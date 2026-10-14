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हिंदी न्यूज़न्यूज़इंडियादिल्ली प्रोटेस्ट: छात्रों पर लाठीचार्ज पर बोले चिराग पासवान- 'मैं इसका समर्थन...'

दिल्ली प्रोटेस्ट: छात्रों पर लाठीचार्ज पर बोले चिराग पासवान- 'मैं इसका समर्थन...'

मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त ज्ञानेश कुमार के इस्तीफे को लेकर आंदोलन कर रहे छात्रों पर दिल्ली पुलिस के कथित लाठीचार्ज को लेकर केंद्रीय मंत्री  चिराग पासवान ने बड़ा बयान दिया है.

Written By : शैलजाकांत मिश्रा |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 05:10 PM (IST)
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दिल्ली में मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त ज्ञानेश कुमार के इस्तीफे को लेकर हुए विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान प्रदर्शनकारियों पर दिल्ली पुलिस के कथित लाठीचार्ज को लेकर केंद्रीय मंत्री  चिराग पासवान ने प्रतिक्रिया दी है. उन्होंने कहा कि छात्रों या किसी के भी खिलाफ वह इस तरह की कार्रवाई का बिल्कुल भी समर्थन नहीं करते हैं. हालांकि, उन्होंने यह भी जोड़ा कि परिस्थितियों को भी समझना बेहद जरूरी है कि यह कहां हुआ और और यह कैसे सामने आया.

पासवान ने आगे कहा, 'हम दोनों पक्षों के विजुअल देखते हैं. ऐसे उदाहरण हैं, जहां असामाजिक तत्व छात्रों और युवाओं को ढाल बनाकर भीड़ में घुसपैठ करते हैं. वे पुलिस से भिड़ जाते हैं और हमें यह नहीं भूलना चाहिए कि पुलिसकर्मी भी इंसान हैं, उनके भी परिवार हैं. इस तरह का हिंसक व्यवहार किसी भी पक्ष की ओर से नहीं होना चाहिए. इस तरह का हिंसक व्यवहार किसी भी पक्ष की ओर से नहीं होना चाहिए.'

क्या बोले केंद्रीय मंत्री?

केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा कि मैं केवल एक दृष्टिकोण से नहीं बोल रहा हूं. कुछ असामाजिक तत्व ऐसे विरोध प्रदर्शनों को अराजकता फैलाने के बहाने के रूप में इस्तेमाल करते हैं. और जब वे पुलिस पर हाथ उठाते हैं तो यह गलत है. इसी तरह, जब प्रशासन इस तरह की कठोर कार्रवाई करता है, चाहे उकसावे के कारण हो या अन्य कारणों से वह भी ठीक नहीं है.

राहुल गांधी पर साधा निशाना

चिराग पासवान ने राहुल गांधी पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा, वह अक्सर हर चीज में राजनीतिक रंग ढूंढने की कोशिश करते हैं, लेकिन मामले को इस हद तक राजनीतिक रंग देना गलत है. इस मुद्दे पर बार-बार प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करना और इसका व्यापक प्रचार करना दिखाता है कि आपकी प्राथमिकताएं साफ नहीं हैं.पहले खुद इस्तीफा दे दीजिए. आपने रायबरेली से इसी चुनाव प्रक्रिया के आधार पर जीत हासिल की, आपकी बहन प्रियंका ने वायनाड से इसी तरह जीत हासिल की. आपके 99 सांसदों ने इसी प्रक्रिया के माध्यम से जीत दर्ज की.'

About the author शैलजाकांत मिश्रा

शैलजाकांत मिश्रा एबीपी लाइव में सीनियर कॉपी एडिटर के तौर पर कार्यरत हैं. इससे पहले उन्होंने कई मीडिया संस्थानों में काम किया है. उन्होंने लोकसभा चुनाव 2024, ऑपरेशन सिंदूर और कई राज्यों के विधानसभा चुनावों की कवरेज की है. पत्रकारिता की पढ़ाई माखनलाल चतुर्वेदी यूनिवर्सिटी, भोपाल से पूरी की. अंतर्राष्ट्रीय संबंध, राजनीति, खेल और समसामयिक घटनाओं से जुड़े विषयों में गहरी रुचि है. वे मूल रूप से उत्तर प्रदेश के हरदोई जिले के निवासी हैं.
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 05:10 PM (IST)
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Chirag Paswan CJP CJP Protest
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