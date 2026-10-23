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लाइव टीवीवीडियोखेलशॉर्ट वीडियोवेब स्टोरीजफोटो गैलरीपॉडकास्ट्समूवी रिव्यूओपिनियन
यूजफुल
पर्सनल लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर कम्पैटिबिलिटी कैलकुलेटर कार लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर बीएमआई कैलकुलेटर होम लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर एज कैलकुलेटर एजुकेशन लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर पिन कोड सोने की कीमत चांदी की कीमत AQI
हिंदी न्यूज़मनोरंजनबॉलीवुडUdta Teer X Review: ट्विस्ट और कॉमेडी से भरी है आयुष्मान-सारा की 'उड़ता तीर', लोग बोले- 'कंप्लीट फैमिली एंटरटेरन'

Udta Teer X Review: ट्विस्ट और कॉमेडी से भरी है आयुष्मान-सारा की 'उड़ता तीर', लोग बोले- 'कंप्लीट फैमिली एंटरटेरन'

Udta Teer X Review:'उड़ता तीर' ने सिनेमाघरों में दस्तक दे दी है. इसी के साथ इस फिल्म का फर्स्ट शो देखने वालों ने इसके रिव्यू शेयर करने भी शुरू कर दिए हैं. जिसके मुताबिक फिल्म लोगों को पसंद आई है.

Written By : निशा शर्मा |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 11:24 AM (IST)
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आयुष्मान खुराना और सारा अली खान की 'उड़ता तीर', 23 अक्टूबर, शुक्रवार को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हुई है. आकाश कौशिक के निर्देशन में बनी यह फिल्म एक अजीबोगरीब गड़बड़ी के इर्द-गिर्द घूमती है, जिससे कई मजेदार सिचुएशन क्रिएट होती हैं. इस फिल्म के सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होने के साथ ही, दर्शकों ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपने रिव्यू भी शेयर करने शुरू कर दिए हैं. चलिए यहां जानते हैं कि ये फिल्म लोगों को कैसी लगी है?

'उड़ता तीर' एक्स रिव्यू
'उड़ता तीर' को लेकर लोगों का शुरुआती रिस्पॉन्स काफी पॉजिटिव लग रहा है, दर्शकों ने फिल्म के ट्विस्ट और कॉमेड की खूब तारीफ की है और देशभक्ति से जुड़े पहलुओं की भी सराहना की है.

ट्विस्ट और कॉमेडी से भरपूर है 'उड़ता तीर'
सोशल मीडिया के एक यूजर ने फिल्म को चार स्टार दिए हैं और इसे एक ऐसी 'मसाला एंटरटेनर' बताया है, जिसमें देशभक्ति के साथ-साथ कई चौंकाने वाले मोड़ भी शामिल हैं. दर्शक ने फिल्म की कहानी और कॉमिक सिचुएशन की भी सराहना की, और बताया कि पूरी फिल्म के दौरान इसमें कॉमेडी बनी रहती है. उन्होंने फिल्म में 'कॉमेडी ऑफ एरर्स' और 'सिचुएशनल कॉमेडी' के मेल को भी हाईलाइट किया, और इसे बॉलीवुड के लिए एक नया और ताजा अंदाज बताया.

 

'उड़ता तीर' कॉमेडी और देशभक्ति से भरी फिल्म
एक अन्य दर्शक ने आयुष्मान खुराना की कॉमेडी और फिल्म के देशभक्ति वाले पहलू की तारीफ की. इस यूजर ने मुकुल देव और राहुल बोस का भी खास जिक्र किया और कहा कि उनके किरदारों से फिल्म में कॉमेडी और बढ़ जाती है. पोस्ट के मुताबिक, थिएटर में मौजूद दर्शक कॉमेडी वाले सीन्स को खूब एंजॉय करते दिखे.

 

राहुल बोस की कॉमेडी के फैन हुए लोग
एक और यूजर ने लिखा, " उड़ता तीर का सफर अब तक काफी मजेदार रहा है. एक चीज जो मेरे लिए बिल्कुल 'आउट ऑफ सिलेबस' थी, वह हैं राहुल बोस.  एक ऐसे एक्टर, जो फिल्म के सबसे अजीबोगरीब, लेकिन बेहद मजेदार गैग (मजाकिया सीन) में पूरी तरह से डूब जाते हैं.  ऐसी कॉमेडी, जो पुराने हो चुके सोशल मीडिया मीम्स पर निर्भर नहीं है! क्या सरप्राइज है!" 

 

कई और ने भी फिल्म की खूब की तारीफ

 

 

'उड़ता तीर' के बारे में
आकाश कौशिक के निर्देशन में बनी 'उड़ता तीर', स्पाई-कॉमेडी (जासूसी-कॉमेडी) जॉनर में एक अलग और अनोखा रास्ता अपनाती है. फिल्म की कहानी एक ऐसे पाकिस्तानी जासूस के इर्द-गिर्द घूमती है, जिसकी याददाश्त चली जाती है और वह खुद को भारतीय एजेंट मानने लगता है. यही गलतफहमी फिल्म की कॉमेडी का बेस बनती है, जबकि जासूसी और सीमा पार के तनाव इसके बैकड्रॉप का काम करते हैं.

फिल्म में कई अन्य कलाकार भी अहम भूमिकाओं में हैं, जिनमें राहुल बोस, राम कपूर, गुलशन ग्रोवर, मुकुल देव, सुहेल नय्यर, सुप्रिया पिलगांवकर और बृजेंद्र काला शामिल हैं.

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Published at : 23 Oct 2026 11:17 AM (IST)
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