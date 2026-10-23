आयुष्मान खुराना और सारा अली खान की 'उड़ता तीर', 23 अक्टूबर, शुक्रवार को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हुई है. आकाश कौशिक के निर्देशन में बनी यह फिल्म एक अजीबोगरीब गड़बड़ी के इर्द-गिर्द घूमती है, जिससे कई मजेदार सिचुएशन क्रिएट होती हैं. इस फिल्म के सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होने के साथ ही, दर्शकों ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपने रिव्यू भी शेयर करने शुरू कर दिए हैं. चलिए यहां जानते हैं कि ये फिल्म लोगों को कैसी लगी है?

'उड़ता तीर' एक्स रिव्यू

'उड़ता तीर' को लेकर लोगों का शुरुआती रिस्पॉन्स काफी पॉजिटिव लग रहा है, दर्शकों ने फिल्म के ट्विस्ट और कॉमेड की खूब तारीफ की है और देशभक्ति से जुड़े पहलुओं की भी सराहना की है.

ट्विस्ट और कॉमेडी से भरपूर है 'उड़ता तीर'

सोशल मीडिया के एक यूजर ने फिल्म को चार स्टार दिए हैं और इसे एक ऐसी 'मसाला एंटरटेनर' बताया है, जिसमें देशभक्ति के साथ-साथ कई चौंकाने वाले मोड़ भी शामिल हैं. दर्शक ने फिल्म की कहानी और कॉमिक सिचुएशन की भी सराहना की, और बताया कि पूरी फिल्म के दौरान इसमें कॉमेडी बनी रहती है. उन्होंने फिल्म में 'कॉमेडी ऑफ एरर्स' और 'सिचुएशनल कॉमेडी' के मेल को भी हाईलाइट किया, और इसे बॉलीवुड के लिए एक नया और ताजा अंदाज बताया.

#UdtaTeerReview: A Masaledaar Patriotic Comedy with Twists after Twists! RATING: ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 4/5* #UdtaTeer surprises with its twisty narrative that doesn't stop being humourous and funny throughout the runtime. We have seen Deshbhakti films, but nothing like this before! #AyushmannKhurrana is back in the content game as this one adds another unique film in his filmography. The major show stealer is #RahulBose – you have never seen him like this and will never see doing something as funny as this in future. There is a solid backup to the story, every situation makes sense and creates hysterical moments that are hilarious. It's "comedy of errors" and "situational comedy" done right after a long time in Bollywood. #MukulDev is superb, #SuhailNayyar gets a meaty role and our ladies #SaraAliKhan #SmitaTambe are fine. #RamKapoor #BrijendraKala #GulshanGrover add more delightful moments to the film. #AkashKaushik has written a perfect humorous film for his directorial debut and this will make you forget his past work for sure. He ha topped all his previous films with Udta Teer. Patriotism, confusion, comedy, drama, twists, action, thrill and crowd pleasing moments – Udta Teer has it all. Go, book your tickets and you'll definitely enjoy it! — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) October 22, 2026

'उड़ता तीर' कॉमेडी और देशभक्ति से भरी फिल्म

एक अन्य दर्शक ने आयुष्मान खुराना की कॉमेडी और फिल्म के देशभक्ति वाले पहलू की तारीफ की. इस यूजर ने मुकुल देव और राहुल बोस का भी खास जिक्र किया और कहा कि उनके किरदारों से फिल्म में कॉमेडी और बढ़ जाती है. पोस्ट के मुताबिक, थिएटर में मौजूद दर्शक कॉमेडी वाले सीन्स को खूब एंजॉय करते दिखे.

#Udtateer - Ayushman Khurana comedy angle and patriotic angle is really very good. The director Akash has tried to show this in a very good way. #MukulDev and #RahulBose look like very funny characters. The public was very happy watching it, they were enjoying it a lot. If you are getting bored, then go and watch this film. Book your tickets and watch this film, but I guarantee you will not get bored. #SaraAliKhan will be seen as #AyushmanKhurana wife in the film, as we have seen in the trailer. So the film can be very good, book your tickets. @ayushmannk @RahulBose1 — Filmy Telling (@filmytelling) October 22, 2026

राहुल बोस की कॉमेडी के फैन हुए लोग

एक और यूजर ने लिखा, " उड़ता तीर का सफर अब तक काफी मजेदार रहा है. एक चीज जो मेरे लिए बिल्कुल 'आउट ऑफ सिलेबस' थी, वह हैं राहुल बोस. एक ऐसे एक्टर, जो फिल्म के सबसे अजीबोगरीब, लेकिन बेहद मजेदार गैग (मजाकिया सीन) में पूरी तरह से डूब जाते हैं. ऐसी कॉमेडी, जो पुराने हो चुके सोशल मीडिया मीम्स पर निर्भर नहीं है! क्या सरप्राइज है!"

#UdtaTeer has been a fun ride till now! The one aspect that was totally out of syllabus for me is Rahul Bose. An actor who absolutely commits to the most absurd yet hilarious gag in the film! Comedy that doesn’t depend on outdated social media memes! What a shocker! — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) October 23, 2026

कई और ने भी फिल्म की खूब की तारीफ

#UdtaTeerReview: A PATRIOTIC LAUGH RIOT WITH TWISTS YOU WON’T SEE COMING! 🇮🇳🔥 RATING: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4/5) VERDICT- A REFRESHINGLY UNCONVENTIONAL, FULL-ON FAMILY ENTERTAINER! Bollywood has given us countless patriotic dramas and spy thrillers, but #UdtaTeer takes a refreshingly different flight! A spy who forgets his nationality but remembers his patriotism? 😂🇮🇳 Now THAT'S an idea worth exploring! Written and directed by #AkashKaushik, this spy comedy blends situational humour, mistaken identities, espionage, action, emotions and unexpected twists. The biggest win is that the comedy emerges naturally from the situations rather than feeling forced. The result is a genuine LAUGH RIOT with a surprisingly engaging story! THE COMEDY WORKS, AND THE CLIMAX DELIVERS! The first half is packed with hilarious situations, while the second half becomes increasingly intriguing, building towards a terrific final act. The screenplay balances laugh-out-loud moments with patriotic undertones, ensuring that the film is more than just a collection of comic gags. The hospital sequence featuring #RahulBose is an absolute RIOT! His expressions, eye movements and impeccable comic timing prove that silence can sometimes be funnier than dialogue. An outrageous kissing sequence involving him is among the film’s most unforgettable comic moments! 😂 The interval sequence featuring late #MukulDev, alongside scenes involving #RamKapoor and #GulshanGrover, adds further madness. Clever meta-references, unexpected Dharma Productions song placements and playful jabs at Pakistan’s military establishment give the humour its distinctive flavour. PERFORMANCES: RAHUL BOSE STEALS THE SHOW! #AyushmannKhurrana is terrific as the confused spy, effortlessly balancing comedy, action and emotion. His willingness to explore unconventional subjects makes #UdtaTeer one of his strongest post-pandemic outings. However, the biggest surprise is #RahulBose, whose extraordinary comic transformation and impeccable timing make several scenes memorable. Late #MukulDev also leaves a lasting impression. #SaraAliKhan looks charming and contributes to the romantic track, while #SmitaTambe, #SuhailNayyar, #BrijendraKala and the supporting cast complement the madness beautifully. THE CLIMAX: THE REAL GAME-CHANGER! Akash Kaushik deserves credit for backing an unusual premise with a screenplay that maintains a solid narrative foundation. The comedy of errors connects meaningfully with the larger espionage story instead of feeling randomly assembled. The final 20 minutes elevate the film with revelations and twists that reward attentive viewers. The background score builds tension effectively, while the music enhances several comic situations FINAL VERDICT: #UdtaTeer is a rare Bollywood entertainer that wraps patriotism in comedy without losing sight of its central story. Ayushmann's dependable performance, Rahul Bose's scene-stealing brilliance, memorable moments from Mukul Dev and a knockout climax make it a thoroughly enjoyable theatrical experience. If #Dhurandhar explored espionage through intensity, #UdtaTeer chooses confusion, absurdity and laughter as its weapons. Different approaches, different cinematic experiences! For me, this is a refreshing, intelligent and highly entertaining addition to Bollywood's 2026 lineup. It makes you laugh, surprises you when you least expect it and leaves you with plenty to discuss afterwards. FAMILY KE SAATH JAIYE, THEATRES MEIN DEKHIYE AUR ENTERTAINMENT KA FULL DOSE LIJIYE! 👌🏻🔥 TRULY SPEAKING. DIL SE SPEAKING. 🇮🇳❤️ — 🌹हम_बेपरवाह🌹 (@hum_beparwaah) October 23, 2026

#UdtaTeer : An attempt to fizzle out the ongoing tension between two nations by adding a tinge of dry humour, but also affirming: “Watan Ke Aage Kucch Nahi”. @ayushmannk steals the show with a disorganised personality time & again questioning himself: Aakhir Hoon Kaun Main? But with massive realisation of his ‘Deshbhakti’ for India! 🇮🇳 @SaraAliKhan proves to be a good supporting system for him while I did wish her role was extended for more screen presence. Overall - if you’re up for bringing in some humour with lame jokes as well, head for this one as it shall change your chaotic day into a good one! ☝🏻 — Samina Shaikh 🇮🇳 (@saminaUFshaikh) October 23, 2026

TRULY SPEAKING and DILSE SPEAKING🔥 #UdtaTeer is AYUSHMANN KHURRANA's BEST FILM POST PANDEMIC and ONE OF THE BEST FILMS from Bollywood ✅ The Comedy Of errors actually worked as it made everyone laughed without even trying, the Controlled Goosebumps Deshbhakti Factors, #RahulBose & #MukulDev are RIOT.. YE MISS KIA TO SBKCH MISS KIA !! PURI FAMILY KE SATH JAO DEKHNE.. A MUST MUST WATCH with Family 👌🏻🙏🏻 @ayushmannk @mukulldevv @RahulBose1 — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) October 22, 2026

'उड़ता तीर' के बारे में

आकाश कौशिक के निर्देशन में बनी 'उड़ता तीर', स्पाई-कॉमेडी (जासूसी-कॉमेडी) जॉनर में एक अलग और अनोखा रास्ता अपनाती है. फिल्म की कहानी एक ऐसे पाकिस्तानी जासूस के इर्द-गिर्द घूमती है, जिसकी याददाश्त चली जाती है और वह खुद को भारतीय एजेंट मानने लगता है. यही गलतफहमी फिल्म की कॉमेडी का बेस बनती है, जबकि जासूसी और सीमा पार के तनाव इसके बैकड्रॉप का काम करते हैं.

फिल्म में कई अन्य कलाकार भी अहम भूमिकाओं में हैं, जिनमें राहुल बोस, राम कपूर, गुलशन ग्रोवर, मुकुल देव, सुहेल नय्यर, सुप्रिया पिलगांवकर और बृजेंद्र काला शामिल हैं.