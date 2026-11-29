केंद्रीय मंत्री चिराग पासवान ने रविवार को कांग्रेस और समाजवादी पार्टी पर तीखा हमला बोला है. दरअसल, उन्होंने DMK प्रमुख एमके स्टालिन और NCP-SP प्रमुख शरद पवार के साथ इंडिया गठबंधन के नेताओं की होने वाली बैठकों को लेकर दोनों पार्टियों पर तंज कसा है. उन्होंने कांग्रेस के नेतृत्व पर यह आरोप लगाया कि पार्टी की लीडरशिप ने कभी भी अपने गठबंधन के सहयोगियों के साथ ईमानदारी से बातचीत करने की कोशिश नहीं की. इसके साथ ही, उन्होंने दोनों पार्टियों पर पहले भी महिला आरक्षण कानून को रोकने का आरोप लगाया.

चिराग पासवान ने इंडिया ब्लॉक के प्रतिनिधियों के आउटरीच पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए सवाल भी उठाए. उन्होंने पूछा कि विपक्ष के नेताओं ने आखिरी बार अपने एयर-कंडीशन्ड कमरों से बाहर अपने कदम कब बाहर रखे थे या फिर अपने गठबंधन के सहयोगियों के साथ किसी भी मुद्दे पर बात करने की सच में कोशिश की थी?

इस दौरान उन्होंने लोकसभा में विपक्ष के नेता राहुल गांधी पर तीखा निशाना साधा. उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि कांग्रेस के नेता ने अपने गठबंधन के सहयोगियों के साथ बातचीत करने के लिए दरवाजे कभी भी खुले नहीं रखे. इसके अलावा, अपने सहयोगियों के साथ सीधी बातचीत करने के बजाय इस प्रक्रिया को अपनी टीम के भरोसे पर छोड़ दिया.

तमिलनाडु में TVK संग सरकार बनाने को लेकर कांग्रेस को घेरा

केंद्रीय मंत्री चिराग पासवान ने रविवार (29 नवंबर, 2026) को न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के साथ बातचीत में तमिलनाडु के पुराने राजनीतिक घटनाक्रमों का जिक्र किया. उन्होंने सवाल किया कि जब कांग्रेस तमिलनाडु में सरकार बनाने जा रही थी, उस समय उन्होंने DMK प्रमुख एमके स्टालिन के साथ बातचीत क्यों नहीं की थी?

#WATCH | Delhi: On INDIA bloc delegation to meet DMK's MK Stalin and NCP-SCP's Sharad Pawar today, Union Minister Chirag Paswan says, "...when was the last time these people even stepped out of their air-conditioned rooms? When did they ever attempt an honest dialogue with any of their alliance partners? Rahul Gandhi never kept the doors of communication open with his allies; his team handles the interactions. They never even attempted to establish direct communication. If they had maintained such communication, for instance, when a government was being formed in Tamil Nadu, why didn’t they engage with Stalin then? They effectively stabbed a party in the back, a party that had stood by them through thick and thin. As for those who still stand with them today, take the Samajwadi Party, for example, is it because of the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh? The Samajwadi Party has always held an anti-women stance..." "...Honestly, I believe that if everyone were to listen to their own conscience, every single MP would support this, because, ultimately, every representative has to return to their own constituency... The fact that even an RJD MP has extended support shows that anyone connected to the public understands the need for greater representation, a sentiment shared by a vast segment of the nation. Half the country’s population strongly desires the implementation of the Women's reservation Act. Yet, in the past, parties like the Congress and the SP blocked it to further their own political agendas; they simply do not want more women in Parliament—they do not want women’s voices to be heard, nor do they want their problems addressed or their suggestions considered. They do not want this—their mindset remains patriarchal, a fact clearly reflected in the statements made by their own leaders."