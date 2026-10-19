एशियन पैरा गेम्स: भारत के मेडल पर पीएम मोदी का दिल छू लेने वाला रिएक्शन वायरल

एशियन पैरा गेम्स 2026 में भारत ने पहले दिन 11 मेडल जीते, जिसमें 4 गोल्ड भी शामिल रहे. एथलेटिक्स में 3 गोल्ड आए, जबकि एक स्वर्ण पदक शूटिंग में आया. रिंकू हुड्डा, सौम्या, निषाद कुमार और मोना अग्रवाल गोल्ड जीतने वाली खिलाड़ी रहीं. इन तमाम खिलाड़ियों की उपलब्धि पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बधाई दी. एक्स पर पीएम की तरफ से खिलाड़ियों की पोस्ट शेयर की गईं.

पुरुष जैवलिन के F46 कैटेगरी में गोल्ड मेडल जीतने वाले रिंकू हुड्डा के लिए पीए मोदी ने लिखा, "रिंकू हुड्डा के लिए एक बड़ी उपलब्धि! एशियन पैरा गेम्स 2026 में, रिंकू ने पुरुषों की जैवलिन थ्रो F46 स्पर्धा में 65.11 मीटर के शानदार थ्रो (जो इस सीजन का उनका सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन है) के साथ गोल्ड मेडल जीता है! उनका यह बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन उनके अनुशासन और समर्पण को दर्शाता है. वे आगे भी नई ऊंचाइयां छूते रहें!"

A great accomplishment for Rinku Hooda! With a spectacular season-best throw of 65.11m, Rinku has won the Gold in the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 event at the Asian Para Games 2026! His exceptional performance highlights his discipline and dedication. May he continue to scale new heights: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2026

जैवलिन में सिल्वर जीतने वाले अजीत सिंह को लेकर पीएम मोदी ने लिखा, "अजीत सिंह ने बेहतरीन कौशल और प्रतिस्पर्धात्मक जज्बा दिखाया है. उन्होंने एशियन पैरा गेम्स 2026 में पुरुषों की जैवलिन थ्रो F46 स्पर्धा में सिल्वर मेडल जीता है. उन्हें बधाई. उनके भविष्य के प्रयासों के लिए बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं."

An outstanding display of skill and competitive spirit by Ajeet Singh. He has secured the Silver Medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. Congrats to him. All the best to him for the endeavours ahead: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2026

रवि कार्तिक बुडिगिना को लेकर लिखा, "भारत के लिए एक खास सिल्वर मेडल! एशियन पैरा गेम्स 2026 में पुरुषों की 100 मीटर फ्रीस्टाइल S13 स्पर्धा में सिल्वर मेडल जीतने पर रवि के बुडिगिना को बधाई. उनका दृढ़ संकल्प, कड़ी मेहनत और खेल भावना वाकई तारीफ के काबिल है. यह उपलब्धि पूरे देश के लिए गर्व का पल है। भविष्य में उन्हें और भी सफलता मिले, यही कामना है."

A special Silver for India! Congratulations to Ravi K. Budigina on winning the Silver Medal in the Men’s 100m Freestyle S13 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. His determination, hard work and sporting spirit are truly commendable. This achievement is a proud moment for the nation. Wishing him continued success in the times ahead: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2026

लॉन्ग जम्प में पदक हासिल करने वाले निषाद कुमार को लेकर पीएम ने लिखा, "एशियन पैरा गेम्स 2026 में पुरुषों की लॉन्ग जंप T47 स्पर्धा में शानदार छलांग लगाकर स्वर्ण पदक जीतने पर निषाद कुमार पर बहुत गर्व है. इस स्पर्धा में अपने पहले ही प्रयास में स्वर्ण पदक जीतना इस उपलब्धि को और भी खास बना देता है. उनकी बहुमुखी प्रतिभा, दृढ़ संकल्प और खेल में उत्कृष्टता वाकई प्रेरणादायक है. उनके भविष्य के प्रयासों के लिए उन्हें बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं."

Very proud of Nishad Kumar on winning Gold in the Men’s Long Jump T47 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 with an outstanding jump. Winning a Gold on his debut in this event makes the achievement even more special. His versatility, determination and sporting excellence are truly inspiring. Wishing him the very best for the endeavours ahead: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2026

Congratulations to Kokila on winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s J2 -52kg Judo event at the Asian Para Games 2026! From Bronze at the previous Asian Para Games to Silver in a new category, her journey reflects remarkable perseverance, dedication and determination. Wishing her continued success in the years ahead: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2026

A splendid Silver for @AvaniLekhara! Congratulations to her on winning Silver in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 with an impressive score. Her consistency and determination continue to make the nation proud. Best wishes for her future endeavours: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2026

Congratulations to Mona Agarwal on winning Gold in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the Asian Para Games 2026! Thanks to her outstanding score, she has also set a new Asian Para Games Record! It is a remarkable achievement that makes India's opening day even more special. Her precision, determination and composure are truly commendable. Wishing her continued success in the competitions ahead: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2026

जूडो में मेडल जीतने वाली कोकिला पर लिखा, "एशियन पैरा गेम्स 2026 में महिलाओं के J2 -52kg जूडो इवेंट में सिल्वर मेडल जीतने पर कोकिला को बधाई! पिछले एशियन पैरा गेम्स में ब्रॉन्ज़ मेडल से लेकर, एक नई कैटेगरी में सिल्वर मेडल तक का उनका सफर उनके अद्भुत धैर्य, समर्पण और दृढ़ संकल्प को दर्शाता है. आने वाले वर्षों में उन्हें और भी सफलता मिले, यही शुभकामना है."

यह भी पढ़ें: अभिषेक से शादी, गिल के साथ हुकअप और अय्यर किल; अनाया बांगर के जवाब ने चौंकाया