सचिन से लेकर युवराज तक, एशिया कप फाइनल में भारत की ऐतिहासिक जीत के फैन हुए दिग्गज क्रिकेटर

अंडर-19 एशिया कप 2026 का फाइनल मैच लंबे अरसे तक फैंस को याद रहेगा. खासतौर पर आखिरी 2 ओवरों में मोहित उल्वा ने कैसे मैच का रुख पलटा, वह वाकई एक ऐतिहासिक दृश्य था. दिग्गज क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर भी भारतीय खिलाड़ियों की इस दृढ़ता के फैन हो गए हैं. बेशक मोहित की पारी गेम चेंजर साबित हुई, लेकिन इस जीत में हर एक खिलाड़ी का अपना योगदान रहा.

फाइनल में पाकिस्तान की टीम ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 337 रन बना डाले थे. यह अपने आप में भारतीय खेमे के लिए बड़ा सिरदर्द था, क्योंकि अंडर-19 एशिया कप फाइनल में कभी 300 या उससे बड़ा टारगेट सफलतापूर्वक चेज नहीं हुआ था. मगर आर्यवीर सहवाग, कप्तान लक्ष्य रायचंदानी के अर्धशतक और मनल चौहान और विहश रूप से मोहित उल्वा के 49 रनों की बदौलत टीम इंडिया की जीत संभव हो पाई. भारत की इस ऐतिहासिक जीत पर दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों ने भी अपनी-अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है.

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा - एक टीम में प्रत्येक खिलाड़ी, हर योगदान और हर एक पल मायने रखता है. भारत ने आज इसे बहुत अच्छे ढंग से दिखाया. हमारे यंग चैंपियंस को अंडर-19 एशिया कप जीतने की बहुत बधाई.

वहीं शिखर धवन ने इसे बहुत रोमांचक फिनिश बताया. धवन ने भारत के युवा चैंपियंस को बधाई दी और कहा कि टीम इंडिया ने आखिरी विकेट तक जो विश्वास, साहस और लड़ने का जज्बा दिखाया, वह अद्भुत था. धवन ने आगे यह भी कहा कि भारतीय क्रिकेट का भविष्य सुरक्षित हाथों में है.

युवराज सिंह ने इंस्टाग्राम पर चैंपियन टीम इंडिया की तस्वीर साझा की और लिखा - हमारे युवा चैंपियंस को सलाम. क्या शानदार अंदाज में एशिया कप की ट्रॉफी घर वापस लौटी है.

भारत की यादगार जीत पर BCCI सचिव देवजीत सैकिया ने कहा कि टीम इंडिया ने पूरे देश को गौरवान्वित किया है. वहीं बीसीसीआई के उपाध्यक्ष राजीव शुक्ला ने भारतीय खिलाड़ियों के लड़ाई लड़ने वाले जज्बे को सलाम किया. बीसीसीआई अध्यक्ष मिथुन मन्हास ने भी भारतीय टीम की जीत पर खुशी जताई.

#WATCH | Bali: On India’s win over Pakistan in the ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2026 final, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said, "...All the glory goes to the boys, young champions of the India Under-19 team. The whole country and the BCCI are extremely happy... I congratulate the complete team, as well as the full support staff, for their excellent job, who stood rock-solid behind the team..." He added, "This was such a crucial match, especially considering we had lost to Pakistan in our opening game of the tournament. Yet, in the final, the most important match of the tournament, the team fought back from a position where victory seemed unlikely, taking it down to the very last ball of the final over to clinch the win. This truly reveals the team's character—it’s a testament to their determination, dedication, and confidence. I believe this victory shows that our 'feeder line' is heading in exactly the right direction. I’d like to congratulate VVS Laxman, our Head of Cricket, as well as the support staff; their planning ensures a continuous supply of players for the senior team..." (14.11)