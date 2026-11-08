अमेरिका से पाक तक... दुनिया के कई नेताओं ने दी दिवाली की शुभकामनाएं, किसने-क्या कहा
देश दुनिया में आज दिवाली मनाई जा रही है. अमेरिकी नेता तुलसी गबार्ड के अलावा UAE के उपराष्ट्रपति शेख मोहम्मद बिन राशिद अल मकतूम ने भी दिवाली की शुभकामनाएं दी.
देश दुनिया में आज दिवाली मनाई जा रही है. इस मौके पर विश्व के कई नेताओं और विदेशी राजनयिकों ने शुभकामनाएं दी हैं. उन्होंने इस त्योहार के जरिए शांति, समृद्धि और बुराई पर अच्छाई की जीत के संदेश का जिक्र किया है. अमेरिका से लेकर श्रीलंका तक कई प्रमुख नेताओं ने इस अवसर पर शांति, उम्मीद और करुणा के संदेश शेयर किए हैं.
दिवाली पर शुभकामनाएं देते हुए संयुक्त अरब अमीरात (UAE) के उपराष्ट्रपति शेख मोहम्मद बिन राशिद अल मकतूम ने कहा, "प्रकाश का यह त्योहार आपके जीवन में शांति, उम्मीद और अच्छाई लेकर आए और आपके दिन सुरक्षा, खुशी और समृद्धि से भरे रहें. दिवाली की शुभकामनाएं."
Warmest wishes and greetings to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May this festival of lights bring you peace, hope, and goodness, and may your days be filled with safety, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Diwali!— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 7, 2026
तुलसी गबार्ड ने दी शुभकामनाएं
अमेरिकी नेता और नेशनल इंटेलिजेंस की पूर्व डायरेक्टर तुलसी गबार्ड ने भी शांति और खुशी का संदेश देते हुए दीवाली की शुभकामनाएं दीं. उन्होंने कहा, "दिवाली मना रहे सभी लोगों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं. इस खास दिन और हमेशा हमें यह याद रखना चाहिए कि ईश्वर के प्रेम में हर तरह के अंधेरे को दूर करने और हमारे जीवन को रोशनी, शांति और खुशियों से भर देने की शक्ति है."
Wishing all who are celebrating a joyful Diwali! May we be reminded on this special day, and all days, that God’s love has the power to dispel all darkness and fill our lives with light, peace and joy. https://t.co/eSgMwUwpRq— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) November 7, 2026
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप भी हुए शामिल
इससे पहले शुक्रवार को अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप भी दिवाली के जश्न में शामिल हुए और व्हाइट हाउस में दीया जलाने के कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लिया. उनके साथ अमेरिका में भारत के राजदूत विनय मोहन क्वात्रा, FBI निदेशक काश पटेल, मशहूर शेफ विकास खन्ना, उद्यमी विशाल गोंडल, IBM के CEO अरविंद कृष्णा और US नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट्स ऑफ हेल्थ के निदेशक जय भट्टाचार्य भी मौजूद थे.
It is with great pleasure that I extend my warm greetings on the occasion of Deepavali, one of the most sacred religious festivals of the Hindu community, which symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. Commemorating the victory of Lord Krishna, over the demon Narakasura, Hindus engage in religious observances with the hope that, just as righteousness triumphed over unrighteousness, darkness will be dispelled from every heart and the light of goodness will prevail. The true meaning of Deepavali extends beyond illuminating homes with the light of oil lamps. It lies in kindling the light of love, compassion, brotherhood and humanity in the hearts of people. Deepavali therefore provides a valuable opportunity to renew our resolve to build a better, more just and compassionate society by choosing kindness over hatred, coexistence over division, and justice over injustice. We remain firmly committed to the great responsibility of transforming every sphere of society, the economy and politics, and building a nation that respects all religious and cultural identities and treats everyone with equality and dignity. I hope that the path we are collectively pursuing towards building Sri Lanka as an Island of Peace and Humanity, which grows stronger economically and socially and stands with dignity before the world, will be further illuminated by the lamps lit this Deepavali. I extend my heartfelt wishes to all Hindu devotees in Sri Lanka and across the world for a peaceful, joyful and prosperous Deepavali. Anura Kumara Dissanayake President Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka 08 November 2026— Anura Kumara Dissanayake (@anuradisanayake) November 7, 2026
श्रीलंका के राष्ट्रपति ने क्या बताया
श्रीलंका के राष्ट्रपति अनुरा कुमारा दिसानायके ने दिवाली को हिंदू समुदाय के सबसे पवित्र त्योहारों में से एक बताया. उन्होंने कहा कि यह त्योहार अंधकार पर प्रकाश और अज्ञान पर ज्ञान की जीत का प्रतीक है. भगवान कृष्ण द्वारा राक्षस नरकासुर पर विजय पाने की याद में हिंदू लोग धार्मिक अनुष्ठान करते हैं. उनकी कामना होती है कि जिस तरह अधर्म पर धर्म की जीत हुई, उसी तरह हर दिल से अंधकार दूर हो और अच्छाई का प्रकाश फैले.
उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि दिवाली हमें एक बेहतर, न्यायपूर्ण और दयालु समाज बनाने का संकल्प फिर से दोहराने का अवसर देती है. इसके लिए हमें नफरत के बजाय दया, बंटवारे के बजाय मिल-जुलकर रहने और अन्याय के बजाय न्याय का मार्ग चुनना होगा.
ये भी पढ़ें
'ये देश आपका ऋणी है', बस्तर में जवानों से बोले PM मोदी, दिवाली पर दी शुभकामनाएं