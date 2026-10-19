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हिंदी न्यूज़स्पोर्ट्सक्रिकेटएशियन पैरा गेम्स: भारत के मेडल पर पीएम मोदी का दिल छू लेने वाला रिएक्शन वायरल

एशियन पैरा गेम्स: भारत के मेडल पर पीएम मोदी का दिल छू लेने वाला रिएक्शन वायरल

PM Modi On Asian Para Games 2026 Medalist: एशियाई पैरा खेलों में पहले दिन पदक जीतने वाले खिलाड़ियों को पीएम मोदी की तरफ से बधाई पेश की गई. PMO India की तरफ से पोस्ट शेयर किए गए.

Written By : मोहम्मद अलफैज |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 09:53 PM (IST)
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एशियन पैरा गेम्स 2026 में भारत ने पहले दिन 11 मेडल जीते, जिसमें 4 गोल्ड भी शामिल रहे. एथलेटिक्स में 3 गोल्ड आए, जबकि एक स्वर्ण पदक शूटिंग में आया. रिंकू हुड्डा, सौम्या, निषाद कुमार और मोना अग्रवाल गोल्ड जीतने वाली खिलाड़ी रहीं. इन तमाम खिलाड़ियों की उपलब्धि पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बधाई दी. एक्स पर पीएम की तरफ से खिलाड़ियों की पोस्ट शेयर की गईं. 

पुरुष जैवलिन के F46 कैटेगरी में गोल्ड मेडल जीतने वाले रिंकू हुड्डा के लिए पीए मोदी ने लिखा, "रिंकू हुड्डा के लिए एक बड़ी उपलब्धि! एशियन पैरा गेम्स 2026 में, रिंकू ने पुरुषों की जैवलिन थ्रो F46 स्पर्धा में 65.11 मीटर के शानदार थ्रो (जो इस सीजन का उनका सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन है) के साथ गोल्ड मेडल जीता है! उनका यह बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन उनके अनुशासन और समर्पण को दर्शाता है. वे आगे भी नई ऊंचाइयां छूते रहें!"

जैवलिन में सिल्वर जीतने वाले अजीत सिंह को लेकर पीएम मोदी ने लिखा, "अजीत सिंह ने बेहतरीन कौशल और प्रतिस्पर्धात्मक जज्बा दिखाया है. उन्होंने एशियन पैरा गेम्स 2026 में पुरुषों की जैवलिन थ्रो F46 स्पर्धा में सिल्वर मेडल जीता है. उन्हें बधाई. उनके भविष्य के प्रयासों के लिए बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं."

रवि कार्तिक बुडिगिना को लेकर लिखा, "भारत के लिए एक खास सिल्वर मेडल! एशियन पैरा गेम्स 2026 में पुरुषों की 100 मीटर फ्रीस्टाइल S13 स्पर्धा में सिल्वर मेडल जीतने पर रवि के बुडिगिना को बधाई. उनका दृढ़ संकल्प, कड़ी मेहनत और खेल भावना वाकई तारीफ के काबिल है. यह उपलब्धि पूरे देश के लिए गर्व का पल है। भविष्य में उन्हें और भी सफलता मिले, यही कामना है."

लॉन्ग जम्प में पदक हासिल करने वाले निषाद कुमार को लेकर पीएम ने लिखा, "एशियन पैरा गेम्स 2026 में पुरुषों की लॉन्ग जंप T47 स्पर्धा में शानदार छलांग लगाकर स्वर्ण पदक जीतने पर निषाद कुमार पर बहुत गर्व है. इस स्पर्धा में अपने पहले ही प्रयास में स्वर्ण पदक जीतना इस उपलब्धि को और भी खास बना देता है. उनकी बहुमुखी प्रतिभा, दृढ़ संकल्प और खेल में उत्कृष्टता वाकई प्रेरणादायक है. उनके भविष्य के प्रयासों के लिए उन्हें बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं."

जूडो में मेडल जीतने वाली कोकिला पर लिखा, "एशियन पैरा गेम्स 2026 में महिलाओं के J2 -52kg जूडो इवेंट में सिल्वर मेडल जीतने पर कोकिला को बधाई! पिछले एशियन पैरा गेम्स में ब्रॉन्ज़ मेडल से लेकर, एक नई कैटेगरी में सिल्वर मेडल तक का उनका सफर उनके अद्भुत धैर्य, समर्पण और दृढ़ संकल्प को दर्शाता है. आने वाले वर्षों में उन्हें और भी सफलता मिले, यही शुभकामना है."

 

यह भी पढ़ें: अभिषेक से शादी, गिल के साथ हुकअप और अय्यर किल; अनाया बांगर के जवाब ने चौंकाया

Published at : 19 Oct 2026 09:53 PM (IST)
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PM Modi Asian Para Games 2026
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