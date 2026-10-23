Explainerदुर्गा पूजाDataLabs#ABPGamesमौसमराशिफलफोटो गैलरीIdeas of IndiaINDIA AT 2047
एक्सप्लोरर
लाइव टीवीवीडियोखेलशॉर्ट वीडियोवेब स्टोरीजफोटो गैलरीपॉडकास्ट्समूवी रिव्यूओपिनियन
यूजफुल
पर्सनल लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर कम्पैटिबिलिटी कैलकुलेटर कार लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर बीएमआई कैलकुलेटर होम लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर एज कैलकुलेटर एजुकेशन लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर पिन कोड सोने की कीमत चांदी की कीमत AQI
हिंदी न्यूज़न्यूज़इंडियाITBP DG के बयान पर बोले पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सलमान खुर्शीद- 'चीन के साथ...'

ITBP DG के बयान पर बोले पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सलमान खुर्शीद- 'चीन के साथ...'

आईटीबीपी महानिदेशक के अरुणाचल प्रदेश सीमा पर टकराव की स्थिति को लेकर दिए गए बयान पर कांग्रेस नेता और पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सलमान खुर्शीद ने सरकार पर निशाना साधा है.

Written By : शैलजाकांत मिश्रा |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 06:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

अरुणाचल प्रदेश बॉर्डर पर टकराव की स्थिति को लेकर आईटीबीपी के महानिदेशक के बयान पर कांग्रेस नेता और पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सलमान खुर्शीद ने सरकार पर निशाना साधा है. उन्होंने कहा, इस पर संसद में चर्चा होनी चाहिए, जिससे सच्चाई सामने आ सके.

खुर्शीद ने कहा, 'राहुल गांधी कई दिनों से यही कहते आ रहे हैं. उन्होंने बार-बार कहा है कि चीन के साथ जो कुछ भी हो रहा है, उसकी सच्चाई हमारे सामने नहीं आ रही है. अगर संसद में इस पर विस्तार से चर्चा हो तो कम से कम सच्चाई तो सामने आएगी. सच्चाई सामने आने के बाद आगे क्या करना है, इस पर चर्चा हो सकती है.'

'सरकार इसे स्वीकार करने को तैयार नहीं'

उन्होंने आगे कहा, लेकिन सच्चाई कभी भी स्पष्ट रूप से हमें नहीं बताई जाती. ये बातें समय-समय पर सामने आती रहती हैं और बहुत दुख होता है कि किसी कारणवश किसी खास व्यक्ति ने ऐसा कह दिया. जबकि सरकार इसे खुले तौर पर स्वीकार करने को तैयार नहीं है.

चीन से संबंध को लेकर क्या कहा?

खुर्शीद ने कहा, 'हमारा मानना ​​है कि चीन के साथ हमारे संबंध अच्छे होने चाहिए; इसमें कोई शक नहीं है, लेकिन कुछ समस्याएं हैं. उन समस्याओं का समाधान तभी संभव होगा जब सच्चाई सामने आएगी. आप सच्चाई को छिपाते रहेंगे. अगर आप सच्चाई से इनकार करते रहेंगे, तो कोई नहीं कह सकता कि क्या होगा और अच्छे संबंध बनाने के लिए, सबसे पहले, पारदर्शिता के साथ एक-दूसरे की इच्छाओं को समझना चाहिए. एक-दूसरे को समझना चाहिए.' दूसरों के फैसलों को छिपाकर नहीं किया जा सकता, लेकिन यह पारदर्शिता से ही संभव है. कुछ भी छिपाने से कुछ नहीं हो सकता.

ITBP महानिदेशक ने क्या कहा?

आईटीबीपी के महानिदेश शत्रुजीत कपूर के मुताबिक, पिछले कुछ समय से वास्तविक नियंत्रण रेखा (LAC) पर कई बार चीन की PLA-आर्मी के सैनिकों से भारतीय सैनिकों के साथ टकराव की स्थिति पैदा हुई है. हालांकि, ITBP ने उनका बेहतर तरीके से मुकाबला किया है. इसके लिए ITBP DG ने शौर्य कमांडो की बहादुरी को भी सराहा.

 

 

About the author शैलजाकांत मिश्रा

शैलजाकांत मिश्रा एबीपी लाइव में सीनियर कॉपी एडिटर के तौर पर कार्यरत हैं. इससे पहले उन्होंने कई मीडिया संस्थानों में काम किया है. उन्होंने लोकसभा चुनाव 2024, ऑपरेशन सिंदूर और कई राज्यों के विधानसभा चुनावों की कवरेज की है. पत्रकारिता की पढ़ाई माखनलाल चतुर्वेदी यूनिवर्सिटी, भोपाल से पूरी की. अंतर्राष्ट्रीय संबंध, राजनीति, खेल और समसामयिक घटनाओं से जुड़े विषयों में गहरी रुचि है. वे मूल रूप से उत्तर प्रदेश के हरदोई जिले के निवासी हैं.
Read More
Published at : 23 Oct 2026 05:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khurshid ITBP CONGRESS
और पढ़ें
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

टॉप हेडलाइंस

इंडिया
LIVE: AISA अध्यक्ष नेहा बोरा की याचिका पर दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट आज सुनाएगा फैसला
LIVE: AISA अध्यक्ष नेहा बोरा की याचिका पर दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट आज सुनाएगा फैसला
इंडिया
ड्रोन, AI, मल्टी-डोमेन ऑपरेशंस और..., भारतीय सेना की नई रणनीति में क्या-क्या?
ड्रोन, AI, मल्टी-डोमेन ऑपरेशंस और..., भारतीय सेना की नई रणनीति में क्या-क्या?
इंडिया
क्या फिर बन रही डोकलाम-गलवान जैसी चीन से टकराव की स्थिति? सरकार से विपक्ष का सवाल
क्या फिर बन रही डोकलाम-गलवान जैसी चीन से टकराव की स्थिति? सरकार से विपक्ष का सवाल
इंडिया
राहुल गांधी को PM मोदी ने बताया 'फेल प्रोडक्ट' तो भड़के शशि थरूर, बोले- 'एक नाकाम...'
राहुल गांधी को PM मोदी ने बताया 'फेल प्रोडक्ट' तो भड़के शशि थरूर, बोले- 'एक नाकाम...'
Advertisement

वीडियोज

Bollywood News: मुंबई प्रेसर कॉन्फ्रेंस के साथ IIFA 2027 का ग्रैंड काउंटडाउन हुआ शुरू (23.10.26)
Yeh Fitoor Tera:😱Saumya ने कर दिया दिल का हाल बयां! Proposal सुन खिसक गई Jeet की पैरों तले जमीन #sbs
Isha Malviya & Gurmeet Choudhary Interview: प्यार, फिटनेस और Tum Mere Ho पर खास बातचीत!
Ramayana Part 1 OTT Release: JioHotstar पर आएगी Ranbir Kapoor की फिल्म? जानें पूरा अपडेट!
Rashmika Mandanna ने Hindi Accent पर ट्रोलर्स को दिया करारा जवाब, अपनी पहचान पर जताया गर्व!
Advertisement

फोटो गैलरी

Advertisement
हॅलो गेस्ट
एडवर्टाइज विथ असप्राइवेसी पॉलिसीकॉन्टैक्ट अससेंड फीडबैकअबाउट असकरियर्स

पर्सनल कार्नर

टॉप आर्टिकल्स
टॉप रील्स
विश्व
जॉर्डन में चर्च के अंदर अंधाधुंध फायरिंग, सात लोगों की मौत
जॉर्डन में चर्च के अंदर अंधाधुंध फायरिंग, सात लोगों की मौत
उत्तर प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड
UP MLC चुनाव 2026 का लेटेस्ट आंकड़ा, सबसे ज्यादा कहां हुई वोटिंग?
UP MLC चुनाव 2026 का लेटेस्ट आंकड़ा, सबसे ज्यादा कहां हुई वोटिंग?
इंडिया
ITBP DG के बयान पर बोले पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सलमान खुर्शीद- 'चीन के साथ...'
ITBP DG के बयान पर बोले पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सलमान खुर्शीद- 'चीन के साथ...'
बॉलीवुड
'आप जैसी कोई और नहीं...', मां पिंकी रोशन के बर्थडे पर ऋतिक रोशन ने लुटाया प्यार, देखें फोटोज
'आप जैसी कोई और नहीं...', मां पिंकी रोशन के बर्थडे पर ऋतिक रोशन ने लुटाया प्यार
क्रिकेट
भारतीय क्रिकेटर ने 30 साल की उम्र में लिया संन्यास, किया भावुक पोस्ट
भारतीय क्रिकेटर ने 30 साल की उम्र में लिया संन्यास, किया भावुक पोस्ट
विश्व
इजरायल: वेस्ट बैंक बंद करने की तैयारी, सेना ने मार गिराए दो शूटर्स, नेतन्याहू ने क्या कहा?
इजरायल: वेस्ट बैंक बंद करने की तैयारी, सेना ने मार गिराए दो शूटर्स, नेतन्याहू ने क्या कहा?
इंडिया
केरल के गवर्नर ऑफिस में सिर्फ बनेगा 'वेज खाना', कांग्रेस बोली- 'भगवा एजेंडे को...'
केरल के गवर्नर ऑफिस में सिर्फ बनेगा 'वेज खाना', कांग्रेस बोली- 'भगवा एजेंडे को...'
विश्व
ऑपरेशन सिंदूर की हार नहीं पचा पा रहे मुनीर, कहा- 'पाकिस्तानी सेना भारत को...'
ऑपरेशन सिंदूर की हार नहीं पचा पा रहे मुनीर, कहा- 'पाकिस्तानी सेना भारत को...'
ENT LIVE
Rise & Fall 2: Swara Bhasker और Shehzad Poonawalla के बीच छिड़ी जबरदस्त बहस
Rise & Fall 2: Swara Bhasker और Shehzad Poonawalla के बीच छिड़ी जबरदस्त बहस
ENT LIVE
Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Controversy: Kashmera Shah ने किया Sunita का खुलकर Support
Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Controversy: Kashmera Shah ने किया Sunita का खुलकर Support
ENT LIVE
The Vvaan Review: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia & Van Devi Folklore
The Vvaan Review: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia & Van Devi Folklore
ENT LIVE
Hunkkaar: The Roar Review | Aneet Padda, Fatima Sana Shaikh & Raghubir Yadav Shine
Hunkkaar: The Roar Review | Aneet Padda, Fatima Sana Shaikh & Raghubir Yadav Shine
ENT LIVE
CBFC की नई गाइडलाइंस से बदले फिल्म सर्टिफिकेशन के नियम, Maatrubhumi भी चर्चा में
CBFC की नई गाइडलाइंस से बदले फिल्म सर्टिफिकेशन के नियम, Maatrubhumi भी चर्चा में
Embed widget