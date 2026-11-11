रणबीर कपूर की फिल्म 'रामायण' की न सिर्फ आम फैंस बल्कि फिल्मी जगत के दिग्गज भी जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं. जाने-माने फिल्म निर्देशक रामगोपाल वर्मा ने तो ये फिल्म दो बार देख ली है और दूसरी बार फिल्म देखने के बाद उन्होंने एक लंबा-चौड़ा पोस्ट एक्स पर शेयर किया है. उन्होंने फिल्म के बड़े पैमाने पर बनने की तारीफ की. साथ ही वीएफएक्स को और तकनीक को भी काफी सराहा. जबकि बॉलीवुड वालों पर भड़कते हुए कहा कि ये नमित मल्होत्रा की तरफ से उनके मुंह पर तमाचा है.

इसकी 'आत्मा' इसके विशाल पैमाने में ही बसी है

रामगोपाल वर्मा ने एक्स पर एक पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा, 'मैंने दूसरी बार 'रामायण' देखी. इसका एनालिसिस एक राम भक्त के रूप में नहीं, बल्कि बतौर फिल्म दर्शक के नज़रिए से है. इत्तेफाक से मैं नास्तिक हूं.' उन्होंने फिल्म को मिले अन्य रिव्यूज को लेकर कहा कि उनमें कहा गया कि संगीत बेहतर हो सकता था और इसके बड़े स्केल की भी तारीफ की गई, लेकिन इसके बावजूद कहा जाता है कि इसमें 'आत्मा' की कमी है. हालांकि रामगोपाल ने आगे कहा कि इसकी आत्मा इसके बड़े स्केल पर बने होने में ही बसी हुई है.

'बॉलीवुड वालों के मुंह पर जोरदार तमाचा है...'

डायरेक्टर नितेश तिवारी और प्रोड्यूसर नमित मल्होत्रा की तारीफ करते हुए रागोपाल ने कहा कि उन्होंने वो कर दिखाया है जिसके बारे में किसी ने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था. मुझे ऐसा लगा जैसे इसके सामने हॉलीवुड की सबसे बेहतरीन फिल्में भी 'स्टेज प्ले' जैसी हैं. फिल्ममेकर ने आगे रावण और जटायु के फाइट सीन को सांसें रोक देने वाला बताया.

Watched #Ramayana for the 2nd time and incidentally I am an atheist and so this analysis is from a film watcher and not as a ram bhakt While other reviews grudgingly note its scale and then hedge with “but the soul is missing” or “music could be better ,” etc , what they are missing is that the soul is in the scale and the emotion is in the humongous ambition of all the wonderfully talented people behind the making of this film @NiteshTiwari22 and @NamitMalhotra have achieved what no one in Indian cinema never even dreamt of.. They have taken the devotional Juice from a well known epic and placed it on a canvas that made me as a viewer feel , the greatest Hollywood films as stage plays. The opening cosmic battle, Ravana’s ten heads materialising not as a gimmick but as a living expression of knowledge and internal conflicts, the forests that feel more creature like themselves than the creatures they host , and standing high above all the breath stopping climactic Jatayu sequence … these are not mere Vfx effects. They are actually galactic events of the future brightness of Indian cinematic cosmos This is Namit Malhotra’s slap on the faces and a kick in the crotches of Bollywoodians to wake them up from their lazy slumberness to show them what all is possible it there’s a will @TheNameisYash ‘s Ravana is not a performance of the year, but it is of many decades .. I say that because I simply can’t remember anything I ever saw with his kind of a electrifying effect ever since I started watching cinema He does not play a villain. He plays a man who has earned his power through penance, intelligence, and a refusal to bow .. The backstory the trauma, the devotion to Shiva, the ambition that becomes a prison , brilliantly written by #SridharRaghavan has been enacted with a combination of both a crystal clear clarity along with a monstrous force of reaching far beyond an objective destination so colourfully displayed with magnetic precision when he intrinsically ponders with his ten heads before taking the decision of kidnapping Sita .. Every review that calls him the show stealer is correct, but what they missed is the larger picture that his portrayal made Ravana look like the gravitational centre of Rama In short there’s no Rama without Ravana Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram is the necessary counterweight against the worldly evils which anyway was the whole point of his godly status Critics who wanted constant emoting from Ranbir saying he’s got same expression throughout are flmissing the point that Ram is defined by what he withholds and not by what he expresses His quiet acceptance of the exile, his controlled violence in the forest sequences, his stillness that so wonderfully contained an absolute certainty is the hardest thing to play for an actor because when he finally acts , it’s not his arrows alone which find their mark , but more than that its his principles which pierce What I loved about @HansZimmer and @arrahman is that they did not compete with the imagery but they rather flowed with it. The score does not try to reinvent devotion. It just amplifies the existing mass of the specific emotion and more importantly pin points the choices of its characters .. Songs that feel “functional” to some critics are doing the correct job because they do not interrupt the momentum of a three hour epic that is slowly building towards a confrontation The Tandav energy and the aerial combat cues strike hard with a never before seen or experienced force. In a film this large, restraint in the music is not a lay back , but It is a volatile high energy concoction of discipline and strategy In my not so humble opinion what the negative reviews state as problems are actually the film’s real strengths. The so called length is very necessary because one cannot establish Ravana’s scale and then compress Ram’s exile into just a highlight reel without losing the predicament of an impending inevitability . I love Tiwari because he refuses to cheapen the moral stakes and turn the story into a masala action drama and the result of that conviction of his is a film that can be watched by families , youngsters , Gen Z etc etc and still hit the front benchers of the small and tiny towns . This is the first ever Indian film that can stand above each and every large scale international production with its head held high and with an immense pride . That’s because it does not borrow the language of the Lord of the Rings or Avatar . Instead it takes inspirations to dig into its own rich Indian backyard with the greatest ever stories which have been waiting to be excavated Reviews might have given 2,3,5 whatever starts but I feel It’s an insult to india and it’s cinema to review this film The negative reviewers are looking at a mountain and complaining that the path is steep and uneven but that’s because they are too small in comparison to the garangutan architects who built this mountainous Taj Mahal of cinema Ramayana: Part 1 is the opening statement of a new standard for Indian cinema and whatever film will be made after November 5 th will now be measured against it , and the only thing which will destroy Ramayana part 1 will be Ramayana part 2 🙏🙏🙏