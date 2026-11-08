अमेरिका से पाक तक... दुनिया के कई नेताओं ने दी दिवाली की शुभकामनाएं, किसने-क्या कहा

देश दुनिया में आज दिवाली मनाई जा रही है. इस मौके पर विश्व के कई नेताओं और विदेशी राजनयिकों ने शुभकामनाएं दी हैं. उन्होंने इस त्योहार के जरिए शांति, समृद्धि और बुराई पर अच्छाई की जीत के संदेश का जिक्र किया है. अमेरिका से लेकर श्रीलंका तक कई प्रमुख नेताओं ने इस अवसर पर शांति, उम्मीद और करुणा के संदेश शेयर किए हैं.

दिवाली पर शुभकामनाएं देते हुए संयुक्त अरब अमीरात (UAE) के उपराष्ट्रपति शेख मोहम्मद बिन राशिद अल मकतूम ने कहा, "प्रकाश का यह त्योहार आपके जीवन में शांति, उम्मीद और अच्छाई लेकर आए और आपके दिन सुरक्षा, खुशी और समृद्धि से भरे रहें. दिवाली की शुभकामनाएं."

तुलसी गबार्ड ने दी शुभकामनाएं

अमेरिकी नेता और नेशनल इंटेलिजेंस की पूर्व डायरेक्टर तुलसी गबार्ड ने भी शांति और खुशी का संदेश देते हुए दीवाली की शुभकामनाएं दीं. उन्होंने कहा, "दिवाली मना रहे सभी लोगों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं. इस खास दिन और हमेशा हमें यह याद रखना चाहिए कि ईश्वर के प्रेम में हर तरह के अंधेरे को दूर करने और हमारे जीवन को रोशनी, शांति और खुशियों से भर देने की शक्ति है."

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप भी हुए शामिल

इससे पहले शुक्रवार को अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप भी दिवाली के जश्न में शामिल हुए और व्हाइट हाउस में दीया जलाने के कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लिया. उनके साथ अमेरिका में भारत के राजदूत विनय मोहन क्वात्रा, FBI निदेशक काश पटेल, मशहूर शेफ विकास खन्ना, उद्यमी विशाल गोंडल, IBM के CEO अरविंद कृष्णा और US नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट्स ऑफ हेल्थ के निदेशक जय भट्टाचार्य भी मौजूद थे.

It is with great pleasure that I extend my warm greetings on the occasion of Deepavali, one of the most sacred religious festivals of the Hindu community, which symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. Commemorating the victory of Lord Krishna, over the demon Narakasura, Hindus engage in religious observances with the hope that, just as righteousness triumphed over unrighteousness, darkness will be dispelled from every heart and the light of goodness will prevail. The true meaning of Deepavali extends beyond illuminating homes with the light of oil lamps. It lies in kindling the light of love, compassion, brotherhood and humanity in the hearts of people. Deepavali therefore provides a valuable opportunity to renew our resolve to build a better, more just and compassionate society by choosing kindness over hatred, coexistence over division, and justice over injustice. We remain firmly committed to the great responsibility of transforming every sphere of society, the economy and politics, and building a nation that respects all religious and cultural identities and treats everyone with equality and dignity. I hope that the path we are collectively pursuing towards building Sri Lanka as an Island of Peace and Humanity, which grows stronger economically and socially and stands with dignity before the world, will be further illuminated by the lamps lit this Deepavali. I extend my heartfelt wishes to all Hindu devotees in Sri Lanka and across the world for a peaceful, joyful and prosperous Deepavali. Anura Kumara Dissanayake President Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka 08 November 2026