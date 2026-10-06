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हिंदी न्यूज़न्यूज़इंडियाCJP ने 10 अक्टूबर के आंदोलन से पहले किया बड़ा ऐलान, सौरव दास बोले- 'Gen Z...'

CJP ने 10 अक्टूबर के आंदोलन से पहले किया बड़ा ऐलान, सौरव दास बोले- 'Gen Z...'

CJP प्रवक्ता सौरव दास ने 10 अक्टूबर को बड़े युवा आंदोलन का ऐलान किया है. CJP ज्ञानेश कुमार के इस्तीफे और वोटर लिस्ट के मुद्दे को लेकर प्रदर्शन करेगी.

Written By : सौरव कुमार |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 09:34 AM (IST)
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दिल्ली में कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी (CJP) ने 10 अक्टूबर को बड़े युवा आंदोलन का ऐलान किया है. CJP प्रवक्ता सौरव दास ने कहा कि इस आंदोलन का आह्वान पार्टी ने जरूर किया है, लेकिन यह देश के युवाओं और Gen Z की आवाज है. उन्होंने एक्स पर पोस्ट कर कहा कि युवा अपने वोट के अधिकार और बेहतर व्यवस्था की मांग को लेकर सड़कों पर उतरेंगे.

सौरव दास ने इलेक्शन प्रोसेस को लेकर सवाल उठाया है. उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि वोटर लिस्ट में नाम हटाए जाने से युवाओं के वोट देने के अधिकार पर असर पड़ सकता है. दास ने इसी मुद्दे को बेरोजगारी से भी जोड़ा. उनका कहना है कि अगर आज के युवा अपने वोट के जरिए सिस्टम में बदलाव नहीं ला पाएंगे तो बेरोजगारी जैसी समस्याओं का समाधान कैसे संभव होगा.

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इंडिया
Bypolls Election 2026 Voting Live: बंगाल-तमिलनाडु में उपचुनाव, रेजीनगर पुलिस की हिरासत में हुमायूं कबीर
LIVE: बंगाल-तमिलनाडु में उपचुनाव, रेजीनगर पुलिस की हिरासत में हुमायूं कबीर
इंडिया
Explained: नाइजीरिया के वो दर्दनाक विमान हादसे जिनमें गई 200 लोगों तक की जान, 5 सबसे बड़े क्रैश
Explained: नाइजीरिया के वो दर्दनाक विमान हादसे जिनमें गई 200 लोगों तक की जान, 5 सबसे बड़े क्रैश
इंडिया
EXPLAINED: नंदीग्राम से नगांव तक, इन 6 सीटों पर उपचुनाव के लिए वोटिंग जारी, जानें हर सीट का समीकरण
EXPLAINED: नंदीग्राम से नगांव तक, इन 6 सीटों पर उपचुनाव के लिए वोटिंग जारी, जानें हर सीट का समीकरण
इंडिया
CEC ज्ञानेश कुमार के खिलाफ 'महाभियोग नोटिस', पूर्व IAS अफसरों ने लगाए 6 बड़े आरोप
CEC ज्ञानेश कुमार के खिलाफ 'महाभियोग नोटिस', पूर्व IAS अफसरों ने लगाए 6 बड़े आरोप

ज्ञानेश कुमार के इस्तीफे की मांग

CJP लगातार मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त (CEC) ज्ञानेश कुमार के इस्तीफे की मांग कर रही है. उनका कहना है कि जब तक ज्ञानेश कुमार पद से इस्तीफा नहीं देते, तब तक CJP का आंदोलन जारी रहेगा. सौरव दास ने आगे कहा है कि अगर उनके पार्टी से जुड़े लोगों को हिरासत में लिया जाता है या गिरफ्तार किया जाता है, तब भी आंदोलन जारी रहेगा. उन्होंने युवाओं से अपने अधिकारों के लिए आवाज उठाते रहने की अपील की है.

CJP का आंदोलन अब चुनावी अधिकारों पर केंद्रित

CJP का ताजा आंदोलन पहले के प्रदर्शनों से आगे बढ़कर चुनावी अधिकार और वोटर लिस्ट के मुद्दे पर केंद्रित हो गया है. 2 अक्टूबर को मुंबई के शिवाजी पार्क में भी पार्टी ने ज्ञानेश कुमार के इस्तीफे की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन किया था. इसके बाद 10 अक्टूबर को दिल्ली में बड़े प्रदर्शन का ऐलान किया गया.

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About the author सौरव कुमार

4 सालों से डिजिटल मीडिया में काम कर रहे हैं. साल 2022 से एबीपी न्यूज़ से जुड़े हुए हैं. राष्ट्रीय और अंतर्राष्ट्रीय डेस्क की भी जिम्मेदारी संभालते हैं. सेंट्रल यूनिर्वसिटी ऑफ साउथ बिहार से 2022 में पत्रकारिता एवं जनसंचार में स्नातक की डिग्री हासिल की. राजनीति, चुनाव, सामाजिक विषयों और साहित्य में रुचि है. तथ्यों की गहराई और भाषा की संवेदनशीलता पर जोर देते हैं. राजनीति से जुड़ी खबरों पर लगातार लिख रहे हैं
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Published at : 06 Oct 2026 08:48 AM (IST)
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Jantar Mantar CJP Sourav Das
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Bypolls Election 2026 Voting Live: बंगाल-तमिलनाडु में उपचुनाव, रेजीनगर पुलिस की हिरासत में हुमायूं कबीर
LIVE: बंगाल-तमिलनाडु में उपचुनाव, रेजीनगर पुलिस की हिरासत में हुमायूं कबीर
इंडिया
Explained: नाइजीरिया के वो दर्दनाक विमान हादसे जिनमें गई 200 लोगों तक की जान, 5 सबसे बड़े क्रैश
Explained: नाइजीरिया के वो दर्दनाक विमान हादसे जिनमें गई 200 लोगों तक की जान, 5 सबसे बड़े क्रैश
इंडिया
EXPLAINED: नंदीग्राम से नगांव तक, इन 6 सीटों पर उपचुनाव के लिए वोटिंग जारी, जानें हर सीट का समीकरण
EXPLAINED: नंदीग्राम से नगांव तक, इन 6 सीटों पर उपचुनाव के लिए वोटिंग जारी, जानें हर सीट का समीकरण
इंडिया
CEC ज्ञानेश कुमार के खिलाफ 'महाभियोग नोटिस', पूर्व IAS अफसरों ने लगाए 6 बड़े आरोप
CEC ज्ञानेश कुमार के खिलाफ 'महाभियोग नोटिस', पूर्व IAS अफसरों ने लगाए 6 बड़े आरोप
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