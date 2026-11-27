कांग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर ने शुक्रवार को संसद में परिसीमन बिल का समर्थन करने के लिए DMK की तरफ से शर्तें रखे जाने पर निराशा जताई है. उन्होंने एमके स्टालिन के नेतृत्व वाली तमिलनाडु की मुख्य विपक्षी पार्टी DMK के इस फैसले पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है. उन्होंने कहा कि मैं इससे बहुत निराश हूं. मेरा मानना है कि डीएमके अतीत में राज्यों के अधिकारों की एक बेहद मजबूत आवाज रही है.

उन्होंने कहा, ‘इसी साल तक डीएमके सत्ता में थी और उसने तमिलनाडु में जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालयों को शुरू नहीं होने दिया था, क्योंकि वह नहीं चाहती थी कि दिल्ली तमिलनाडु में हिंदी पढ़ाए और अब ऐसी पार्टी का इस भ्रामक तर्क के आधार पर पीछे हट जाना कि सीटों में आनुपातिक बढ़ोत्तरी हो रही है, जबकि वह इसके पीछे BJP के बड़े एजेंडे पर ध्यान ही नहीं दे रही है.’

डीएमके में मेरे कई दोस्त- थरूर

शशि थरूर ने कहा, ‘मेरे विचार से यह उन लोगों के लिए अपनी जिम्मेदारी से मुंह मोड़ने जैसा है, जिनके नाम पर वह राजनीति करने का और वे जिनके आवाज उठाने का दावा करती है. मैं बहुत निराश हूं. डीएमके में मेरे कई दोस्त हैं. सालों से उनके साथ मेरे बहुत अच्छे कामकाजी संबंध भी रहे हैं, लेकिन वे कथित तौर पर जो रुख अपना रहे हैं, उसे DMK का कोई भी सच्चा द्रविड़ समर्थक स्वीकार नहीं करेगा.’

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam | On DMK setting conditions to support Delimitation Bill in Parliament, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "I'm very disappointed. I think the DMK has been a very strong voice in the past for the rights of states. In fact, the DMK was in power till this year and they won't allow the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to come in Tamil Nadu because they refused to allow Delhi to teach Hindi in Tamil Nadu. Now such a party to surrender on the specious grounds that the increase is proportionate without looking at the larger agenda of the BJP behind it, is, I think, an abdication of responsibility to the people in whose name they claim to speak. I am disappointed. I have many friends in the DMK. I have had very good working relations with them over the years, but the stand that they are reportedly taking is not something that any true Dravidian supporter of the DMK is going to welcome. Let me add one more thing. This proportional increase argument is a very specious one. Let's say you're a Managing Director of a company and you are paying yourself Rs 2 lakhs and your driver has a salary of 20,000, a proportion of 10 to 1. You announce a 50% increase for everybody. Your salary goes up to Rs 3 three lakhs, your driver goes up to 30,000. Are you not very much better off? Proportion is still the same, 10 to 1. But you have so much more money, so many more disposable assets, so much more you can do. The same thing is what the BJP is trying to achieve. And if the DMK has fallen into that trap, then they're not thinking for themselves as they should be."