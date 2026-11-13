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हिंदी न्यूज़राज्यगुजरातअहमदाबाद: तेज रफ्तार कार की टक्कर से बाइक सवार की मौत, पुलिस ने आरोपी को दबोचा

अहमदाबाद: तेज रफ्तार कार की टक्कर से बाइक सवार की मौत, पुलिस ने आरोपी को दबोचा

अहमदाबाद ग्रामीण की DSP नीलम गोस्वामी ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि शिलाज सर्कल के पास एक रेंज रोवर ने रैपिडो बाइक को टक्कर मार दी. इसके बाद इस पर सवार एक यात्री की मौत हो गई. पुलिस जांच जारी है.

Written By : एबीपी स्टेट डेस्क |  Updated at : 13 Nov 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
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गुजरात के अहमदाबाद में शिलाज सर्कल के पास एक तेज रफ्तार कार ने रैपिडो बाइक को टक्कर मार दी. इस हादसे में बाइक पर सवार एक शख्स की मौत हो गई. पुलिस के मुताबिक बाइक में टक्कर मारने के बाद कार का ड्राइवर मौके से फरार हो गया. सीसीटीवी फुटेज और रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर के आधार पर गाड़ी की पहचान की गई. इसके बाद पुलिस ने आरोपी ड्राइवर राघवेंद्र कुशवाहा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया.

अहमदाबाद ग्रामीण की DSP नीलम गोस्वामी ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया, "11 नवंबर को अहमदाबाद ग्रामीण जिले के बोपल पुलिस थाना क्षेत्र में एक दुर्घटना हुई. हर्षदकुमार पुरबिया ने घाटलोडिया से अपने काम की जगह जाने के लिए एक रैपिडो (Rapido) राइड बुक की थी. रैपिडो ड्राइवर प्रदीप डडवाल उन्हें उनकी मंजिल तक ले जा रहे थे, तभी शिलाज सर्कल के आगे एक रेंज रोवर ने उनकी बाइक को टक्कर मार दी. टक्कर के तुरंत बाद रेंज रोवर का ड्राइवर मौके से भाग गया.

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बोपल पुलिस थाने ने केस दर्ज

पुलिस अधिकारी ने आगे बताया, ''रैपिडो ड्राइवर प्रदीप डडवाल और पैसेंजर हर्षद पुरबिया, दोनों को इलाज के लिए पहले सिविल अस्पताल और बाद में सिम्स (SIMS) अस्पताल में ले जाया गया. लेकिन दुर्भाग्य से हर्षद पुरबिया की मौत हो गई. बोपल पुलिस थाने ने इस जानलेवा दुर्घटना के संबंध में मामला दर्ज कर लिया है. जांच के दौरान, अधिकारियों ने गाड़ी के रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर से उसे पहचान लिया. पता चला कि गाड़ी राघवेंद्र कुशवाहा नाम का व्यक्ति चला रहा था, जिसे अब गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है.''

दोस्त की पार्टी से लौटते वक्त हादसा, पुलिस जांच जारी

DSP नीलम गोस्वामी ने ये भी बताया कि जांच के दौरान आरोपी ड्राइवर की गाड़ी को जब्त कर लिया गया है, और फिलहाल फोरेंसिक जांच (FSL) तथा RTO निरीक्षण की प्रक्रिया चल रही है. आरोपी राघवेंद्र कुशवाहा कलोल में एक दोस्त की पार्टी से लौट रहा था, तभी यह दुर्घटना हुई. अब तक की पुलिस जांच के आधार पर, शुरुआती जांच में ऐसा कोई सबूत नहीं मिला है जिससे पता चले कि ड्राइवर ने कोई नशा कर रखा था. पुलिस की जांच अभी जारी है.

अहमदाबाद: फुटपाथ पर सो रहे परिवार को कार ने कुचला, मां-बेटे की मौत

Published at : 13 Nov 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
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