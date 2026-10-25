क्या कॉन्सर्ट आयोजकों के खिलाफ कानूनी कदम उठाएंगी शिल्पा राव? सपोर्ट में आई AICWA

शिल्पा राव के मुंबई कॉन्सर्ट में उनका माइक बंद करने का मामला अब तूल पकड़ता नजर आ रहा है. अब इस मामले में ऑल इंडिया सिने वर्कर्स एसोसिएशन ने भी प्रतिक्रिया दी है. एसोसिएशन ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक लंबे पोस्ट के जरिए इस तरह की हरकत की कड़ी निंदा की है और आयोजकों के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्यवाई की चेतावनी दी है.

क्या है पूरा मामला?

24 अक्टूबर को मुंबई के जियो वर्ल्ड गार्डन्स में बॉलीवुड म्यूजिक प्रोजेक्ट का आयोजन हुआ था. इस इवेंट में शिल्पा राव समेत कई सिंगर्स ने परफॉर्म किया. शिल्पा अपनी परफॉर्मेंस के दौरान अगला गाना गाने की तैयारी कर रही थीं, तभी उनका माइक और स्टेज की लाइटें बंद कर दी गई.

इसके बाद करीब 20 मिनट तक वो लाइट ऑन किए जाने का इंतजार करती रहीं लेकिन लाइट्स नहीं जलाई गईं. वो दर्शकों से बात करके उन्हें अलविदा कहना चाहती थीं, लेकिन उन्हें बाय कहने का मौका भी नहीं मिला.

इस घटना पर शिल्पा राव ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अपनी नाराजगी व्यक्त करते हुए कहा था कि आज उनका दिल टूट गया. इसी के साथ उन्होंने उन फैंस को शुक्रिया भी कहा था जो लाइटें बंद होने के बाद भी उनका नाम पुकार रहे थे.

सिने वर्कर्स एसोसिएशन ने क्या कहा?

अब ऑल इंडिया सिने वर्कर्स एसोसिएशन ने एक्स पर एक पोस्ट शेयर करके इस घटना पर नाराजगी जाहिर की है. ये घटना होने के अगले ही दिन यानी 25 अक्टूबर को एसोसिएशन ने एक लंबा पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा, ‘ऑल इंडियन सिने वर्कर्स एसोसिएशन नेशनल अवार्ड विनर शिल्पा राव के साथ बॉलीवुड म्यूजिक प्रोजेक्ट के 10वें संस्करण में हुए बर्ताव की निंदा करता है.’

शिल्पा का माइक बंद होने के बाद कुटले खान को उनकी जगह पर गाने का मौका दिया गया. आरोप है कि जब शिल्पा दर्शकों से बात कर रही थीं, तभी कुटले खान ने गाना शुरू कर दिया. एसोसिएशन ने इसे कलाकार के सम्मान के खिलाफ बताते हुए कहा कि किसी की परफॉर्मेंस के बीच इस तरह माइक और लाइटें बंद करके स्टेज किसी दूसरे कलाकार को सौंपना स्वीकार नहीं किया जा सकता.

आयोजकों को दी चेतावनी

एसोसिएशन ने इस घटना के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्यवाई में शिल्पा के साथ खड़े रहने की बात कही. एसोसिएशन ने पोस्ट में लिखा, ‘एआईसीडब्ल्यूए शिल्पा राव के साथ मजबूती से खड़ी है. अगर वो बॉलीवुड म्यूजिक प्रोजेक्ट के खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई करने का फैसला करती हैं, तो एआईसीडब्ल्यूए हर कानूनी रास्ते से उनका सपोर्ट करेगी.’

AICWA Condemns Disrespect Shown to National Award-Winning Singer Shilpa Rao at the Bollywood Music Project 10th Edition Mumbai, 25 October 2026 The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) strongly condemns the treatment of National Award-winning singer Shilpa Rao during her live performance at the 10th edition of the Bollywood Music Project (BMP) in Mumbai on 24 October 2026. Shilpa Rao was performing live on stage when her microphone and lights were forcibly switched off by the organisers. She remained on stage for some time. After her mic was switched off, another performer, Kutle Khan of the Kutle Khan Project, was allowed to sing in her place, and he began singing midway through her address. Forcibly cutting a performing artist's sound and lighting mid-show, and then handing the stage to another act, is completely unacceptable. Shilpa Rao is a National Award winner and one of the most respected voices in Indian music. Her songs have been loved by audiences across the country, including "Tose Naina" (Anwar), "Khuda Jaane" (Bachna Ae Haseeno), "Bulleya" (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), "Chaleya" (Jawan) and "Ghungroo" (War). To treat an artist of her stature this way, on the stage of an anniversary edition, is a direct insult to her dignity and to the honour she has earned. When the mic and lights were switched off, the audience stood by Shilpa Rao and kept calling out her name, lifting her spirits. In a heartfelt note on Instagram, she wrote that a little piece of her heart broke that night, that the audience's love was felt even after the music stopped, and that she will come back to Mumbai. AICWA salutes the audience for standing with a true artist. AICWA's position: •AICWA condemns, in the harshest terms, the humiliation the Bollywood Music Project inflicted on National Award-winning singer Shilpa Rao while she was performing live on stage. Such behaviour towards an artist will never be tolerated. •AICWA stands firmly with Shilpa Rao. If she chooses to take any action against the Bollywood Music Project, AICWA will support her through every legal avenue. •If any artist is mistreated in the future, AICWA will take strict action against those responsible, as per the law. The humiliation of an artist will not be tolerated. •We call on the organisers to respect artists. If this behaviour continues, artists will refuse to perform at their events. •Artists are invited to showcase their art. Paying for a performance does not mean owning the performer. Anyone who believes otherwise is mistaken, and that attitude is wrong. •An artist wants respect, not humiliation. No artist should ever face such treatment on a live stage. | #ShilpaRao | #AICWA | #AllIndianCineWorkersAssociation | #Singer | #BollywoodMusicProject | | @shilparao11 | @bmp_online | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians_india |