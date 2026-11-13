अहमदाबाद: तेज रफ्तार कार की टक्कर से बाइक सवार की मौत, पुलिस ने आरोपी को दबोचा

गुजरात के अहमदाबाद में शिलाज सर्कल के पास एक तेज रफ्तार कार ने रैपिडो बाइक को टक्कर मार दी. इस हादसे में बाइक पर सवार एक शख्स की मौत हो गई. पुलिस के मुताबिक बाइक में टक्कर मारने के बाद कार का ड्राइवर मौके से फरार हो गया. सीसीटीवी फुटेज और रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर के आधार पर गाड़ी की पहचान की गई. इसके बाद पुलिस ने आरोपी ड्राइवर राघवेंद्र कुशवाहा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया.

अहमदाबाद ग्रामीण की DSP नीलम गोस्वामी ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया, "11 नवंबर को अहमदाबाद ग्रामीण जिले के बोपल पुलिस थाना क्षेत्र में एक दुर्घटना हुई. हर्षदकुमार पुरबिया ने घाटलोडिया से अपने काम की जगह जाने के लिए एक रैपिडो (Rapido) राइड बुक की थी. रैपिडो ड्राइवर प्रदीप डडवाल उन्हें उनकी मंजिल तक ले जा रहे थे, तभी शिलाज सर्कल के आगे एक रेंज रोवर ने उनकी बाइक को टक्कर मार दी. टक्कर के तुरंत बाद रेंज रोवर का ड्राइवर मौके से भाग गया.

पुलिस अधिकारी ने आगे बताया, ''रैपिडो ड्राइवर प्रदीप डडवाल और पैसेंजर हर्षद पुरबिया, दोनों को इलाज के लिए पहले सिविल अस्पताल और बाद में सिम्स (SIMS) अस्पताल में ले जाया गया. लेकिन दुर्भाग्य से हर्षद पुरबिया की मौत हो गई. बोपल पुलिस थाने ने इस जानलेवा दुर्घटना के संबंध में मामला दर्ज कर लिया है. जांच के दौरान, अधिकारियों ने गाड़ी के रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर से उसे पहचान लिया. पता चला कि गाड़ी राघवेंद्र कुशवाहा नाम का व्यक्ति चला रहा था, जिसे अब गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है.''

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Neelam Goswami, DSP, Ahmedabad Rural, says, "An accident occurred on 11th November within the jurisdiction of Bopal Police Station in Ahmedabad Rural district. A Rapido ride had been booked from Ghatlodia by Harshadkumar Purbia, who was heading to his workplace. The Rapido driver, Pradeep Dadwal, was transporting him to his destination when, beyond Shilaj Circle, their vehicle was struck by a Range Rover. The driver of the Range Rover fled the scene immediately after the collision. Both the Rapido driver, Pradeep Dadwal, and the passenger, Harshad Purbia, were taken to Civil Hospital and subsequently to SIMS Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, Harshad Purbia passed away. Bopal Police Station has registered a case regarding this fatal accident. During the investigation, authorities identified the vehicle involved by its registration number. It was discovered that the vehicle was being driven by an individual named Raghavendra Kushwaha, who has since been arrested. The vehicle has been seized as part of the investigation, and further forensic analysis (FSL) and RTO inspections are currently underway. The accused, Raghavendra Kushwaha, had been attending a friend's party in Kalol and was on his way back when the accident occurred. According to the preliminary investigation, based on the police investigation conducted so far, there is no evidence to suggest that the driver was under the influence of any intoxicants. The incident occurred on November 11, and the accused was arrested yesterday. The police investigation is ongoing. A statement has been recorded, and further action will be taken if additional evidence emerges..."