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हिंदी न्यूज़न्यूज़इंडियानई दिल्ली में होने वाली BRICS की बैठक में शामिल नहीं होंगे गालिबाफ, ईरान ने बताई वजह

नई दिल्ली में होने वाली BRICS की बैठक में शामिल नहीं होंगे गालिबाफ, ईरान ने बताई वजह

ईरानी दूतावास ने अपने देश की संसद के अध्यक्ष एमबी गालिबाफ के ब्रिक्स से जुड़े सदस्य देशों की बैठक में अनुपस्थित रहने के पीछे कुछ अप्रत्याशित कारणों का हवाला दिया है.

Written By : विजय कुमार बिट्ठल |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 06:08 PM (IST)
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नई दिल्ली स्थित ईरान एंबेसी ने भारत की राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में आयोजित होने वाली 12वीं ब्रिक्स पार्लियामेंट्री फोरम की बैठक को लेकर बड़ा बयान जारी किया है. दूतावास ने कहा कि नई में होने वाली इस बैठक में ईरानी संसद के अध्यक्ष शामिल नहीं हो पाएंगे. इसके लिए दूतावास ने कुछ अप्रत्याशित कारणों का हवाला दिया है. हालांकि, एंबेसी ने यह भी कहा है कि इस मीटिंग में ईरानी संसद का प्रतिनिधिमंडल भाग लेगा.

ईरानी दूतावास ने इस संबंध में सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म एक्स पर शनिवार (24 अक्टूबर, 2026) को पोस्ट साझा किया है. एंबेसी ने कहा, ‘दूतावास यह सूचित करता है कि कुछ अचानक बनी परिस्थितियों की वजह से ईरान के इस्लामिक कंस्ट्रकटिव असेंबली के अध्यक्ष महामहिम डॉ. मोहम्मद बाकर गालिबाफ नई दिल्ली में आयोजित होने वाली ब्रिक्स सदस्य देशों की संसदों के अध्यक्षों की बैठक में शामिल नहीं हो सकेंगे.’

BRICS से जुड़े बैठकों में शामिल होने के प्रति ईरान ने जताई प्रतिबद्धता

ईरानी दूतावास ने अपने पोस्ट में कहा, ‘यह भी स्पष्ट किया जाता है कि ईरान के संसदीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल इस बैठक में हिस्सा लेगा. ब्रिक्स के एक सदस्य देश के रूप में ईरान इस समूह के शिखर सम्मेलनों और बैठकों में उच्चतम स्तर पर सक्रिय और प्रभावी भागीदारी के प्रति अपनी प्रतिबद्धता को दोहराता है.’ 

एंबेसी ने कहा, ‘ईरान के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ब्रिक्स के अन्य सदस्य देशों के प्रतिनिधिमंडलों के साथ अपना संवाद और विचार-विमर्श लगातार जारी रखेगा, ताकि द्विपक्षीय और बहुपक्षीय सहयोग में विस्तार के साथ-साथ उसे और ज्यादा मजबूत किया जा सके. इसमें विशेष रूप से संसदीय संबंधों और सहयोग पर जोर दिया जाएगा.’

भारत की मेजबानी को लेकर ईरान ने क्या कहा?

दूतावास ने कहा, ‘ईरानी दूतावास शानदार मेहमाननवाजी और इस बैठक को होस्ट करने के इंतजामों और व्यवस्थाओं के लिए भारत सरकार की सराहना करता है. दूतावास ब्रिक्स सदस्य देशों की संसदों के अध्यक्षों की बैठक की सफलता की कामना करता है और यह उम्मीद करता है कि यह बैठक सदस्य देशों के बीच सहयोग और संवाद को मजबूत करने की दिशा में रचनात्मक नतीजे देगी.’ 

यह भी पढ़ेंः 'जेल की सलाखों के पीछे ट्रंप', ईरान ने पोस्टर लगाकर अमेरिका पर साधा निशाना

About the author विजय कुमार बिट्ठल

विजय कुमार बिट्ठल ABP न्यूज में बतौर हिंदी कंसल्टेंट राइटर भूमिका निभा रहे हैं. पिछले 2 सालों से ABP न्यूज में कार्यरत हैं और नेशनल-इंटरनेशनल न्यूज टीम का हिस्सा हैं. राष्ट्रीय और अंतरराष्ट्रीय घटनाक्रम, राजनीति, चुनाव और सामाजिक मुद्दों से जुड़ी खबरें विशेष रूप से लिखते रहे हैं. ब्रेकिंग न्यूज पर फोकस रखते हैं. तथ्यों की गहराई और भाषा की संवेदनशीलता पर हमेशा बेहतर करने की कोशिश करते हैं. पत्रकारिता के क्षेत्र में करीब 5 सालों का अनुभव है. एबीपी न्यूज से पहले प्रिंट मीडिया में दैनिक जागरण में बतौर सब-एडिटर कार्यरत रहे. माखनलाल चतुर्वेदी राष्ट्रीय पत्रकारिता एवं संचार विश्वविद्यालय (MCU) के नोएडा कैंपस से मास कम्युनिकेशन में बैचेलर्स डिग्री हासिल की है. संपर्क करें-  Mail ID: vijaybitthal99@gmail.com | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vijay-kumar-bitthal-47ab7a1a3/  | X: https://x.com/Vijaybitthal99
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 06:08 PM (IST)
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