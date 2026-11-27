आयुष्मान खुराना और शरवरी स्टारर 'ये प्रेम मोल लिया' 27 नवंबर, शुक्रवार को सिनेमाघरों में दस्तक दे रही है. इस फिल्म के ट्रेलर को काफी शानदार रिस्पॉन्स मिला था. वहीं इसके गाने भी चार्ट बस्टर में छाए हुए हैं. ऐसे मे 'ये प्रेम मोल लिया' को लेकर काफी उम्मीदें हैं. इन सबके बीच फिल्म का फर्स्ट रिव्यू भी आ गया है. चलिए जानते हैं कि सूरज बड़जात्या निर्देशि ये फिल्म कैसी है?

'ये प्रेम मोल लिया' का फर्स्ट रिव्यू

ट्रेड एनालिस्ट तरण आदर्श ने सूरज बड़जात्या की रोमांटिक फैमिली ड्रामा फिल्म 'ये प्रेम मोल लिया' फर्स्ट रिव्यू शेयर किया है. 'एक्स' (ट्विटर) पर उन्होंने फिल्म की इमोशनल कहानी, फैमिली वैल्यूज, स्टार कास्ट की एक्टिंग और म्यूजिक की तारीफ की है. उन्होंने कहा कि यह फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर एक बड़ा सरप्राइज साबित हो सकती है.

फिल्म को पारंपरिक 'राजश्री' स्टाइल की कहानी कहने के तरीके की वापसी बताते हुए, तरण आदर्श ने लिखा, "सादगी, ईमानदारी, पवित्रता, अच्छाई और परंपराएं... सूरज बड़जात्या ने ये प्रेम मोल लिया में राजश्री के अंदाज को बहुत खूबसूरती से अपनाया है... यह फिल्म एक बड़ा सरप्राइज दे सकती है , इमोशंस की ताकत को कभी कम मत समझिए!"

#OneWordReview... #YehPremMolLiya: HEARTWARMING. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Simplicity. Honesty. Purity. Goodness. Traditions… #SoorajBarjatya follows the #Rajshri template beautifully in #YPML… The film could just spring a big surprise – never underestimate the power of emotions! #YPMLReview At a time when event films are grabbing headlines and dominating conversations across social media, here comes #YPML – a film that reminds you of your roots, your sanskaar, the emotions that bind us, and the importance of familial ties. At the same time, #YPML is progressive in its outlook… It explores the changing dynamics of relationships and drives home an important message about partnership, equality, and understanding. Like all #SoorajBarjatya films, there’s a large family, marriage celebrations, songs, romance, and conflict… However, running parallel to all this is an unconventional plot that dares to challenge societal norms. Like his previous films, #SoorajBarjatya reserves the best for the second half… Most importantly, #YPML gently touches your heart, makes you believe in goodness, reinforces your respect for family, and stirs emotions that may have been sidelined or buried somewhere within you. The screenplay [Surabhi Horo] delivers some terrific moments [no spoilers]… ⭐️ The courtroom sequences – right at the beginning and again just before the climax – are fantastic. ⭐️ #SwanandKirkire’s outburst during the prayer meet is another standout moment. ⭐️ The significance of the toran ritual, explained brilliantly by #AnupamKher, is equally noteworthy. That said, the writing could’ve been sharper in certain portions, particularly in the first half… The narrative has its share of highs and lows, with the momentum fluctuating intermittently. #HimeshReshammiya’s soundtrack is lajawaab and emerges as one of the film’s biggest strengths… The title track and #JhumkaPatola are chartbusters and easily the pick of the lot, while #JaiAmbeBol and #BulayeChhathiMaa further enhance the film’s appeal. #AyushmannKhurrana slips into the character effortlessly… His maturity as an actor shines through in several dramatic moments… Get ready to be surprised by a delightfully impressive performance. #Sharvari looks gorgeous, and her performance is top-notch… What a delight to watch her on screen, displaying such a wide range as an actor! #AnupamKher excels… He brings a rare blend of emotional depth and conviction to the character – a performance that only an actor of his calibre can deliver. #SwanandKirkire springs a pleasant surprise… He has a pivotal role and is absolutely first-rate… Ditto for #GeetaAgrawalSharma, who shines every time she appears on screen. Supriya Pathak Kapur, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Surbhi Tiwari, Shruti Seth, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Kumar, Girish Kulkarni, and Shaad Randhawa are all wonderful. ⭐️ Final word? #YehPremMolLiya is, in simple words, a saaf-suthri, manoranjan se bharpur, paarivarik film in the quintessential #Rajshri format… The film grips you slowly, but surely!