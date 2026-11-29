मोहम्मद सिराज के नाम पर एक बार फिर बवाल मैच गया है. सिराज को लगातार नजरअंदाज किया जा रहा है. दरअसल क्राइस्टचर्च टेस्ट के तीसरे दिन आकाशदीप को बैटिंग के दौरान चोट आई. 2 बार हेलमेट पर गेंद लगने के कारण उन्हें बचे हुए दूसरे टेस्ट मैच से बाहर होना पड़ा. BCCI ने प्रसिद्ध कृष्णा को आकाशदीप का कन्कशन सब्स्टीट्यूट घोषित किया था. यह जगह सिराज को ना मिलने पर बहस छिड़ गई है.

दरअसल मैच के तीसरे दिन काइल जैमीसन की 2 तीखी बाउंसर गेंद आकाशदीप के हेलमेट पर लगी थीं. आकाशदीप उसके बाद भी बैटिंग करते रहे और 29 रन बनाए. मगर भारतीय पारी समाप्त होने के बाद BCCI ने ऐलान करके बताया कि आकाशदीप दूसरे टेस्ट से बाहर हो गए हैं और प्रसिद्ध कृष्णा उनकी जगह लेंगे.

गिल-गंभीर और सिराज में कलह?

मोहम्मद सिराज को न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ वनडे सीरीज में भी सिर्फ एक बार खेलने का मौका मिला था. वहीं टेस्ट सीरीज में उन्हें दोनों मुकाबलों से बाहर बैठना पड़ा. जब आकाशदीप के बाहर होने पर आखिरी चांस बना तो सिराज को फिर भी चांस नहीं दिया गया.

इस मैनेजमेंट के इस फैसले पर फैंस बुरी तरह भड़क गए हैं. एक सोशल मीडिया यूजर ने आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि गौतम गंभीर, शुभमन गिल और मोहम्मद सिराज के बीच जरूर कुछ चल रहा है. उसने यह तक दावा कर दिया कि शायद उनके बीच आपसी कलह चल रही है.

I doubt something is going on between Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj. Maybe any personal issue with Siraj, who knows. Mohammed Siraj was ignored for Prasidh Krishna in the 1st Test and today, Prasidh Krishna was once again considered ahead of Mohammed Siraj as a concussion substitute for Akash Deep. It's very sad to see a fighter like Mohammed Siraj who has always delivered for his country no matter what the situation is, he has also played a crucial role in India's historic BGT triumph. Never forget the series against England, when India was about to lose the series, his heroics helped into a memorable 2-2 draw. I still don't know what could be the reason for completely ignored Siraj, maybe there seemed to be some kind of problem between the Indian team management and Siraj. He is been ignored in all three formats now. It seems like there's favouritism going on. I really feel sorry for Mohammed Siraj. 💔 — Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) November 29, 2026

सिराज ने क्या जुर्म किया है?

सोशल मीडिया मोहम्मद सिराज के समर्थन में उतर आया है. एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा कि आखिर मोहम्मद सिराज का जुर्म क्या है, जो उनसे हर एक मौका छीना जा रहा है. वहीं एक व्यक्ति ने गौतम गंभीर की तुलना विवादित कोच ग्रेग चैपल से कर दी. उसने लिखा कि टीम इंडिया के पास नंबर 1 गेंदबाज मोहम्मद सिराज, नंबर-1 ऑलराउंडर रवींद्र जडेजा हैं, लेकिन गौतम गंभीर अपने अहंकार के लिए उनको नहीं खिलाएंगे.

You have the No. 1 Test bowler, Mohammed Siraj, and the No. 1 Test all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, yet Gautam Gambhir won't play them just to satisfy his own ego. Greg Chappell once destroyed Indian cricket, and now Gautam Gambhir is doing the same thing. #NZvsIND https://t.co/jO8k8tHC6q — Kavya (@rehnedotumm_) November 29, 2026

WHAT EXACTLY IS MOHAMMED SIRAJ’S CRIME? 💔 Ignored in the first Test for Prasidh Krishna. Ignored in the second Test for Gurnoor Brar. Not even considered for the playing XI as a concussion replacement. This is the same Siraj who lost his father during the Australian tour in 2020 but chose to stay and fight for his country, playing a crucial role in India’s historic BGT triumph. The same Siraj who fought relentlessly in England, helping India turn a potential 3-1 series defeat into a memorable 2-2 draw. From the Gabba to the Oval, whenever India needed someone to fight against the odds, Siraj gave everything for that Indian jersey. And this is how the team management rewards his dedication, sacrifices and performances? Gautam Gambhir and the team management owe him an explanation. No individual’s ego should ever be bigger than Indian cricket. Really heartbroken for you, Miyan. You may not be getting the respect you deserve from the management, but true Indian cricket fans will never forget your contributions. STAY STRONG, SIRAJ 💔🇮🇳 — CA Anurag (@CAAnurag_) November 29, 2026

यह भी पढ़ें:

पहली पारी में 5 विकेट लेने वाले आकाशदीप दूसरे टेस्ट से बाहर, BCCI ने किया रिप्लेसमेंट का ऐलान