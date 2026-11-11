बंगाल की खाड़ी में फिर मंडराया तूफान का खतरा! 13 नवंबर से बदलेगा मौसम

बंगाल की खाड़ी में एक बंवडर उठ रहा है. जिसका असर भारत में भी देखने को मिल सकता है. मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक बंगाल की खाड़ी में लो प्रेशर एरिया 13 नवंबर को बन सकता है. जो आगे चलकर एक स्पष्ट कम दबाव के क्षेत्र में बदल जाएगा. इसके उत्तरपश्चिम की ओर बढ़ने और अगले 24 घंटों के दौरान एक स्पष्ट कम दबाव के क्षेत्र में तब्दील होने की संभावना है. 13 नवंबर से पहले बुधवार को बारिश का अलर्ट किया गया है. तमिलनाडु में भारी बारिश होने की उम्मीद है.

ये पहली बार नहीं है जब बंगाल की खाड़ी में कम प्रेशर एरिया बन रहा है. ऐसा कम से कम एक महीने में चौथी बार होगा. मौसम विभाग के वैज्ञानिकों ने इसकी गति पर पैनी नजर रखी हुई है. नजर रखने के पीछे की वजह ये है कि रिपोर्ट्स में कहा गया है कि ये चक्रवार अर्नब और मुरासु के बाद लगातार तीसरा तूफान बन सकता है.उसके बाद ये चेन्नई और उसके पड़ोसी जिलों समेत उत्तरी तमिलनाडु तट से टकरा सकता है.

मौसम संबंधी चेतावनी ! मुख्य बिंदु: (i) एक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण 13 तारीख तक पश्चिमी हिमालयी क्षेत्र में कहीं-कहीं से लेकर काफी व्यापक स्तर तक बारिश/बर्फ बारी होने की संभावना है। इसके अलावा, 12 नवंबर को कश्मीर घाटी मेंकुछ जगहों पर भारी बारिश/बर्फ बारी हो सकती है। (ii) 10 और 11 नवंबर तथा 15 और 16 नवंबर को तमिलनाडु, पुडुचेरी और कराईकल मेंकुछ जगहों पर भारी बारिश होनेकी संभावना है; वहीं 16 नवंबर को के रल और माहे मेंभी भारी बारिश हो सकती है। (iii) 13 नवंबर, 2026 के आसपास दक्षिण-पूर्वी बंगाल की खाड़ी के ऊपर एक कम दबाव का क्षेत्र बनने की संभावना है। इसके उत्तरपश्चिम की ओर बढ़ने और अगले 24 घंटों के दौरान एक स्पष्ट कम दबाव के क्षेत्र में तब्दील होने की संभावना है। Highlights: (i) A western disturbance is likely to cause scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region till 13th with isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall likely over Kashmir valley on 12th November. (ii) Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 10th & 11th November and on 15th & 16th November; Kerala & Mahe on 16th November. (iii) A Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal around 13th November, 2026. It is likely to move northwestwards and become well marked low pressure area during subsequent 24hours. South Peninsular India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 10th-14th November and on 16th November; Kerala & Mahe during 10th-15th November; Lakshadweep during 10th-16th November; Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka during 15th-16th November; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 14th-16th November. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 15th November; Kerala & Mahe on 16th November. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 10th-12th November and during 15th-16th November. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 13th-14th November; Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during 10th-12th November; Rayalaseema on 14th November. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 10th & 11th November and on 15th & 16th November; Kerala & Mahe on 16th November. Northwest India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 10th11th November and during 14th-16th November; Himachal Pradesh during 10th-16th November; Uttarakhand during 12th-13th November. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Punjab during 12th-16th November. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 12th-13th November. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 10th November and during 12th-14th November, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Himachal Pradesh during 12th-13th November. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 12th November. East India: ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 10th-16th November. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Bihar, Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 10th-11th November; Gangetic West Bengal during 10th-12th November. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 10th-15th November, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 15th-16th November. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 10th November. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 10th-14th November. Northeast India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 10th-12th November. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 10th-11th November. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 10th November. ❖ Moderate to intense lightning over Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura on 10th & 11th November. West & Central India: ❖ No significant weather likely over West & Central India during the week. For more information, visit Us : https://t.co/BPpoTbykBF #IMD #WeatherUpdate #WeatherForecast #IMDWeatherUpdate #WeatherAlert #RainfallAlert #RainfallForecast #HeavyRainfall #ThunderstormAlert #LightningAlert #GustyWinds #SouthPeninsularIndia #SouthIndiaWeather #TamilNaduWeather #KeralaWeather