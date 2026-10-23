ITBP DG के बयान पर बोले पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सलमान खुर्शीद- 'चीन के साथ...'

अरुणाचल प्रदेश बॉर्डर पर टकराव की स्थिति को लेकर आईटीबीपी के महानिदेशक के बयान पर कांग्रेस नेता और पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सलमान खुर्शीद ने सरकार पर निशाना साधा है. उन्होंने कहा, इस पर संसद में चर्चा होनी चाहिए, जिससे सच्चाई सामने आ सके.

खुर्शीद ने कहा, 'राहुल गांधी कई दिनों से यही कहते आ रहे हैं. उन्होंने बार-बार कहा है कि चीन के साथ जो कुछ भी हो रहा है, उसकी सच्चाई हमारे सामने नहीं आ रही है. अगर संसद में इस पर विस्तार से चर्चा हो तो कम से कम सच्चाई तो सामने आएगी. सच्चाई सामने आने के बाद आगे क्या करना है, इस पर चर्चा हो सकती है.'

#WATCH | Delhi: On ITBP DG's statement, Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid says, "Rahul ji has been saying this for so many days. He has repeatedly said that the truth about whatever is happening with China is not coming out in front of us. If it is discussed in detail in the Parliament, then at least the truth will come out. Once the truth comes out, then what we have to do further can be discussed. But the truth is never told to us clearly, and there is no point in discussing it. We people do not get the opportunity. These things come out from time to time, and they hurt a lot that, for some reason, a particular person has said this. Whereas the government is not ready to accept this openly. We believe that our relations should be good with China; there is no doubt about it. But there are some problems. How those problems can be solved will be possible only when the truth comes out. You will keep hiding the truth. From the truth If you continue to deny, then no one can say what will happen. And to build a good relationship, first of all, one should understand each other's desires with transparency. One should understand each other's decisions. But this can be done only with transparency. Nothing can be done by hiding."