नितेश तिवारी की 'रामायण' साल की मच अवेटेड फिल्म थी. फाइनली इस मूवी ने 5 नवंबर यानी आज सिनेमाघरों में दस्तक दी है है. वहीं इस फिल्म का फर्स्ट डे फर्स्ट शो देखने वालों ने सोशल मीडिया पर इसका रिव्यू शेयर करना भी शुरू कर दिया है. चलिए यहां जानते हैं कि ये फिल्म लोगों को कैसी लगी है?

'रामायण' लोगों को कैसी लगी?

नितेश तिवारी द्वारा निर्देशित और नमित मल्होत्रा ​​व यश द्वारा को प्रोड्यूस इस फिल्म में शानदार कलाकार हैं, जिनमें रणबीर कपूर, साई पल्लवी, रवि दुबे और यश मुख्य भूमिकाओं में हैं. खबरों के अनुसार, देश भर के कई सिनेमाघरों में सुबह के शो 'हाउसफुल' रहे, प्रशंसक इस महाकाव्य ड्रामा का पहला शो देखने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में सिनेमाघरों में उमड़ पड़े. इसी के साथ अब सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने 'रामायण' के शानदार रिव्यू शेयर किए हैं.

विजुअल्स-कास्ट की हो रही तारीफ

सोशल मीडिया यूज़र्स इसके शानदार विजुअल्स और स्टार कास्ट के बेहतरीन अभिनय की तारीफ कर रहे हैं. एक यूज़र ने 'रामायण' को "खूबसूरत दृश्यों, दमदार अभिनय और भावुक कहानी वाला एक शानदार सिनेमाई अनुभव" बताया. एक यूज़र ने बैकग्राउंड म्यूजिक और एक्शन सीन्स की भी तारीफ की. फिल्म की खूबियों के तौर पर, उन्होंने इसके सीन्स, अभिनय और संगीत को बेहतरीन बताया. वहीं कमियों का जिक्र करते हुए, उन्होंने कहा कि फिल्म की "रफ़्तार धीमी है, कुछ हिस्से उबाऊ हैं और कहानी को ठीक से नहीं बुना गया है."

रणबीर कपूर की एक्टिंग ने बनाया दीवाना

रामायण मूवी में इंटरवल हो गया है और मैं कहूंगा कि अब तक यह 5/5 स्टार है...राम के रोल में रणबीर कपूर बेहतरीन हैं और रावण के रोल में यश बॉस कमाल के हैं. फिल्म का बैकग्राउंड म्यूजिक (BGM) बहुत बढ़िया है; हंस ज़िमर और ए आर रहमान ने शानदार काम किया है.पूरे रिव्यू के साथ फिर आऊंगा...

कई और ने भी फिल्म की काफी तारीफ की है.

Ramayana - part 1 Legendary cinema When Ramayana teaser came I had zero expectations When trailers came I wasn’t too impressed But when I saw Yash Shiva Tandav song trailer I thought vow this is gonna be good I went with huge expectations and still I was blown away by the movie You go with any expectations it will still surprise you It will still vow you It will still make you cry It will still give you goosebumps It will still make you feel Yea this is cinema at it best Indian epics deserve to be told in a world class film like how Hollywood showed Odyssey this year or Gladiator or Lord of the rings And it came in form of Ramayana Man, each frame is straight from heaven The actors look like real Gods The world building looks like real places depicted in epics at all their grandeur The music sounded like Oscar worthy The VFX felt like wow you are in a different world The emotions make you cry The entire episode of Rama going to vanvas was like a poetry on screen It makes you feel inside ur heart why Rama became God It makes you think - this family of brothers mothers wives is the Best family that ever lived in human history cos they are Gods born to teach us how to live like humans Yash - I think god created him to bring Ravan alive on screen Infact I will watch Ramayana 10 times just for that first 40 min of Ravana back story Yash makes it too difficult not to fall for Ravana No actor has ever done it for a villain in last 50 years after Amjad Khan in Sholay And whosoever took that decision to give him Sharad Kelkar voice over deserves a hug Ranbir as Rama I donno, but this is best Rama I have seen after NT RAMA RAO (from a Telugu person I don’t think I can praise any more) The scene where Surpanaka (rakul is the best actress in the movie) falls for him makes you feel like real God is on screen This is best Rama ever in Hindi cinema Nitish Tiwari - Hats off to you I never thought anyone can match SS Rajamouli in bringing a world alive on screen and you did it and you did with a story we all know and hence there is no surprise here like in Bahubali Still the movie hooks you on every scene and I watched in Texas where there is no interval break - 3 hour 15 min and I was like can I please please watch part 2 right now I don’t want to go home Namit Malhotra - you deserve every praise and all the respect for bringing the best anyone can give to an Indian epics This is K ASIF moment for Indian cinema Indian cinema has truly arrived in the world and we can proudly say we can also make movies like LoTR or Dune now I have to appreciate AR Rehman and Hans Zimmer for making world class music worthy of such movie I will it 4.9/5 cos I didn’t like Sai Pallavi If there was anyone who could match Ranbir and look like Goddess It would be 10 out of 5 stars 🌟 And last thing - JATAYU is my fav character in the entire movie The last scene between Ravan and Jatayu will go in Indian movie history as one of the greatest action sequences The sheer imagination quality and how well they have shown JATAYU makes you just cry and yearn for him And Ravana Soorpanakha and Jatayu decisions which is very different from anything we have seen in Ramayana are what makes this movie so special and interesting PS - Watch it only on IMAX 3D you will feel like you are seeing real God and Asuras on screen