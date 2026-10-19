'संसद में बिल पारित कराने में बाधा न बने कांग्रेस', रिजिजू की खरगे को चिट्ठी

केंद्रीय संसदीय कार्य मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे को लेटर लिखकर एक साथ चुनाव कराने से जुड़े प्रस्तावित कानून पर सरकार का पक्ष रखा है. रिजिजू ने कहा कि सरकार ने इस मुद्दे पर कांग्रेस से बातचीत करने की कई बार कोशिश की, लेकिन पार्टी की ओर से चर्चा के लिए कोई तारीख नहीं दी गई. उनके मुताबिक, इसके बाद सरकार ने दूसरे राजनीतिक दलों के साथ बातचीत की.

संसदीय कार्य मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे को चिट्ठी लिखकर संसद के कामकाज में सहयोग करने की अपील की है. उन्होंने कांग्रेस समेत सभी राजनीतिक दलों से कहा है कि जरूरी विधेयकों को संसद में पारित कराने की प्रक्रिया में बाधा न डालें.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju writes to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, saying that after repeated requests the Congress Parly didn't give dates for discussion after which the Govemment's outreach had extended to other political parties. Consultations were held with representatives of parties including the DMK, SP, YSRCP, NCP, Shiv Sena (IIBT), AIMIM and BJD with a view to facilitating dialogue and building a broader consensus in support of the proposed legislation. In these circumstances, it is not clear why the demand for consultation is being made repeatedly, when the Government has already made sustained efforts for dialogue; what is now required is constructive cooperation from the opposition parties, rather than arepetition of the same demand without due regard to the consultations already undertaken. These efforts reflect the Government's firm willingness to undertake consultation and constructive parliamentary engagement. I reiterate that the Government remains committed to the basic principles of parliamentary democracy and to facilitating meaningful dialogue through the effective functioning of Parliament. We value the participation of all political parties in deliberations and discussions on all matters of national importance. I also hope that Congress Party will play a constructive role and will not obstruct important future legislations.