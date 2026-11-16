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रोहित शर्मा होंगे बाहर? 2027 ODI वर्ल्ड कप खेलना मुश्किल; NZ दौरे के बाद उठे सवाल

एक बार फिर भारतीय टीम में रोहित शर्मा की जगह को लेकर सवाल उठने लगे हैं. न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ पांच मैचों की वनडे सीरीज में रोहित सिर्फ 30 रन बना सके. वह 2 बार जीरो पर आउट हुए.

Written By : मोहम्मद वाहिद |  Updated at : 16 Nov 2026 06:21 PM (IST)
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भारत की वनडे टीम में रोहित शर्मा की जगह को लेकर एक बार फिर सवाल उठने लगे हैं. 39 साल के रोहित शर्मा 2027 वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में खेलेंगे या नहीं? यह सवाल दोबारा चर्चा में आ गया है. दरअसल, न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ पांच मैचों की वनडे सीरीज में रोहित शर्मा का बल्ला पूरी तरह खामोश रहा. यही कारण है कि टीम में उनकी जगह को लेकर दोबारा सवाल उठने लगे हैं. 

न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ पांच मैचों की वनडे सीरीज की चार पारियों में रोहित शर्मा के बल्ले से सिर्फ 30 रन निकले. इस सीरीज में वह दो बार जीरो पर आउट हुए. सीरीज में रोहित का बैटिंग औसत महज 7.50 का रहा, जो द्विपक्षीय वनडे सीरीज में बतौर ओपनर उनका सबसे खराब प्रदर्शन है.  

रिलेटेड स्टोरी >>

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सीरीज के पहले मैच में रोहित बिना खाता खोले आउट हुए. इसके बाद दूसरे वनडे में उन्होंने 23 रन बनाए. तीसरा वनडे बारिश की भेंट चढ़ गया था. इसके बाद चौथे वनडे में भी रोहित जीरो पर आउट हो गए. सीरीज के अंतिम मैच में उनके बल्ले से सिर्फ सात रन ही निकले. 

न्यूजीलैंड के अपने आखिरी दौरे पर रोहित शर्मा बल्ले से बुरी तरह फेल रहे. हालांकि, सीरीज टीम इंडिया ने अपने नाम की. भारत ने पांच मैचों की सीरीज 3-1 से जीती. पांचवें वनडे में टीम इंडिया ने 209 रन डिफेंड किए. 

2027 वनडे वर्ल्ड कप की बात करें तो यह टूर्नामेंट दक्षिण अफ्रीका, जिम्बाब्वे और नामीबिया में खेला जाएगा. वर्ल्ड कप के समय रोहित की उम्र 40 साल की होगी. अब देखने वाली बात यह होगी कि आगे की सीरीज में रोहित कैसा प्रदर्शन करते हैं. 2027 वर्ल्ड कप से पहले भारत को एशिया कप, श्रीलंका सीरीज और दक्षिण अफ्रीका से वनडे सीरीज खेलनी है. इन सीरीज में रोहित को बल्ले से कमाल करना होगा, तभी वह वर्ल्ड कप में खेल सकेंगे. 

यह भी पढ़ें- 

भारत-न्यूजीलैंड टेस्ट मैचों की टाइमिंग होश उड़ा देगी, देर से उठे तो मिस कर देंगे एक्शन

About the author मोहम्मद वाहिद

मोहम्मद वाहिद वर्तमान में abp न्यूज़ में बतौर सीनियर कॉपी एडिटर के पद पर अपनी सेवाएं दे रहे हैं. वाहिद abp न्यूज़ के डिजिटल विंग में स्पोर्ट्स इन्चार्ज हैं. वाहिद मई 2020 से abp न्यूज़ में काम कर रहे हैं. लखनऊ के रहने वाले वाहिद ने अपनी पत्रकारिता की शुरुआत इंडिया टीवी के साथ की थी. अपने 10 साल के करियर में वाहिद ने स्पोर्ट्स के अलावा राजनीति और क्राइम की बीट को भी कवर किया है. वाहिद ने पत्रकारिता में ग्रेजुएशन और पोस्ट ग्रेजुएशन की डिग्री ली है.
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Published at : 16 Nov 2026 06:21 PM (IST)
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Team India ICC ODI World Cup Rohit SHarma INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 2027 ODI World Cup
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