Explainerदुर्गा पूजाDataLabs#ABPGamesमौसमराशिफलफोटो गैलरीIdeas of IndiaINDIA AT 2047
एक्सप्लोरर
लाइव टीवीवीडियोखेलशॉर्ट वीडियोवेब स्टोरीजफोटो गैलरीपॉडकास्ट्समूवी रिव्यूओपिनियन
यूजफुल
पर्सनल लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर कम्पैटिबिलिटी कैलकुलेटर कार लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर बीएमआई कैलकुलेटर होम लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर एज कैलकुलेटर एजुकेशन लोन EMI कैलकुलेटर पिन कोड सोने की कीमत चांदी की कीमत AQI
हिंदी न्यूज़मनोरंजनबॉलीवुडक्या कॉन्सर्ट आयोजकों के खिलाफ कानूनी कदम उठाएंगी शिल्पा राव? सपोर्ट में आई AICWA

क्या कॉन्सर्ट आयोजकों के खिलाफ कानूनी कदम उठाएंगी शिल्पा राव? सपोर्ट में आई AICWA

शिल्पा राव के मुंबई कॉन्सर्ट में माइक बंद होने पर AICWA ने नाराजगी जताई और कानूनी कार्रवाई में साथ देने की बात कही. शिल्पा ने कहा कि उनका दिल टूट गया, लेकिन फैंस का प्यार उनके साथ रहा.

Written By : हिमांशी चौधरी |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 09:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

शिल्पा राव के मुंबई कॉन्सर्ट में उनका माइक बंद करने का मामला अब तूल पकड़ता नजर आ रहा है. अब इस मामले में ऑल इंडिया सिने वर्कर्स एसोसिएशन ने भी प्रतिक्रिया दी है. एसोसिएशन ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक लंबे पोस्ट के जरिए इस तरह की हरकत की कड़ी निंदा की है और आयोजकों के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्यवाई की चेतावनी दी है.

क्या है पूरा मामला?

24 अक्टूबर को मुंबई के जियो वर्ल्ड गार्डन्स में बॉलीवुड म्यूजिक प्रोजेक्ट का आयोजन हुआ था. इस इवेंट में शिल्पा राव समेत कई सिंगर्स ने परफॉर्म किया. शिल्पा अपनी परफॉर्मेंस के दौरान अगला गाना गाने की तैयारी कर रही थीं, तभी उनका माइक और स्टेज की लाइटें बंद कर दी गई.

इसके बाद करीब 20 मिनट तक वो लाइट ऑन किए जाने का इंतजार करती रहीं लेकिन लाइट्स नहीं जलाई गईं. वो दर्शकों से बात करके उन्हें अलविदा कहना चाहती थीं, लेकिन उन्हें बाय कहने का मौका भी नहीं मिला.

इस घटना पर शिल्पा राव ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अपनी नाराजगी व्यक्त करते हुए कहा था कि आज उनका दिल टूट गया. इसी के साथ उन्होंने उन फैंस को शुक्रिया भी कहा था जो लाइटें बंद होने के बाद भी उनका नाम पुकार रहे थे.

सिने वर्कर्स एसोसिएशन ने क्या कहा?

अब ऑल इंडिया सिने वर्कर्स एसोसिएशन ने एक्स पर एक पोस्ट शेयर करके इस घटना पर नाराजगी जाहिर की है. ये घटना होने के अगले ही दिन यानी 25 अक्टूबर को एसोसिएशन ने एक लंबा पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा, ‘ऑल इंडियन सिने वर्कर्स एसोसिएशन नेशनल अवार्ड विनर शिल्पा राव के साथ बॉलीवुड म्यूजिक प्रोजेक्ट के 10वें संस्करण में हुए बर्ताव की निंदा करता है.’

शिल्पा का माइक बंद होने के बाद कुटले खान को उनकी जगह पर गाने का मौका दिया गया. आरोप है कि जब शिल्पा दर्शकों से बात कर रही थीं, तभी कुटले खान ने गाना शुरू कर दिया. एसोसिएशन ने इसे कलाकार के सम्मान के खिलाफ बताते हुए कहा कि किसी की परफॉर्मेंस के बीच इस तरह माइक और लाइटें बंद करके स्टेज किसी दूसरे कलाकार को सौंपना स्वीकार नहीं किया जा सकता.

आयोजकों को दी चेतावनी

एसोसिएशन ने इस घटना के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्यवाई में शिल्पा के साथ खड़े रहने की बात कही. एसोसिएशन ने पोस्ट में लिखा, ‘एआईसीडब्ल्यूए शिल्पा राव के साथ मजबूती से खड़ी है. अगर वो बॉलीवुड म्यूजिक प्रोजेक्ट के खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई करने का फैसला करती हैं, तो एआईसीडब्ल्यूए हर कानूनी रास्ते से उनका सपोर्ट करेगी.’

एआईसीडब्ल्यूए ने भविष्य में इस तरह की घटनाओं पर सख्त एक्शन की चेतावनी देते हुए लिखा, ‘भविष्य में किसी भी कलाकार के खिलाफ इस तरह का बर्ताव बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा.’

एसोसिएशन ने आगे लिखा, ‘आर्टिस्ट की पर्फोर्मेंस के लिए आप उन्हें पैसे देते हैं. लेकिन इसका मतलग ये नहीं है कि आप कलाकार के मालिक बन गए.’

और पढ़ें

About the author हिमांशी चौधरी

हिमांशी चौधरी पत्रकारिता में ग्रेजुएशन की पढ़ाई पूरी कर चुकीं हैं और फिलहाल ABP Live के साथ बतौर इंटर्न एंटरटेनमेंट बीट पर काम कर रही हैं. इससे पहले वे 'मैं भी भारत' में मल्टीमीडिया प्रोड्यूसर के तौर पर काम कर चुकी हैं, जहां उन्होंने ट्राइबल बीट से जुड़ी न्यूज रिसर्च, स्क्रिप्टिंग, एंकरिंग, वॉयसओवर और डिजिटल कंटेंट प्रोडक्शन की जिम्मेदारी संभाली थी. पत्रकारिता के साथ उन्हें डिजिटल स्टोरीटेलिंग और वीडियो कंटेंट प्रोडक्शन का भी अनुभव है. संपर्क करें-  himanshi.8012@gmail.com
Read More
Published at : 25 Oct 2026 09:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shilpa Rao
और पढ़ें
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

टॉप हेडलाइंस

बॉलीवुड
आयशा खान से मुनव्वर फारूकी का नाम लेकर फैन ने किया मजाक, भाई शाहबाज ने स्टेज से उतारा
आयशा खान से मुनव्वर फारूकी का नाम लेकर फैन ने किया मजाक, भाई शाहबाज ने स्टेज से उतारा
बॉलीवुड
'जेलर 2' रविवार को कर रही धमाका, 9 बजे तक 393 करोड़ पार कलेक्शन
'जेलर 2' रविवार को कर रही धमाका, 9 बजे तक 393 करोड़ पार कलेक्शन
बॉलीवुड
'उड़ता तीर' ने ओपनिंग वीकेंड में काटा गदर, 'जेलर 2' समेत तोड़े 2026 की 9 बड़ी फिल्मों के रिकॉर्ड
'उड़ता तीर' ने ओपनिंग वीकेंड में काटा गदर, 'जेलर 2' समेत तोड़े 2026 की 9 बड़ी फिल्मों के रिकॉर्ड
बॉलीवुड
'140 करोड़ लोगों...', बीजेपी को 'झूठी पार्टी' कहने पर नसीरुद्दीन शाह पर बरसे 'महाभारत' के युधिष्ठिर
'140 करोड़ लोगों...', बीजेपी को 'झूठी पार्टी' कहने पर नसीरुद्दीन शाह पर बरसे 'महाभारत' के युधिष्ठिर
Advertisement

वीडियोज

Sandeep Chaudhary: रामलीला मैदान रैली पर बवाल..लोकतंत्र का है सवाल? | Congress Rally | INDIA Bloc
PM Modi Varanasi Air Show: बनारस के नमो घाट से 'पावर शो' | Indian Air Force | UP
Congress Ramlila Maidan Rally: देश में त्योहार रैली पर तकरार! | Delhi News | Rahul Gandhi
Big Breaking | Anant Singh Expelled from JDU: पार्टी से बाहर होते ही क्या बोले अनंत सिंह? | ABP
Bareily Ke Bachchan: Sangam फंसी धर्मसंकट में! मस्ती के बीच Satluj-Nirgun में छिड़ी तगड़ी जंग!
Advertisement

फोटो गैलरी

Advertisement
हॅलो गेस्ट
एडवर्टाइज विथ असप्राइवेसी पॉलिसीकॉन्टैक्ट अससेंड फीडबैकअबाउट असकरियर्स

पर्सनल कार्नर

टॉप आर्टिकल्स
टॉप रील्स
विश्व
इजरायल में चुनाव से पहले नेतन्याहू की ईरान को लेकर चेतावनी- 'परमाणु खतरा...'
इजरायल में चुनाव से पहले नेतन्याहू की ईरान को लेकर चेतावनी- 'परमाणु खतरा...'
बिहार
अनंत सिंह का MLA पद जाएगा? विधानसभा स्पीकर की पहली प्रतिक्रिया
अनंत सिंह का MLA पद जाएगा? विधानसभा स्पीकर की पहली प्रतिक्रिया
क्रिकेट
दीप्ति शर्मा ने शतक लगाकर रचा इतिहास, ऐसा करने वाली पहली भारतीय खिलाड़ी!
दीप्ति शर्मा ने शतक लगाकर रचा इतिहास, ऐसा करने वाली पहली भारतीय खिलाड़ी!
साउथ सिनेमा
'जेलर 2' ने यूके में रचा इतिहास, बनी ऑल टाइम नंबर 1 हाईएस्ट ग्रॉसिंग तमिल फिल्म
'जेलर 2' ने यूके में रचा इतिहास, बनी ऑल टाइम नंबर 1 हाईएस्ट ग्रॉसिंग तमिल फिल्म
इंडिया
'मोदी का बाप भी जाएगा', प्रधानमंत्री पर खरगे का विवादित बयान, कार्यक्रम में हंगामा
'मोदी का बाप भी जाएगा', प्रधानमंत्री पर खरगे का विवादित बयान, कार्यक्रम में हंगामा
इंडिया
डीके शिवकुमार की प्राइवेट कंपनियों को चेतावनी, बोले- 'कर्नाटक में कन्नड़ लोग ही...'
डीके शिवकुमार की प्राइवेट कंपनियों को चेतावनी, बोले- 'कर्नाटक में कन्नड़ लोग ही...'
ऑटो
हाईवे पर इमरजेंसी में नहीं लग रहा 1033, तुरंत करें ये काम
हाईवे पर इमरजेंसी में नहीं लग रहा 1033, तुरंत करें ये काम
लाइफस्टाइल
घर में नहीं है किचन गार्डन की जगह, जानें कैसे किराए पर उगाएं ताजी सब्जियां?
घर में नहीं है किचन गार्डन की जगह, जानें कैसे किराए पर उगाएं ताजी सब्जियां?
ENT LIVE
Rise & Fall 2: Swara Bhasker और Shehzad Poonawalla के बीच छिड़ी जबरदस्त बहस
Rise & Fall 2: Swara Bhasker और Shehzad Poonawalla के बीच छिड़ी जबरदस्त बहस
ENT LIVE
Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Controversy: Kashmera Shah ने किया Sunita का खुलकर Support
Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Controversy: Kashmera Shah ने किया Sunita का खुलकर Support
ENT LIVE
The Vvaan Review: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia & Van Devi Folklore
The Vvaan Review: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia & Van Devi Folklore
ENT LIVE
Hunkkaar: The Roar Review | Aneet Padda, Fatima Sana Shaikh & Raghubir Yadav Shine
Hunkkaar: The Roar Review | Aneet Padda, Fatima Sana Shaikh & Raghubir Yadav Shine
ENT LIVE
CBFC की नई गाइडलाइंस से बदले फिल्म सर्टिफिकेशन के नियम, Maatrubhumi भी चर्चा में
CBFC की नई गाइडलाइंस से बदले फिल्म सर्टिफिकेशन के नियम, Maatrubhumi भी चर्चा में
Embed widget