रोहित शर्मा होंगे बाहर? 2027 ODI वर्ल्ड कप खेलना मुश्किल; NZ दौरे के बाद उठे सवाल

भारत की वनडे टीम में रोहित शर्मा की जगह को लेकर एक बार फिर सवाल उठने लगे हैं. 39 साल के रोहित शर्मा 2027 वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में खेलेंगे या नहीं? यह सवाल दोबारा चर्चा में आ गया है. दरअसल, न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ पांच मैचों की वनडे सीरीज में रोहित शर्मा का बल्ला पूरी तरह खामोश रहा. यही कारण है कि टीम में उनकी जगह को लेकर दोबारा सवाल उठने लगे हैं.

न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ पांच मैचों की वनडे सीरीज की चार पारियों में रोहित शर्मा के बल्ले से सिर्फ 30 रन निकले. इस सीरीज में वह दो बार जीरो पर आउट हुए. सीरीज में रोहित का बैटिंग औसत महज 7.50 का रहा, जो द्विपक्षीय वनडे सीरीज में बतौर ओपनर उनका सबसे खराब प्रदर्शन है.

सीरीज के पहले मैच में रोहित बिना खाता खोले आउट हुए. इसके बाद दूसरे वनडे में उन्होंने 23 रन बनाए. तीसरा वनडे बारिश की भेंट चढ़ गया था. इसके बाद चौथे वनडे में भी रोहित जीरो पर आउट हो गए. सीरीज के अंतिम मैच में उनके बल्ले से सिर्फ सात रन ही निकले.

🚨🔥 ROHIT SHARMA’S ODI FUTURE UNDER QUESTION AGAIN? RAVI SHASTRI RAISES A SERIOUS CONCERN! 🤯🏏🇮🇳 BOSS, I PARTIALLY AGREE WITH SHASTRI ON THIS ONE, BUT I DON’T THINK WE SHOULD START QUESTIONING ROHIT’S ENTIRE FUTURE AFTER ONE BAD SERIES! 💯 According to the comments attributed to Ravi Shastri, Rohit arrived in New Zealand with plenty of confidence, especially after his memorable century at Lord’s. But things haven’t gone according to plan! New Zealand’s bowlers have repeatedly troubled him, particularly at the beginning of his innings. And yes, that is concerning! 👀 🔥 1. ROHIT’S STRUGGLE AGAINST THE NEW BALL! Rohit is naturally an aggressive batter who loves dominating the powerplay. But when the ball swings and seams, attacking from the very beginning becomes extremely risky. His dismissals have raised questions about his approach against quality pace bowling. 🔥 2. THE 2027 ODI WORLD CUP FACTOR! Let’s not forget that the next ODI World Cup will be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. South African conditions, in particular, can challenge even the most experienced batters with pace, bounce and movement. If Rohit wants to remain a key part of India’s plans, his ability to adapt will be crucial. 🔥 3. BUT ONE BAD SERIES DOESN’T ERASE HIS LEGACY! ARRE BHAI, ROHIT SHARMA KO ITNI JALDI DISCOUNT MAT KARO! 😂❤️ We’re talking about a batter who has delivered countless match-winning performances for India. Three ODI double centuries! A World Cup campaign with five centuries in 2019! And years of dominating international bowling attacks! You cannot suddenly forget all of that because of a disappointing series. 🔥 4. FORM SHOULD MATTER, NOT JUST REPUTATION! However, I also believe no player should receive unlimited opportunities purely because of past achievements. Rohit deserves respect, but his performances must remain part of the selection discussion. MY TAKE: I still believe Rohit has something valuable to offer India, especially with his experience in major tournaments. But he needs runs, consistency and better starts against the moving ball. The next few opportunities could be extremely important for him. WHAT DO YOU THINK? 🤔🔥 Should India continue backing Rohit Sharma for the 2027 ODI World Cup, or is it time to seriously consider a younger opening combination?