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हिंदी न्यूज़न्यूज़इंडियाबंगाल की खाड़ी में फिर मंडराया तूफान का खतरा! 13 नवंबर से बदलेगा मौसम

बंगाल की खाड़ी में फिर मंडराया तूफान का खतरा! 13 नवंबर से बदलेगा मौसम

बंगाल की खाड़ी से एक बार फिर तूफान का खतरा मंडरा रहा है. बंगाल की खाड़ी में कम प्रेशर एरिया बन रहा है.

Written By : दीक्षा छाबड़ा |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 02:56 PM (IST)
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बंगाल की खाड़ी में एक बंवडर उठ रहा है. जिसका असर भारत में भी देखने को मिल सकता है. मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक बंगाल की खाड़ी में लो प्रेशर एरिया 13 नवंबर को बन सकता है. जो आगे चलकर एक स्पष्ट कम दबाव के क्षेत्र में बदल जाएगा. इसके उत्तरपश्चिम की ओर बढ़ने और अगले 24 घंटों के दौरान एक स्पष्ट कम दबाव के क्षेत्र में तब्दील होने की संभावना है.  13 नवंबर से पहले बुधवार को बारिश का अलर्ट किया गया है. तमिलनाडु में भारी बारिश होने की उम्मीद है.

ये पहली बार नहीं है जब बंगाल की खाड़ी में कम प्रेशर एरिया बन रहा है. ऐसा कम से कम एक महीने में चौथी बार होगा. मौसम विभाग के वैज्ञानिकों ने इसकी गति पर पैनी नजर रखी हुई है. नजर रखने के पीछे की वजह ये है कि रिपोर्ट्स में कहा गया है कि ये चक्रवार अर्नब और मुरासु के बाद लगातार तीसरा तूफान बन सकता है.उसके बाद ये चेन्नई और उसके पड़ोसी जिलों समेत उत्तरी तमिलनाडु तट से टकरा सकता है.

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मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक 11 नवंबर और 15- 16 नवंबर को तमिलनाडु, पुडुचेरी और कराईकल के कुछ इलाकों में भारी बारिश होने की संभावना है. इसके अलावा 16 नवंबर को केरल और माहे में भी भारी बारिश हो सकती है. मौसम विभाग ने शिवगंगा, रामनाथपुरम, तूतीकोरिन और तिरुनेलवेली जिलों में बुधवार के लिए जगह-जगह भारी बारिश का पूर्वानुमान लगाया है. इसके अलावा राज्य के कई हिस्सों में मध्यम बारिश की संभावना है. कावेरी डेल्टा जिले भी इसमें शामिल हैं.

मछुआरों को दी सलाह
खराब समुद्री हालात को देखते हुए, IMD ने मछुआरों को सलाह दी है कि वे इस दौरान इन इलाकों में समुद्र में न जाएं. फिलहाल आंध्र प्रदेश के लिए कोई खास चेतावनी जारी नहीं की गई है लेकिन मौसम विशेषज्ञ स्थिति पर लगातार नजर बनाए हुए हैं.

ये भी पढ़ें: सोनिया गांधी के PM पद छोड़ने पर घमासान, BJP ने कहा- 'मिल्कियत समझती थीं'

About the author दीक्षा छाबड़ा

दीक्षा छाबड़ा ABP live.Com में सीनियर कॉपी एडिटर हैं. यहां ये  न्यूज डेस्क का हिस्सा हैं. दीक्षा को देश, विदेश और एंटरटेनमेंट की दुनिया में काफी दिलचस्पी है. वो इन सभी के बारे में लिखती हैं. इन्हें पत्रकारिता के जगत में 9 साल पूरे हो चुके हैं. इन्होंने अपने करियर की शुरुआत इंडियन एक्सप्रेस ग्रुप के साथ की थी. इसके बाद से ये इंडिया टीवी, टीवी9 जैसी संस्थाओं में एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क पर काम कर चुकी हैं. दीक्षा ने अपनी पढ़ाई इंडिया टुडे मीडिया इंस्टीट्यूट से की है. संपर्क करें- Mail Id- dikshac@abpnetwork.com, X-https://x.com/Diksha29chhabra
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Published at : 11 Nov 2026 02:56 PM (IST)
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