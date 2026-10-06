CJP ने 10 अक्टूबर के आंदोलन से पहले किया बड़ा ऐलान, सौरव दास बोले- 'Gen Z...'

दिल्ली में कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी (CJP) ने 10 अक्टूबर को बड़े युवा आंदोलन का ऐलान किया है. CJP प्रवक्ता सौरव दास ने कहा कि इस आंदोलन का आह्वान पार्टी ने जरूर किया है, लेकिन यह देश के युवाओं और Gen Z की आवाज है. उन्होंने एक्स पर पोस्ट कर कहा कि युवा अपने वोट के अधिकार और बेहतर व्यवस्था की मांग को लेकर सड़कों पर उतरेंगे.

सौरव दास ने इलेक्शन प्रोसेस को लेकर सवाल उठाया है. उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि वोटर लिस्ट में नाम हटाए जाने से युवाओं के वोट देने के अधिकार पर असर पड़ सकता है. दास ने इसी मुद्दे को बेरोजगारी से भी जोड़ा. उनका कहना है कि अगर आज के युवा अपने वोट के जरिए सिस्टम में बदलाव नहीं ला पाएंगे तो बेरोजगारी जैसी समस्याओं का समाधान कैसे संभव होगा.

#WATCH | Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das says, "Starting October 10th, the country is going to witness a massive mobilization of its youth. Even though the call for this protest may have originated from the 'Cockroach Janata Party,' the call itself belongs to the country's youth—to Gen Z. Gen Z understands that the only way to change their circumstances and the system is through the right to vote. The current system is such that you might go to vote only to discover your name has been removed—deleted—from the voter list. If those in power have created such a system, where can the youth turn? How will their situation improve? How will we address the massive unemployment crisis?... If the right to vote is taken away, nothing will change; the country will continue on its current path—or perhaps get even worse. That is why the youth are coming out on October 10th for a massive protest. We will not back down until CEC Gyanesh Kumar resigns..."