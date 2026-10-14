दिल्ली प्रोटेस्ट: छात्रों पर लाठीचार्ज पर बोले चिराग पासवान- 'मैं इसका समर्थन...'

दिल्ली में मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त ज्ञानेश कुमार के इस्तीफे को लेकर हुए विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान प्रदर्शनकारियों पर दिल्ली पुलिस के कथित लाठीचार्ज को लेकर केंद्रीय मंत्री चिराग पासवान ने प्रतिक्रिया दी है. उन्होंने कहा कि छात्रों या किसी के भी खिलाफ वह इस तरह की कार्रवाई का बिल्कुल भी समर्थन नहीं करते हैं. हालांकि, उन्होंने यह भी जोड़ा कि परिस्थितियों को भी समझना बेहद जरूरी है कि यह कहां हुआ और और यह कैसे सामने आया.

पासवान ने आगे कहा, 'हम दोनों पक्षों के विजुअल देखते हैं. ऐसे उदाहरण हैं, जहां असामाजिक तत्व छात्रों और युवाओं को ढाल बनाकर भीड़ में घुसपैठ करते हैं. वे पुलिस से भिड़ जाते हैं और हमें यह नहीं भूलना चाहिए कि पुलिसकर्मी भी इंसान हैं, उनके भी परिवार हैं. इस तरह का हिंसक व्यवहार किसी भी पक्ष की ओर से नहीं होना चाहिए. इस तरह का हिंसक व्यवहार किसी भी पक्ष की ओर से नहीं होना चाहिए.'

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: On the protest in Delhi, Union Minister Chirag Paswan says, "I certainly do not condone brutality. I would never support the use of force in this manner against students—or anyone else, for that matter. But at the same time, it is also important to understand the circumstances: where it happened, what exactly occurred, and how it unfolded. Because we see visuals from both sides. There are instances where anti-social elements infiltrate the crowd, using students and the youth as a cover. They confront the police—and let’s not forget, police personnel are human beings too; they have families. This kind of escalation shouldn't happen on either side. I am not speaking from just one perspective. There are anti-social elements who use such protests as a pretext to spread anarchy. And it is wrong when they raise their hands against the police. Equally, when the administration takes such harsh action—whether due to provocation or other reasons — that, too, is not appropriate. Rahul Gandhi often tries to find a political angle in everything... But to politicize the matter to this extent and repeatedly hold press conferences about it shows that your priorities are not clearly defined... Resign yourself first—you won from Raebareli based on this very election process; your sister Priyanka won from Wayanad in the same manner; your 99 MPs won through this exact process..."