सचिन से लेकर युवराज तक, एशिया कप फाइनल में भारत की ऐतिहासिक जीत के फैन हुए दिग्गज क्रिकेटर
India Wins U19 Asia Cup Reaction: सचिन तेंदुलकर से लेकर युवराज सिंह ने भारत के अंडर-19 एशिया कप जीतने पर खुशी व्यक्त की है. भारत ने फाइनल में पाकिस्तान को 1 विकेट से हराया.
अंडर-19 एशिया कप 2026 का फाइनल मैच लंबे अरसे तक फैंस को याद रहेगा. खासतौर पर आखिरी 2 ओवरों में मोहित उल्वा ने कैसे मैच का रुख पलटा, वह वाकई एक ऐतिहासिक दृश्य था. दिग्गज क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर भी भारतीय खिलाड़ियों की इस दृढ़ता के फैन हो गए हैं. बेशक मोहित की पारी गेम चेंजर साबित हुई, लेकिन इस जीत में हर एक खिलाड़ी का अपना योगदान रहा.
फाइनल में पाकिस्तान की टीम ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 337 रन बना डाले थे. यह अपने आप में भारतीय खेमे के लिए बड़ा सिरदर्द था, क्योंकि अंडर-19 एशिया कप फाइनल में कभी 300 या उससे बड़ा टारगेट सफलतापूर्वक चेज नहीं हुआ था. मगर आर्यवीर सहवाग, कप्तान लक्ष्य रायचंदानी के अर्धशतक और मनल चौहान और विहश रूप से मोहित उल्वा के 49 रनों की बदौलत टीम इंडिया की जीत संभव हो पाई. भारत की इस ऐतिहासिक जीत पर दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों ने भी अपनी-अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है.
दिग्गज क्रिकेटर भी हुए जीत के फैन
सचिन तेंदुलकर ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा - एक टीम में प्रत्येक खिलाड़ी, हर योगदान और हर एक पल मायने रखता है. भारत ने आज इसे बहुत अच्छे ढंग से दिखाया. हमारे यंग चैंपियंस को अंडर-19 एशिया कप जीतने की बहुत बधाई.
वहीं शिखर धवन ने इसे बहुत रोमांचक फिनिश बताया. धवन ने भारत के युवा चैंपियंस को बधाई दी और कहा कि टीम इंडिया ने आखिरी विकेट तक जो विश्वास, साहस और लड़ने का जज्बा दिखाया, वह अद्भुत था. धवन ने आगे यह भी कहा कि भारतीय क्रिकेट का भविष्य सुरक्षित हाथों में है.
युवराज सिंह ने इंस्टाग्राम पर चैंपियन टीम इंडिया की तस्वीर साझा की और लिखा - हमारे युवा चैंपियंस को सलाम. क्या शानदार अंदाज में एशिया कप की ट्रॉफी घर वापस लौटी है.
What a thrilling finish! 🇮🇳 Huge congratulations to our young champions on winning the U19 Asia Cup. The belief, courage and fighting spirit shown till the very last wicket was incredible. The future of Indian cricket is in great hands! 🏆 https://t.co/n3tsitGmw2— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 14, 2026
Every player, every contribution and every moment matters in a team game. India showed that beautifully today. Congratulations to our young champions on winning the U19 Asia Cup! 🇮🇳— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 14, 2026
BCCI ऑफिशियल्स ने भी जताई खुशी
भारत की यादगार जीत पर BCCI सचिव देवजीत सैकिया ने कहा कि टीम इंडिया ने पूरे देश को गौरवान्वित किया है. वहीं बीसीसीआई के उपाध्यक्ष राजीव शुक्ला ने भारतीय खिलाड़ियों के लड़ाई लड़ने वाले जज्बे को सलाम किया. बीसीसीआई अध्यक्ष मिथुन मन्हास ने भी भारतीय टीम की जीत पर खुशी जताई.
#WATCH | Bali: On India’s win over Pakistan in the ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2026 final, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said, "...All the glory goes to the boys, young champions of the India Under-19 team. The whole country and the BCCI are extremely happy... I congratulate the complete team, as well as the full support staff, for their excellent job, who stood rock-solid behind the team..." He added, "This was such a crucial match, especially considering we had lost to Pakistan in our opening game of the tournament. Yet, in the final, the most important match of the tournament, the team fought back from a position where victory seemed unlikely, taking it down to the very last ball of the final over to clinch the win. This truly reveals the team's character—it’s a testament to their determination, dedication, and confidence. I believe this victory shows that our 'feeder line' is heading in exactly the right direction. I’d like to congratulate VVS Laxman, our Head of Cricket, as well as the support staff; their planning ensures a continuous supply of players for the senior team..." (14.11)— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2026
Many congratulations to our under 19 men’s on winning the men’s under 19 Asia cup 🏆!! @BCCI !! https://t.co/fN4AWhaTxa— MithunManhas5 (@MithunManhas) November 14, 2026
What a thrilling win by our young team! India’s U19 side showed tremendous character to bounce back in a closely fought final against Pakistan and lift the Asia Cup. Proud of the fighting spirit and outstanding performance of our youngsters. Congratulations, Team India! @BCCI https://t.co/KMYQxCeHqz— Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) November 14, 2026
यह भी पढ़ें:
इसी महीने फिर होगा भारत-पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट मैच, अब वैभव सूर्यवंशी लेंगे बदला; नोट कर लें तारीख