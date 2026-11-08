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हिंदी न्यूज़न्यूज़विश्वअमेरिका से पाक तक... दुनिया के कई नेताओं ने दी दिवाली की शुभकामनाएं, किसने-क्या कहा

अमेरिका से पाक तक... दुनिया के कई नेताओं ने दी दिवाली की शुभकामनाएं, किसने-क्या कहा

देश दुनिया में आज दिवाली मनाई जा रही है. अमेरिकी नेता तुलसी गबार्ड के अलावा UAE के उपराष्ट्रपति शेख मोहम्मद बिन राशिद अल मकतूम ने भी दिवाली की शुभकामनाएं दी.

Written By : संतोष सिंह |  Updated at : 08 Nov 2026 03:10 PM (IST)
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देश दुनिया में आज दिवाली मनाई जा रही है. इस मौके पर विश्व के कई नेताओं और विदेशी राजनयिकों ने शुभकामनाएं दी हैं. उन्होंने इस त्योहार के जरिए शांति, समृद्धि और बुराई पर अच्छाई की जीत के संदेश का जिक्र किया है. अमेरिका से लेकर श्रीलंका तक कई प्रमुख नेताओं ने इस अवसर पर शांति, उम्मीद और करुणा के संदेश शेयर किए हैं.

दिवाली पर शुभकामनाएं देते हुए संयुक्त अरब अमीरात (UAE) के उपराष्ट्रपति शेख मोहम्मद बिन राशिद अल मकतूम ने कहा, "प्रकाश का यह त्योहार आपके जीवन में शांति, उम्मीद और अच्छाई लेकर आए और आपके दिन सुरक्षा, खुशी और समृद्धि से भरे रहें. दिवाली की शुभकामनाएं." 

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तुलसी गबार्ड ने दी शुभकामनाएं 
अमेरिकी नेता और नेशनल इंटेलिजेंस की पूर्व डायरेक्टर तुलसी गबार्ड ने भी शांति और खुशी का संदेश देते हुए दीवाली की शुभकामनाएं दीं. उन्होंने कहा, "दिवाली मना रहे सभी लोगों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं. इस खास दिन और हमेशा हमें यह याद रखना चाहिए कि ईश्वर के प्रेम में हर तरह के अंधेरे को दूर करने और हमारे जीवन को रोशनी, शांति और खुशियों से भर देने की शक्ति है." 

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप भी हुए शामिल
इससे पहले शुक्रवार को अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप भी दिवाली के जश्न में शामिल हुए और व्हाइट हाउस में दीया जलाने के कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लिया. उनके साथ अमेरिका में भारत के राजदूत विनय मोहन क्वात्रा, FBI निदेशक काश पटेल, मशहूर शेफ विकास खन्ना, उद्यमी विशाल गोंडल, IBM के CEO अरविंद कृष्णा और US नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट्स ऑफ हेल्थ के निदेशक जय भट्टाचार्य भी मौजूद थे.

श्रीलंका के राष्ट्रपति ने क्या बताया
श्रीलंका के राष्ट्रपति अनुरा कुमारा दिसानायके ने दिवाली को हिंदू समुदाय के सबसे पवित्र त्योहारों में से एक बताया. उन्होंने कहा कि यह त्योहार अंधकार पर प्रकाश और अज्ञान पर ज्ञान की जीत का प्रतीक है. भगवान कृष्ण द्वारा राक्षस नरकासुर पर विजय पाने की याद में हिंदू लोग धार्मिक अनुष्ठान करते हैं. उनकी कामना होती है कि जिस तरह अधर्म पर धर्म की जीत हुई, उसी तरह हर दिल से अंधकार दूर हो और अच्छाई का प्रकाश फैले. 

उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि दिवाली हमें एक बेहतर, न्यायपूर्ण और दयालु समाज बनाने का संकल्प फिर से दोहराने का अवसर देती है. इसके लिए हमें नफरत के बजाय दया, बंटवारे के बजाय मिल-जुलकर रहने और अन्याय के बजाय न्याय का मार्ग चुनना होगा.

ये भी पढ़ें

'ये देश आपका ऋणी है', बस्तर में जवानों से बोले PM मोदी, दिवाली पर दी शुभकामनाएं

About the author संतोष सिंह

संतोष सिंह पिछले एक दशक से पत्रकारिता में सक्रिय है. एबीपी न्यूज में नेशनल और इंटरनेशनल खबरें लिखते हैं. ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ पर फोकस रहता है. एबीपी न्यूज से पहले इनशॉर्ट्स में बतौर 5 साल सब एडिटर सेवाएं दे चुके हैं, जहां उन्होंने ब्रेकिंग न्यूज, कंटेंट राइटिंग में अनुभव हासिल किया. साल 2015 में जागरण कॉलेज ऑफ मास कम्युनिकेशन से पीजी डिप्लोमा इन टीवी जर्नलिज्म किया है. संपर्क करें- santosh.jimmc@gmail.com, एक्स हैंडल- https://x.com/SantuPal000
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Published at : 08 Nov 2026 03:10 PM (IST)
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