भारत-चीन के बीच अरुणाचल प्रदेश बॉर्डर पर टकराव, ITBP डीजी का बड़ा खुलासा

भारत और चीन के बीच एलएसी पर तनाव की स्थिति बनी हुई है. इसको लेकर आईटीबीपी के डीजी शत्रुजीत कपूर ने बड़ा खुलासा किया है. उन्होंने कहा कि भारत-चीन के बीच अरुणाचल प्रदेश बॉर्डर पर कई बार फेसऑफ हुआ है और यह अभी भी चल रहा है. इससे पहले भारत और चीन के बीच डोकलाम में भी झड़प हुई थी. इस मामले पर कांग्रेस ने केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधा है. कांग्रेस नेता जयराम रमेश ने एक्स पर पोस्ट शेयर किया है.

ITBP के डीजी शत्रुजीत कपूर ने एक कार्यक्रम में कहा, 'अरुणाचल प्रदेश के अंदर कई बार ऐसी परिस्थितियां बनीं, जब फेसऑफ हुआ, जो अभी भी चल रहा है. वहां पर हमारी शौर्य कमांडो टीम्स हैं, उन्होंने बहुत अच्छा काम किया है. यह भी एक नई पहल थी. जैसा कि हम जानते हैं कि आईटीबीपी की शुरुआत एक माउंटेन गुरिल्ला फोर्स के रूप में हुई थी. उसके बाद हम परंपरागत फोर्स के रूप में चीन बॉर्डर को संभाला है. अब गुरिल्ला वॉर की जरूरत नहीं है, लेकिन हमें हाई ऑल्टिट्यूड फोर्स के रूप में अपनी पहचान बनानी है.'

कांग्रेस ने केंद्र सरकार पर साधा निशाना

जयराम रमेश ने एक्स पर लिखा, 'खुद को विश्वगुरु कहने वालों ने चीन को छूट दे रखी है. आईटीबीपी के डीजी ने अरुणाचल प्रदेश में चीन की सेना के साथ हुई हालिया झड़पों में अपने जवानों के प्रदर्शन की तारीफ की है और यह बिल्कुल सही भी है. हालांकि, इस पूरे मामले पर प्रधानमंत्री की तरफ से चुप्पी साध ली गई है. यह हैरान करने वाली बात है.'

While the self-styled Vishwaguru’s calibrated concessions to China continue, the DG, ITBP, has lauded—and rightly so—its performance in recent face-offs with the PLA in Arunachal Pradesh, on which there has been a deafening silence from the PM and his establishment. Corps commander talks were held at Wacha and Damai in Arunachal Pradesh last month after the Taksing face-off. Locals had reported that patrolling points had been lost once again, as in Ladakh. China continues to rename our towns in Arunachal Pradesh and is building a 60,000-MW dam that threatens our ecological and water security. India’s trade deficit with China zoomed even further to a record $112 billion in 2025–26, up from $99 billion the previous year. This has simply crushed our MSMEs in many industries. Make in India has become Import from China. This staggering trade deficit is in itself a very significant threat to our economic security. India has been paying the price for the PM’s infamous clean chit to China on June 19, 2020, when he said, after 20 of our brave jawans had been martyred: “ना कोई वहाँ हमारी सीमा में घुस आया है और न ही कोई घुसा हुआ है, न ही हमारी कोई पोस्ट किसी दूसरे के कब्ज़े में है।” The retired Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Naravane, has revealed that the only instructions he received while at the helm, when Chinese incursions took place in Ladakh, were: “जो उचित समझो वो करो।” On July 4, 2025, the Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Rahul Singh, had spoken publicly on China’s both intensively and extensively embedded role in Pakistan’s military campaign during our Operation Sindoor. Yet, on August 25, 2026, the retired Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Anil Chauhan, publicly contradicted Lt. Gen. Rahul Singh’s revelations and, soon thereafter, took over a think tank that is a key part of the RSS/BJP ecosystem.