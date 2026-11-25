पश्चिम बंगाल के मुख्यमंत्री शुभेंदु अधिकारी ने पुलिस को बड़ा निर्देश दिया है. उन्होंने बुधवार (25 नवंबर) को कहा कि कूचबिहार जिले में बांग्लादेश से अवैध रूप से आए मुस्लिम घुसपैठियों को वापस भेजा जाए. उन्होंने कहा कि एक-एक की पहले पहचान करो और फिर देश से बाहर निकालो. उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि बांग्लादेश से आने वाले हिंदुओं को घुसपैठिया नहीं माना जाना चाहिए.

सीएम शुभेंदु अधिकारी ने कूच बिहार में 'रास मेला' के दौरान एक कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए एसपी मनीष जोशी से कहा, बांग्लादेश से आए अवैध मुस्लिम घुसपैठियों के लिए राज्य में कोई जगह नहीं है और उन्हें उसी रास्ते से वापस भेजा जाना चाहिए, जिससे वे भारत में दाखिल हुए थे.

बांग्लादेशी हिंदुओं के लिए क्या बोले शुभेंदु अधिकारी

उन्होंने कहा, 'बांग्लादेश से आए अवैध मुस्लिम घुसपैठियों की पहचान करनी होगी और उन्हें एक-एक करके खोजना होगा. इसके बाद बाहर निकालना होगा. लेकिन बांग्लादेश से आने वाले हिंदुओं को घुसपैठिया नहीं माना जाएगा, क्योंकि वे धार्मिक उत्पीड़न से बचने के लिए आ रहे हैं. वे जान बचाने के लिए बॉर्डर पार करके आए हैं. वे शरणार्थी हैं. उन्हें आश्रय दिया जाना चाहिए.'

VIDEO | West Bengal: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday directed the police to trace Muslim immigrants who had allegedly entered the Cooch Behar district illegally from Bangladesh 'one by one,' and send them back. Addressing a programme during his visit to Cooch Behar for the Rash Mela, Adhikari told SP Manish Joshi that illegal Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh had no place in the state and must be sent back through the routes they had used to enter India. "Illegal Muslim infiltrators from Bangladesh have to be identified and traced, one by one, in this district. They must be sent back through the same routes they used to enter. They have to be driven out," he said. The chief minister said Hindus coming from Bangladesh should not be treated as infiltrators, as they had crossed the border to escape religious persecution and save their lives. "Those Hindus who have come from across the border are not infiltrators. They are refugees. They have come here to protect their religion and save their lives. They must be given shelter," he said. Adhikari, who also holds the Home portfolio, directed the state police and the Border Security Force (BSF) to work in close coordination to strengthen security along the international border. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)