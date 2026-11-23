संसद सत्र और परिसीमन पर सस्पेंस के बीच कांग्रेस ने दावा किया है पीएम मोदी और अमित शाह की जोड़ी कोई खतरनाक साजिश रच रही है या फिर वो झूठ और दिखावे के जाल में फंस गए हैं. पार्टी महासचिव जयराम रमेश ने सोमवार को एक्स पर लिखा कि पीएम मोदी और अमित शाह की जोड़ी क्या खेल खेल रही है, अगर मान लें कि यह जोड़ी अभी भी साथ है?

उन्होंने कहा, ''अगर मान लें कि शीतकालीन सत्र होने वाला है तो अब तक देश को पता चल जाना चाहिए था कि संसद का शीतकालीन सत्र कब होगा. अगर मान लें कि इसे फिर से बुलाया जाने वाला है, तो अब तक देश को पता चल जाना चाहिए था कि मानसून सत्र (जिसे अभी तक औपचारिक रूप से समाप्त नहीं किया गया है) को कब फिर से बुलाया जाएगा.''

What games are being played by the PM-HM jodi, assuming that the jodi is still together? By now, the nation should have known when the Winter Session of Parliament will take place, assuming that there is to be Winter Session. By now the nation should have known when the Monsoon Session that has yet to be prorogued will be reconvened, assuming it is to be reconvened. By now having seen (through) their desperate efforts of the jodi to cobble together a super-tainted two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, the nation is entitled to know what the PM-HM formula for delimitation is, assuming that there is indeed one. The continued suspense clearly is suggestive of two things: (i) the jodi is confused and is trapped by its own bluff and bluster; or (ii) there is something truly sinister that is being planned. Either way the two GTA(Gyanesh Theft Arrangers) stars stand brutally exposed. Sadly, the institution of Parliament, already badly bruised, is being further diminished greatly by the shenanigans of the diabolical duo.