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लाइव टीवीवीडियोखेलशॉर्ट वीडियोवेब स्टोरीजफोटो गैलरीपॉडकास्ट्समूवी रिव्यूओपिनियन
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पर्सनल लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर कम्पैटिबिलिटी कैलकुलेटर कार लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर बीएमआई कैलकुलेटर होम लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर एज कैलकुलेटर एजुकेशन लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर पिन कोड सोने की कीमत चांदी की कीमत AQI
हिंदी न्यूज़न्यूज़इंडिया'संसद में बिल पारित कराने में बाधा न बने कांग्रेस', रिजिजू की खरगे को चिट्ठी

'संसद में बिल पारित कराने में बाधा न बने कांग्रेस', रिजिजू की खरगे को चिट्ठी

केंद्रीय मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे को पत्र लिखकर कहा कि कांग्रेस ने चर्चा के लिए तारीख नहीं दी है. उन्होंने एक देश, एक चुनाव प्रस्ताव पर विपक्ष से सहयोग की अपील की है.

Written By : सौरव कुमार |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 07:50 PM (IST)
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केंद्रीय संसदीय कार्य मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे को लेटर लिखकर एक साथ चुनाव कराने से जुड़े प्रस्तावित कानून पर सरकार का पक्ष रखा है. रिजिजू ने कहा कि सरकार ने इस मुद्दे पर कांग्रेस से बातचीत करने की कई बार कोशिश की, लेकिन पार्टी की ओर से चर्चा के लिए कोई तारीख नहीं दी गई. उनके मुताबिक, इसके बाद सरकार ने दूसरे राजनीतिक दलों के साथ बातचीत की.

 संसदीय कार्य मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे को चिट्ठी लिखकर संसद के कामकाज में सहयोग करने की अपील की है. उन्होंने कांग्रेस समेत सभी राजनीतिक दलों से कहा है कि जरूरी विधेयकों को संसद में पारित कराने की प्रक्रिया में बाधा न डालें.

क्या है एक देश, एक चुनाव का प्रस्ताव?

‘एक देश, एक चुनाव’ का मतलब लोकसभा और राज्य विधानसभाओं के चुनाव एक साथ कराने की व्यवस्था से है. इस प्रस्ताव के समर्थकों का तर्क है कि इससे बार-बार होने वाले चुनावों के कारण सरकारी कामकाज में आने वाली रुकावटें कम हो सकती हैं. वहीं, इसके संवैधानिक और संघीय ढांचे पर पड़ने वाले असर को लेकर भी सवाल उठाए गए हैं.

इस प्रस्ताव से जुड़े विधेयकों की जांच के लिए संयुक्त संसदीय समिति (JPC) बनाई गई है. कानून को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए राजनीतिक दलों के बीच चर्चा और सहमति का मुद्दा अहम बना हुआ है.

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About the author सौरव कुमार

4 सालों से डिजिटल मीडिया में काम कर रहे हैं. साल 2022 से एबीपी न्यूज़ से जुड़े हुए हैं. राष्ट्रीय और अंतर्राष्ट्रीय डेस्क की भी जिम्मेदारी संभालते हैं. सेंट्रल यूनिर्वसिटी ऑफ साउथ बिहार से 2022 में पत्रकारिता एवं जनसंचार में स्नातक की डिग्री हासिल की. राजनीति, चुनाव, सामाजिक विषयों और साहित्य में रुचि है. तथ्यों की गहराई और भाषा की संवेदनशीलता पर जोर देते हैं. राजनीति से जुड़ी खबरों पर लगातार लिख रहे हैं
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 07:50 PM (IST)
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