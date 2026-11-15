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हिंदी न्यूज़स्पोर्ट्सक्रिकेटसचिन से लेकर युवराज तक, एशिया कप फाइनल में भारत की ऐतिहासिक जीत के फैन हुए दिग्गज क्रिकेटर

सचिन से लेकर युवराज तक, एशिया कप फाइनल में भारत की ऐतिहासिक जीत के फैन हुए दिग्गज क्रिकेटर

India Wins U19 Asia Cup Reaction: सचिन तेंदुलकर से लेकर युवराज सिंह ने भारत के अंडर-19 एशिया कप जीतने पर खुशी व्यक्त की है. भारत ने फाइनल में पाकिस्तान को 1 विकेट से हराया.

Written By : नीरज शर्मा |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 06:57 AM (IST)
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अंडर-19 एशिया कप 2026 का फाइनल मैच लंबे अरसे तक फैंस को याद रहेगा. खासतौर पर आखिरी 2 ओवरों में मोहित उल्वा ने कैसे मैच का रुख पलटा, वह वाकई एक ऐतिहासिक दृश्य था. दिग्गज क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर भी भारतीय खिलाड़ियों की इस दृढ़ता  के फैन हो गए हैं. बेशक मोहित की पारी गेम चेंजर साबित हुई, लेकिन इस जीत में हर एक खिलाड़ी का अपना योगदान रहा.

फाइनल में पाकिस्तान की टीम ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 337 रन बना डाले थे. यह अपने आप में भारतीय खेमे के लिए बड़ा सिरदर्द था, क्योंकि अंडर-19 एशिया कप फाइनल में कभी 300 या उससे बड़ा टारगेट सफलतापूर्वक चेज नहीं हुआ था. मगर आर्यवीर सहवाग, कप्तान लक्ष्य रायचंदानी के अर्धशतक और मनल चौहान और विहश रूप से मोहित उल्वा के 49 रनों की बदौलत टीम इंडिया की जीत संभव हो पाई. भारत की इस ऐतिहासिक जीत पर दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों ने भी अपनी-अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है.

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कौन हैं मोहित उलवा? U19 एशिया कप फाइनल में पाकिस्तान के जबड़े से छीनी जीत
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दिग्गज क्रिकेटर भी हुए जीत के फैन

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा - एक टीम में प्रत्येक खिलाड़ी, हर योगदान और हर एक पल मायने रखता है. भारत ने आज इसे बहुत अच्छे ढंग से दिखाया. हमारे यंग चैंपियंस को अंडर-19 एशिया कप जीतने की बहुत बधाई.

वहीं शिखर धवन ने इसे बहुत रोमांचक फिनिश बताया. धवन ने भारत के युवा चैंपियंस को बधाई दी और कहा कि टीम इंडिया ने आखिरी विकेट तक जो विश्वास, साहस और लड़ने का जज्बा दिखाया, वह अद्भुत था. धवन ने आगे यह भी कहा कि भारतीय क्रिकेट का भविष्य सुरक्षित हाथों में है.

युवराज सिंह ने इंस्टाग्राम पर चैंपियन टीम इंडिया की तस्वीर साझा की और लिखा - हमारे युवा चैंपियंस को सलाम. क्या शानदार अंदाज में एशिया कप की ट्रॉफी घर वापस लौटी है.

BCCI ऑफिशियल्स ने भी जताई खुशी

भारत की यादगार जीत पर BCCI सचिव देवजीत सैकिया ने कहा कि टीम इंडिया ने पूरे देश को गौरवान्वित किया है. वहीं बीसीसीआई के उपाध्यक्ष राजीव शुक्ला ने भारतीय खिलाड़ियों के लड़ाई लड़ने वाले जज्बे को सलाम किया. बीसीसीआई अध्यक्ष मिथुन मन्हास ने भी भारतीय टीम की जीत पर खुशी जताई.

 

यह भी पढ़ें:

इसी महीने फिर होगा भारत-पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट मैच, अब वैभव सूर्यवंशी लेंगे बदला; नोट कर लें तारीख

About the author नीरज शर्मा

खेल कोई भी हो, नीरज शर्मा का उत्साह सबको लेकर समान होता है. नीरज मार्च 2024 से एबीपी लाइव के स्पोर्ट्स सेक्शन में काम कर रहे हैं. नीरज ने साल 2018 में मीडिया में कदम रखा. नीरज ने अपनी पत्रकारिता की पढ़ाई एपीजे इंस्टीट्यूट से की है. एबीपी से पहले नीरज कई स्पोर्ट्स वेबसाइट्स में काम कर चुके हैं. नीरज ने WWE से शुरुआत की फिर MMA को जाना और लिखा. कबड्डी से होते हुए अब क्रिकेट पर लिख रहे हैं. नीरज का मीडिया में सफर 8 साल पुराना है.
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Published at : 15 Nov 2026 06:57 AM (IST)
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India Vs Pakistan Under 19 Asia Cup IND VS PAK
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