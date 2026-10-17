J&K: जुमे के खुतबे पर टकराव, वक्फ बोर्ड के आदेश पर मीरवाइज ने उठाया ये कदम
जम्मू-कश्मीर वक्फ बोर्ड ने अपना खुतबा आदेश वापस ले लिया है. भारी टकराव के बाद वक्फ को अपना फैसला बदलना पड़ा. इस बीच अब उलेमा ने साझा अभियान शुरू किया.
जम्मू कश्मीर वक्फ बोर्ड ने पिछले हफ्ते सरकार द्वारा मंजूर जुमे के खुतबे (शुक्रवार के उपदेश) का एक विवादित आदेश जारी किया था, जिससे राजनीतिक और धार्मिक टकराव पैदा हो गया. अब, धार्मिक विद्वानों ने एक जवाबी अभियान शुरू किया है, जिसका मकसद जम्मू कश्मीर और लद्दाख की मस्जिदों में होने वाली धार्मिक चर्चाओं पर अपना नियंत्रण वापस पाना है.
'मुत्ताहिदा मजलिस-ए-उलेमा जम्मू-कश्मीर' (MMU) ने अपने साथ जुड़ी सभी मस्जिदों में एक समन्वित (coordinated) तरीके से शुक्रवार के उपदेश देने की घोषणा की है. इस अभियान की घोषणा करते हुए 'मुत्ताहिदा मजलिस-ए-उलेमा जम्मू-कश्मीर' (MMU) ने बताया कि इस समन्वित उपदेश पहल का उद्देश्य मुस्लिम समुदाय के बीच धार्मिक जागरूकता को मजबूत करना और उनके अहम मुद्दों पर बात करना है.
MMU Launches First Coordinated Friday Khutbah Across Kashmir Valley, Jammu, Chenab Valley, Kargil and Leh Imaan chosen as first common theme across participating mosques and Imambargahs; @MirwaizKashmir at Charar-e-Sharief calls for safeguarding faith and steadfastness Srinagar, October 16, 2026: Initiating the drive aimed at strengthening religious awareness and addressing pressing concerns among the community, Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema Jammu & Kashmir (MMU) today delivered first coordinated Friday sermon across participating mosques and Imambargahs in Kashmir Valley, Jammu, Chenab Valley, Kargil and Leh, with Imaan (Faith) chosen as the first common theme. The initiative follows the decisions taken at the September 15 MMU Ulema Conference, where prominent religious scholars and representatives of various various schools of thought agreed to collectively address important religious and social issues through designated Friday sermons, district-level engagements and sustained community awareness and action plans. As part of this initiative, Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Mohammad Umar Farooq, delivered the Friday sermon at the historic Khanqah of Hazrat Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani (RA), Alamdar-e-Kashmir, at Charar-e-Sharief, emphasising the importance of safeguarding Imaan and remaining steadfast in one’s faith and principles, particularly in the face of worldly temptations, pressures and challenges. Addressing the congregation, Mirwaiz said that faith is not merely a verbal declaration but the foundation of a believer’s entire life, reflected in one’s character, conduct, decisions and dealings with others. Referring to the Quranic injunction to believe in Allah, His Messenger ﷺ and the divine light revealed through the Holy Quran, Mirwaiz said these constitute the essential foundations of faith. Belief in Allah creates a sense of accountability, following the Prophet ﷺ provides moral and practical guidance, while the Quran illuminates the path of truth and righteousness. Mirwaiz particularly stressed that faith is the most precious trust bestowed upon a believer and must never be compromised for worldly interests. Pointing to the Quranic warning against exchanging divine guidance for a paltry price, he said that no amount of wealth, position, influence, personal gain or worldly favour can justify compromising one’s faith, conscience or principles. “A believer may live in this world and pursue its legitimate opportunities, but must never make worldly interests the price of his faith,” Mirwaiz said, adding that the real test of Imaan comes when truth and personal interest, principle and expediency, or conscience and pressure come into conflict. Emphasising Istiqamat (steadfastness), Mirwaiz said that professing faith is only the beginning; remaining firm upon it through changing circumstances and difficulties is its real test. Steadfastness, he said, does not mean rigidity or confrontation, but upholding truth and principles with wisdom, patience, dignity and moral courage. Expressing concern over the challenges confronting younger generations, including materialism, misuse of social media, moral confusion and weakening religious awareness, Mirwaiz urged parents, teachers, Ulema and religious institutions to make protection and nurturing of faith a collective priority. He said young people must be encouraged to ask questions and seek guidance through knowledge, understanding and compassion. Referring to the wider MMU initiative, Mirwaiz said Imaan was deliberately chosen as the first common theme because faith is the fundamental bond that unites the Muslim Ummah, transcending differences of Maslak and religious interpretation. He said that as the Mimbar is an Amanah, Ulema and Imams must themselves exemplify the integrity and steadfastness they preach and use the pulpit to strengthen faith, guide society and bring people closer , rather than make it a source to promote division among them— Mirwaiz Manzil-Office of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir (@mirwaizmanzil) October 16, 2026
इन इलाकों में दिया गया पहला समन्वित उपदेश
आज इस अभियान की शुरुआत के मौके पर, कश्मीर घाटी, जम्मू, चिनाब घाटी, करगिल और लेह के इमामों ने 'मुत्ताहिदा मजलिस-ए-उलेमा' की परिषद द्वारा चुने गए एक साझा विषय पर अपना पहला समन्वित शुक्रवार का उपदेश दिया. इस पहले खुतबे (उपदेश) के लिए 'ईमान' (आस्था) को विषय के रूप में चुना गया था और पूरे J&K एवं लद्दाख में इमामों ने इसी विषय पर शुक्रवार का उपदेश दिया.
यह पहल 15 सितंबर को हुई 'MMU उलेमा कॉन्फ्रेंस' में लिए गए फैसलों का हिस्सा है. इस कॉन्फ्रेंस में कई प्रमुख धार्मिक विद्वानों और अलग-अलग विचारधाराओं के प्रतिनिधियों ने सहमति जताई थी कि वे शुक्रवार के उपदेशों, जिला-स्तरीय कार्यक्रमों और निरंतर सामुदायिक जागरूकता अभियानों के जरिए अहम धार्मिक और सामाजिक मुद्दों को सामूहिक रूप से संबोधित करेंगे.
मीरवाइज उमर फारूक ने ऐतिहासिक खानकाह में दिया खुतबा
इस पहल के तहत, मीरवाइज मौलवी मोहम्मद उमर फारूक ने चरार-ए-शरीफ में हजरत शेख नूर-उद-दीन नूरानी (RA) की ऐतिहासिक खानकाह में शुक्रवार का उपदेश दिया. उन्होंने 'ईमान' की रक्षा करने और अपने विश्वास व उसूलों पर अडिग रहने के महत्व पर जोर दिया, खासकर दुनियावी प्रलोभनों, दबावों और चुनौतियों के सामने.
सभा को संबोधित करते हुए, मीरवाइज ने कहा कि 'ईमान' (आस्था) केवल जुबानी दावा नहीं है, बल्कि यह एक आस्तिक के पूरे जीवन का आधार है, जो उसके चरित्र, आचरण, फैसलों और दूसरों के साथ उसके व्यवहार में झलकना चाहिए.
'ईमान को जानबूझकर पहला साझा विषय चुना गया'
MMU की व्यापक पहल का जिक्र करते हुए मीरवाइज ने कहा कि ईमान को जानबूझकर पहला साझा विषय चुना गया है, क्योंकि यही वह बुनियादी बंधन है जो मुस्लिम उम्माह (समुदाय) को एक साथ जोड़ता है, और यह विभिन्न मसलकों (संप्रदायों) या धार्मिक व्याख्याओं के मतभेदों से कहीं ऊपर है.
उन्होंने कहा कि चूंकि 'मिंबर' (मस्जिद का वह स्थान जहां से उपदेश दिया जाता है) एक 'अमानत' है, इसलिए उलेमा और इमामों को खुद उन गुणों ईमानदारी और दृढ़ता का उदाहरण पेश करना चाहिए जिनका वे उपदेश देते हैं. उन्हें इस मंच का इस्तेमाल आस्था को मजबूत करने, समाज का मार्गदर्शन करने और लोगों को करीब लाने के लिए करना चाहिए, न कि इसका इस्तेमाल लोगों के बीच फूट डालने के लिए.
'अपनी आस्था की रक्षा करना भी जरूरी'
मीरवाइज उमर फारूक ने आगे कहा कि आज के दौर में अपनी आस्था की रक्षा करना और भी जरूरी हो गया है, क्योंकि इस पर और हमारी संस्थाओं पर लगातार हमले हो रहे हैं. इन हमलों को नाकाम करने का सबसे अच्छा तरीका यही है कि हम अपने ईमान पर अडिग रहें और एकजुट बने रहें.
बता दें कि वक्फ बोर्ड ने दबाव में आकर अपना खुत्बा आदेश वापस ले लिया था, लेकिन अब यह देखना बाकी है कि क्या जम्मू-कश्मीर सरकार, सुरक्षा एजेंसियां और खुफिया विभाग MMU को मस्जिदों के भीतर के विमर्श (नैरेटिव) को नियंत्रित करने की अनुमति देंगे या नहीं. क्योंकि कई लोग एक एकजुट धार्मिक समूह को राज्य की सुरक्षा के लिए एक खतरा मानते हैं.
IAS कुमार राजीव रंजन की बढ़ीं मुश्किलें, अल्पसंख्यक आयोग ने मांगी रिपोर्ट