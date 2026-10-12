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लाइव टीवीवीडियोखेलशॉर्ट वीडियोवेब स्टोरीजफोटो गैलरीपॉडकास्ट्समूवी रिव्यूओपिनियन
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पर्सनल लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर कम्पैटिबिलिटी कैलकुलेटर कार लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर बीएमआई कैलकुलेटर होम लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर एज कैलकुलेटर एजुकेशन लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर पिन कोड सोने की कीमत चांदी की कीमत AQI
हिंदी न्यूज़न्यूज़इंडिया'उन करोड़ों लोगों का धन्यवाद जिन्होंने...', इंडिया गठबंधन मार्च के बाद राहुल का बयान

'उन करोड़ों लोगों का धन्यवाद जिन्होंने...', इंडिया गठबंधन मार्च के बाद राहुल का बयान

Written By : कार्तिक सागर समाधिया |  Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 10:01 PM (IST)
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कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने इंडिया गठबंधन की तरफ से सोमवार को निकाले गए सुप्रीम कोर्ट मार्च को लेकर कार्यकर्ताओं और लोगों का आभार जताया है. उन्होंने एक्स पर पोस्ट साझा किया है. 

(ये ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ स्टोरी है और इसे अपडेट किया जा रहा है. ताजा अपडेट के लिए कृपया रिफ्रेश करें)

About the author कार्तिक सागर समाधिया

कार्तिक सागर समाधिया, ABP न्यूज में बतौर कंसल्टेंट सेवाएं दे रहे हैं. नेशनल और इंटरनेशनल खबरों पर लगातार नजर रखते हैं. कई राज्यों के विधानसभा चुनाव के अलावा साल 2019 में हुए लोक चुनावों से जुड़ी खबरों को कवर किया. एबीपी न्यूज से पहले दैनिक भास्कर, एशियानेट न्यूज, ईटीवी भारत, इंडिया टुडे से जुड़े रहे हैं. इस दौरान एडिटोरियल, टीवी-डिजिटल वीडियो प्रोडक्शन से जुड़े कार्य किए. इंडिया टुडे के यूट्यूब, सोशल मीडिया पर कैप्सूल और लॉन्ग फॉर्मेट वीडियो बनाने से जुड़ा अनुभव शामिल है. मीडिया का करीबन साढ़े 8 साल का अनुभव है. कोरोना और एमपी चुनाव के समय ग्राउंड से एक्सक्लूसिव रिपोर्ट्स की हैं. साल 2016 में माखनलाल चतुर्वेदी यूनिवर्सिटी से मास कम्युनिकेशन में ग्रेजुएशन किया. मध्यप्रदेश के सीहोर शहर से ताल्लुक रखते हैं. कार्यक्षेत्र भोपाल, दिल्ली और हैदराबाद रहा है.

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Published at : 12 Oct 2026 10:01 PM (IST)
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