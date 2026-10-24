नई दिल्ली में होने वाली BRICS की बैठक में शामिल नहीं होंगे गालिबाफ, ईरान ने बताई वजह
ईरानी दूतावास ने अपने देश की संसद के अध्यक्ष एमबी गालिबाफ के ब्रिक्स से जुड़े सदस्य देशों की बैठक में अनुपस्थित रहने के पीछे कुछ अप्रत्याशित कारणों का हवाला दिया है.
नई दिल्ली स्थित ईरान एंबेसी ने भारत की राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में आयोजित होने वाली 12वीं ब्रिक्स पार्लियामेंट्री फोरम की बैठक को लेकर बड़ा बयान जारी किया है. दूतावास ने कहा कि नई में होने वाली इस बैठक में ईरानी संसद के अध्यक्ष शामिल नहीं हो पाएंगे. इसके लिए दूतावास ने कुछ अप्रत्याशित कारणों का हवाला दिया है. हालांकि, एंबेसी ने यह भी कहा है कि इस मीटिंग में ईरानी संसद का प्रतिनिधिमंडल भाग लेगा.
ईरानी दूतावास ने इस संबंध में सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म एक्स पर शनिवार (24 अक्टूबर, 2026) को पोस्ट साझा किया है. एंबेसी ने कहा, ‘दूतावास यह सूचित करता है कि कुछ अचानक बनी परिस्थितियों की वजह से ईरान के इस्लामिक कंस्ट्रकटिव असेंबली के अध्यक्ष महामहिम डॉ. मोहम्मद बाकर गालिबाफ नई दिल्ली में आयोजित होने वाली ब्रिक्स सदस्य देशों की संसदों के अध्यक्षों की बैठक में शामिल नहीं हो सकेंगे.’
BRICS से जुड़े बैठकों में शामिल होने के प्रति ईरान ने जताई प्रतिबद्धता
ईरानी दूतावास ने अपने पोस्ट में कहा, ‘यह भी स्पष्ट किया जाता है कि ईरान के संसदीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल इस बैठक में हिस्सा लेगा. ब्रिक्स के एक सदस्य देश के रूप में ईरान इस समूह के शिखर सम्मेलनों और बैठकों में उच्चतम स्तर पर सक्रिय और प्रभावी भागीदारी के प्रति अपनी प्रतिबद्धता को दोहराता है.’
Statement by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi Regarding the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum (24 October 2026) The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi wishes to inform that, due to certain unforeseen circumstances, H.E. Dr. Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, will be unable to attend the Meeting of Speakers of the Parliaments of BRICS Member Countries in New Delhi. It is also emphasized that the parliamentary delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran will participate in the meeting. As one of the members of BRICS, Iran reaffirms its commitment to active and effective participation at the highest levels in the summits and meetings of this grouping. In this regard, the Iranian delegation will continue its dialogue and consultations with delegations from BRICS member countries, with a view to expanding and deepening bilateral and multilateral cooperation, particularly in the field of parliamentary relations and cooperation. The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran also expresses its sincere appreciation to the Government of the Republic of India for its gracious hospitality and the arrangements made to host this meeting. It wishes the Meeting of Speakers of the Parliaments of BRICS Member Countries every success and hopes that it will yield constructive outcomes towards strengthening cooperation and engagement among member countries.— Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) October 24, 2026
एंबेसी ने कहा, ‘ईरान के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ब्रिक्स के अन्य सदस्य देशों के प्रतिनिधिमंडलों के साथ अपना संवाद और विचार-विमर्श लगातार जारी रखेगा, ताकि द्विपक्षीय और बहुपक्षीय सहयोग में विस्तार के साथ-साथ उसे और ज्यादा मजबूत किया जा सके. इसमें विशेष रूप से संसदीय संबंधों और सहयोग पर जोर दिया जाएगा.’
भारत की मेजबानी को लेकर ईरान ने क्या कहा?
दूतावास ने कहा, ‘ईरानी दूतावास शानदार मेहमाननवाजी और इस बैठक को होस्ट करने के इंतजामों और व्यवस्थाओं के लिए भारत सरकार की सराहना करता है. दूतावास ब्रिक्स सदस्य देशों की संसदों के अध्यक्षों की बैठक की सफलता की कामना करता है और यह उम्मीद करता है कि यह बैठक सदस्य देशों के बीच सहयोग और संवाद को मजबूत करने की दिशा में रचनात्मक नतीजे देगी.’
यह भी पढ़ेंः 'जेल की सलाखों के पीछे ट्रंप', ईरान ने पोस्टर लगाकर अमेरिका पर साधा निशाना