PM मोदी की लीडरशिप के 25 साल पूरे होने पर बोले राघव चड्ढा - 'दिलचस्प बात है कि...'

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के हेड ऑफ गवर्नमेंट रहते हुए 25 साल पूरे हो गए हैं. अब इस पर बीजेपी सांसद राघव चड्ढा ने प्रतिक्रिया दी है. उन्होंने एक्स पर पोस्ट करते हुए कहा है कि लगातार पच्चीस साल, एक के बाद एक चुनाव जीत और हर पड़ाव पर जनता का भरोसा और मजबूत होना है.

बीजेपी सांसद ने कहा कि इस 25 साल के पड़ाव में सबसे दिलचस्प बात जो है, वह यह कि पीएम खुद अगले चरण की बात कर रहे हैं. भारत को दुनिया की शीर्ष 3 इकोनॉमी में से एक बनाना है. एक आत्मनिर्भर भारत का निर्माण करना है. ग्लोबल मैन्युफैक्चरिंग बेस को तैयार करना है. सेमीकंडक्टर, AI, स्पेस और नई टेक्नोलॉजी में इन्वेस्ट करना है. एनर्जी सिक्योरिटी को पावरफुल करना. युवाओं के लिए ज्यादा से ज्यादा मौके पैदा करना और 2047 तक विकसित भारत की नींव रखना है.

उन्होंने आगे कहा, 'आज से 25 साल पहले 7 अक्टूबर 2001 को पीएम मोदी ने गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री के पद पर शपथ ली थी. वे आज सरकार के मुखिया के तौर पर लगातार 25 साल पूरे कर रहे हैं. उन्होंने एक मुश्किल दौर में गुजरात के लिए शुरुआत की. राज्य में लगातार तीन बार जनादेश हासिल किया. 2014 में गांधीनगर से दिल्ली आए. तब से लगातार 3 लोकसभा जनादेशों के साथ देश का नेतृत्व कर रहे हैं.'

राघव ने आगे कहा कि इन 25 सालों में जिम्मेदारी का दायरा बहुत बढ़ गया है. उनके कामकाज के तरीके में एक निरंतरता रही है. गुजरात में शुरू हुई कुछ पहल, चाहे वो शिकायतों का समाधान हो. गांवों में बिजली का पहुंचाना हो. पानी टेक्नोलॉजी या निवेश से जुड़ी जरूरते हों. इन्हीं को आगे जाकर राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर भी लागू किया गया.

Twenty-five uninterrupted years. Successive electoral victories. Public trust renewed at every stage. 25 years ago today, on 7 October 2001, Shri Narendra Modi ji took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Today he completes 25 uninterrupted years as the head of a government. He began at a difficult time for Gujarat, went on to win three successive mandates in the state, moved from Gandhinagar to Delhi in 2014 and has since led the country through three consecutive Lok Sabha mandates. Over these 25 years, the scale of responsibility has changed enormously, but there is also a certain continuity in the way he has approached governance. Some ideas that began in Gujarat, whether in grievance redressal, rural electrification, water, technology or investment, were later taken to a much larger scale nationally. And over the last 12 years we have seen an equally large expansion in financial inclusion, digital payments, infrastructure, welfare delivery, manufacturing, healthcare and the use of technology in government. But perhaps the more interesting thing about the 25-year milestone is that Hon'ble PM himself is talking about the next phase. Making India one of the world’s top three economies. Building a far more self-reliant India. Creating a global manufacturing base. Investing in semiconductors, AI, space and new technologies. Strengthening energy security. Creating greater opportunities for our young people. And ultimately laying the foundations for a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Today he summed up that determination in three simple words: “Hum karke rahenge.” A first mandate can come from hope and expectation. But when people keep renewing that mandate over many years, the expectations become greater and so does performance. That, for me, is what makes these 25 years significant. My heartiest congratulations to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on this very special milestone. Wishing him good health, strength and many more years in the service of Bharat. 🇮🇳 #25YearsOfSeva