महिला आरक्षण से जुड़े परिसीमन बिल पर अटकलों के बीच संसद के मानसून सत्र का 100 दिन होने के बाद भी सत्रावसान नहीं किया गया है. मानसून सत्र को 13 अगस्त को अनिश्चितकाल के लिए स्थगित कर दिया गया था. इसके आज 100 दिन पूरे हो गए.

इस बीच कांग्रेस ने दावा किया है कि परिसीमन बिल के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और गृह मंत्री अमित शाह लोकसभा में दो-तिहाई बहुमत हासिल करने की कोशिश में है. कांग्रेस को आशंका है कि सरकार विशेष सत्र बुलाकर परिसीमन बिल संसद में ला सकती है.

डीएमके से साधा संपर्क

सियासी जानकारों का मानना है कि परिसीमन बिल पर समर्थन के लिए बीजेपी ने दक्षिण भारत में डीएमके और महाराष्ट्र में शरद पवार की पार्टी एनसीपी (एसपी) से संपर्क किया है. सरकार को दो तिहाई बहुमत की जरूरत है. 361 वोट चाहिए. राष्ट्रीय जनतांत्रिक गठबंधन (NDA) के पास 320 सदस्य हैं.

हालांकि दक्षिण भारत में विरोध की आवाज उठ रही है. शुक्रवार को ही तेलंगाना के मुख्यमंत्री रेवंत रेड्डी ने एबीपी न्यूज़ के खास कार्यक्रम सदर्न राइजिंग समिट 2026 में कहा कि मोदी सरकार के प्लान से दक्षिण भारत का महत्तव ही खत्म हो जाएगा.

कांग्रेस का क्या है दावा?

कांग्रेस महासचिव जयराम रमेश ने एक्स पर लिखा, ''किसी को नहीं पता कि इस नए विधेयक में क्या होगा, क्योंकि पुराना विधेयक 17 अप्रैल, 2026 को बुरी तरह से खारिज हो गया था. किसी भी राजनीतिक दल के साथ किसी नए प्रस्ताव पर गंभीरता से या व्यवस्थित तरीके से चर्चा नहीं हुई है. मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे ने प्रधानमंत्री को चार पत्र लिखे हैं, लेकिन इसके बावजूद अभी तक सर्वदलीय बैठक तक नहीं बुलाई गई है.''

Today is the 100th day since the 2026 Monsoon Session of Parliament was adjourned sine die and has not been prorogued. The PM-HM jodi is still in search of a supertainted two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to get the Constitutional Amendment Bill on Delimitation passed. Nobody knows what the new Bill will contain since the old Bill was defeated resoundingly on April 17, 2026. No new specific proposals have been discussed with any political party in a serious and structured manner let alone the fact that an all-party meeting has not been called, despite four letters to the PM from Mallikarjun Khargeji. There are far more serious and pressing economic, political, social, military and foreign policy challenges that await and demand attention. Far-reaching and comprehensive Delimitation can wait. Indira Gandhi put it off for 25 years in 1976. In 2001, Atal Bihari Vajpayee put it off for a further twenty-five years, that is, till the results of the first census after 2026 are published. They were wise and nationalist PMs. The Prime Minister expressed grave concerns at the state of the economy at the FICCI conclave on Nov 19th. He seems to be in a very disturbed state of mind as indeed he should be. Debate and discussions on delimitation require cool heads unburdened by tensions of the type that are preoccupying the PM. Extensive consultations with various stakeholders are also needed. Under the circumstances, it is in the nation’s interest to let the current Lok Sabha strength and state-wise configuration continue with one-third reservation for women implemented. This arrangement should then remain frozen till the much-trumpeted Viksit Bharat objective is achieved. It will be a fitting trubute to it since the consequences of a fundamentally new delimitation can best be managed in an environment when Viksit Bharat has become a reality.