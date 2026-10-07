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लाइव टीवीवीडियोखेलशॉर्ट वीडियोवेब स्टोरीजफोटो गैलरीपॉडकास्ट्समूवी रिव्यूओपिनियन
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पर्सनल लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर कम्पैटिबिलिटी कैलकुलेटर कार लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर बीएमआई कैलकुलेटर होम लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर एज कैलकुलेटर एजुकेशन लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर पिन कोड सोने की कीमत चांदी की कीमत AQI
हिंदी न्यूज़न्यूज़इंडियाPM मोदी की लीडरशिप के 25 साल पूरे होने पर बोले राघव चड्ढा - 'दिलचस्प बात है कि...'

PM मोदी की लीडरशिप के 25 साल पूरे होने पर बोले राघव चड्ढा - 'दिलचस्प बात है कि...'

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने हेड ऑफ गवर्नमेंट रहते हुए अपने 25 साल पूरे किए हैं. इस दौरान कई नेताओं ने उनकी इस उपलब्धि को साझा किया है. बीजेपी सांसद राघव चड्ढा ने भी लंब-चौड़ा पोस्ट साझा किया है.

Written By : कार्तिक सागर समाधिया |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 09:14 PM (IST)
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प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के हेड ऑफ गवर्नमेंट रहते हुए 25 साल पूरे हो गए हैं. अब इस पर बीजेपी सांसद राघव चड्ढा ने प्रतिक्रिया दी है. उन्होंने एक्स पर पोस्ट करते हुए कहा है कि लगातार पच्चीस साल, एक के बाद एक चुनाव जीत और हर पड़ाव पर जनता का भरोसा और मजबूत होना है.

बीजेपी सांसद ने कहा कि इस 25 साल के पड़ाव में सबसे दिलचस्प बात जो है, वह यह कि पीएम खुद अगले चरण की बात कर रहे हैं. भारत को दुनिया की शीर्ष 3 इकोनॉमी में से एक बनाना है. एक आत्मनिर्भर भारत का निर्माण करना है. ग्लोबल मैन्युफैक्चरिंग बेस को तैयार करना है. सेमीकंडक्टर, AI, स्पेस और नई टेक्नोलॉजी में इन्वेस्ट करना है. एनर्जी सिक्योरिटी को पावरफुल करना. युवाओं के लिए ज्यादा से ज्यादा मौके पैदा करना और 2047 तक विकसित भारत की नींव रखना है. 

रिलेटेड स्टोरी >>

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मिथुन चक्रवर्ती को CM शुभेंदु ने दी ये बड़ी जिम्मेदारी, मिला कैबिनेट मंत्री का दर्जा
मिथुन चक्रवर्ती को CM शुभेंदु ने दी ये बड़ी जिम्मेदारी, मिला कैबिनेट मंत्री का दर्जा
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आडवाणी से मिले PM मोदी, जनसेवा के 25 साल पूरे होने पर की मुलाकात
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उन्होंने आगे कहा, 'आज से 25 साल पहले 7 अक्टूबर 2001 को पीएम मोदी ने गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री के पद पर शपथ ली थी. वे आज सरकार के मुखिया के तौर पर लगातार 25 साल पूरे कर रहे हैं. उन्होंने एक मुश्किल दौर में गुजरात के लिए शुरुआत की. राज्य में लगातार तीन बार जनादेश हासिल किया. 2014 में गांधीनगर से दिल्ली आए. तब से लगातार 3 लोकसभा जनादेशों के साथ देश का नेतृत्व कर रहे हैं.'

राघव ने आगे कहा कि इन 25 सालों में जिम्मेदारी का दायरा बहुत बढ़ गया है. उनके कामकाज के तरीके में एक निरंतरता रही है. गुजरात में शुरू हुई कुछ पहल, चाहे वो शिकायतों का समाधान हो. गांवों में बिजली का पहुंचाना हो. पानी टेक्नोलॉजी या निवेश से जुड़ी जरूरते हों. इन्हीं को आगे जाकर राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर भी लागू किया गया. 

पिछले 12 सालों में हमने देखा है..: राघव चड्ढा

उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले 12 सालों में हमने फाइनेंशियल इन्क्लूजन, डिजिटल पेमेंट इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर, कल्याणकारी योजनाओं को लागू करना. मैन्युफैक्चरिंग, हेल्थ केयर और सरकारी कामकाज में टेक्नोलॉजी के इस्तेमाल में जबरदस्त इजाफा देखा है. 

'जनादेश को बार-बार देते हैं, तो उम्मीदें बढ़ती हैं'

उन्होंने कहा कि इस दौरान उन्होंने अपने संकल्प को तीन सरल शब्दों में परिभाषित किया. हम करके रहेंगे. यानी We Will Do it. पहला जनादेश उम्मीद और अपेक्षा से मिल सकता है. जब लोग कई सालों तक उस जनादेश को बार-बार देते हैं, तो उम्मीदें बढ़ती हैं. काम का प्रदर्शन बेहतर होता है. मेरे लिए यही बात इन 25 सालों को इतना अहम बनाती है. इस बेहद खास पड़ाव पर माननीय पीएम मोदी जी को मेरी हार्दिक बधाई. मैं उनके अच्छे स्वास्थ्य, मजबूती और भारत की सेवा में और कई साल बिताने की कामना करता हूं.

About the author कार्तिक सागर समाधिया

कार्तिक सागर समाधिया, ABP न्यूज में बतौर कंसल्टेंट सेवाएं दे रहे हैं. नेशनल और इंटरनेशनल खबरों पर लगातार नजर रखते हैं. कई राज्यों के विधानसभा चुनाव के अलावा साल 2019 में हुए लोक चुनावों से जुड़ी खबरों को कवर किया. एबीपी न्यूज से पहले दैनिक भास्कर, एशियानेट न्यूज, ईटीवी भारत, इंडिया टुडे से जुड़े रहे हैं. इस दौरान एडिटोरियल, टीवी-डिजिटल वीडियो प्रोडक्शन से जुड़े कार्य किए. इंडिया टुडे के यूट्यूब, सोशल मीडिया पर कैप्सूल और लॉन्ग फॉर्मेट वीडियो बनाने से जुड़ा अनुभव शामिल है. मीडिया का करीबन साढ़े 8 साल का अनुभव है. कोरोना और एमपी चुनाव के समय ग्राउंड से एक्सक्लूसिव रिपोर्ट्स की हैं. साल 2016 में माखनलाल चतुर्वेदी यूनिवर्सिटी से मास कम्युनिकेशन में ग्रेजुएशन किया. मध्यप्रदेश के सीहोर शहर से ताल्लुक रखते हैं. कार्यक्षेत्र भोपाल, दिल्ली और हैदराबाद रहा है.

Contact: K.sehore@gmail.com
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Published at : 07 Oct 2026 09:12 PM (IST)
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Raghav Chadha Narendra Modi BJP
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टॉप हेडलाइंस

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24 घंटे में दो बार राहुल-प्रियंका गांधी डिटेन, दिल्ली की सड़कों पर विपक्ष का हाई-वोल्टेज ड्रामा
24 घंटे में दो बार राहुल-प्रियंका गांधी डिटेन, दिल्ली की सड़कों पर विपक्ष का हाई-वोल्टेज ड्रामा
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मिथुन चक्रवर्ती को CM शुभेंदु ने दी ये बड़ी जिम्मेदारी, मिला कैबिनेट मंत्री का दर्जा
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