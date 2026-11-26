सूरज बड़जात्या की फिल्म 'ये प्रेम मोल लिया' इन दिनों काफी चर्चा में बनी हुई है. इसकी रिलीज का दर्शकों को बेसब्री से इंतजार है. इस तरह की फिल्म लंबे समय के बाद बड़े पर्दे पर आ रही है. फैमिली ड्रामा के साथ रोमांस का तड़का लगाने वाले सूरज बड़जात्या इसके जरिए 2026 का नया पेयर आयुष्मान खुराना और शरवरी वाघ को पहली बार साथ लेकर आए हैं. ऐसे में अब इसकी फर्स्ट रिव्यू भी सामने आ गया है.

अगर आप 'ये प्रेम मोह लिया' को देखना प्लान कर रहे हैं तो पहले इसका रिव्यू जान लें कि फिल्म की कहानी के साथ ही एक्टर्स की एक्टिंग कैसी है. दरअसल, तरण आदर्श ने 'ये प्रेम मोल लिया' का फर्स्ट रिव्यू दिया है, जिसमें उन्होंने इस नई जोड़ी की केमिस्ट्री तारीफ की साथ ही सूरज बड़जात्या के निर्देशन की भी.

कैसी है 'ये प्रेम मोल लिया' की कहानी?

तरण आदर्श ने फिल्म 'ये प्रेम मोल लिया' की कहानी को लेकर लिखा कि इसकी कहानी दर्शकों को उनकी जड़ों, संस्कारों, आपस में जोड़ने वाली भावनाओं और पारिवारिक रिश्तों की अहमियत की याद दिलाती है. साथ ही ये रिश्तों के बदलते स्वरूप को भी दिखाती है. उन्होंने लिखा, 'सूरज बड़जात्या की सभी फिल्मों की तरह, इसमें भी एक बड़ा परिवार, शादी-ब्याह का जश्न, गाने, रोमांस और टकराव देखने को मिलता है. लेकिन, इन सबके साथ-साथ एक ऐसी अनोखी कहानी भी चलती है, जो सामाजिक नियमों को चुनौती देने की हिम्मत रखती है.'

चार्टबस्टर म्यूजिक और सॉलिड परफॉर्मेंस

इसके साथ ही 'ये प्रेम मोल लिया' के म्यूजिक और एक्टर्स की परफॉर्मेंस के बारे में बात की जाए तो इसमें आयुष्मान खुराना की परफॉर्मेंस की तारीफ की गई है. फिल्म क्रिटिक ने लिखा, 'वो फिल्म में काफी मैच्योर और अपने किरदार में अच्छे लगते हैं. वो अपने कैरेक्टर में घुल गए हैं. शरवरी भी अपने लुक्स और परफॉर्मेंस से हैरान करती हैं. अनुपम खेर ने भी अच्छा खान किया है. अन्य कलाकारों ने भी अच्छा काम किया.'

इसके साथ ही उन्होंने फिल्म के म्यूजिक को लेकर लिखा कि फिल्म में हिमेश रेशमिया के म्यूजिक ट्रैक ने तो जान ही डाल दी. तरण आदर्श ने इसे लाजवाब बताया है. उन्होंने 'झुमका पटोला' को चार्टबस्टर बताया. साथ ही सॉन्ग 'जय छठी मैया' ने भी दर्शकों का दिल जीत लिया.

#OneWordReview... #YehPremMolLiya: HEARTWARMING. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Simplicity. Honesty. Purity. Goodness. Traditions… #SoorajBarjatya follows the #Rajshri template beautifully in #YPML… The film could just spring a big surprise – never underestimate the power of emotions! #YPMLReview At a time when event films are grabbing headlines and dominating conversations across social media, here comes #YPML – a film that reminds you of your roots, your sanskaar, the emotions that bind us, and the importance of familial ties. At the same time, #YPML is progressive in its outlook… It explores the changing dynamics of relationships and drives home an important message about partnership, equality, and understanding. Like all #SoorajBarjatya films, there’s a large family, marriage celebrations, songs, romance, and conflict… However, running parallel to all this is an unconventional plot that dares to challenge societal norms. Like his previous films, #SoorajBarjatya reserves the best for the second half… Most importantly, #YPML gently touches your heart, makes you believe in goodness, reinforces your respect for family, and stirs emotions that may have been sidelined or buried somewhere within you. The screenplay [Surabhi Horo] delivers some terrific moments [no spoilers]… ⭐️ The courtroom sequences – right at the beginning and again just before the climax – are fantastic. ⭐️ #SwanandKirkire’s outburst during the prayer meet is another standout moment. ⭐️ The significance of the toran ritual, explained brilliantly by #AnupamKher, is equally noteworthy. That said, the writing could’ve been sharper in certain portions, particularly in the first half… The narrative has its share of highs and lows, with the momentum fluctuating intermittently. #HimeshReshammiya’s soundtrack is lajawaab and emerges as one of the film’s biggest strengths… The title track and #JhumkaPatola are chartbusters and easily the pick of the lot, while #JaiAmbeBol and #BulayeChhathiMaa further enhance the film’s appeal. #AyushmannKhurrana slips into the character effortlessly… His maturity as an actor shines through in several dramatic moments… Get ready to be surprised by a delightfully impressive performance. #Sharvari looks gorgeous, and her performance is top-notch… What a delight to watch her on screen, displaying such a wide range as an actor! #AnupamKher excels… He brings a rare blend of emotional depth and conviction to the character – a performance that only an actor of his calibre can deliver. #SwanandKirkire springs a pleasant surprise… He has a pivotal role and is absolutely first-rate… Ditto for #GeetaAgrawalSharma, who shines every time she appears on screen. Supriya Pathak Kapur, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Surbhi Tiwari, Shruti Seth, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Kumar, Girish Kulkarni, and Shaad Randhawa are all wonderful. ⭐️ Final word? #YehPremMolLiya is, in simple words, a saaf-suthri, manoranjan se bharpur, paarivarik film in the quintessential #Rajshri format… The film grips you slowly, but surely!