz said that faith is not merely a verbal declaration but the foundation of a believer’s entire life, reflected in one’s character, conduct, decisions and dealings with others. Referring to the Quranic injunction to believe in Allah, His Messenger ﷺ and the divine light revealed through the Holy Quran, Mirwaiz said these constitute the essential foundations of faith. Belief in Allah creates a sense of accountability, following the Prophet ﷺ provides moral and practical guidance, while the Quran illuminates the path of truth and righteousness. Mirwaiz particularly stressed that faith is the most precious trust bestowed upon a believer and must never be compromised for worldly interests. Pointing to the Quranic warning against exchanging divine guidance for a paltry price, he said that no amount of wealth, position, influence, personal gain or worldly favour can justify compromising one’s faith, conscience or principles. “A believer may live in this world and pursue its legitimate opportunities, but must never make worldly interests the price of his faith,” Mirwaiz said, adding that the real test of Imaan comes when truth and personal interest, principle and expediency, or conscience and pressure come into conflict. Emphasising Istiqamat (steadfastness), Mirwaiz said that professing faith is only the beginning; remaining firm upon it through changing circumstances and difficulties is its real test. Steadfastness, he said, does not mean rigidity or confrontation, but upholding truth and principles with wisdom, patience, dignity and moral courage. Expressing concern over the challenges confronting younger generations, including materialism, misuse of social media, moral confusion and weakening religious awareness, Mirwaiz urged parents, teachers, Ulema and religious institutions to make protection and nurturing of faith a collective priority. He said young people must be encouraged to ask questions and seek guidance through knowledge, understanding and compassion. Referring to the wider MMU initiative, Mirwaiz said Imaan was deliberately chosen as the first common theme because faith is the fundamental bond that unites the Muslim Ummah, transcending differences of Maslak and religious interpretation. He said that as the Mimbar is an Amanah, Ulema and Imams must themselves exemplify the integrity and steadfastness they preach and use the pulpit to strengthen faith, guide society and bring people closer , rather than make it a source to promote division among them