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हिंदी न्यूज़मनोरंजनबॉलीवुडRamayana X Review: 'रामायण' में 'राम' बन छाए रणबीर कपूर, 'रावण' के किरदार में यश लगें कमाल, VFX पर फिदा हुए लोग

Ramayana X Review: 'रामायण' में 'राम' बन छाए रणबीर कपूर, 'रावण' के किरदार में यश लगें कमाल, VFX पर फिदा हुए लोग

Ramayana X Review:रणबीर कपूर की 'रामायण' को दर्शकों से जबरदस्त रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है. यहां फिल्म का सोशल मीडिया रिव्यू जान सकते हैं.

Written By : निशा शर्मा |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 11:03 AM (IST)
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नितेश तिवारी की  'रामायण' साल की मच अवेटेड फिल्म थी. फाइनली इस मूवी ने 5 नवंबर यानी आज सिनेमाघरों में दस्तक दी है है. वहीं इस फिल्म का फर्स्ट डे फर्स्ट शो देखने वालों ने  सोशल मीडिया पर इसका रिव्यू शेयर करना भी शुरू कर दिया है. चलिए यहां जानते हैं कि ये फिल्म लोगों को कैसी लगी है? 

'रामायण' लोगों को कैसी लगी? 
नितेश तिवारी द्वारा निर्देशित और नमित मल्होत्रा ​​व यश द्वारा को प्रोड्यूस इस फिल्म में शानदार कलाकार हैं, जिनमें रणबीर कपूर, साई पल्लवी, रवि दुबे और यश मुख्य भूमिकाओं में हैं. खबरों के अनुसार, देश भर के कई सिनेमाघरों में सुबह के शो 'हाउसफुल' रहे, प्रशंसक इस महाकाव्य ड्रामा का पहला शो  देखने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में सिनेमाघरों में उमड़ पड़े. इसी के साथ अब सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने 'रामायण' के शानदार रिव्यू शेयर किए हैं.

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बॉलीवुड
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विजुअल्स-कास्ट की हो रही तारीफ
सोशल मीडिया यूज़र्स इसके शानदार विजुअल्स और स्टार कास्ट के बेहतरीन अभिनय की तारीफ कर रहे हैं. एक यूज़र ने 'रामायण' को "खूबसूरत दृश्यों, दमदार अभिनय और भावुक कहानी वाला एक शानदार सिनेमाई अनुभव" बताया. एक यूज़र ने बैकग्राउंड म्यूजिक और एक्शन सीन्स की भी तारीफ की. फिल्म की खूबियों के तौर पर, उन्होंने इसके सीन्स, अभिनय और संगीत को बेहतरीन बताया. वहीं कमियों का जिक्र करते हुए, उन्होंने कहा कि फिल्म की "रफ़्तार धीमी है, कुछ हिस्से उबाऊ हैं और कहानी को ठीक से नहीं बुना गया है."

 

रणबीर कपूर की एक्टिंग ने बनाया दीवाना
रामायण मूवी में इंटरवल हो गया है और मैं कहूंगा कि अब तक यह 5/5 स्टार है...राम के रोल में रणबीर कपूर बेहतरीन हैं और रावण के रोल में यश बॉस कमाल के हैं. फिल्म का बैकग्राउंड म्यूजिक (BGM) बहुत बढ़िया है; हंस ज़िमर और ए आर रहमान ने शानदार काम किया है.पूरे रिव्यू के साथ फिर आऊंगा...

 

कई और ने भी फिल्म की काफी तारीफ की है. 

 

 

 

 

एक ने फिल्म के लंबे रनटाइम को इसकी कमी बताया

 

'रामायण' के बारे में
'रामायण' में रणबीर कपूर, साई पल्लवई और यश के अलावा सनी देओल, रवि दुबे, लारा दत्ता, रकुल प्रीत सिंह और अरुण गोविल सहित कई कलाकारों ने अहम रोल प्ले किया है. ये फिल्म 5 नवंबर यानी आज दिवाली से पहले सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हुई है. 

About the author निशा शर्मा

निशा शर्मा ABP Live में सीनियर फ्रीलांस पत्रकार हैं और एंटरटेनमेंट बीट संभालती हैं. उन्हें मीडिया इंडस्ट्री में 8 साल से ज्यादा का अनुभव है और बॉक्स ऑफिस की खबरों पर उनकी बेहतरीन पकड़ है. निशा मुख्य रूप से फिल्मों के बजट, बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन, कमाई और नफे-नुकसान से जुड़े सटीक आंकड़ों और विश्लेषण पर लिखती हैं. उन्होंने अपने करियर की शुरुआत 'आजतक' से की थी. इसके बाद वे 'फोकस टीवी' और 'साधना न्यूज' में बतौर प्रोड्यूसर काम किया. नेशनल और स्पेशल स्टोरीज की जिम्मेदारी संभाल चुकी हैं. निशा ने दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी से ग्रेजुएशन और वाईडब्ल्यूसीए (YWCA), नई दिल्ली से मास कम्युनिकेशन में पीजी किया है.
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Published at : 05 Nov 2026 10:48 AM (IST)
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टॉप हेडलाइंस

बॉलीवुड
Ramayana Movie LIVE: 'रामायण' ने जीता लोगों का दिल, रावण-जटायु के सीन पर तालियों से गूंंजे थिएटर, रणबीर की एक्टिंग की हुई तारीफ
LIVE: 'रामायण' ने जीता लोगों का दिल, रणबीर की एक्टिंग की हुई तारीफ
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