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हिंदी न्यूज़मनोरंजनबॉलीवुड'बॉलीवुड वालों के मुंह पर जोरदार तमाचा', रामगोपाल वर्मा ने दूसरी बार देखी 'रामायण', कर दी ये बड़ी भविष्यवाणी

'बॉलीवुड वालों के मुंह पर जोरदार तमाचा', रामगोपाल वर्मा ने दूसरी बार देखी 'रामायण', कर दी ये बड़ी भविष्यवाणी

रामगोपाल वर्मा ने रिलीज के सात दिन के भीतर दूसरी बार 'रामायण' देखी है. उन्होंने एक्स पर एक लंबा-चौड़ा पोस्ट करते हुए फिल्म की जमकर तारीफ की और इसे सिनेमा का ताजमहल बताया.

Written By : संदीप मेहरा |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 07:57 PM (IST)
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रणबीर कपूर की फिल्म 'रामायण' की न सिर्फ आम फैंस बल्कि फिल्मी जगत के दिग्गज भी जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं. जाने-माने फिल्म निर्देशक रामगोपाल वर्मा ने तो ये फिल्म दो बार देख ली है और दूसरी बार फिल्म देखने के बाद उन्होंने एक लंबा-चौड़ा पोस्ट एक्स पर शेयर किया है. उन्होंने फिल्म के बड़े पैमाने पर बनने की तारीफ की. साथ ही वीएफएक्स को और तकनीक को भी काफी सराहा. जबकि बॉलीवुड वालों पर भड़कते हुए कहा कि ये नमित मल्होत्रा की तरफ से उनके मुंह पर तमाचा है.

इसकी 'आत्मा' इसके विशाल पैमाने में ही बसी है

रिलेटेड स्टोरी >>

बॉलीवुड
Ramayana Box office Live Updates: 'रामायण' का बॉक्स ऑफिस पर चला जादू, बुधवार को 8 बजे तक 492 करोड़ के हुई पार
लाइव: 'रामायण' का बॉक्स ऑफिस पर चला जादू, बुधवार को 8 बजे तक 492 करोड़ के हुई पार
बॉलीवुड
'बच्चों को सुलाने का टाइम आ गया...', पुरानी फिल्मों को यादकर बोले इमरान हाशमी
'बच्चों को सुलाने का टाइम आ गया...', पुरानी फिल्मों को यादकर बोले इमरान हाशमी
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एक्शन-रोमांस का फुल पैकेज है 'गनमास्टर जी9', ट्रेलर देख लोग बोले- 'इतिहास रचेंगे'
एक्शन-रोमांस का फुल पैकेज है 'गनमास्टर जी9', ट्रेलर देख लोग बोले- 'इतिहास रचेंगे'
बॉलीवुड
'रामायण' 450 करोड़ के पार, तोड़ा 'पीके'-'धुरंधर' का रिकॉर्ड, ओवरसीज में भी काटा गदर
'रामायण' 450 करोड़ के पार, तोड़ा 'पीके'-'धुरंधर' का रिकॉर्ड, ओवरसीज में भी काटा गदर

रामगोपाल वर्मा ने एक्स पर एक पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा, 'मैंने दूसरी बार 'रामायण' देखी. इसका एनालिसिस एक राम भक्त के रूप में नहीं, बल्कि बतौर फिल्म दर्शक के नज़रिए से है. इत्तेफाक से मैं नास्तिक हूं.' उन्होंने फिल्म को मिले अन्य रिव्यूज को लेकर कहा कि उनमें कहा गया कि संगीत बेहतर हो सकता था और इसके बड़े स्केल की भी तारीफ की गई, लेकिन इसके बावजूद कहा जाता है कि इसमें 'आत्मा' की कमी है. हालांकि रामगोपाल ने आगे कहा कि इसकी आत्मा इसके बड़े स्केल पर बने होने में ही बसी हुई है.

'बॉलीवुड वालों के मुंह पर जोरदार तमाचा है...'

डायरेक्टर नितेश तिवारी और प्रोड्यूसर नमित मल्होत्रा की तारीफ करते हुए रागोपाल ने कहा कि उन्होंने वो कर दिखाया है जिसके बारे में किसी ने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था. मुझे ऐसा लगा जैसे इसके सामने हॉलीवुड की सबसे बेहतरीन फिल्में भी 'स्टेज प्ले' जैसी हैं. फिल्ममेकर ने आगे रावण और जटायु के फाइट सीन को सांसें रोक देने वाला बताया.

जबकि रावण के दस सिर को जिस ढंग से दिखाया गया उसे भी खूब सराहा. उन्होंने यश की परफॉर्मेंस को उनके करियर की बेस्ट परफॉर्मेंस कहा. उन्होंने रणबीर कपूर की एक्टिंग और ए आर रहमान एवं हंस जिमर के संगीत की भी तारीफ की. जबकि वो नितेश तिवारी के डायरेक्शन के भी कायल हो गए.

रामगोपाल ने आगे लिखा, 'यह नमित मल्होत्रा ​​की तरफ से बॉलीवुड वालों के मुंह पर एक जोरदार तमाचा और उनके प्राइवेट पार्ट्स पर एक लात है, वो नींद से जागे और देखें कि एक व्यक्ति अपनी इच्छाशक्ति से आखिर क्या-क्या संभव कर सकता है.'

रामायण को कहा सिनेमा का 'ताजमहल'

रामगोपाल वर्मा ने फिल्म के रिव्यूज और रेटिंग पर कहा कि इसका रिव्यू करना भारत और भारतीय सिनेमा का अपमान है. उन्होंने फिल्म को सिनेमा का 'ताजमहल' भी कहा. पोस्ट के आखिरी में डायरेक्टर ने भविष्यवाणी की कि अगर इसे कोई पीछे छोड़ सकता है तो वो सिर्फ इसका दूसरा पार्ट होगा.

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About the author संदीप मेहरा

संदीप मेहरा एबीपी लाइव में कंसल्टेंट कंटेंट राइटर हैं और एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क संभालते हैं. पत्रकारिता में 9 साल का अनुभव रखने वाले संदीप को बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स के 
क्लासिक और रेट्रो किस्से लिखना विशेष रूप से पसंद है. वे दिग्गज कलाकारों की जिंदगी और फिल्मों से जुड़े अनसुने प्रसंगों पर दिलचस्प स्टोरीज तैयार करते हैं. 
पूर्व में वे 'एबीपी न्यूज़', 'टीवी9 भारतवर्ष', 'न्यूज़ट्रेंड' और 'न्यूज़ट्रैक लाइव' जैसे मीडिया संस्थानों में कार्य कर चुके हैं.
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Published at : 11 Nov 2026 07:53 PM (IST)
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Ramayana Box office Live Updates: 'रामायण' का बॉक्स ऑफिस पर चला जादू, बुधवार को 8 बजे तक 492 करोड़ के हुई पार
लाइव: 'रामायण' का बॉक्स ऑफिस पर चला जादू, बुधवार को 8 बजे तक 492 करोड़ के हुई पार
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'बच्चों को सुलाने का टाइम आ गया...', पुरानी फिल्मों को यादकर बोले इमरान हाशमी
'बच्चों को सुलाने का टाइम आ गया...', पुरानी फिल्मों को यादकर बोले इमरान हाशमी
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एक्शन-रोमांस का फुल पैकेज है 'गनमास्टर जी9', ट्रेलर देख लोग बोले- 'इतिहास रचेंगे'
एक्शन-रोमांस का फुल पैकेज है 'गनमास्टर जी9', ट्रेलर देख लोग बोले- 'इतिहास रचेंगे'
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'रामायण' 450 करोड़ के पार, तोड़ा 'पीके'-'धुरंधर' का रिकॉर्ड, ओवरसीज में भी काटा गदर
'रामायण' 450 करोड़ के पार, तोड़ा 'पीके'-'धुरंधर' का रिकॉर्ड, ओवरसीज में भी काटा गदर
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