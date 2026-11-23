संसद सत्र और परिसीमन पर कांग्रेस बोली, 'सस्पेंस 2 बातें बताती है, खतरनाक साजिश और...'
कांग्रेस नेता जयराम रमेश ने सरकार से पूछा कि अगर मान लें कि शीतकालीन सत्र होने वाला है तो अब तक देश को पता चल जाना चाहिए था कि संसद का शीतकालीन सत्र कब होगा.
संसद सत्र और परिसीमन पर सस्पेंस के बीच कांग्रेस ने दावा किया है पीएम मोदी और अमित शाह की जोड़ी कोई खतरनाक साजिश रच रही है या फिर वो झूठ और दिखावे के जाल में फंस गए हैं. पार्टी महासचिव जयराम रमेश ने सोमवार को एक्स पर लिखा कि पीएम मोदी और अमित शाह की जोड़ी क्या खेल खेल रही है, अगर मान लें कि यह जोड़ी अभी भी साथ है?
उन्होंने कहा, ''अगर मान लें कि शीतकालीन सत्र होने वाला है तो अब तक देश को पता चल जाना चाहिए था कि संसद का शीतकालीन सत्र कब होगा. अगर मान लें कि इसे फिर से बुलाया जाने वाला है, तो अब तक देश को पता चल जाना चाहिए था कि मानसून सत्र (जिसे अभी तक औपचारिक रूप से समाप्त नहीं किया गया है) को कब फिर से बुलाया जाएगा.''
What games are being played by the PM-HM jodi, assuming that the jodi is still together? By now, the nation should have known when the Winter Session of Parliament will take place, assuming that there is to be Winter Session. By now the nation should have known when the Monsoon Session that has yet to be prorogued will be reconvened, assuming it is to be reconvened. By now having seen (through) their desperate efforts of the jodi to cobble together a super-tainted two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, the nation is entitled to know what the PM-HM formula for delimitation is, assuming that there is indeed one. The continued suspense clearly is suggestive of two things: (i) the jodi is confused and is trapped by its own bluff and bluster; or (ii) there is something truly sinister that is being planned. Either way the two GTA(Gyanesh Theft Arrangers) stars stand brutally exposed. Sadly, the institution of Parliament, already badly bruised, is being further diminished greatly by the shenanigans of the diabolical duo.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 23, 2026
कांंग्रेस नेता ने कहा, ''लोकसभा में किसी तरह दो-तिहाई बहुमत जुटाने की इस जोड़ी की हताश कोशिशों को देखते हुए, देश को यह जानने का हक है कि परिसीमन को लेकर पीएम मोदी और अमित शाह का फॉर्मूला क्या है- अगर मान लें कि ऐसा कोई फॉर्मूला है भी.''
जयराम रमेश ने कहा, ''यह लगातार बना हुआ सस्पेंस साफ तौर पर दो बातें बताता है: पहला यह जोड़ी खुद उलझन में है और अपने ही बुने झूठ और दिखावे के जाल में फंस गई है. या दूसरा- कोई बहुत खतरनाक साजिश रची जा रही है. जो भी हो, 'GTA' (ज्ञानेश-थेफ्ट-अरेंजर्स) की यह जोड़ी पूरी तरह से बेनकाब हो चुकी है. दुख की बात है कि संसद जैसी संस्था, जो पहले से ही काफी कमजोर हो चुकी है, इस खतरनाक जोड़ी की हरकतों की वजह से और भी ज्यादा कमजोर होती जा रही है.''
साल 2025 में 5 नवंबर को संसदीय कार्यमंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने बताया था कि संसद का शीतकालीन सत्र 25 नवंबर से शुरू होगा और 20 दिसंबर को समाप्त होगा.