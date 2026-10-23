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हिंदी न्यूज़न्यूज़इंडियाभारत-चीन के बीच अरुणाचल प्रदेश बॉर्डर पर टकराव, ITBP डीजी का बड़ा खुलासा

भारत-चीन के बीच अरुणाचल प्रदेश बॉर्डर पर टकराव, ITBP डीजी का बड़ा खुलासा

आईटीबीपी के डीजी शत्रुजीत कपूर ने भारत और चीन बॉर्डर पर टकराव को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है. उन्होंने कहा है कि अरुणाचल प्रदेश बॉर्डर पर टकराव की स्थिति बनी हुई है.

Written By : नीरज राजपूत |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
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भारत और चीन के बीच एलएसी पर तनाव की स्थिति बनी हुई है. इसको लेकर आईटीबीपी के डीजी शत्रुजीत कपूर ने बड़ा खुलासा किया है. उन्होंने कहा कि भारत-चीन के बीच अरुणाचल प्रदेश बॉर्डर पर कई बार फेसऑफ हुआ है और यह अभी भी चल रहा है. इससे पहले भारत और चीन के बीच डोकलाम में भी झड़प हुई थी. इस मामले पर कांग्रेस ने केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधा है. कांग्रेस नेता जयराम रमेश ने एक्स पर पोस्ट शेयर किया है.

ITBP के डीजी शत्रुजीत कपूर ने एक कार्यक्रम में कहा, 'अरुणाचल प्रदेश के अंदर कई बार ऐसी परिस्थितियां बनीं, जब फेसऑफ हुआ, जो अभी भी चल रहा है. वहां पर हमारी शौर्य कमांडो टीम्स हैं, उन्होंने बहुत अच्छा काम किया है. यह भी एक नई पहल थी. जैसा कि हम जानते हैं कि आईटीबीपी की शुरुआत एक माउंटेन गुरिल्ला फोर्स के रूप में हुई थी. उसके बाद हम परंपरागत फोर्स के रूप में चीन बॉर्डर को संभाला है. अब गुरिल्ला वॉर की जरूरत नहीं है, लेकिन हमें हाई ऑल्टिट्यूड फोर्स के रूप में अपनी पहचान बनानी है.'

कांग्रेस ने केंद्र सरकार पर साधा निशाना

जयराम रमेश ने एक्स पर लिखा, 'खुद को विश्वगुरु कहने वालों ने चीन को छूट दे रखी है. आईटीबीपी के डीजी ने अरुणाचल प्रदेश में चीन की सेना के साथ हुई हालिया झड़पों में अपने जवानों के प्रदर्शन की तारीफ की है और यह बिल्कुल सही भी है. हालांकि, इस पूरे मामले पर प्रधानमंत्री की तरफ से चुप्पी साध ली गई है. यह हैरान करने वाली बात है.'

भारत-चीन के बीच डोकलाम में भी हुई थी झड़प

भारत और चीन के बीच 2017 में काफी दिनों तक तनाव की स्थिति चली थी. दोनों देशों की सेनाओं के बीच डोकलाम में झड़प हुई थी. हालांकि इसके बाद कुछ समय तक शांति की स्थिति थी, लेकिन फिर तनाव बन गया है. संसद में भी डोकलाम का मुद्दा काफी उठा था. विपक्ष ने केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधा था.

यह भी पढ़ें : खाना, 9 लीटर पानी और रेडियो... ब्रिटेन को रूस से युद्ध का डर! अलर्ट जारी

About the author नीरज राजपूत

नीरज राजपूत देश के जाने-माने डिफेंस-जर्नलिस्ट और वॉर-लेखक हैं. पत्रकारिता में करीब ढाई दशक का अनुभव रखते हैं और प्रिंट, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक व डिजिटल मीडिया तीनों में गहरी पकड़ है.

वर्तमान में वे ABP नेटवर्क से जुड़े हैं, जहाँ युद्ध, रक्षा, नेशनल सिक्योरिटी और जियो-पॉलिटिक्स से संबंधित विषयों को कवर करते हैं. ABP लाइव पर प्रसारित होने वाले कार्यक्रम ‘गेम-चेंजर’ के प्रस्तुतकर्ता भी हैं.

रूस-यूक्रेन युद्ध पर उन्होंने पहली हिंदी पुस्तक "ऑपरेशन Z लाइव" लिखी, जो बेस्टसेलर सूची में भी शामिल हुई और पाठकों द्वारा खूब सराही गई.

रिपोर्टिंग का दायरा
- दुनिया के सबसे ऊंचे युद्धक्षेत्र सियाचिन से लेकर आतंकवाद प्रभावित जम्मू-कश्मीर और चीन सीमा पर तिब्बत के पठार तक
- पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक और बालाकोट एयर-स्ट्राइक से लेकर पनडुब्बी के जरिए समुद्र के भीतर तक
- ऑपरेशन सिंदूर के दौरान उनके एक्सक्लूसिव खुलासे और सटीक विश्लेषणों की व्यापक सराहना हुई
- यूक्रेन-रूस युद्ध क्षेत्र में मारियुपोल, डोनेत्स्क और लुहांस्क जैसे एक्टिव वॉर-जोन से रिपोर्टिंग. इसी अनुभव पर आधारित उनकी पुस्तक प्रभात प्रकाशन द्वारा प्रकाशित की गई
- दुनिया की सबसे संवेदनशील सीमाओं में से एक उत्तर-दक्षिण कोरिया की DMZ
- ⁠अमेरिका के सबसे बड़े सैन्य अड्डों में से एक JBLM, और शीत युद्ध के दौरान "गैर-मौजूद" माने जाने वाले रूसी सैन्य अड्डों से भी ग्राउंड रिपोर्टिंग. 
- ⁠वे उन चुनिंदा रक्षा जुड़े पत्रकारों में शामिल हैं जिन्होंने भारत के पहले स्वदेशी अटैक हेलिकॉप्टर LCH-प्रचंड के कॉकपिट में उड़ान भरी है. इसके अलावा फ्रांस में राफेल लड़ाकू विमान निर्माण सुविधा से भी उन्होंने विशेष रिपोर्टिंग की.

भारत सरकार के रक्षा मंत्रालय द्वारा आयोजित प्रतिष्ठित 'Defence Correspondent Course' के Alumni हैं.

पूर्व कार्य अनुभव
- STAR NEWS में लगभग 6 वर्षों तक चीफ रिपोर्टर (क्राइम) के तौर पर कार्य किया और लोकप्रिय क्राइम शो 'सनसनी' से जुड़े रहे
- पत्रकारिता की शुरुआत अंग्रेजी दैनिक नेशनल हेराल्ड से की
- इसके बाद B.A.G. Films के साथ जुड़कर STAR NEWS के लिए क्राइम शो बनाए
- SAHARA TV में भी लगभग 2 वर्षों तक कार्यरत रहे

रक्षा और सुरक्षा के मामलों पर उनकी पकड़, ग्राउंड-जीरो रिपोर्टिंग और गहन विश्लेषण उन्हें देश के सबसे भरोसेमंद डिफेंस जर्नलिस्ट्स में स्थापित करती है.
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Published at : 23 Oct 2026 09:19 AM (IST)
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India China Border ITBP Breaking News Abp News INDIA CHINA
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